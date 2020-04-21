SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

31 Comments on "CNN reporter returns to Wuhan after 3 months. See what it looks like now"

  1. David Ellis | April 21, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

    Hope he brown bagged it for lunch.

  2. Woven Chaos | April 21, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

    Omg
    This is just so contagious it’s everywhere now!

  3. Woven Chaos | April 21, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

    ☹️

  4. Black Bird Hollow | April 21, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

    When did we reopen travel to and from China???

    • ꧁Cat G꧂ | April 21, 2020 at 10:42 PM | Reply

      The reporter did also say they got special permission. As press usually does. Beside the press who in their right mind would travel right now. I find it some karma though that Asians are treating white people just like they were treated to begin with.

    • Ocasio-Cortez4prez2022 | April 21, 2020 at 10:43 PM | Reply

      @꧁Cat G꧂ Chinese have always been racist to everyone whose not chinese.

    • m&m 3times | April 21, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

      They are still trading also. Everything in Walmart is from fucking China brand new things keep coming in. I don’t see how though the way people have been buying things up. Walmart workers aren’t essential they are disposable from my observation. They just protect the customers from us. Yet allow customers to go in without a mask. I live here in Texas and these idiots do not respect your space they walk right up on you.

    • The SocioPhobe | April 21, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

      The US never closed travel to or from China for everyone, only Chinese national. 40,000 US citizens returned from China after the travel ban was implemented.

    • shinobu | April 21, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      Never open!

  5. Tha Puks Vk | April 21, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

    Thanks For The Info 🙏🏻 Be Safe Everyboy

  6. J J | April 21, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

    It seems so much simpler preventing the virus than fighting it…

  7. Eric p | April 21, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

    I’m sorry but life isn’t going back to normal

  8. D a v e | April 21, 2020 at 10:40 PM | Reply

    SO CNN gets exclusive access to China, lol…

    • Abtahi Tishad | April 21, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

      They are a major news agency so yes they get permission. Similar to how Vice and Reuters also got permission.

    • ThoMz RC | April 21, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      What? I travel to and from China multiple times a year for work. There are millions of Americans in China. Filming in certain areas is banned, but those areas are small, isolated and are all ‘special interest’ locations (ie: government buildings etc). There is no questioning on what you are doing there unless you do something wrong. They would have no idea if you’re a journalist.

  9. goodtimesroll8 | April 21, 2020 at 10:42 PM | Reply

    Wash your hands after watching this video

  10. Anilu | April 21, 2020 at 10:42 PM | Reply

    No way this originated in a market.

  11. Frank Gatsby Beats | April 21, 2020 at 10:43 PM | Reply

    If you go to China in Focus you tube channel you’ll see plenty of images from what’s happening in china right now

  12. Joey Williams | April 21, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

    Apparently here in the US we are readopting the “herd immunity” now by reopening the country. Good luck, everyone

  13. Jose Sandoval | April 21, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

    That QR code is totalitarianism at its finest 🇨🇳 can easily put that code in Red status….

  14. James Graham | April 21, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

    This occurred on New Years!

  15. Lady D | April 21, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

    2:00ish) It -may- would have been more effective had they shut it down prior to the mass exodus. All I keep thinking watching them at the train station is: how many of these people carried the virus to their next destination?

  16. Virginia Keys | April 21, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

    🤣🤣🤣🤣wonder where he really is?🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  17. M.A.D.E.144 | April 21, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

    It came from a lab. That wet market is only being used as a scape goat

  18. Zeb Solaria | April 21, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

    Never going to China they lied about every single thing

  19. jonathon elston | April 21, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

    Tickets to the Trump Train anyone?

    🇺🇸 Keeping America Great on pro-Trump comment at a time🇺🇸

  20. Thanh Nguyen | April 21, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

    He’s a brave man

