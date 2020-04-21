Climate change is making this country disappear

TOPICS:

April 21, 2020

 

Residents of the Marshall Islands in the Pacific are fighting to save their island nation which is at risk of being inundated by rising sea levels due to climate change. But, in the face of uncertainty, thousands of Marshallese have decided to move to an unlikely enclave— in America's Deep South.

#ClimateChange #CNN #News

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

30 Comments on "Climate change is making this country disappear"

  1. Fir Lin. | April 21, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

    Why am I early

  2. utubelesst | April 21, 2020 at 10:23 PM | Reply

    Grandmas and Grandpas are disappearing because of china’s coronavirus attack!

  3. Lashane f | April 21, 2020 at 10:23 PM | Reply

    Your definitely gonna lose it get used to it now

  4. J.A. Monta | April 21, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

    In other news on 2090 the Marshall still exists. But their is only 10 year left if we don’t do anything with the Extreme Climate Global Warming.
    How dare you?

  5. NOTHING BURGER - CONFIRMED. | April 21, 2020 at 10:25 PM | Reply

    *😂😂😂OMG THE FAKENEWS NEVER DISAPPOINTS*

  6. S-F PATRICIA | April 21, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

    Almost weird to watch something now and not see social distancing (obviously video made before the pandemic). Strange world we now live in.

  7. The Handsome Supreme Lord Emperor Donald J Trump | April 21, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

    *CNN IS FAKE NEWS*

  8. 898792 | April 21, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

    the marshall islands have been through a lot, WWII and nuclear weapons testing, yet it still looks like a paradise. I hope that these people continue to preserver.

  9. NOTHING BURGER - CONFIRMED. | April 21, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

    *AL GORE INVENTED THE INTERNET & GLOBAL WARMING*

  10. Jimmiejoe Sparky | April 21, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

    It’s called erosion. Piers built in the 20s 30s and 40s have the same water mark. Nothing is rising. Tides come in tides go out that’s all. 👎👎👎

  11. water grove | April 21, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

    If the Islands continue to disapear, relocate as a collective and carry on your culture in another land. Stick together beautiful people.

  12. John Muir | April 21, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

    The island could be wall in and filled

  13. RC | April 21, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

    We must increase our beef intake, keep the methane levels high🐮

    • Ocasio-Cortez4prez2022 | April 21, 2020 at 10:36 PM | Reply

      Before kung flu I was buying massive amounts of taco bell and feeding it to cows, to give them supercharged farts.

  14. TheGamingPolitician | April 21, 2020 at 10:36 PM | Reply

    Global warming: *exists*
    Marshal Islands: I don’t feel so good…

  15. Kevon Thomas | April 21, 2020 at 10:40 PM | Reply

    Its the other way around, Human beings are destroying our planet.👍

  16. David J | April 21, 2020 at 10:40 PM | Reply

    Trump and his fellow cave painters that continue to reject science should be forced to spend the rest of their lives on the Marshall Islands. We’ll come back and check on them in about 20 to 30 years.

    • lucas maccharles | April 21, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      I think about this stuff all the time. Everyone is living recklessly without thinking about how they might be held accountable in their old age for climate crimes. Young people could decide to come with their pitchforks.

    • 11 11 | April 21, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      lol… “Climate change science” makes about as much sense as “Christian science”. Al Gore dreamed this climate crap up 20 years ago, as the next thing to plague the throngs of idiots, after the world-wide acid rain craze of the early/mid 90s was debunked as pure garbage … Only stupid, uneducated school kids and gullible morons truly believe his unmitigated hogwash even has an iota of truth to it.

    • Laura Lafauve | April 21, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      @lucas maccharles you are right. But just look at how much cleaner the world is after a few weeks of lockdown. We COULD fix this if we would just try.

    • Jesse Dallas | April 21, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      I thought we only have 11 or 12 years left

    • David J | April 21, 2020 at 10:54 PM | Reply

      Laura Lafauve
      Exactly!!!

  17. David J | April 21, 2020 at 10:44 PM | Reply

    At only 2 meters above sea level, the Marshall Islands will definitely be uninhabitable by 2030. High tide would make it impossible to live there.

  18. altitude illume | April 21, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

    plan ahead; you must, must, move, mathematically inevitable. come here, it’s your country too.

  19. Your Local Weeb | April 21, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

    What if you build up like a house on beams

  20. Ganon01 Ryan Outsen | April 21, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

    Wow they can’t handle that water rising up
    Also we can’t handle that Coronavirus too 😆

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.