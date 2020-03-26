Clever ways for parents to bring the virtual classroom home

March 26, 2020

 

Jeff Sangster is a teacher with Bedford Academy, a private school that is keeping the semester going through virtual classrooms. Sangster teaches from his garage, and students are able to view the classes and chime in to ask questions through the power of the internet.

7 Comments on "Clever ways for parents to bring the virtual classroom home"

  1. Level Z | March 26, 2020 at 9:51 AM | Reply

    Hmm I see

  2. Timbuck Too | March 26, 2020 at 9:59 AM | Reply

    The Georgia Guidestones cull has begun. These criminals are talking 6-18 months of quarantines.

  3. 4330moss | March 26, 2020 at 10:11 AM | Reply

    Lmao. Toronto teachers just want to strike.

  4. Dave Gamble | March 26, 2020 at 11:59 AM | Reply

    Home schooling internet schooling that’s the way of the future close the schools down lay off all the teachers no more teachers union that’s the way of the future

