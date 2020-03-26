Clever ways for parents to bring the virtual classroom home

Jeff Sangster is a teacher with Bedford Academy, a private school that is keeping the semester going through virtual classrooms. Sangster teaches from his garage, and students are able to view the classes and chime in to ask questions through the power of the internet.
Hmm I see
The Georgia Guidestones cull has begun. These criminals are talking 6-18 months of quarantines.
Smart guy.
Lmao. Toronto teachers just want to strike.
Home schooling internet schooling that’s the way of the future close the schools down lay off all the teachers no more teachers union that’s the way of the future
Right on!
True