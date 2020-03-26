Clever ways for parents to bring the virtual classroom home

Jeff Sangster is a teacher with Bedford Academy, a private school that is keeping the semester going through virtual classrooms. Sangster teaches from his garage, and students are able to view the classes and chime in to ask questions through the power of the internet.

