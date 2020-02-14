Chris Hayes: The Only Thing To Stop Trump Is Us | All In | MSNBC

TOPICS:

February 14, 2020

 

Chris Hayes: “The thing stopping the President from doing whatever he wants are people mobilizing and organizing.” Aired on 02/14/20.
70 Comments on "Chris Hayes: The Only Thing To Stop Trump Is Us | All In | MSNBC"

  1. Gigi Schiller | February 14, 2020 at 9:36 PM | Reply

    Amen to that

  2. James Dunn | February 14, 2020 at 9:38 PM | Reply

    Go for the full court press and stop the lunatic. Vote against this maniac.

  3. makeitsupersized | February 14, 2020 at 9:42 PM | Reply

    New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) on Thursday denounced President Trump after he suggested that the state and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) need to stop filing lawsuits against him in order for its residents to be able to enroll in Global Entry and other Trusted Traveler Programs (TTPs).”When you stop violating the rights and liberties of all New Yorkers, we will stand down,” Letitia James said on Twitter.

  4. Bert Nijhof | February 14, 2020 at 9:42 PM | Reply

    Authoritarian Decline is an euphemism for Fascism. Will Bernie Sanders be treated by Trump and his gang in the same way as Lula da Silva by Bolsonaro and his gang. The decline of two Democracies to two huge Banana Republics.

    • Zeno of Citium | February 14, 2020 at 9:55 PM | Reply

      Communism is another Authoritarian Decline.

    • Bert Nijhof | February 14, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

      @Zeno of Citium Yes and that is why it evaporated. The same will happen with the USA after a re-election of the Fascist Trump.

    • Tim M | February 14, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

      @Zeno of Citium Congratulations. Your comments just proved his point. trump has been calling Bernie a communist since the 2016 election. And instead of due diligence, you blindly believe and repeat the lie, feeding into Trumps propaganda.

    • Zeno of Citium | February 14, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

      @Tim M – Calm down high-schooler. That’s a big straw man you put up. I will pass attacking it, as that is NOT what I said. Stay in school (see what I did there…I did what you did…made an assumption to put you down).

  5. Heth Mile | February 14, 2020 at 9:43 PM | Reply

    Don’t be surprised, be outraged! The closest election is nearing, the quick DOJ will be dismissing any case which implicates his client, trump. And how things are looking for the senate right now, which without a doubt will be switched to Democrats this year, the more quickly the demand for intervention will be.

    • Zeno of Citium | February 14, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

      *Q: 100+ million Americans (47%) DO NOT VOTE. Why?*
      A: 1) the electoral college, 2) plurality voting.

    • Heth Mile | February 14, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

      Zeno of Citium oppression, vote suppression, and redistricting. By the way isn’t supposed to be a government by the people, through the people and for the people? The electoral college kills all that. It should be removed.

    • kim clarke | February 14, 2020 at 10:21 PM | Reply

      Waiting for the election it will be to late

    • To Yo | February 14, 2020 at 10:22 PM | Reply

      THE GOP IS PLANNING TO WIN AT ALL COSTS. THEY WILL CHEAT ON THE VOTE COUNT OR ANY WAY THEY CAN. EXPECT CHEATING AND DO NOT EXPECT A “SMOOTH TRANSFER OF POWER” LIKE IN EVERY POST ELECTION EVER BEFORE IN THIS COUNTRY, WE ALWAYS, ALWAYS, TRANSFERRED POWER PEACEFULLY. DO NOT EXPECT THIS TO HAPPEN. GOP IS LYING, FOX NEWS IS LYING, NO ONE IS ACKNOWLEDGING THE SAME SET OF FACTS. WE ARE IN SERIOUS TROUBLE THANKS TO THIS PRESIDENT. HE MAY VERY WELL BE THE LAST PRESIDENT EVER. STUPID GOP THANKS A LOT.

    • William H | February 14, 2020 at 10:32 PM | Reply

      Trump will definitely be re-elected… Democrats support LGBTQ.
      tinyurl.com/rpyeaej

  6. Dittzx | February 14, 2020 at 9:46 PM | Reply

    At some point we got to stop saying “History won’t be kind to Trump & GOP.” Instead we’ve to say ‘What are we going to do about it today? 🤔

  7. gratefuljr | February 14, 2020 at 9:47 PM | Reply

    Is there anyone in the Dump Administration, including family members, who isn’t a criminal, liar, or under investigation?

    • Maria G. | February 14, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

      William H Those rights are supported by a considerable majority of your fellow citizens — you are in the minority, and trying to use Trump as an example of moral behaviour ummm just unbelievable. What commandment hasn’t he broken?

    • William H | February 14, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

      Obama was a do nothing president that accomplished NOTHING positive in EIGHT YEARS besides being a total embarrassment for our country… Obama is also BISEXUAL.
      tinyurl.com/w92qx8y

    • James Dunn | February 14, 2020 at 10:36 PM | Reply

      @William H Troll. You’re an uninformed Trumpist and an ant American as well. Support Putin do you?

    • Ridwan Banta | February 14, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

      @William H but but but Obama + spam + deflect + faux news propaganda narratives

    • soaringvulture | February 14, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

      @William H I guess your connection with reality is quite tenuous. If you look in the records, you will find that Obama inherited a recession caused by the previous Republican’s poor economic policies and turned it around. In fact, he did so well that Trump is crowing about the gains that Obama created. And as far as Obama being bisexual, how do you know this? Were you his bottom?

  8. gratefuljr | February 14, 2020 at 9:47 PM | Reply

    The republicans at the state of the union looked like North Korean government officials when Kim gives a speech.

  9. Ismail Zulficar | February 14, 2020 at 9:50 PM | Reply

    Think again, how do farmers deal with a rabid dog?

  10. MrJth937 | February 14, 2020 at 9:51 PM | Reply

    Trump and Barr are shi+stains on America!

  11. Dalene Gragg | February 14, 2020 at 9:51 PM | Reply

    Country-wide strikes-bring 1% to their knees and millions storming Washington. The only way out of this abyss

  12. David J | February 14, 2020 at 9:54 PM | Reply

    “To announce that there must be no criticism of the President, or that we are to stand by the President, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but is morally treasonable to the American public.”
    ― Theodore Roosevelt

    • Zeno of Citium | February 14, 2020 at 10:03 PM | Reply

      We are a flawed democracy because 1) electoral college, 2) plurality voting, 3) structurally flawed Senate.
      All other issues, are symptoms. Like Trump, DOJ, vast corruption, Citizens United, voter suppression, etc.
      When your vote is NOT a vote…you can be sure, this is NOT a democracy.

    • Christian Soldier | February 14, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

      David J Where was that quote during Obama’s crooked presidency ??

    • Christian Soldier | February 14, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

      @Zeno of Citium We were never a democracy you ignoramus

    • soaringvulture | February 14, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

      @Christian Soldier They got a lot of Christians in Moscow? Obama’s presidency was quite clean. Name one scandal other then his wearing a tan suit. Now look at your boy Trump. Nothing but crimes from the day he started running and now he’s trying to destroy the justice system itself.

  13. Blade Runner | February 14, 2020 at 9:58 PM | Reply

    the people need to walk on the white house and demonstrate their disfavor…. by the millions.

    • Dawn Oceanside | February 14, 2020 at 10:10 PM | Reply

      😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂

      Americans?? Ha ha Dems? Hilarious!!!!!

    • Jeff Zabelski | February 14, 2020 at 10:20 PM | Reply

      Blade Runner
      I’ve been saying that ever since the fake president was installed…. perpetually inundate McTurtle McPutin McTurtle!!!!!!!

    • Jeff Zabelski | February 14, 2020 at 10:23 PM | Reply

      Dawn Oceanside
      Support Roe v Wade

    • Karen Brock | February 14, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

      that’s the only way- don’t count on election because Trump is rigging that plus democrats are just as corrupt so they won’t be any better. When your only option for president was two of the most corrupt people in America it wasn’t hard to predict what’s going on today.

  14. Blade Runner | February 14, 2020 at 10:01 PM | Reply

    trump will declare the next election invalid before it even begins and will call in the military to prevent it from occurring.

  15. J Jobs | February 14, 2020 at 10:03 PM | Reply

    It is all up to Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio!

    • Marc Ridge | February 14, 2020 at 10:25 PM | Reply

      I’m from Michigan and Trump is out !!! He’s way under water here !!!

    • Earl Colt | February 14, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

      I’m in Ohio and many here believe Trump can do no wrong. They are obsessed with #45.

    • Nicholas A. | February 14, 2020 at 10:40 PM | Reply

      I would add AZ, the Sun Belt is slowing coming our way. Since the suburbs. Which they used to have are gone.
      And this is someone coming from someone born and raised here in MN. Been blue since 1976 😀

  16. North Guy | February 14, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

    I’m not of the vindictive type, but this trump group all need some accountability, they have turned their backs own our basic values. Chris Hayes, your show are so Impressive!

  17. Rock Nouveau | February 14, 2020 at 10:10 PM | Reply

    There was a crooked man who led a crooked life.
    He was a crooked husband with a some-what crooked wife.
    He had some crooked children and son-in-law–a louse.
    And they divided this great nation from their White and crooked House….

  18. Claire Deiotte | February 14, 2020 at 10:11 PM | Reply

    B.S. what hes doing is straight up treason and hurting the citizens if thus country!!

  19. Cherry Beath | February 14, 2020 at 10:15 PM | Reply

    Well said Chris…the situation is horrifying, the people need to protect the DOJ, the Judges and the rule of Law….

  20. David Schlessinger | February 14, 2020 at 10:16 PM | Reply

    Can you imagine, when Trump is gone, how many laws are going to be up in place?

