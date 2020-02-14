Chris Hayes: “The thing stopping the President from doing whatever he wants are people mobilizing and organizing.” Aired on 02/14/20.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Chris Hayes: The Only Thing To Stop Trump Is Us | All In | MSNBC
Amen to that
Go for the full court press and stop the lunatic. Vote against this maniac.
Vote? WAIT ANOTHER YEAR???
Are you high???
This sociopathic piece of crap has to go now. His imoral low character behjaviours are unreal. A crimimal familt enterprise for sure dump trump and the. Gop ers.
@Dawn Oceanside I would love to see him out now, but that did not work, so no I am not high.
We love Donald Trump so much!💞♥️
tinyurl.com/w3rtptt
New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) on Thursday denounced President Trump after he suggested that the state and Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) need to stop filing lawsuits against him in order for its residents to be able to enroll in Global Entry and other Trusted Traveler Programs (TTPs).”When you stop violating the rights and liberties of all New Yorkers, we will stand down,” Letitia James said on Twitter.
Authoritarian Decline is an euphemism for Fascism. Will Bernie Sanders be treated by Trump and his gang in the same way as Lula da Silva by Bolsonaro and his gang. The decline of two Democracies to two huge Banana Republics.
Communism is another Authoritarian Decline.
@Zeno of Citium Yes and that is why it evaporated. The same will happen with the USA after a re-election of the Fascist Trump.
@Zeno of Citium Congratulations. Your comments just proved his point. trump has been calling Bernie a communist since the 2016 election. And instead of due diligence, you blindly believe and repeat the lie, feeding into Trumps propaganda.
@Tim M – Calm down high-schooler. That’s a big straw man you put up. I will pass attacking it, as that is NOT what I said. Stay in school (see what I did there…I did what you did…made an assumption to put you down).
Don’t be surprised, be outraged! The closest election is nearing, the quick DOJ will be dismissing any case which implicates his client, trump. And how things are looking for the senate right now, which without a doubt will be switched to Democrats this year, the more quickly the demand for intervention will be.
*Q: 100+ million Americans (47%) DO NOT VOTE. Why?*
A: 1) the electoral college, 2) plurality voting.
Zeno of Citium oppression, vote suppression, and redistricting. By the way isn’t supposed to be a government by the people, through the people and for the people? The electoral college kills all that. It should be removed.
Waiting for the election it will be to late
THE GOP IS PLANNING TO WIN AT ALL COSTS. THEY WILL CHEAT ON THE VOTE COUNT OR ANY WAY THEY CAN. EXPECT CHEATING AND DO NOT EXPECT A “SMOOTH TRANSFER OF POWER” LIKE IN EVERY POST ELECTION EVER BEFORE IN THIS COUNTRY, WE ALWAYS, ALWAYS, TRANSFERRED POWER PEACEFULLY. DO NOT EXPECT THIS TO HAPPEN. GOP IS LYING, FOX NEWS IS LYING, NO ONE IS ACKNOWLEDGING THE SAME SET OF FACTS. WE ARE IN SERIOUS TROUBLE THANKS TO THIS PRESIDENT. HE MAY VERY WELL BE THE LAST PRESIDENT EVER. STUPID GOP THANKS A LOT.
Trump will definitely be re-elected… Democrats support LGBTQ.
tinyurl.com/rpyeaej
At some point we got to stop saying “History won’t be kind to Trump & GOP.” Instead we’ve to say ‘What are we going to do about it today? 🤔
@ross meroe I WOULD BELIEVE IT IF SECRET SERVICE PULLED THE TRIGGER ON THE PRESIDENT. I REALLY WOULD. WHAT HE IS DOING IS THAT WRONG. SOMEONE WILL GET TO HIM SOMEDAY. WE CAN’T HAVE THAT HERE IN AMERICA. WE MUST TAKE BACK OUR GOVERNMENT.
@Denyze Democrats are Anti-American Pro-LGBTQ and everyone knows it 😳
tinyurl.com/rpyeaej
He’s erasing history anyway.
Rofl, history isn’t kind to DemoKKKrats or socialist lol.
Is there anyone in the Dump Administration, including family members, who isn’t a criminal, liar, or under investigation?
William H Those rights are supported by a considerable majority of your fellow citizens — you are in the minority, and trying to use Trump as an example of moral behaviour ummm just unbelievable. What commandment hasn’t he broken?
@soaringvulture Obama was a do nothing president that accomplished NOTHING positive in EIGHT YEARS besides being a total embarrassment for our country… Obama is also BISEXUAL.
tinyurl.com/w92qx8y
@William H Troll. You’re an uninformed Trumpist and an ant American as well. Support Putin do you?
@William H but but but Obama + spam + deflect + faux news propaganda narratives
@William H I guess your connection with reality is quite tenuous. If you look in the records, you will find that Obama inherited a recession caused by the previous Republican’s poor economic policies and turned it around. In fact, he did so well that Trump is crowing about the gains that Obama created. And as far as Obama being bisexual, how do you know this? Were you his bottom?
The republicans at the state of the union looked like North Korean government officials when Kim gives a speech.
@William H If true, so what? It just means they’ve got twice the chance of getting laid. But you wouldn’t know about that, would you?
@Emsley Wyatt Getting laid?🤢 We’re talking about SCHMEG HARVEST Emsley.
tinyurl.com/w92qx8y
Think again, how do farmers deal with a rabid dog?
The rabid dog gave them $30 billion to stay on the farm
Trump and Barr are shi+stains on America!
Don’t forget Pompeo!
Actually in reality Democrats support LGBTQ 😳
tinyurl.com/rpyeaej
Yep.
Country-wide strikes-bring 1% to their knees and millions storming Washington. The only way out of this abyss
👍 I’m with ya,
Let’s do that before the orange turd kills the Democratic candidate
Wake up he can do that if it’s part of getting reelected
“To announce that there must be no criticism of the President, or that we are to stand by the President, right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but is morally treasonable to the American public.”
― Theodore Roosevelt
We are a flawed democracy because 1) electoral college, 2) plurality voting, 3) structurally flawed Senate.
All other issues, are symptoms. Like Trump, DOJ, vast corruption, Citizens United, voter suppression, etc.
When your vote is NOT a vote…you can be sure, this is NOT a democracy.
David J Where was that quote during Obama’s crooked presidency ??
@Zeno of Citium We were never a democracy you ignoramus
@Christian Soldier They got a lot of Christians in Moscow? Obama’s presidency was quite clean. Name one scandal other then his wearing a tan suit. Now look at your boy Trump. Nothing but crimes from the day he started running and now he’s trying to destroy the justice system itself.
the people need to walk on the white house and demonstrate their disfavor…. by the millions.
😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂
Americans?? Ha ha Dems? Hilarious!!!!!
Blade Runner
I’ve been saying that ever since the fake president was installed…. perpetually inundate McTurtle McPutin McTurtle!!!!!!!
Dawn Oceanside
Support Roe v Wade
that’s the only way- don’t count on election because Trump is rigging that plus democrats are just as corrupt so they won’t be any better. When your only option for president was two of the most corrupt people in America it wasn’t hard to predict what’s going on today.
trump will declare the next election invalid before it even begins and will call in the military to prevent it from occurring.
he’s already admitted to rigging elections, you no longer have elections you have a dictatorship
He might not have.the military
It is all up to Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio!
I’m from Michigan and Trump is out !!! He’s way under water here !!!
I’m in Ohio and many here believe Trump can do no wrong. They are obsessed with #45.
I would add AZ, the Sun Belt is slowing coming our way. Since the suburbs. Which they used to have are gone.
And this is someone coming from someone born and raised here in MN. Been blue since 1976 😀
I’m not of the vindictive type, but this trump group all need some accountability, they have turned their backs own our basic values. Chris Hayes, your show are so Impressive!
North Guy You turned your back on basic values when the criminal Obama was in office
There was a crooked man who led a crooked life.
He was a crooked husband with a some-what crooked wife.
He had some crooked children and son-in-law–a louse.
And they divided this great nation from their White and crooked House….
Rock Nouveau … You are so clever 🤗
Cute, really that’s cute ! Like it …
B.S. what hes doing is straight up treason and hurting the citizens if thus country!!
Well said Chris…the situation is horrifying, the people need to protect the DOJ, the Judges and the rule of Law….
American justice system is a pay to play system, there never was a rule of law and Trump is just making it obvious now
Did you say this when Obama and Bush used the DOJ to do there bittings? smh
Cherry Beath … Vote for America
Can you imagine, when Trump is gone, how many laws are going to be up in place?
he’s not going anywhere, look at Putin – nobody stopped him