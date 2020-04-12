Chris Hayes on the school of thought growing on the right that the benefit of keeping people alive is not worth the cost of the economy. Aired on 03/23/2020.
Chris Hayes: Republicans Are Misreading Our Choices For Coronavirus Response | All In | MSNBC
And this is the “pro-life” party?!?…My God!!
Only pro life, when the fetus is in the womb. Once born you are on your own
I am sure it is all in the Prosperity Gospel…the elderly and frail are expendable…
. The GOP bill offers cash payments of up to $1,200 would go to individuals, with up to $2,400 for couples. The sum would increase by $500 for every child. The check totals would start to phase out above $75,000 in adjusted gross income based on 2018 tax returns. It would also Extend the tax filing deadline to July 15 from April 15.
The ability for corporations to delay estimated tax payments until Oct. 15. Employers and self-employed people could delay payroll taxes.
Up to $50 billion for airlines, $8 billion for cargo air carriers, and $150 billion for other severely distressed businesses. The government has the right to “participate in the gains” of any business it lends money to.
For two years, no executive at a company receiving a business loan making more than $425,000 in total compensation can get a raise. Executives whose salary has already been determined through collective bargaining agreements may be exempt from that restriction.
Small business loans for any company with less than 500 employees. The cap of that loan is either $10 million or the average of monthly payments. Businesses use the loan to pay for payroll including paid sick leave, salaries, mortgages, rent, utilities or other debt obligations.
Forgiveness of the parts of the loan used for payroll if companies do not fire workers before June 30.
Private health plan coverage of testing without cost-sharing and increase funding for community health centers. It also aims to spur the hiring of more health care professionals to fight the pandemic.
The potential to suspend federal student loan payments for up to three months.
More people will suffer because of the dems and we will not forget! We need this help now! We don’t care about climate change right now we want to be able to make it through this so we can work on climate change when this is over. This bill is not about renewable energy or climate change its about the americans who need the help to make it through this crisis now. The sad part is we were this close to finally accomplishing something! Trump even signed the bill! But apparently we can’t even come together in times of Crisis. The United States is not United because DC always gets in the way and wants to play chess.
Good point!!
Indeed. Now we see the utter hypocrisy and lies behind the party that says its “pro life”. No, they are pro hoarding money and power among the rich and corporations. Their position on this is so disgusting, maybe when communities in red states see their friends and loved ones dying by drowning right in front of them, maybe it will break the spell of hateful, selfish, divisive and faux-religious right wing rhetoric that has poisoned so many minds in America.
I feel like the next 2 weeks will change a lot of things in this country.
William M i will of course pray for the us too
@Tahir Ali f*** you what a stupid thing to say did your mom have syphilis when you were born
@Derrick Cox they are blocking progress the bill is being signed right now pay attention
Pamela Wiles – WOW. That escalated quickly.
@Capricorn Queen ♕ want or won’t?
Pence does not believe in science. Trump cannot spell the word.
@Vernon Hector pray while he salad toss
Trumpenstein’s orange monster can’t spell the word “word”, too many letters and syllables so science has no chance in the Mushroom Kingdom full of mushroomy maga cultists.
Science doesn’t care if you believe in it, it still works.
@George B. Wolffsohn
True
We’ll put!👏
You could not get a more catastrophic event guided by a less competent person!
This is headed for an unfathomable disaster..
thats the plan, make US people infected, , then channel the public anger towards China……. and Trump re elected again
2 bird in 1 stone 🙂
keep america great again 😉
why Trump kept delay any action? he want the number HIGH 🙂
@Sandra Wijaya
He’s cruel enough to do that – but get the feeling not smart enough
I completely agree. I’l go so far as tol bet Trump and Pence are already on antiviral meds to stave off the virus.
@Drew Drewski IMO he is trying to do that
just prepare our immune system, gut bacteria proved 70–80% of our immune system, get good probiotic, and get nutrient dense food
hopefully we can make mild symptom bigger than 80% if we all fortified immune system
stay healthy to all
Our leaders have failed us. Most useless white house of all time
@flbe6000 at least president Obama can articulate very well and he can read and write. Donnie can’t pronounce 2 syllable words and lies lies lies. Donnie is incompetent and jealous of President Obama. No president is perfect however “you” people surly F’d up selecting donnie. Now deal with corona!!!!
@Byron Allen anything or anybody would be better than the orange incompetent senile con man donnie who is only interested in fattening HIS pockets.
@Byron Allen = Another of DON THE CONs MARKS!
maria manibog I hope every Drump supporter gets it and passes it around the trailer parks
flbe6000 – How many ppl got sick and how many died bc Obama played golf after declaring an emergency? How many ppl lost their jobs, their healthcare, their livelihoods as a result of Obama playing golf? U don’t know what a real leader is. Ur uneducated, inexperienced, and unprofessional bc no one in their right mind, aside from a small number of disillusioned and conned supporters, refers to Trump as a real leader, good leader, or even an adequate leader for the job of US president. Among many other things, Trump increased our income and wealth inequality w/the tax cut(socialism for the wealthy and corporations), he increased taxes (tariffs) on the M&L classes more than any other modern president, and now bc of his failure to act and properly prepare, his actions have resulted in many getting sick, dying, loss of jobs, loss of healthcare, and long-term economic harm of the M&L classes many of whom r still trying to recover from ur last great Republican leader and the Great Recession Bush failed to prevent and failed to act to lessen the blow. The Great Depression also occurred when another one of those great Republican leaders sat in the Oval Office. How does this keep happening under republicans? Answer: bc the Republican Party believes in a laissez-faire economy. Where the federal government is subservient to the wealthy and corporations and the fed should allow the wealthy and corporations to decide what’s right for the country, the Wild Wild West, and that states should deal w/the M&L classes or just let them fend for themselves while the wealthy and corporations exploit them and create laws to legally steal income and wealth from the M&L classes. Dems believe the federal government has a role to play, can help all the ppl, must prevent the wealthy and corporations from going too far in exploiting and stealing from the M&L classes, should be deciding what’s in the best interest of the country irrespective of some companies profits, the federal government should superior to the wealthy and corporations, not subservient. It makes a huge difference for the M&L classes as well as the overall health and well-being of the country as a whole. Passing legislation which shifts income and wealth from the M&L classes up to the wealthy and corporations isn’t a real leader, that’s a con who’s stealing money right out of ur pocket and u don’t even notice it. In fact, Reagan and Bush did the same kind of tax scam for the wealthy and corporations. It’s been slowly sucking the life out of the M&L classes for 40yrs yet some of u still haven’t noticed yet. How many more decades will it take for u to learn a commonly used tactic by republicans to steal from the M&L classes??
Chris Hayes has done/is doing an excellent job. Keep it up, there are lots of grateful people.
We’d already be number one if people could actually get tested. I had to get a blood draw today, being on an immuno suppressing drug due to auto immune disorders, I was stopped at the door to answer questions… well, inside the door, already too late if you ask me. To the 3rd question, “have you been in contact with anyone who has tested positive for Coronavirus?”, my answer was “Idk, you haven’t been testing people.” Not even my nephew, who was hospitalized with pneumonia last week who lives in a home with other mentally handicapped men. Not my friend, who presented with symptoms and works in a retirement center. She was told to drive 2 hours and check with hospitals there. When you don’t want the numbers to look bad on you, you don’t supply a way to accurately get the numbers.
This isn’t going away any time soon. Things will eventually shut down because everyone is sick. Stop it now and control the peak or lose half the workforce needed to keep the economy going anyway. This cabinet is ridiculous.
@SolSere Jeremy Exactly, you’d think a president of the United States would know that wouldn’t you?
@T Byers Have you been tested, do you know if you have it and are passing it around? Do you know that the people who have “healed on their own” can come down with the virus a second time, only they just might not make it that time around. Educate yourself before posting such stupid comments.
@Charles Young You don’t know that. You’re just making noise. If he is reelected, fine. He’ll be stuck with his own mess as the rising debt — and more important, the interest on that debt — forces him to renege on even more promises. He is governing a house of cards waiting for a gust of wind and the virus crisis could be that blow.
@for pause are you an addict or recovering addict from opioids? I am and I don’t like pathological liars
@Charles Young 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
So trump bankrupted every business he ever tried – now he is bankrupting the USA. Good work moron.
Greed made him slow to react and take preventative measures – now greed is making him stop all measures prematurely.
You are right as always. He should be taking advice from a politician from California who became a multi millionaire while serving as a member of Congress. No business experience needed. Sorry but after seeing how liberals ruin every state they get hands on ,ill take my chances with trump.
@Pamela Wiles Is there nothing you won’t hate the president for? You are brainwashed by propaganda.
No He Didn’t Harvard University and Chinas Thousand Talent Plan Was Involved
@Sam McCormack But he bailed on the people to whom he owed money.
@Mary Cunningham Name someone he bailed on. I want to research it.
I’m listening to the experts. I would rather live than go out shopping, dining, drinking and vacationing. There is nothing more precious than life.
@A Z yeah but dying’s not living right?
@Joby Ayala f*** you b****
@Pamela Wiles lol. What’s the b**? Bat?
Without a decent standard of living, life is not precious. We come and go there is no need to fear death. How good is life in a country that’s run for the benefit and ego of the leader?
Joby Ayala #MaytheCoronabewithyou
After hearing this I’m so happy I live in New Zealand. We have 150 cases and nobody has died yet. We have a lockdown, only supermarkets, pharmacies & gas stations are open. For the next 4 weeks we have to stay home, when we need food, the supermarkets are limiting the people entering & we have to keep a distance of 2 metres (6ft). Our health service is free, they are halting all mortgage payments for 6 months. Our countries political parties have all united. Why haven’t your politicians done this, they are idiots.
@Luke M NYC has more people than all of NZ. It is locked down. Think before you speak, Luke.
on the outside looking in I didn’t say it wasn’t disgusting??? Been over here waiting for Dems to get past themselves and stop killing people every single day that they stall
Gnirol Namlerf a city, A CITY??? You’re comparing locking down the entire US as the equivalent of locking down the most population dense city in the US?? I’m done.
@Luke M yea it makes it much more difficult when our leaders are more concerned with the economy than protecting our health. Why hasn’t the united states done anything that new zealand has?
Paul Mitcheson 👏🏼👏🏼👌🏼👌🏼👌🏼a lot of European countries did the same. That is what we call the so hated by Americans ”social system” taking care of each other in bad times. And paid collective for it.
TRUMP AND FOX ARE THE REAL ENEMY TO THE USA
Please explain how lmao. Democrats just denied a stimulus bill that would benefit Every. Single. American. Yet somehow Trump is the enemy???
More people will suffer because of the dems and we will not forget! We need this help now! We don’t care about climate change right now we want to be able to make it through this so we can work on climate change when this is over. This bill is not about renewable energy or climate change its about the americans who need the help to make it through this crisis now. The sad part is we were this close to finally accomplishing something! Trump even signed the bill! But apparently we can’t even come together in times of Crisis. The United States is not United because DC always gets in the way and wants to play chess.
Nav S Heer You’re just now figuring that out? Putin gave Trump one task: Bring the USA to its knees paving the way for a stronger bolder Russia.
Isaiah Henry $1,200 is not even a dent compared to what people will owe when this is all over. You’re a mix of gullible, dilluded and insane if you think the GOP cares anything for working people. Psychopaths one and all. You trust them you get what you deserve. Just PLEASE don’t blame Democrats when the sh** hits the fan but PLEASE do vote for Democrats Nov 3rd as we’re good at cleaning up GOP disasters.
@Christian Righties are so predictably predictable. The bill was set up to fail. Democrats wanted the stimulus to those who need it. Not The One Percent.
Elections have consequences. Dire consequences.
The Trump Devil John 8:44.
Yes, you are 100% right
Brexit Refugee
Elections?🤔
But, but didn’t trump shut down the nation for much longer last yr, just so he could get money for his crappy border wall???
Only the US government was partially shut down.
Trump the war time president… what a laugh. Trump the coward who evaded service in the Vietnam war with his bogus bonespurs draft evasion. Trump is just a despicable human being on so many levels that it boggles the mind to even try and think about the to numerous to count fatal flaws of Trump.
Exactly! My very though when he recently said, “This nation wasn’t meant to be shut down!” Disgusting hypocrite!
He never did get the money for that wall..-so nothing is done there.
As for ordering businesses to start up again – HE does not have the power to do that. If the business decides to stay closed, it will.
Corey Ham
He’s a Tee time president!🏌️🏌🏼♂️
We demand resignation.
I’m ordering Our Lord LittleHands to resign, immediately!
For the good of the nation.
Seriously. Transcribe and read every word of his press conferences every day, seriously! Donald J Trump is hideously wrong for the Oval Office, as Commander And Chief of the United States Of America.
We should all commence now to demand that
Donald J Trump resign the office of the presidency.
Jeff Zabelski If “we”call for his resignation. Then we need to call for Nancy Pelosi’s resignation.
Rick Voyles
Neener neener nanner nanner defense
Bless yer heart.
You’re ready to argue in front of the Supreme Court with your Drumpf University diploma!
@Rick Voyles yeah because she has everything to do with this post right? Actually she doesn’t
Who knows? Covid-19 may force his resignation if he were to die from it. Now that would be ironic. Terrible, but ironic.
@Rick Voyles agree, hang them all!!😷👍
Just remember he takes no responsibility for any of this, but he also gives himself a 10/10
Exactly. There’s an inherent contradication in his wanting credit but my taking responsibility.
unbelievable
@gogetta80 He created a task force to deal with this in January and restricted travel from China while the media was saying he’s overreacting and saying that the flu is worse and the democrats were trying to impeach him.
He has remained calm to prevent panic but took steps by appointing people to deal with this while the media first called it xenophobic to restrict travel, then changed to saying he wasn’t doing enough.
Oh, and I really laughed when they started saying its racist to call it the Wuhan CoronaVirus while they’ve been doing it for months. Is the Spanish flu racist? What about MERS, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome? How about Ebola, named after a river in Africa?
As for not taking any responsibility, please do tell all of us exactly what he could have done, and exactly when, that you would consider taking responsibility?
Take credit for what goes well…pass the buck on the rest.
He wants this sweet emegency money to pay for his wall.
I’m so glad I live in a country where our leaders care about the common people. Poor Americans.
We have strong local leaders who care and work for us. Our current national dictatorship needs to be addressed so it goes back to caring and doing the right thing for most of us, not just the few of us. The current response comes from a narrow uninformed unqualified self centered world view…we can fix that.
@Nick Nguyen well not all local leaders.Good portion of Americas governers who are Republican like Louisiana and Misury are doing their best to ignore doctors
Zeel Farshmek
The governor of Louisiana, John Bel Edwards, is a Democrat. I live in Louisiana and I voted for him.
@Gaylen Delcambre didn’t that not happen long ago though
H E L P U S
When this is over Fauci should be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his constant support of truth in this desperate time.
@GoGreen1977 absolutely !!!!!
Guys dr. Fauci already got that medal during the Bush administration. A second one won’t hurt though…
George B. Wolffsohn ….Give him the Nobel Peace Prize
Given his position and expertise, I still think Fauci is not apolitical enough. He needs to be outright straight forward and call the president for what he is.
i have a felling trump might be firing Fauci soon for telling the truth.
The world is laughing at us.
We would be if it wasn’t so sad
It’s more pity.
No the world is sympathising with you.
We feel sorry for you and that your President is so useless.
No, we aren’t laughing. It’s more like watching a inevitable car accident.
You want to shout “Use the f*cking break”, but the driver isn’t listening.
Hayes is right, Trump is looking after his own interest – his business, and his reelection chances is always connected with the economy.
As a Brit (and I speak for many) my puzzlement over just how so many people continue to recklessly follow Trump at this time is enormous. You don’t need to be listening to the MSM as it’s described to have an opinion on his current behaviour. A passing knowledge of body language and even the smallest insight into his character will be enough to come to a conclusion. His timeline of error, ignorance, and falsehood on the coronavirus is clear. His supporters claim that we’re ‘trying to blame Trump for the virus’. Wrong! But we are saying he has displayed zero leadership or empathy at this time. This was exemplified by comments yesterday in response to the news that some restaurants had closed, never to again reopen. Rather than display any empathy he chose instead to brag of his knowledge of the restaurant business, and then go on to say there’ll be more closures to come!