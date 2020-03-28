The title says it all on this one, folks. What is it about the American political system that cultivated this deeply dysfunctional and polarized climate? Last year, we had Ezra Klein on the show to assess how bad things were in the Trump era (conclusion: not great). Now, Klein is back to discuss his new book "Why We're Polarized" which provides a systematic look at the deep structural defects in American democracy that are manifesting themselves in two coalitions that are increasingly at each other's throats. » Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news and in-depth analysis of the headlines, as well as informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter: MSNBC.com/NewslettersYouTube
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Chris Hayes Podcast With Ezra Klein | Why Is This Happening? – Ep 94 | MSNBC
Growth of stock market is most important — to 1%. 99% will be screwed – as usual.
Minimize government control — maximize corporate control (i.e. fascism)
Trump wanted to stop US dependency on China produced drugs in September. Now China is using drugs as a negotiation tool.
Trump wanted to ban flights from China in January and if all flights had been banned from China there would be 1 country in the world dealing with this pandemic.
The DNC paid Ukraine officials for dirt on Trump. They paid foreign officials, Steele, fact.
I can’t listen to this, it seems they are rehashing old news.
Queue the twilight zone music…..
Nutty nut.
@James Fox Don’t even take the bait. Demote and talk over the suka, don’t engage.
This isn’t current as of 3/14/2020. It is back from when the impeachment hearings were happening. But that is cool.
This was a really good discussion.
The Corona virus started in the PRC and spread to Italy and Northern California and further
Dixiecrats show the Confederate Flag. They showed the KKK Ku Klux Klan
Children with Leukemia get teddy bears and panda bears and Barbie Dolls and anything that is funny. They are bald. Some of them are with the angels
Bernie Sanders and the Tree of Life synagogue
He has walked though swamps and non-poisonous snakes and in chains.
My exact sentiments. I learned something I didn’t know before. I never gave much thought to the Dixiecrats who never left the Democratic party only because the Republicans were the invading party. Loco.
Minorities and liberals need to move to rural areas and get out of the cities. That is how you get rid of the GOP geographic advantage.
Alfred Nueman : Can you see those people living in the country like me where it’s 5 miles to town ? Uh, no.
I only own 30,000 acres and I live NEAR YOU …LULZ Your IQ test came back negative BECAUSE your parents are each others brother and sister.>>>DUMMY
D
U
M
M
Y
Jebus Hypocristos : And where are those 30,000 acres ?
Right here on the Idaho Oregon border
Jebus Hypocristos : Well, we have a 100 acre farm in southern Indiana, so you’re not quite near me. Lose the comment about parents. It does not make you look good.
We are flawed democracy because of 1) electoral college, 2) plurality voting, 3) the Senate.
Why is America such an insular insecure patriotic country?
I am so glad I live in New Zealand, secular progressives capalist socialist country with MMP after first past the post system you have, failed. Now we have & developing diversity in politics.
The first country to give women the vote, 3 female Prime Minister, a female Governor General appointed by a Male Prime Minister.
The only country that has a Treaty with its Indigenous people signed when we were Christian & now take it more seriously as a secular country.
Maori keep us in check to do it for the people so that is what we are working on now.
American attitudes & Patriotism has done alot of damages like your NRA trying to bribe our politicians over our gun control & we told your NRA to get lost.
America is now backwards in comparison to many countries & Trump has brought that to the forefront.
Get this right, democracy is the right to vote & comes from the Greek language. Style of governance is different & yours is Capitalist which shows your greed materialism to the world & no longer works.
It’s time for America to grow up as so many countries are better off & being a world leader is spin & propaganda for your own country yet resented by other countries because your not, neither is Russia.
Your performance on the UN security council against Russia with your veto power proved this & smaller countries moved/petition to get both countries veto powers removed so resolutions could go through & they are not giving up. So what do you really think of your world leadership now based on that example because I have many more such as New Zealands anti Nuclear laws from 1984 you are still trying to punish us for, while asking us for help in Iraq to get kids to lay down their weapons.
Kia Kaha & take off the blinkers to grow up to catch up instead of being insecure bullies.
We are better than Europe and Europe is better than the Middle East. You’re on the edge of the world. Everything is new for you. You’ve had a chance to learn from our mistakes… Don’t screw it up!
@CB BC Think again, we hit above our weight on many fronts. We are the first country to see the sun in the morning. We have had many first & we haven’t followed America in years & even told Britain to stick it.
Your response shows so much of your broader American attitude as there are so many smaller richer countries in Europe that America doesn’t have much influence such as Norway etc, because they nationalized their oil fields in the 70’s & can afford retirement for the next 125 years. Have a look at Finland a very young country in comparison out doing you with a population of 4.5 million. The genius baby sibling in comparison. What is your deficit & GDP? Arrogance of the Americans yet again falling for the greatest Nation believing in your own propaganda that others see through. Take the blinkers off & get a new vision your people deserve it. If you don’t like others pointing this out, your country has been doing it for years to us & now the shoe is on the other foot. Turnabout is fair play.
@Jill Foster You aren’t understanding what I’m saying. You’re the last ones. You’re on the edge of the world. You won’t have anywhere new to plunder. Don’t screw it up.
in 30 years Republicans, Democrats and American Capitalism will be dead as T-Rex.
“Without the unwavering support of “rural’ Germans, Hitler would never have come to power.” Albert Speer, Hitler’s architect and munitions director.
Rurals who vote ruin everything. Lincoln should of let the South go.
I don’t want a podcast….what happened to your full shows? Joy, Chris????
not appreciating the F bombs Chris…use your words.
45:47 White supremacy _was_ originally democratic! That was the entire reason for Democratic dominance in the South in the 19th century. They thought it was absolutely fine for the White majority to put the enslavement of the Black minority up to a show of hands. I think Ezra’s missing the bigger picture, which is a White supremacist movement which was _fractured_ by the US Civil War that took all the way until 2016 to finally re-coalesce. That is what drove prosperity in the intervening years.
HEY CHRIS HAYES,,,YOU SHOULD DEVOTE “X” AMOUNT OF TIME TO ALLOW VOTERS IN ALL DIFFERENT PARTS OF AMERICA TO RING YOU ON YOUR PODCAST ON A “FREE PHONE LINE” TO VOICE THEIR OPINIONS ON SET QUESTIONS I.E “TRUMP ORIGINALLY HAD SAID “THAT WE HAVE 15 CASES WITH CORONAVIRUS,,SOON IT WILL BE 8 6 4 2 THEN ZERO”,,,,,”WE’RE DOING GREAT,,ACTUALLY AMAZINGLY WELL,,,,BETTER THAN ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN THE WORLD”,,YOU COULD THEN RETORT ,,”NOW WE ARE ON THE VERGE OF AN EXPLOSIVE OUT BREAK OF CORONAVIRUS ,,,MILLIONS OF AMERICANS NOW WILL BE EFFECTED,,MANY WILL DIE,,HOW DOES THAT MAKE YOU & FAMILY FEEL,,,GOD FORBID YOU DON’T HAVE ANY INTERNAL AILMENTS BECAUSE YOU MIGHT DIE,,”HOW DOES THAT MAKE YOU FEEL ?” TRUMP HAS BEEN VERY DELIBRATE WITH HIS SLOWNESS TO “ACTIONS” AND HAS STALLED ALL THE WAY, THRU’ THE PROCESS TO “ACTIONS TO COMBAT CORONAVIRUS”,,IS THERE AN UNDISCOVERED REASON WHY OR WILL THAT BE THE NEXT STORY ? ,,THE OTHER ADVANTAGE OF HAVING VOTERS RINGING YOU ON YOUR PODCAST IS SUBTLE ANALYSIS (VIA SUB SET QUESTIONS / STATEMENTS / ETC),,,,
.
.
Gut microbiome replacement is a possible treatment for the virus. Donor should be from those that have recovered. While there is no process that can identify link from the gut microbiome to production of antiviral antibodies there is enough evidence that some testing should occur. I hope someone with some pull can give this some priority.
In Australia we have compulsory voting. I know this grates against my American brothers’ and sisters’ instincts but I think it makes for a better system. This essentially precludes voter suppression. Furthermore, our elections are administered by an independent statutory authority called the Australian Electoral Commission. They are not beholden to either party and use an agreed on formula to calculate electoral districts, which we call seats. Finally, a plurality is not enough in Aus. We have preferential voting, which means a candidate must garner a majority (often by use of second or third prefs) before they are considered to have won a seat (at least for our House of Reps)