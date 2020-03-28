This is an intimate portrait of what addiction looks like in America. From the board rooms of pharmaceutical companies to the living rooms across America, Beth Macy traces the path of devastation wrought by opioids. Her latest book, “Dopesick” gives life to the urgency of the epidemic, illustrating just how woefully insufficient the national response has been to the scale of the crisis. She lays out the often-insurmountable barriers that stand between someone suffering and the treatment they need, and why stigma may be the biggest obstacle of them all.» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Chris Hayes Podcast With Beth Macy | Why Is This Happening? – EP 95 | MSNBC
Did she tout Methadone? Methadone treatment is a horror show. Buprenorphine is just another synthetic opioid! Big Pharma wins again. Can anyone please say mental health services?
Yes i got addicted in 2006 ! Lost my marriage and almost my life !! Ive notvhad any in 3 years but it has not been easy ! It was a nightmare !
LOL! That’ll be the day. It’s liberals who are trying to do something about this drug disaster. Conservatives? Not so much. BTW, Jesus was a liberal, which was why they crucified Him. You don’t actually think He was giving a message that the majority (the status quo) approved of, do you?
If there were any more evidence needed for the truth of the Bible’s teaching that “the love of money is the root of all evil,” I don’t know what that would be. Christians often claim this is a Christian country. Well, as far as I can see, that’s pretty much in name only if we can allow this kind of disaster to go ignored and mishandled as it becomes more and more devastating both in lives and our national sense of despair.
