Chris Hayes: “From the beginning of this coronavirus crisis, the obvious parallels to the climate crisis have been impossible to ignore. The same warnings, the same disinformation, the same tragic consequences, the same failure to act.” Aired on 4/20.2020.
Chris Hayes On Parallels Between Climate Change And Coronavirus | All In | MSNBC
Hopefully more people will be convinced by the pandemic that terrible things can and will happen.
✅✅✅
Normalcy bias.
@9000ck – what do you expect from Trump Supporters
History always seems to repeat itself. Viral & Biological Pandemics have been destroying societies for many thousands of years.
Society must learn from mistakes, you do not repeat them.
Trump refused to use the Pandemic Department Guide (Bush created the guide). Trump also closed the CDC Pandemic Divison. He can’t read and will blame anyone but the one in charge, TRUMP HIMSELF!!! HE IS THE PROBLEM NOT THE SOLUTION! Trump as the US President IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THOUSANDS OF DEATHS DUE TO INACTION WHEN COVID-19 was 1ST DISCOVERED.
VOTE TRUMP OUT IN 2020, CRAWL IF YOU MUST………..
b/c Islamic terrorists making war on the west were never terrible things. you f’n leftists are nothing short of stupid as f and incredible.
The sky was clear and the sun was sunning in places previously covered in smog.
@Jim P what do you mean ?
The fog is in your head!!
Ray Dorey H
Ray Dorey . The insidious GOP will try to somehow spin, that that’s not a good thing. The GOP are UNCONSCIONABLE in their pursuit of POWER !!
Sadly it seems that whenever the USA has problems they just drop bombs on it. However you can’t bomb a virus or the climate emergency. It is actually quite easy to see the reality of both if you rely on doctors and scientists. Ignorance is a choice in this age of instant access to info online.
We gave freedom of religion a prominent place in our founding documents and all its done is keep ignorance alive.
@Karen Byrd There was a time when religion ruled the world. We can it the Dark Ages. The founders were very much against having religion in government.
“Climate emergency”, you said? Tell me how many degrees warmer it is.
So evangelicals believe in God, even though they can’t see him, but they don’t believe in a virus that has taken more than 40 thousand lives, because they can’t see it. Personally, Trump doesn’t believe in anything he can’t betray, deceive, defraud, grope, or eat.
@frank haylesFrank Of course i know God why bother to encourage someone to know someone i dont know and dont know exists? Now you think you know i am obviously crazy. You are missing having a friend that will never leave you, never give up on you, , who knows you but loves you inspite of it, knows you better than you know yourself. You could continue to assume you a mere mortal can be certain there is no God but you dont know how all that we see, the universe beyond, or even an atom, came into existence from nothing, yet you think you know for sure there is no God. You think we who say we know God are weak nut jobs 🤪 Your mocking me doesnt change my relationship..i am nothing special but i know God and i know He loves imperfect me. Its your loss but you have no idea how much a loss.There is nothing as satisfying as knowing your Creator . If you Ask God to open your “eyes” to reveal Himself to you He will! lif you are wrong ( you are !)you will know then you will have a choice to make, to accept or reject His gift of eternal life through Jesus Christ John 3:16 . Sorry i wasnt clear I assumed everyone has played hide and seek with a 2 or 3 ,year old. Of course there is a always the exception but 99.9% will not realize they are visible when they are very obviously are. Their perspective of themseves and the world around them is limited. The parent can see them, but they are unaware of being observed. It was a poor analogy of us and a God who sees us.
@Brett Butler – Well he now has 112 likes to your 4!! He’s winning!!!!!
The fact her daughter has been convert to jewish religion when she married Jared said a lot about Trump’s family faith..
Bullying and Corporate Psychopaths at Work: Clive Boddy at TEDxHanzeUniversity
as if evangelicals matter
“We dont live outside of nature” he said it all in that sentence. It dont matter how much money you have how comfortable you live, we are all subject to climate change.
@bidmcms3 – Yeah, your a Harvard graduate like Beverly Hillbilllies ‘Jethro Bodine’ imbecile guy was a rocket scientist or a brain surgeon lol! NONE of the Trumpaganda ministry fake news you naive rubes believe matters to us. We just want a sane ADULT back in the WH. It’s chronic TRUMP FATIGUE. Any change from loony tunes 45 and his circus of crime, LIES, and scandals is a HUGE immediate improvement! I strongly preferred Bernie in the CA primary. Bernie has also endorsed big Joe. But keep drinking the rancid orange Kool-Aid kid, your ‘stable genius’ liar is going to prison courtesy of the SDNY. Good day to you. Stay safe out there, even if you are crazy enough to trust your future to the life long NY city con man WHO DIDN’T EVEN WIN HIS OWN STATE in 2016 because they know him too well ha ha!
@Youdontneedto Seemyidentification most of the data IN FAVOR of climate change, which comes from IPCC, is not peer reviewed. They will actually litigate to suppress peer review. If you really cared about climate change, this would be a concern for you.
@bidmcms3 The timing of that hydroxychloroquine study announcement was really quite uncanny – I hadn’t heard about it until you posted this. I read the first few pages of the report you linked and you do have a point about the caveats to the findings. I wonder if there is any way to account for variables such as potential correlation between the decision to use HC and the severity/likely mortality of the case. I’m guessing it could only be done in randomized prospective trials, as you mentioned. And fortunately several of those are underway already.
Still though, the article headline was accurate – those were indeed the results of this report. I have also read the original article from CNN Healthline with that headline and it was very factual and unbiased. It merely stated the data from the report, including the fact that it was not peer reviewed and that no true conclusion can be drawn yet. No opinion or attempt to extract a fresh meaning from the data. Now, I’m sure it has caused a good deal of gassing on in today’s talking head chatter, but at the end of the day that data, however limited, is still based on more than the original trial of under 20 people that was inappropriately used to paint a very rosy picture about HC’s efficacy. And does run quite counter to those findings, so it does seem newsworthy if only to temper unrealistic hopes and remind people that we need to be patient and wait for the real trials to conclude. Depressing to think about how many people are going to die in those very trials though…
climate change is doing f all to humans. Life is getting better over time. grow a brain, leftists.
Angelo Herrera: TRUE! FAT FACT!
My kid hasn’t had even one Asthma attack since Mid February. Spoiled people Consume, eat, travel, waste …too much. Let them sit home and get educated.
Ivy – Of course sitting at home is your idea of an education. Of course.
@Bovine One Some lower brain capacity people need outside professional help especially with sarcasm
Bovine One She means watch YouTube videos. 😂
You orgot yur middle name annoying stupid bastrd
WELL SAID. NOTICE WE HAVEN’T SEEN MANY CHEMTRAILS WHICH I BELIEVE CAUSES LOTS OF ISSUES WITH OUR KIDS HEALTH AND OURS.
We should never have someone of “limited capacity” like trump ever to exist at the level of power. Inept unfit and morally lacking. Without intelligence and a respect for science. More time was wasted trying to “inform” this ignoramus of the severity of the crisis. Then dealing with the crisis itself!
@Youdontneedto Seemyidentification your rant and what you think doesn’t make it the truth , you asked why i and so many others of all races are supporting Pres. trump over some other lying politition and i told you why and i think Pres. Trump is doing a good job trying to keep us safe from a virus that China is at fault for, and lets see what the Dems have done , fought supreme court justices and lost , tried a fake Russia / Trump connection, the Meuller hearings made the media and the Dems look bed and you don’t seem to mind Hilary signed off on the sale of 25% of the USA uranium to be sold to Russia which is used for nuclear weapons , Pres Trump did not do that Hilary did
@doug field – Everything you said is FAKE NEWS. Just made up RNC talking points, Faux news ALTERNATIVE FACTS. The unfit IMPEACHED liar Moscow Mitch refused to allow justice to punish is about to be retired in Jan 2021. Who supports 45? Almost no other races but white hicks, and a lot of wealthy, old mostly white people that always vote Republican because they live in the past. Those are Trumputin’s only solid base. When they die out, the Repug party will go extinct. Hillary isn’t running in 2020. ALL Dems and most moderates that dislike 45 are motivated to vote. It’s over for the insane dotard. His polls are still dismal, and won’t be better by November. 23 million are unemployed and the recovering Obama economy that 45 INHERITED is now all gone.Be smart and join us! President Biden and his progressive VP will do a great job for America!
@Youdontneedto Seemyidentification i remember Obama saying that Americas jobs were never coming back and what was trump going to do wave a magic wand ! i have a memory and can remember that for the last 40 years it’s been the Dems that have praised Russia not the Republicans, i wish we could bet each other 1000.00 that Trump will be reelected come nov 2020 because i know you will run your mouth until then , when you see that i am right
@doug field – Well I am glad you have a vivid imagination, that’s good for you. It’s a real pity you have been gas lighted so badly by the liars club party and the worst, most unfit, and morally bankrupt president in history. Donny Dotard’s support is far below what it was in 2016. It’s over, just accept it. Maybe one day, Republicans can eventually reclaim their dying party from the extremist wing that has taken over. Don’t be afraid of big Joe Biden, his able team will do a terrific job and correct all of 45’s blunders in the next 8 yrs. I am looking forward to having an intelligent, honest, decent adult leader back in the WH soon! Good day, Doug.Stay home and safe out there citizen.
@Youdontneedto Seemyidentification my proof will be in Nov. elections when Pres. Trump is reelected with more votes than he got in 2016 . i wish we could chat again then . whenever i am bummed out i just watch the 2016 elections and the media having a melt down and i feel great again . the fact that the media and the dems have spent 4 years trying to impeach this Pres. and go after him day after day . and he fights back and the other day when he played the reporters them on video being wrong about the Corona virus was so dam funny ! we elected Pres. Trump to fight for us and stand up to the liberal progressive bull sh*t that Washington is forcing down on us , Freedom to be left alone and do our thing and live without big daddy gov. telling us what to do. and i still support Pres. Trump and i still hunt , fish , ride dirt bikes and 4×4 in the mountains , own guns and other weapons and i love who i want to not who anyone else thinks i should
tRump pulled out of the Paris Accords
tRump claims Windmills cause Cancer
tRump wanted to nuke a hurricane into submission
tRump destroyed the CDC The Center Disease Control
tRump attacked & is going to de-fund the WHO World Health Organization during this pandemic.
johnekizomba how can you even say such a silly thing? It’s you who’s been duped. He actually said them… maybe you didn’t hear him?
Dan thanks so much for turning me on to this! I’ve heard about Michael Moore”s podcast, “Rumble,” but haven’t listened yet. I’ll watch. Michael brings to light some stuff we need to know…
the paris accords would have changed the extreme weather!
One positive outcome from this pandemic is that global warming got a much needed break.
@KOD I don’t know you. You do whatever you want.
b/c a few months in time is a lot of time in the history of the world. jesus christ where did you get your lack of education?
@Kent Horvath no need to use the name of THE LORD in vain to make your point. Try to expand with no names etc.
@Animal Language i’m the Lord.
@Kent Horvath you funny😂
Greetings from Korea! We are all in this together, stay healthy and strong America!!!!
P.s. just no protesting please… it’s just gonna make it last longer
It’s hard for these idiots to stop protesting when we have a leader with a peanut brain encouraging them to protest.
You Sir just hit the nail on the head!
Unfortunately they can’t see the enemy! So they just disbelieve it!
Well, some of them don’t believe it. I can’t remember his name though..pretty famous though!
Best regards to South Korea. You have done a wonderful job of controlling this crisis.
@Peaches Williams More people will lose their livelihood than lives if we don’t open up cautiously. You are just letting media cause your hysteria.
70% of Americans believe the quarantine protesters are idiots
Mother Earth is slowly eradicating the invasive species that is killing Her.
@The Ropes of Renovation “Remember the margarine commercial in the 70’s or 80’s that said, “It’s not nice to fool mother nature.” But no, she’s not our mother”
A “mother earth” phrase actually predates that, in fact arguably predating WRITTEN LANGUAGE.
@Rory Cannon I didn’t say it originated with a commercial. You said it was just a phrase and I asked if you remember the commercial.
@The Ropes of Renovation i dont remember it. i am a milenial.
@Rory Cannon Oh. Well it was funny. Mother Nature was mad because she thought she was eating butter and was actually eating margarine. lol
@The Ropes of Renovation lolololol
Corona virus! perfect example of what happens if you ignore Science? People Die!
@Leo Johnson So you think its a giant plot to take away your civil liberties
Who do you think hatched this plot? Could it be that a pandemic Happens
and epidemiologists Doctors Nurses Just do the best they can! politicians
Take cheap shots at each other as usual Failing to lead and the rest of us
just get shafted! the Corporations the 1% make out like bandits!
True leadership comes from getting the best advice and acting quickly!
NZ 13 deaths just opened back up! Australia 70 deaths about to Both have medicare4all unemployment benefits and civil liberties!
@Leo Johnson Here are some of the numbers I have looked at which are confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide 2.5 million, the US 809,000.00 and we haven’t even come close to testing as many people as other countries. The US claims to be the richest, most powerful country in the world and now other countries who once looked to US for help now know that we can no longer claim to be so because of the person who was elected to lead this country and who has failed on a massive scale. We are fighting 2 wars in this country the virus, which, if Trump did his job and didn’t play golf and hold rallies from February through most of March, could have be contained quickly. The other war is with Trump’s supporters and Trump himself who craps on our Constitution, lies incessantly, who gave PPE supplies to states NOT according to need but according to loyalty to him, he incites hatred, bigotry and civil war in a country daily. I believe he should be tried for Treason and let’s be done with him.
@Steve Hanson And your evidence of god is? If there is a god he created scientists
and unless we become gods that’s the best we got! unless like trump you believe in magic! Or the invisible man in the cloud
who like always seems to be absent like a deadbeat dad!
OH, YOU MEAN LIKE THE CLIMATE CHANGE HOAX? THAT WAS PERPETUATED BY SCIENTISTS THAT SCREWED AROUND WITH THE NUMBERS UNTIL THEY GOT WHAT THEY NEEDED TO BRAIN WASH THE MASSES. BY THE WAY, AOC SAYS THAT WE HAVE 10 YEARS UNTIL DOOMSDAY. SHE PICKED UP THE BATON FROM AL GORE WHO MADE MILLIONS AND GOT AN ACADEMY AWARD FOR HIS EFFORTS. IF I LISTENED TO AL, I WOULD HAVE SOLD MY CONDO ON THE FLORIDA BEACH BEFORE THE COAST LINE DISAPPEARED. I DIDN’T BELIEVE HIM THEN AND I DON’T BELIEVE HIM NOW. I WOULD HAVE LOST A FORTUNE IF I LISTENED TO THAT DEMON RAT.
Fox News not the place to get your science advice from! Here is what NASA scientists have to say! I hope you don’t think they are a lefty plot to make you think! https://climate.nasa.gov/evidence/
When a crazy man has a power he can messes the whole world up.
I know! Thank God Trump took over after Obama
@Ebony Filly dumbfuck, Obama was ready for this. Cheeto dismantled it.
While Trump initiated travel bans the head of the World Health Organization claimed no emergency existed.
Now we know it had been active for perhaps two months.
A month after the travel ban was created Nancy Pelosi was filmed in a crowded chinese community, imploring everyone to C’mon down and join in.
Cuomo, mayor of NY was approached before the pandemic.
Cuomo was queried on the lack of respirators and supplies, given the fact they had not been restocked since Sars in 2008.
Cuom said ” While i guess we’ll just have to ration health care.”
Dr Fauci predicted 10 times the deaths as to what has occured.
Why is this relevant.
Three noted studies have emerged indicated way more people have been infected than stated.
Justin Silverman’s study was reported by the Economist.
It suggests over 28 million were affected which then makes the mortality rate .1%
Stanford university reports 50-80 times have been or are infected than reported.
Scotland, Finland and Denmark collectively report a mortality
of .21%
All in the range of a common flu.
Fauci has been wrong and this was not reported by the WHO.
China pushed for the leader to be head of the Who, while the US rejected him all before this pandemic.
Why, because he was a communist in his country of Somalia, a man who had previously denied three pandemics in his country.
The timeline supports Trump being misdirected and uninformed purposely.
This is why so many have become infected.
The entire COVID scenario is full of holes
Lawrence Smith if I want to read Fox News copy I’ll tune into it.
Maybe the world should shut down for a week every year to give the earth a break.
Or we could just share one car per family.
The price of gas is pretty low too these days because of the low demand, less money to astroturf against renewable energies.
A monthly event
She needs more than a week. But that would be a start.
maybe we focuse on real problems instead of fantasyland CO2 levels? and grow a brain in the process for leftists, progressives, climate cult kohnts
“My name is Donald J. t’rump. The J stands for Jenius.” – t’rump
thats not a real quote….or is it?
The j stand for jyp as in ain’t dump a jyp
tRump.
@just somebody thats the sad part…that we have to ask..we shouldn’t be wondering if that’s a real quote
Chris Hayes: ”It’s hard to mobilize people around things you can’t see.” Then why are there so many religious zealots in America?
That is a most ridiculous statement. Just because we believe in God, does in no way mean we don’t understand science. Get real.
@Redwood Madrone Being a bit of a jerk aren’t you?
The Ropes of Renovation
Are you a trumpanzee? Do you drink Lysol?
@Redwood Madrone No. Do you?
@Anthony Browne Very few christians have read the bible. Most atheists in western countries have though. Many state that reading it is what made them atheists.
Imagine how many lives could have been saved if the US took this same attitude to eliminating poverty and homelessness. ‘But we can’t afford healthcare’ but tax cuts for the rich, no problem.
The conservative objection to addressing problems of healthcare, poverty, etc., is strongly racist. It’s their horror of “giving free money” to nonwhites.
Obviously no such objection is involved in tax cuts fo the rich.
a thousand thumbs up to you!!!!!!
@m r had one more, I plan on copy this essay, it intrigues my innermost search to understand why America just refuse to understand, that we are all in this together.I have a billion dollars, why must I spend my entergy, to try and get another billion dollars.How much do I need?
Bill Gates warned about the virus years ahead. Fox News to Trump supporters: “He is a witch. Burn him.”
@Mugdorna Splitting hairs.
@Karen Contestabile Can you provide proof of this bizare claim?
@Youdontneedto Seemyidentification Partly? Trump decided to do nothing until the CDC convinced him 2.2 million dead would be a bad looking number. When Trump says “some people said:” we don’t need that much PPE, it may just go away, testing isn’t hard, and the cupboards were bare, his psychopathy is actually what he thought.
@Refined Insanity Try to read something you moron. Gates has been funding this fight with millions for decades.
@Karen Contestabile you have the account of a right wing troll. No subscriptions, fake tool.
The exact same people are denying both the virus and climate change, including the orange clown.
@Edwin M yes,agree, it only has to do with poisoning, i don’t think we can change the clime,Climate change has always existed, long befor the human preseence,but i’m against this massiv pollution,das passiert jetzt in den USA,with fracking,groundwater contamination ect.ect. we see the effect already! why you mean i will advocate for this btw?
@leonardimas1 my apologies. I shouldn’t have implied that you were advocating for climate change.
It seems that we agree. I believe that it would make more sense, and be much more effective, if people focus more on less pollution, renewable energy, recycling and less consumption.
Thanks. Are you somewhere in Europe? I wish you well. Cheers.
@Edwin M thanks,yes i’m swiss, stay safe,greets from the other side of the atlantic))
Yes, that be me.
Let me school you on the official definition of a climate denier.
An individual who agrees that change is occuring, just naturally.
Trump is saying the same thing, its just the media that has drummed the idea into your head.
Why are you convinced change is primarily mans fault?
Throughout our history, repeated Solar Cycles every 230-280 years have affected our climate.
Of course man has contributed.
It called the Grand Solar cycle.
The last time it occured was during the dark ages where frigid temps and heightened earthquake / volcanic activity took place.
CO2 is 1/2200 of our atmosphere and its anthropogenic properties are not condusive to retaining heat.
Roy Spencer was a Nasa scientist who was tasked with using satellite data on a planned experient to prove the Greenhouse effect.
Spencer concluded the effect was minimal at best and far less than expected.
So, they criticized and now ignore him.
And this is Science?
Trump walked away from the Paris Accord treaty for a reason.
Christiana Figueres, the executive secretary to the UN on climate change was interviewed by ” the Business daily” show just prior the accord talks.
The Guardian news publication reported it. Several other news publications confirmed the interview:
“Frankly, climate change is more about an over reaching effort to replace the Economic systen that has reigned for the last 150 years, Capitalism.
We have a unique opportunity to accomplish, within a designated time frame, something humanity has never done”
Socialism is being all these major events.
Politically and Economically the planet is being shifted to a tighter control called Socialism.
Look, we have how many catastrophic events supposedly occuring at the same time, odd wouldnt you say.
They are all wrapped around some truth, while the populace is whipped into an emotional frenzy.
A leader once said:
“Take an idea and repeat it over and over to the masses.
Once they begin to defend your thoughts, you have won”
@Lawrence Smith i never said the climate change is man made, and no serious scientist would admit,yes it’s proven,it’s man made. several forecast calculations show that we could switch off the entire economy and that this would not have a major impact on the climate, only on the poisoning of the environment
Nature always finds a way to remind us who is in charge.
@Political Fashionista no one is putting solar panels all over arable land. A lot of panels are going on buildings, mostly at point of power use. The big solar power plants are generally going in deserts, where land is NOT arable but livestock might graze beneath the panels.
@Fiona Anderson oh yes they do. google: “Agricultural land is the best place for solar energy farms, study finds”.
There are also many videos. Watch on YT: “Controversy over proposed solar farm in Madison”. At 1:25 you will see a man crying because he’s losing his land. This is a tragedy and people who never saw a solar farm don’t know anything about it.
@Fiona Anderson at the very best sheep can be fed under those panels and not all solar farms have space for such a thing.
@Fiona Anderson watch also on YT: “Farmers turn from agriculture to harvesting solar power”