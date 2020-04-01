Chris Cuomo reveals his biggest fear after positive test for Covid-19

CNN's Chris Cuomo started his show by talking about testing positive for Covid-19 and revealing his biggest fear about having the coronavirus.
“You look a little under the weather Chris”. Well I don’t look so great because I have coronavirus.🤣🤣
Take a minute to realize how rotten that remark was, and how the media people keep laughing at everybody else.
Fake news !
@Len Ovo yep ! This little prick don’t have COVID-19
Wow CNN must be desperately trying to boost their in the basement (no pun) ratings. This is such a con job, and people are falling for this! Hard to believe… Looks perfectly fine, talks fine. No coughing, sneezing, no shortness of breath, not in bed dying.
David Micklow Tom Hanks and his wife and many other celebrities, tv personalities and other regular every day people have it and have been just as open about it and aren’t exhibiting obvious symptoms. Just because Chris isn’t looking like he’s on “deaths door” or showing symptoms doesn’t mean that he doesn’t have the illness. There are many people walking around with it that don’t even know they have and will never exhibit symptoms. So please be more open-minded and more informed about this illness.
Thanx for keeping up with us Chris. You’re an important part of my day. In moi opinion..you’ve always been a stand up guy…straight talking, honest, fair, very smart & never let any ignorance go unchecked.
You are respected & appreciated. Blessings to you & yours🙏🏻❤️
Chris, i wish you all the best brother, be strong and believe in God
Believe in god? Kind of an odd thing to tell someone to do.
Which god? Humans have invented approximately 50,000 gods over history.
Are you saying 49,999 of those gods are made up…..except the one YOU believe in?
How did you determine any of this is even remotely true? Genuinely wondering….because mentioning _any_ god during this pandemic just seems bizarre. What’s the point of it? IF we solve this pandemic crisis it will be due 100% to human beings. Entirely. No god will solve _anything_ whatsoever. It’s up to us.
I don’t mean to hammer you on this. It’s just….it’s 2020 and it’s WAY past time humanity grew up and let go of superstitious beliefs.
🙏🏼🙏🏼
@avedic Dude, it’s just a vague statement of support. This isn’t the moment to be a weirdo.
@avedic The only True and Living God! The Father, the Son, and the Holy Ghost= JESUS
@avedic I get you’re point. I’m an atheist myself. I believe, this human being just wished another human being “all the best” and to “be strong”. That’s the message I got from this. Compassion always was and is important, especially right now. So, we need to be careful, on what we focus. 🙂 All the best
Right now, a person’s best defence is safety and a strong immune system. Good luck Chris.
Bobby…exactly where do you get that strong immune package? Do you pray to Jesus day and night??
Chris you are one of my Favorite people in news you seek the truth. Prayed for you all will be okay!
The kid from covington catholic school won his lawsuit against CNN for telling lies
@PagodaRolls Highest level of empathy Trump is capable of. https://imgur.com/gallery/QdNPfGl
Marty DeGarmo what a joke I can’t believe people even watch communist news network anymore
@PagodaRolls just a cut and paste troll spreading the same crap everywhere aren’t you?
They screwed up the story and it was retracted almost immediately. But you already know that – you just don’t have the moral character to tell the truth.
All news agencies will make errors. The reliable ones correct them.
@Jarod Strain When did they retract over 2 years of LIES concerning FAKE RUSSIA-GATE?
How DUMB are you?
OMG 🥰 Dr. Gupta was so caring and concerned for Chris’ well being …I even loved watching the awkwardness in its receiving even more 😁
@bridget oubre The fatality rate of those who get it, is 1.9 in the US right now. That is a death rate of gigantic proportions. If you add in everyone that never knows they have it, never gets symptoms, naturally that number drops. The fatality rate if the flu, is .01%. What is your point in underestimating the severity of Covid 19?
@bridget oubre that was based on estimates of Feb 26th data. Lots have changed since.
@bridget oubre you didn’t read and comprehend the article you posted, did you?
@bridget oubre Did you read the source where he got that information from?
“We found a lower case fatality rate (1.4%) than the rate that was recently reportedly,1,12 probably because of the difference in sample sizes and case inclusion criteria. Our findings were more similar to the national official statistics, which showed a rate of death of 3.2% among 51,857 cases of Covid-19 as of February 16, 2020.11,24 Since patients who were mildly ill and who did not seek medical attention were not included in our study, the case fatality rate in a real-world scenario might be even lower. Early isolation, early diagnosis, and early management might have collectively contributed to the reduction in mortality in Guangdong.
Our study has some notable limitations. First, some cases had incomplete documentation of the exposure history and laboratory testing, given the variation in the structure of electronic databases among different participating sites and the urgent timeline for data extraction. Some cases were diagnosed in outpatient settings where medical information was briefly documented and incomplete laboratory testing was performed, along with a shortage of infrastructure and training of medical staff in nonspecialty hospitals. Second, we could estimate the incubation period in only 291 of the study patients who had documented information. The uncertainty of the exact dates (recall bias) might have inevitably affected our assessment. Third, because many patients remained in the hospital and the outcomes were unknown at the time of data cutoff, we censored the data regarding their clinical outcomes as of the time of our analysis. Fourth, we no doubt missed patients who were asymptomatic or had mild cases and who were treated at home, so our study cohort may represent the more severe end of Covid-19. Fifth, many patients did not undergo sputum bacteriologic or fungal assessment on admission because, in some hospitals, medical resources were overwhelmed. Sixth, data generation was clinically driven and not systematic.”
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2002032
@Saar What does that have to do with anything?
Countless people have recovered. You will too. God’s blessings to you and family. 🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️
No there’s definitely a count
We love you Chris and are praying for you and your family…
Chris , so sorry you are going through this. I hope for a speedy recovery.
“Better me than you”
Damn man. Hit in the feels.
really? I thought what a self righteous prick.
12from121 hoarding all the corona for himself smh
Just like good propaganda should
@Toob247 Toob247 does he has the virus or is he in that black list 😲😲😲😲😁 “allegedly”
ya he is right, you live in fear yet he faced the fear!!
dude im so sorry and ive just found a co-worker has covid-19 and now I’m home for 14 days! all the best my friend from Canada xoxox
Chris has a badass mafia boss voice. Imagine if he said “I would rather be feared, not loved.”
I hope Coby Persin gets corona instead of Chris.
The scary bit is…no coughing, no sneezing, he doesn’t look or sound sick, just a little tired: anybody could have it.
@B Reyn Chris Cuomo is the Governor of New York. And he’s doing great fucking job of it too 👍🏼👍🏼
@Charlie Entertaining right what a troll
@Toob247 Toob247 I don’t care about his politics or yours. He is a human being and he is sick. Remember being a human being? Try getting back to that.
Paul deTorch That’s because he’s young and strong. Yet he martyrs himself for political expediency by acting like he has HIV or some damn thing.
Yes. Which is what all the news reports have been saying. And which is why people should have been wearing face coverings—of any kind—starting at the end of January. You can get it, you can spread, and be totally unaware about both or either.
He speaks so much like his brother, the Governor
Andrew sounds like a thug and a gangster, which he is. One of the most corrupt politicians that have graced our state in decades. He got rid of the commission investigating corruption when it got too close to him. What a joke
Oh I thought you meant his other brother
Ellow govna
cullenbigd Both brothers sound like a couple of mafia types quite honestly.
cullenbigd Is Andrew Cuomo more corrupt than Fellow Democrat Eliot Spitzer, who was caught up in a multi-year prostitution ring for which the Governor paid $80,000 for sex?
Oh yes I care for you Chris.. your the sweetest anchorman.. so I know you will be ok.
Get well soon handsome. God got you Chris!
God bless him and heal him. We need people like him that speak the truth.
You’re kidding, right?
@PagodaRolls
Can’t trust the accuracy of any assertion made by someone who can’t tell the difference between a church and a school. Try harder Trumplodyte troll.
WTH is this zombie smoking
@INeedsMoneys COVID-19 doesn’t care if you are rich or poor.
We love you Chris, your Spirit will carry through this journey, remember “Al alba Vincero”: (Italian) At dawn we will conquer.
@Jarod Strain CNN has been pure propaganda since the hot mic video of Larry king telling Bill Clinton that than owner Ted Turner would ” Serv him”
@Jarod Strain you right..they didnt check the story as they edited the full video and told the same error over and over and over with time to correct it..you right my bad
@Toob247 Toob247 and I’ll bet you got a great scoop on that from the lizard people in your head right?
@PagodaRolls you are no doubt aware that the story had been retracted within a couple days . But not honest enough to say that are you?
@PagodaRolls
https://www.vox.com/2019/1/22/18192908/covington-catholic-video-nick-sandmann-maga
You’ll beat this, Chris. We love you. I had it and got through it. You will, too. We’re both the same age. I turned 50 last week and you turn 50 in August. You will Battle this, my friend.
I feel like I am spying on Chris’s telemedicine virtual visit. Sending Chris all the good vibes!
Hey Chris my husband talks about you like you guys are best friends, Godspeed you’ll get through this 🙏🏼