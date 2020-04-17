Chris Cuomo: I still can’t be with my wife TOPICS:American television networkschris cuomocnnCristinaCuomo familyHappening Nowlatest NewsTelevision in the United StatesTelevision news in the United Stateswww.youtube.com/watch?v=Vr2LJkOBZhk April 17, 2020 CNN's Chris Cuomo says that he and his wife Cristina still have to be separated despite both of them having been diagnosed with coronavirus. #CNN #News
anderson invited himself to chris’s house when no one is home watttt the f
Anderson just wanted to sniff Fredo’s underwear real quick.
He’s giving him a coffee enema to give him a boost
@Jamtommy1 they never mentioned getting sick from sniffing underwear 😳
Are you surprised
This is getting to be a Joke of a lie
He was with her last sunday!
Really?
@Shine Diamond
Really?
Do tell?
@Shine Diamond
Fox News Dose Retractions on false information.
They are Rare.
*Meanwhile CNN is a born foot in mouth extravaganza!*
Half of New York was with her since he’s been quarantined.
I’m also thinking further into the future with everyone who is recovering from intense symptoms of this virus who has permanent lung, kidney, or heart damage. Now much medical care do they need. Can they afford this for years. We need to seriously rethink universal healthcare in the US, because right now we are only saying the rich deserves to live.
Insightful! Any other news flashes?
Interesting, last we heard Cuomo left his house while under quarantine to have a look at his new custom home, and than we find out his wife has COVID… So pretty sure he actually has been seeing his wife
Chris has flat out said previously that his wife has been taking care of him during his infection, so stop trying to inject conspiracy theories into something just because it’s CNN.
They went to the Hamptons on Easter- the whole family took a drive up there -all in the same car what did he think would happen??
NL Paradox it’s not a conspiracy theory. There was a police report made. Google it
@NL Paradox no wonder you fake news idiots cant connect dots and figure out how fake cnn really is.
I swear you morons never look up anything we tell you.
@NL Paradox It’s actually a fact stop protecting the guy. He’s a fake and a chump. Tells you how to be the perfect citizen and attacks you if you have a different view. We call guys like that fake POS hypocrites.. Famous quote “no one is above the law” or “truth matters”…
I think I had something very similar to corona virus in late fall 2019. Coughed for months after and had effects until February…. I was so ill, it was amazing.
@x zhou damn you right I’m watching about that now
I picked it up around New year’s while visiting New York. Messed me up for a month and was real bad for a solid week.
@mwendapoleee It’s called community spread… there was a football (soccer) match in Milan back in Feb 19 between an Italian team from Bergamo and a Spanish team from Valencia that started the contagious explosion in both countries.
@Palaecro yep
He was walking around his neighborhood the other day UNMASKED along side his wife! LIAR
What about what we heard about you being on front lawn with family and yelling at someone?
@Tyrie xs5 he was on a construction site of his new home that’s an hour away. Do you cnn idiots ever look anything up.
@PATTY PERRY you cnn losers never look up crap before dumping your stupid online do you?
@miragexl007 I’m beginning to wonder myself.
So what
CUOMO IS A CLOWN HES NOT EVEN SICK!! THIS GUY THE NEW SMOLLET..
The biker better get tested if he was arguing with Cuomo he may have got it from either of them
A 65 year old with a bicycle, that’s the real facts
@Telo So what? That’s called taking care of yourself, Jack LaLane. Ever heard of it?
No doubt. I can’t believe that they are just acting like that never happened. Still can’t be with his wife? He was with her AND his kids Sunday..such a liar..
CUOMO IS A CLOWN HES NOT EVEN SICK!! THIS GUY THE NEW SMOLLET..
What? Lol
Now imagine if they were poor in a small house or apartment
Oops Cuomo got caught
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XhiBzM4rMgQ
There are many people in that situation.
He was checking out his new hamptons home this weekend… CNN is lying, he’s not in his basement
@William YOU ARE CORRECT, FREDO AND THE FRIENDLIES LOVE THE ATTENTION. I THINK FREDO SERVED UP THE VIRUS TO THE MOB. FREDO IS A HARDENED MOB LITTLE GIRLY BOY. I’LL BET HE WAS AN ALTER BOY, , , HE LOVED THE LONG SKIRTS. HIS PRECIOUS VOICE IS MUCH TOO HIGH TO BE A CHOIR BOY.
CUOMO IS A CLOWN HES NOT EVEN SICK!! THIS GUY THE NEW SMOLLET..
He is a complete liar. Caught outside with family and he threatened a 65 year old man. Please take Fredo off the air
This was me like november but never tested but I was up and down in fever for so long. Back and forth lethargy
She is celebrating like the monks when Ace Ventura left.
Everyone is taking care of Fredo’s wife.
@Justin Thyme ⤵
@ala ska went limp, eh?
CUOMO IS A CLOWN HES NOT EVEN SICK!! THIS GUY THE NEW SMOLLET..
CNN playing like Cuomo is in quarantine lol he was caught with his kids and two women on Easter
@David Alves David, believe me that is fake news. Het me the police report. Police does not report this kind of stuff.
@Margrit Kaminsky he threatened the old man who filed a report. Then Chris admitted to it on his pod cast. You cnn losers are has ignorant as they come.
@Margrit Kaminsky police don’t report assault?
CUOMO IS A CLOWN HES NOT EVEN SICK!! THIS GUY THE NEW SMOLLET..
@tommy d Well, Tommy, bring facts. You are responding to rumors, gossip.
Why is he on CNN all the time? But he should be resting.
Bahahaha!!! “Lord of the Flies” 😀 Wishing a speedy recovery to you and your family
Edward Camarena CUOMO IS A CLOWN HES NOT EVEN SICK!! THIS GUY THE NEW SMOLLET..
“I think I had it ” people there is a such illness called the flu that’s been around for ages.
A couple of people I know “think they also had it.” They were very sick around September and October and were tested negative for the flu. They both said this was not the flu! It was much worse than the flu. At that time there was no testing.
CUOMO IS A CLOWN HES NOT EVEN SICK!! THIS GUY THE NEW SMOLLET..
Fredo really shouldn’t have gone for an Easter joy ride.
The dr grinning the whole time. That’s how you know it’s all fake
Fredo, living in the basement. Just like when he lived at home.
Lies, he left his house on easter. Fear mongering bs. Just like his brother turning down federal aid in ny and now acting like hes the hero, even though if it weren’t for andrew cuomo NY wouldn’t be as bad.