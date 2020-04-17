Chris Cuomo: I still can’t be with my wife

April 17, 2020

 

CNN's Chris Cuomo says that he and his wife Cristina still have to be separated despite both of them having been diagnosed with coronavirus. #CNN #News

66 Comments on "Chris Cuomo: I still can’t be with my wife"

  1. CT Drums | April 17, 2020 at 10:06 AM | Reply

    anderson invited himself to chris’s house when no one is home watttt the f

  2. RacerX Mainline | April 17, 2020 at 10:10 AM | Reply

    This is getting to be a Joke of a lie
    He was with her last sunday!

  3. hiphug1ger | April 17, 2020 at 10:36 AM | Reply

    I’m also thinking further into the future with everyone who is recovering from intense symptoms of this virus who has permanent lung, kidney, or heart damage. Now much medical care do they need. Can they afford this for years. We need to seriously rethink universal healthcare in the US, because right now we are only saying the rich deserves to live.

  4. Real Deal | April 17, 2020 at 10:38 AM | Reply

    Interesting, last we heard Cuomo left his house while under quarantine to have a look at his new custom home, and than we find out his wife has COVID… So pretty sure he actually has been seeing his wife

    • NL Paradox | April 17, 2020 at 7:51 PM | Reply

      Chris has flat out said previously that his wife has been taking care of him during his infection, so stop trying to inject conspiracy theories into something just because it’s CNN.

    • RM D | April 17, 2020 at 9:01 PM | Reply

      They went to the Hamptons on Easter- the whole family took a drive up there -all in the same car what did he think would happen??

    • RM D | April 17, 2020 at 9:02 PM | Reply

      NL Paradox it’s not a conspiracy theory. There was a police report made. Google it

    • cj p | April 17, 2020 at 9:44 PM | Reply

      @NL Paradox no wonder you fake news idiots cant connect dots and figure out how fake cnn really is.
      I swear you morons never look up anything we tell you.

    • Real Deal | April 17, 2020 at 10:07 PM | Reply

      @NL Paradox It’s actually a fact stop protecting the guy. He’s a fake and a chump. Tells you how to be the perfect citizen and attacks you if you have a different view. We call guys like that fake POS hypocrites.. Famous quote “no one is above the law” or “truth matters”…

  5. Dogue Shop | April 17, 2020 at 10:55 AM | Reply

    I think I had something very similar to corona virus in late fall 2019. Coughed for months after and had effects until February…. I was so ill, it was amazing.

    • Staying Out The Way | April 17, 2020 at 7:57 PM | Reply

      @x zhou damn you right I’m watching about that now

    • Palaecro | April 17, 2020 at 8:05 PM | Reply

      I picked it up around New year’s while visiting New York. Messed me up for a month and was real bad for a solid week.

    • NT L | April 17, 2020 at 8:16 PM | Reply

      @mwendapoleee It’s called community spread… there was a football (soccer) match in Milan back in Feb 19 between an Italian team from Bergamo and a Spanish team from Valencia that started the contagious explosion in both countries.

    • Staying Out The Way | April 17, 2020 at 8:19 PM | Reply

      @Palaecro yep

  6. Denise Clepper | April 17, 2020 at 11:09 AM | Reply

    He was walking around his neighborhood the other day UNMASKED along side his wife! LIAR

  7. Alexis Kent | April 17, 2020 at 11:26 AM | Reply

    What about what we heard about you being on front lawn with family and yelling at someone?

  8. M port | April 17, 2020 at 11:46 AM | Reply

    The biker better get tested if he was arguing with Cuomo he may have got it from either of them

  9. iDeAs Born | April 17, 2020 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    Now imagine if they were poor in a small house or apartment

  10. Joseph valley | April 17, 2020 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    He is a complete liar. Caught outside with family and he threatened a 65 year old man. Please take Fredo off the air

  11. niffer58 | April 17, 2020 at 12:13 PM | Reply

    This was me like november but never tested but I was up and down in fever for so long. Back and forth lethargy

  12. ala ska | April 17, 2020 at 1:20 PM | Reply

    She is celebrating like the monks when Ace Ventura left.

  13. Valiant Thor | April 17, 2020 at 1:23 PM | Reply

    CNN playing like Cuomo is in quarantine lol he was caught with his kids and two women on Easter

  14. Kay Bel | April 17, 2020 at 1:24 PM | Reply

    Why is he on CNN all the time? But he should be resting.

  15. Edward Camarena | April 17, 2020 at 1:52 PM | Reply

    Bahahaha!!! “Lord of the Flies” 😀 Wishing a speedy recovery to you and your family

  16. Kia | April 17, 2020 at 5:34 PM | Reply

    “I think I had it ” people there is a such illness called the flu that’s been around for ages.

    • Z K | April 17, 2020 at 9:46 PM | Reply

      A couple of people I know “think they also had it.” They were very sick around September and October and were tested negative for the flu. They both said this was not the flu! It was much worse than the flu. At that time there was no testing.

    • tommy d | April 17, 2020 at 10:36 PM | Reply

      CUOMO IS A CLOWN HES NOT EVEN SICK!! THIS GUY THE NEW SMOLLET..

  17. Alan Peterson | April 17, 2020 at 6:48 PM | Reply

    Fredo really shouldn’t have gone for an Easter joy ride.

  18. Nick Power | April 17, 2020 at 9:14 PM | Reply

    The dr grinning the whole time. That’s how you know it’s all fake

  19. Mike Johnson | April 17, 2020 at 9:33 PM | Reply

    Fredo, living in the basement. Just like when he lived at home.

  20. salvador joli | April 17, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

    Lies, he left his house on easter. Fear mongering bs. Just like his brother turning down federal aid in ny and now acting like hes the hero, even though if it weren’t for andrew cuomo NY wouldn’t be as bad.

