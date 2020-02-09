Chicago non-profit aims to help community with gun violence | USA TODAY

TOPICS:

February 9, 2020

 

I Grow Chicago believes that community intervention programs address the root causes of gun violence ​in a way that research cannot.

» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.

#Chicago #GunPolicy #Activism

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

22 Comments on "Chicago non-profit aims to help community with gun violence | USA TODAY"

  1. Zainep Zeinep | February 9, 2020 at 2:04 PM | Reply

    🤩👋

  2. Lizzy Chien-Hua | February 9, 2020 at 2:05 PM | Reply

    Stop! The shooting for that!

  3. Charlie Brown | February 9, 2020 at 2:19 PM | Reply

    Vote the demonrats out

  4. ANTI-SATAN pro-life RTMI | February 9, 2020 at 2:24 PM | Reply

    Chicago is such a filthy city

  5. Nemo Krada | February 9, 2020 at 2:29 PM | Reply

    Stop having children out of wedlock

  6. Voodoo Trucker | February 9, 2020 at 2:32 PM | Reply

    You gotta be joking right? 💀💀💀💀🤑👍 LMFAO 🚛🗯️🇺🇸

    • TJP 81 | February 9, 2020 at 3:41 PM | Reply

      USA Today won’t touch somebody like Maj Toure unless they’re looking to smear him. Their bourgeois staff prefer this hippy freak. Next week I Grow Chicago is probably organizing an “Age of Aquarius” music video.

  7. Rain | February 9, 2020 at 3:50 PM | Reply

    The reason gun deaths in Chicago are so high is because the damn democrats made owning a firearm hard and basically unobtainable. You never see this many gun homicides in places like Texas. Less guns equals more death.

  8. Shirley Gillett | February 9, 2020 at 4:10 PM | Reply

    Deblasio should be the one shot. He does no believe in putting anyone in jail

  9. Игорёк Игорёков | February 9, 2020 at 5:06 PM | Reply

    click new auto Donald Trump @t

  10. Johnny Smith | February 9, 2020 at 5:29 PM | Reply

    *Ban Government/Cops… there will be less MURDERS!*
    *Maybe if the cops did not Murder Citizens, Abuse citizens, Steal from citizens, and Violate citizens rights… things might be a little different! The People are catching on to the Government BS!*
    UPS Driver & Bystander Killed By Police -19 Cops Recklessly Fired 200 Rounds At Unarmed Citizens (Rick) – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O40ayra80pM
    Additional Footage & Information On The UPS Kidnapping Where Police Kill Everybody (Rick) – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aZYyewa88z8
    New Jersey Deadly Police Shooting – What Tyranny and Safety Looks Like (Rick) – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t0lcQpL-xIU
    The Truth about Bloomberg’s Oppressive Gun Control agenda for Presidential Campaign (Colion) – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X6as_jbw4oE
    The “War on Cops” is a war on YOU (Carey) – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z2h5CUudR_8
    Pike County Ohio Deputy Hits Man Tied To Chair (Rick) – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SL5xUMpvobc
    The MOST Dangerous Threat NOBODY TALKS ABOUT! (Brian) – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HAATXTtQZ94
    Sonoma County Sheriff Fires Deputy Blount For Excessive Force – Additional Information (Rick) – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O1cUwLXiRHs
    Cop Interviewed In Internal Affairs Investigation – Blaming The Poor Cop After 13 Years Working (Rick) – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aGJvbaHUu6E
    Really Good First Amendment Audit – Police Don’t Know How To Accept Protected Rights (Rick) – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t6qEDUlaYAQ
    Police Union Head Blasts Anti-NYPD Protests, Bail Reform After Gunman Targets Cops – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aiC3MNNbgw8
    Houston Police Officers Union President Joe Gamaldi – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8eu6Pc7KO0
    Maryland Officer Faces Murder Charges After Execution Of Handcuffed Detainee – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O__9tMBMhuM
    *Stop harassing citizen’s & killing unarmed men n maybe citizens might have more respect for the police… NAW!*

  11. Johnny Dotson | February 9, 2020 at 8:02 PM | Reply

    Compare a gun restricted city vs a open gun city. You will then see your problem and solution

  12. Nilesh pargi DJ | February 9, 2020 at 8:47 PM | Reply

    Hi Friend Mari chenal Nilesh pargi Dj chenal 👍 🔔🔔 🔔🎤

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.