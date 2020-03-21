Challenges of enforcing the law during coronavirus

March 21, 2020

 

CNN's Michael Smerconish examines the difficulties law enforcement faces across the US during the coronavirus pandemic. Officers on the front lines of patrolling communities, border security and the added strain on the court system are just some of the problems agencies face during the pandemic.

89 Comments on "Challenges of enforcing the law during coronavirus"

  1. Damien Langford | March 21, 2020 at 10:22 AM | Reply

    What a time to be alive.

    • Colin Cleveland | March 21, 2020 at 2:43 PM | Reply

      @Troy Stocker at least if he _had_ been born in Europe in 1920, he could have pulled a Trump and run away from fighting his countrys enemy, eh?
      That’s the _stable genious_ plan, eh?

    • Colin Cleveland | March 21, 2020 at 2:46 PM | Reply

      @Troy Stocker Covid ain’t over, yet, dummy, and President Obama called emergency measures within days.
      Stupid Trump still has idiots like you parroting his _It’ll be over come Summer_

    • B dub | March 21, 2020 at 5:22 PM | Reply

      @Darrell Smith Did you expect the contagion to miraculously come to a halt genius? You must think Trump is a God.

    • robert rossi | March 21, 2020 at 8:12 PM | Reply

      This is shattering so many industries and I mean that in context of ideology!! It’s simply surreal

    • robert rossi | March 21, 2020 at 8:13 PM | Reply

      @Marco Polo but he’s clearly not. That’s the point. The world is laughing at you

  2. Katrina Marie Barracuda Babette.156 | March 21, 2020 at 10:26 AM | Reply

    The “Law” Isn’t Properly Enforced As It Is So?

    • B dub | March 21, 2020 at 5:29 PM | Reply

      @🥀₲ɾɑղԵ𝄆𝅗𝅥 Somebody doesn’t know what karma means. Telling.

    • 🥀₲ɾɑղԵ𝄆𝅗𝅥 | March 21, 2020 at 6:07 PM | Reply

      @B dub Then, refresh me.

    • B dub | March 21, 2020 at 6:15 PM | Reply

      @🥀₲ɾɑղԵ𝄆𝅗𝅥 Karma is a spiritual cause and effect. There is nothing spiritual about the Democrats and their efforts to get Trump and undo the last presidential election. What do you think they are going to do to him when he gets out of office? What will they charge him with?

    • 🥀₲ɾɑղԵ𝄆𝅗𝅥 | March 21, 2020 at 6:33 PM | Reply

      @B dub But like, it’s also one of the laws of the universe & should affect everyone.

    • Ron Si | March 21, 2020 at 7:35 PM | Reply

      Katrina Marie Barracuda Babette.155 They should have laws about the kind of photos some people post on their youtube. Yours should be a jailable offense. Prostitute.

  3. Kathy Mack | March 21, 2020 at 10:26 AM | Reply

    The police will eventually become infected too

    • ROB112 | March 21, 2020 at 10:00 PM | Reply

      With SO MANY retractions, defamation lawsuits & settlements for knowingly reporting FAKE NEWS nobody in their right mind should source information from this trash network

    • Raymond Serpa | March 21, 2020 at 10:11 PM | Reply

      @ROB112 No news…just people commenting to pass time. : – )

    • Cheesy the Kid | March 21, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

      I’ve been seeing much less cops out than usual. I’ve seen 2 empty cop cars parked in weird places.like they just quit and walked home. Ones been there for at least 2 days.

    • The Drummers Club | March 21, 2020 at 10:23 PM | Reply

      The more Police that become infected the less shootings of innocent people. Probably okay

    • N Watson | March 21, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      Kathy Mack the workers at retail stores, pharmacies, healthcare workers, police and firefighters are at risk!

  4. innerlocus | March 21, 2020 at 10:37 AM | Reply

    So, even prisons for profit must give-up the pot-heads losing thousands of dollars each a day, now make this a permanent solution and always give tickets, not incarceration.

    • LOOK UP: 21 Quotes by Margaret Sanger | March 21, 2020 at 6:34 PM | Reply

      Has anyone seen Joe Biden?
      *#WhereIsJoe*

    • Arthur Morgan | March 21, 2020 at 8:00 PM | Reply

      @B dub I did 4 months for getting some marijuana for a friend. Fucking ridiculous. Did I “learn my lesson” after I “paid my debt” to society? I didn’t do anything that was morally wrong and I owed society nothing. Jailing me over that was a waste of your tax dollars and 4 months of my life. The government fucked me over and now I know why the government doesn’t allow felons to have guns. We’d be the first people looking for payback during a rebellion/revolution.

    • Sheryl Ferraro | March 21, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

      Don’t worry, we will bail them out too. The plan about low level offenses to subpoena at a later date is a super good idea, one that they should be kept for ever and ever. People who would get picked up for small stupid stuff will all of a sudden not be a problem.

    • N Watson | March 21, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      Exactly! Illness you’re carrying hundreds of pounds; it’s not that serious!

  5. AlgoBis | March 21, 2020 at 10:39 AM | Reply

    END CASH BAIL, POLICING FOR PROFIT ​NO MORE PRIVATELY OWN JAILS!!

    • Kathy Mack | March 21, 2020 at 8:06 PM | Reply

      Damn straight. End all privatization with the country farmed out to for profit corporations. Start with the prisons. Its inhumane. Thieving bastards.

    • MochaFrappe | March 21, 2020 at 8:26 PM | Reply

      REAL BLACKS KNOW THE TRUTH Drugs were only so wanted after Nixon shifted the blame onto the druggies and the blacks to push the blame past him being an awful president. It just stuck with us. Looks like you don’t know the truth actually, you dumbass.

    • MochaFrappe | March 21, 2020 at 8:27 PM | Reply

      stewart0312 You’re not okay in the head.

    • MochaFrappe | March 21, 2020 at 8:29 PM | Reply

      They’re Distorting Your Rhthym 109 I don’t care if you believe if this was brought by the government or not. But please, just take the precautions. This is killing real people.

    • MochaFrappe | March 21, 2020 at 8:30 PM | Reply

      Bruce Cumming You’re not right in the head, are you?

  6. Ed Heal | March 21, 2020 at 10:42 AM | Reply

    Did we say “images of long lines outside gun store has gone viral”

    • IMA WAKE 2 | March 21, 2020 at 3:22 PM | Reply

      It’s really nice that the STUPID LIBERALS are taking the advice of CNN.

    • ixamxmsright | March 21, 2020 at 5:02 PM | Reply

      Coma White that is such a ridiculous statement; 😂Your neighbors? The ones with their own homes to protect? Better to say the criminals are the ones that will rob you in your home .

    • William H Music 2020 | March 21, 2020 at 5:07 PM | Reply

      @Y. C. I have a creepy feeling you haven’t been social distancing from swollen HOG 😳
      tinyurl.com/rfv78pd 👈🧻

    • Gray-Shawn Teebles | March 21, 2020 at 6:38 PM | Reply

      You gotta be zombie apocalypse ready!

    • arcticpwners | March 21, 2020 at 8:44 PM | Reply

      When this is over 6 to 8 months from now, america will be more segregated. Asians are buying guns because Blacks and Hispanics keep attacking them for covid 19.
      Whites are also buying guns since their becoming minorites.

  7. Alton Panashe Mazvarirwofa | March 21, 2020 at 10:45 AM | Reply

    Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw

    The irony

    • Paul Drake | March 21, 2020 at 1:31 PM | Reply

      No doubt she got ribbed about it heavily at the police academy.

    • Lesley Leith | March 21, 2020 at 4:29 PM | Reply

      I thought that when I heard her name, perfect. I think it was Stephen Colbert who had a section on people who’s names fitted their occupations, like the gynaecologist called Dr Hyman. I had a botany teacher who’s name was Mrs P Nutt. No kidding😂😂😂😂😂.

    • Faux Manchu | March 21, 2020 at 6:16 PM | Reply

      Alton Panashe Mazvarirwofa In the Philippines we had a prelate called Cardinal Sin and one of the chef tutors I had was called Robert Cook. When the wife’s president would visit Cardinal Sin at night he would exclaim, “Madame, you shouldn’t come here at this late hour, you know this is the house of Sin.”

    • Qtaro Oba | March 21, 2020 at 6:48 PM | Reply

      Last year’s Xmas gift he promised to send to T was not a beautiful vase. The gift had been spread and delivered in Wuhan between his two ritual trips on his white horse to Mt Whitehead on Oct. 15 and Dec. 3, 2019, where he made up his decision and prayed for the success of the sneak attack. American students at Wuhan Uni or researchers and business people near Wuhan Virology Center, infected, took it back to their homes for Christmas. It has eventually reached the WH and, faking an accident, scratched his archenemy with its spikes. His evil prayer has been fulfilled.

    • Treasure Hunter | March 21, 2020 at 7:28 PM | Reply

      its a coincidence not irony

  8. Kilgore Trout | March 21, 2020 at 10:49 AM | Reply

    Loeffler bought her Senate seat. It seems to have been a great investment.

  9. Erin | March 21, 2020 at 10:53 AM | Reply

    Not THIS guy talking coronavirus “knowledge” again…….. 🤢

  10. Mauricio Dobis | March 21, 2020 at 10:54 AM | Reply

    this interview was an embarrassment, and im a fan.

  11. john smith | March 21, 2020 at 11:02 AM | Reply

    NO POT OFFENCES FOR STARTERS> NO MUNIIPLE JAILINGS EITEHR

  12. Concrete Lightbulb | March 21, 2020 at 11:32 AM | Reply

    Why does this guy still have a job?

  13. It's Academic | March 21, 2020 at 11:36 AM | Reply

    Well I guess it’s time to get the DC Streakers FB group together. This is the opportunity we’ve been waiting patient for. Code brown everyone!

  14. BooRock OMamba | March 21, 2020 at 11:45 AM | Reply

    Imagine if all the time and energy and resources wasted on arresting and imprisoning people for using drugs was instead spent on medical and economic preparedness for an event such as the coronavirus.

  15. Trill Ville 504 | March 21, 2020 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    This virus will test our health,judicial, and economy system.

    • Ron Si | March 21, 2020 at 7:29 PM | Reply

      Trill Ville 504 And all those systems will fail. We know 😄

    • Chris Watson | March 21, 2020 at 8:04 PM | Reply

      @Donny Drumpf Wow you just showcased how stupid and uninformed you are. Might wanna actually check the stats on the economy under Trump. It’s quite obvious you don’t know what you’re talking about and have not looked at the actual numbers.

    • Xan’cy Pill’osi | March 21, 2020 at 8:10 PM | Reply

      Economic system. Our economy.

    • bmon40 | March 21, 2020 at 10:10 PM | Reply

      Trill Ville 504 …. if only it was that simple. Please read or reread “the grapes of wrath“.
      With the surge in gun sales and ammo the real test will be how Americans treat each other.
      And historically that has never worked out well.

  16. Piperfaust | March 21, 2020 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    We all remember the 9/11 first responders that threw themselves into the fire; and they now cannot even healthcare without fighting for it every year!

  17. Daniel Lopez | March 21, 2020 at 12:26 PM | Reply

    I remember this guy two weeks ago… had all kinds of plans bc he wasn’t going to let coronavirus change his life smh

  18. Chris Daniel | March 21, 2020 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    Oh man!! Are you telling me the police might have to stop harassing citizens for things that aren’t really crimes and focus on actual police work……what a crazy idea……

  19. Tone | March 21, 2020 at 12:51 PM | Reply

    “Protect” the public. Usually not the word I would use.

  20. Bad Luca | March 21, 2020 at 8:29 PM | Reply

    “A storm is coming…” Wasn’t that a line used in Dark Knight Rises

