Central London deserted as Europe enters ‘eye of storm’

March 19, 2020

 

CNN's Clarissa Ward reports from Covent Garden in central London, which is eerily empty as increasing novel coronavirus restrictions in the UK take hold. Meanwhile, the European Union has closed its borders for 30 days amid a steep rise in reported cases of the virus.

76 Comments on "Central London deserted as Europe enters ‘eye of storm’"

  1. catalinacurio | March 19, 2020 at 8:50 AM | Reply

    Big virtual hugs to everyone in London, and much respect and love to our NHS workers and other vital services! Stay safe and well! 🤗💙

  2. Bruce DaBuc | March 19, 2020 at 8:55 AM | Reply

    TIME TO RETHINK OUR HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS AND THE CUTS IT HAS SUSTAINED IN THE WEST ON THE LAST 20 YEARS, FROM CORRUPT POLITICIANS IN BED WITH A MEDICAL AND INSURANCE INDUSTRIES.

  3. Tasnim Jarin | March 19, 2020 at 8:59 AM | Reply

    UK was late in the party

  4. Box Jabber | March 19, 2020 at 8:59 AM | Reply

    The US will be a lot worse than Italy unless the people change overnight – the government is now taking the steps they should have took months ago…US healthcare workers are facing the same problems as Itay’s are…not enough medicine, equipment & testing,….locking down the country after the major spead has happened means it will grow within households and there will be continual outbreaks.
    Not trying to scare anyone but the less serious people take it the worse it could be.
    Be safe people & look out for your neighbour

    • Josh Gates | March 19, 2020 at 11:43 AM | Reply

      To bad China halted medical supplies to America and the world while they still blame America for this virus.

    • Isaac Pope | March 19, 2020 at 11:54 AM | Reply

      @Uncle Ed testing and treatment should be free otherwise we will never get on top of this.

    • Sean Bailey | March 19, 2020 at 1:21 PM | Reply

      @Uncle Ed Nonsense.

    • Box Jabber | March 19, 2020 at 4:10 PM | Reply

      @Josh Gates At no point have they halted medical supplies unlike the embargo’s place on Iran & Venuzuela by the US

    • Box Jabber | March 19, 2020 at 4:13 PM | Reply

      @Josh Gates Stop being so xenophobic…a Chinese official said that jokingly on twitter after the US was speculating about the china virus.
      Figures…Trump supporters blaming China for their president not bothering to have testing kits for US citizens

  5. Victaton | March 19, 2020 at 9:02 AM | Reply

    Man when it wa january i was like joking around about that thing but like this is getting serious.
    Guess i will continue watching some video

  6. mac fran | March 19, 2020 at 9:04 AM | Reply

    Media needs to inform constantly on how not to get infected and if infected how not to transmit it. Ease up on the head count (those infected) and body count. Repeat every half hour all day how not to get it, how not to transmit it.

    • mac fran | March 19, 2020 at 1:52 PM | Reply

      @Jay Brown Are we doing it? Are you doing it? I know the kids on spring break aren’t. The intent is that psychologically by constantly HEARING it, it subconsciously begins to register in our minds and we begin to accept and do it. That’s how the brain works. You gotta hear it constantly, not only memorize it.

    • Sienna V | March 19, 2020 at 2:39 PM | Reply

      @mac fran yes sir. the cdc has been given these EXACT INSTRUCTIONS that i stated in my earlier comment #1-7. Also, now i’m quite confused bc in your original comment you stated you want to be hearing these instructions from media, and now in your reply you’re telling me”this info should only come from scientists”….? well we’ve gotten it from both. and it’s all been being said from all sources since january. and also just FYI i’m not trying to attack you here. i come in peace.

    • Sienna V | March 19, 2020 at 2:43 PM | Reply

      ​@mac fran obviously should care about the numbers to see day by day how your country is being affected. i think you’re taking this all out of proportion and saw my reply as an attack (hence why you’re getting defensive) when really i was just saying that preventative & precautionary measures have been available and advertised continuously by media (and scientists) since january. agree to disagree. take care!

    • Sienna V | March 19, 2020 at 2:47 PM | Reply

      we do hear it constantly!!! WTF MAKES YOU THINK SPRINGBREAKERS ARE WATCHING THE NEWS. lmao this is obviously pointless, can’t argue something that’s not arguable lol i lowkey feel like you’re one of those springbreakers who are just learning about everything and now like ‘omg why didn’t they tell us’ literally lmao

  7. Big Daddy Toyota Corolla | March 19, 2020 at 9:12 AM | Reply

    I’ve never seen Covent Garden this empty. Even late at night

  8. Erik S | March 19, 2020 at 9:18 AM | Reply

    The “eye of the storm” is a calm area in the storm!

    I dont think it is “calm” at the moment.

    A better comparison would be standing on the beach whilst seeing a TSUNAMI coming.

    • John Rangel | March 19, 2020 at 1:27 PM | Reply

      @Conky Bubbles I do believe you meant to use the word ‘that’ not ‘than’ in your diatribe. A bit of proofreading would have taken care of that. (smiling Che Guevara emoji). God bless the revolution.

    • Henry M. | March 19, 2020 at 1:30 PM | Reply

      It’s the deep breath before the plunge

    • Conky Bubbles | March 19, 2020 at 1:39 PM | Reply

      @John Rangel 👈PROOF of a
      BLUE GRAMMAR NAZI. You BABY KILLING LOSERS never stop your
      GOOSE STEPPING do you🤣
      You’re such a PATHETIC LOSER 🤣
      THANKS FOR THE LAUGHS 🤣🤣🤣

    • John Rangel | March 19, 2020 at 1:43 PM | Reply

      @Conky BubblesWhat were your parents, Mr and Mrs Bubbles drinking, when they named you Conky?

  9. Bones Jones | March 19, 2020 at 9:20 AM | Reply

    So the Virus has mutated? From Boomer Remover to Millennial Killer?

  10. AMERICA FIRST | March 19, 2020 at 9:26 AM | Reply

    *Social Distance For Awhile!..*

  11. luan trieu | March 19, 2020 at 9:32 AM | Reply

    They need to shut down beaches and stop the sale of alcohol, the government needs to kill the fun for these young idiots

    • Rick | March 19, 2020 at 7:50 PM | Reply

      They are so privileged that they don’t recognize or seemingly care that they can spread the disease that may not kill them, but kill someone else, how thoughtless!

    • AliensAnonymous | March 19, 2020 at 8:51 PM | Reply

      Stop the sale of alcohol? You want to see real riots and looting? Grow up! — Alcohol didn’t breed and grow those selfish, ignorant kids — their parents did!

  12. Reptile Interested | March 19, 2020 at 9:37 AM | Reply

    I live in Fl ,there are hundreds of people still on our beaches 😢

    • Over It | March 19, 2020 at 3:42 PM | Reply

      Most people in my state are acting like everything is fine. It’s frightening.

    • kizaru melon | March 19, 2020 at 3:48 PM | Reply

      I go to uf. Evacuated that place and am now in Gainesville. My stupid roommates are still out partying making it with other people and partying. Note: Uf had 4 students with the virus confirmed 4 days ago which meant those students have been spreading for far longer

    • kizaru melon | March 19, 2020 at 3:50 PM | Reply

      Am now in lakeland*

    • A S | March 19, 2020 at 9:31 PM | Reply

      @kizaru melon that’s why half of Florida cases are younger than 40 yrs & its more everday..stay safe

    • kizaru melon | March 19, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

      @A S im in my house and not leaving girl my family is stocked up to the brim

  13. Daniel Lin | March 19, 2020 at 9:45 AM | Reply

    In Asia, “young” people wear masks ALL THE TIME and they do it EVERYWHERE. As much as the news here tried to tell us masks are useless for healthy individuals, statistics shows otherwise.

    Also, the main reason why COVID-19 is so dangerous is because it is a NEW virus. There is so much we don’t know about and we are learning new things on a daily basis. Old news such as “it does infect the young but its not lethal” might be accurate yesterday, but not today. Not to mention that virus mutates as well.

    • Mulinaster | March 19, 2020 at 5:59 PM | Reply

      @Sienna V You said none were “available.” Clearly that is a false statement.

    • Sienna V | March 19, 2020 at 6:25 PM | Reply

      Mulinaster in that sense, yes ok, and I apologize for making a false statement. But for all the times that I’ve searched and found nothing, it was my observation that we have been sold out that led to my false statement. Thrilled to hear that there are $100 masks available! Awesome! Thanks! Bravo intelligent sir

    • Jenella Budge | March 19, 2020 at 7:15 PM | Reply

      News_Internationale The N-95 mask SPECIFICALLY is the ONLY ONE that stops these droplets. Get the ENTIRE fact out there, otherwise you’re partly responsible for citizens getting this virus because someone might be naive and believe you and get infected by using the wrong mask. Capische?

    • Mulinaster | March 19, 2020 at 7:29 PM | Reply

      @Jenella Budge Incorrect information. The N-95 mask is titled that because it protects with 95% efficiency against airborne particulates that are capable of protecting against particles 0.3 microns or more(the size of the virus, in most cases). However, because viruses can often infect from aerosolized droplets AND larger, ballistic droplets, even a mask without the N95 standard can prevent catching it in some circumstances. The size of moisture particles is on an ENORMOUS spectrum. So, I will repeat – Some protection > No protection. Wearing a mask to prevent infection > Not wearing a mask. Period. The End. Capiche?

    • 아이코 하나 | March 19, 2020 at 7:44 PM | Reply

      How do you know it mutates

  14. Anthony Chew | March 19, 2020 at 9:50 AM | Reply

    Clarissa Ward only reports from war torn countries … if she’s in town, you’re doomed.

  15. Laura Walker | March 19, 2020 at 10:08 AM | Reply

    There’s more cases than we know far more. In Italy there’s people in their 30s and 40s incubated.

  16. Tombstoned | March 19, 2020 at 10:09 AM | Reply

    *Spring Break Means Nothing When You’re Off Of School Until Next Year!*

  17. Thyalwaysseek | March 19, 2020 at 10:51 AM | Reply

    Eye of the storm suggests this is the lull after the storm has already hit, the real analogy to use here would be calm before the storm because the storm is only just about to hit.

  18. 3rdStoneObliterum | March 19, 2020 at 10:58 AM | Reply

    ***EYE OF THE STORM??? THE STORM HASN’T EVEN STARTED YET****

  19. No Money | March 19, 2020 at 11:04 AM | Reply

    I really hope British ppl start washing their hands after using the toilet.

    • Paul White | March 19, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      I am British and proud of it unlike you coward who has to use a fake name I guess I can definitely say I am really answering a piss artist but don’t worry no money your country is getting ready to give the american people financial relief sadly they don’t have your name

  20. kuuukuuulala | March 19, 2020 at 1:47 PM | Reply

    you know why young people dont get effect in China as high as here? people in China all people are shelter in place and NO MEDIA is telling people that “young people have a significant low rate of getting this virus” 24/7

