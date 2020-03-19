Central London deserted as Europe enters ‘eye of storm’

CNN's Clarissa Ward reports from Covent Garden in central London, which is eerily empty as increasing novel coronavirus restrictions in the UK take hold. Meanwhile, the European Union has closed its borders for 30 days amid a steep rise in reported cases of the virus.
#CNN #News
Big virtual hugs to everyone in London, and much respect and love to our NHS workers and other vital services! Stay safe and well! 🤗💙
catalinacurio ✨❤️✨
🥺
A K https://youtu.be/TsbFKzPBdTk shidd getting seriously
Covent Garden is closed, because Leicester Square station is 4 mins walk away, you dozy bint!! 🙄🙄🙄
TIME TO RETHINK OUR HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS AND THE CUTS IT HAS SUSTAINED IN THE WEST ON THE LAST 20 YEARS, FROM CORRUPT POLITICIANS IN BED WITH A MEDICAL AND INSURANCE INDUSTRIES.
@Average Joe
The FBI or fake news?
https://youtu.be/d5tl1ubDOVs
@TheBjiii That appears to be in regards to transgenders which are biologically still a woman. For a minute I thought you were talking about dudes stuffing tampons in their wangs
@Average Joe
Oooh there is no difference though, biological women and trans women are the same.
@Average Joe
And you seem like a logical person so i hate to expose you to this
@TheBjiii thats what I said, its basically just the modern term for crossdresser
UK was late in the party
The US will be a lot worse than Italy unless the people change overnight – the government is now taking the steps they should have took months ago…US healthcare workers are facing the same problems as Itay’s are…not enough medicine, equipment & testing,….locking down the country after the major spead has happened means it will grow within households and there will be continual outbreaks.
Not trying to scare anyone but the less serious people take it the worse it could be.
Be safe people & look out for your neighbour
To bad China halted medical supplies to America and the world while they still blame America for this virus.
@Uncle Ed testing and treatment should be free otherwise we will never get on top of this.
@Uncle Ed Nonsense.
@Josh Gates At no point have they halted medical supplies unlike the embargo’s place on Iran & Venuzuela by the US
@Josh Gates Stop being so xenophobic…a Chinese official said that jokingly on twitter after the US was speculating about the china virus.
Figures…Trump supporters blaming China for their president not bothering to have testing kits for US citizens
Man when it wa january i was like joking around about that thing but like this is getting serious.
Guess i will continue watching some video
@JMK Even if so mass production would take months so estimates are about a year from now for a vaccine.
@blueflame 18 months as of this morning
@rara mcl-k Yes but the only thing that can be done is containing it which involves all people from government to society to do their part.
Never joked just watched and listened.. Tried to tell people they wouldn’t listen.so i begin to stock up.
Now EVERYBODY In a full panic
@JMK they ain’t got no fucking cure stop lying..
Media needs to inform constantly on how not to get infected and if infected how not to transmit it. Ease up on the head count (those infected) and body count. Repeat every half hour all day how not to get it, how not to transmit it.
@Jay Brown Are we doing it? Are you doing it? I know the kids on spring break aren’t. The intent is that psychologically by constantly HEARING it, it subconsciously begins to register in our minds and we begin to accept and do it. That’s how the brain works. You gotta hear it constantly, not only memorize it.
@mac fran yes sir. the cdc has been given these EXACT INSTRUCTIONS that i stated in my earlier comment #1-7. Also, now i’m quite confused bc in your original comment you stated you want to be hearing these instructions from media, and now in your reply you’re telling me”this info should only come from scientists”….? well we’ve gotten it from both. and it’s all been being said from all sources since january. and also just FYI i’m not trying to attack you here. i come in peace.
@mac fran obviously should care about the numbers to see day by day how your country is being affected. i think you’re taking this all out of proportion and saw my reply as an attack (hence why you’re getting defensive) when really i was just saying that preventative & precautionary measures have been available and advertised continuously by media (and scientists) since january. agree to disagree. take care!
we do hear it constantly!!! WTF MAKES YOU THINK SPRINGBREAKERS ARE WATCHING THE NEWS. lmao this is obviously pointless, can’t argue something that’s not arguable lol i lowkey feel like you’re one of those springbreakers who are just learning about everything and now like ‘omg why didn’t they tell us’ literally lmao
I’ve never seen Covent Garden this empty. Even late at night
The “eye of the storm” is a calm area in the storm!
I dont think it is “calm” at the moment.
A better comparison would be standing on the beach whilst seeing a TSUNAMI coming.
@Conky Bubbles I do believe you meant to use the word ‘that’ not ‘than’ in your diatribe. A bit of proofreading would have taken care of that. (smiling Che Guevara emoji). God bless the revolution.
It’s the deep breath before the plunge
@John Rangel 👈PROOF of a
BLUE GRAMMAR NAZI. You BABY KILLING LOSERS never stop your
GOOSE STEPPING do you🤣
You’re such a PATHETIC LOSER 🤣
THANKS FOR THE LAUGHS 🤣🤣🤣
@Conky BubblesWhat were your parents, Mr and Mrs Bubbles drinking, when they named you Conky?
So the Virus has mutated? From Boomer Remover to Millennial Killer?
@ymhktravel I see. I heard majority of infected in s. korea are people under 30 as well. .2 death rate for young people just sounds like a flu, so young people don’t take this seriously and that’s precisely the reason why this won’t go away for awhile.
@mm, mid 30s? I’m a millennial and I’m 38.
@Over It Just barely.
In southern florida they re still partying like it’s 1999
From deaths to a clown like you making light of it.
*Social Distance For Awhile!..*
DYeshttps://youtu.be/oT6aLBBRhGA
AMERICA FIRST But didn’t Trump say the numbers would be down to zero?!?
@Alex Leaud actually it was a democratic hoax
The U.S.A. and Italy had the corona virus at the same time and the only difference was president Trump’s actions!.. Apparently he did and is keeping the numbers down!..
lol President Trump said the Dem’s and their media pawns are using the virus like the hoax Russian collusion, impeachment sham,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,etc!.. Like that
They need to shut down beaches and stop the sale of alcohol, the government needs to kill the fun for these young idiots
They are so privileged that they don’t recognize or seemingly care that they can spread the disease that may not kill them, but kill someone else, how thoughtless!
Stop the sale of alcohol? You want to see real riots and looting? Grow up! — Alcohol didn’t breed and grow those selfish, ignorant kids — their parents did!
I live in Fl ,there are hundreds of people still on our beaches 😢
Most people in my state are acting like everything is fine. It’s frightening.
I go to uf. Evacuated that place and am now in Gainesville. My stupid roommates are still out partying making it with other people and partying. Note: Uf had 4 students with the virus confirmed 4 days ago which meant those students have been spreading for far longer
Am now in lakeland*
@kizaru melon that’s why half of Florida cases are younger than 40 yrs & its more everday..stay safe
@A S im in my house and not leaving girl my family is stocked up to the brim
In Asia, “young” people wear masks ALL THE TIME and they do it EVERYWHERE. As much as the news here tried to tell us masks are useless for healthy individuals, statistics shows otherwise.
Also, the main reason why COVID-19 is so dangerous is because it is a NEW virus. There is so much we don’t know about and we are learning new things on a daily basis. Old news such as “it does infect the young but its not lethal” might be accurate yesterday, but not today. Not to mention that virus mutates as well.
@Sienna V You said none were “available.” Clearly that is a false statement.
Mulinaster in that sense, yes ok, and I apologize for making a false statement. But for all the times that I’ve searched and found nothing, it was my observation that we have been sold out that led to my false statement. Thrilled to hear that there are $100 masks available! Awesome! Thanks! Bravo intelligent sir
News_Internationale The N-95 mask SPECIFICALLY is the ONLY ONE that stops these droplets. Get the ENTIRE fact out there, otherwise you’re partly responsible for citizens getting this virus because someone might be naive and believe you and get infected by using the wrong mask. Capische?
@Jenella Budge Incorrect information. The N-95 mask is titled that because it protects with 95% efficiency against airborne particulates that are capable of protecting against particles 0.3 microns or more(the size of the virus, in most cases). However, because viruses can often infect from aerosolized droplets AND larger, ballistic droplets, even a mask without the N95 standard can prevent catching it in some circumstances. The size of moisture particles is on an ENORMOUS spectrum. So, I will repeat – Some protection > No protection. Wearing a mask to prevent infection > Not wearing a mask. Period. The End. Capiche?
How do you know it mutates
Clarissa Ward only reports from war torn countries … if she’s in town, you’re doomed.
For real.
There’s more cases than we know far more. In Italy there’s people in their 30s and 40s incubated.
You mean intubated, but yeah.. 🙁
*Spring Break Means Nothing When You’re Off Of School Until Next Year!*
DYeshttps://youtu.be/oT6aLBBRhGA
‘Spring break’…… what’s that?
Eye of the storm suggests this is the lull after the storm has already hit, the real analogy to use here would be calm before the storm because the storm is only just about to hit.
***EYE OF THE STORM??? THE STORM HASN’T EVEN STARTED YET****
Imagine yourself standing on the beach. Observing a beautiful day. With a massive tsunami getting ready to hit you in the next half hour or so. *eye of the storm.*
Ruby Studio shut up
I really hope British ppl start washing their hands after using the toilet.
I am British and proud of it unlike you coward who has to use a fake name I guess I can definitely say I am really answering a piss artist but don’t worry no money your country is getting ready to give the american people financial relief sadly they don’t have your name
you know why young people dont get effect in China as high as here? people in China all people are shelter in place and NO MEDIA is telling people that “young people have a significant low rate of getting this virus” 24/7