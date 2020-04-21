CDC director says possible second Covid-19 wave could be worse

Speaking to the Washington Post, CDC Director Robert Redfield warned a second wave of the Covid-19 coronavirus this year could be worse because it will coincide with flu season.

  1. WHISKEY OPS on PS4 | April 21, 2020 at 8:56 PM | Reply

    2nd wave? So how many waves are there??? I think I’ll have to start wearing an Astronaut suit just to go to the grocery store soon.👨🏼‍🚀

  2. tim coker | April 21, 2020 at 9:10 PM | Reply

    “Worried about the people going back to work”….Hell, we never stopped working at my job!!!!

    • Larry Aldama | April 21, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

      tim coker Hahahaha

    • slactweak | April 21, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

      @Herman Lucas Lucas Lack of money won’t kill anyone who has any kind of constitution. The entire working class has been a paycheck away from homelessness since the 70’s in this country. We got along all this time, we’ll push through THIS.

    • Aussie Essential worker | April 21, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

      Why are you a drug dealer? 😂🤪

    • Jeff Taylor | April 21, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      And you probably are one to believe this virus is fake rite? I’m just saying get prepared to be able to feed your self and family. Heed my warning and hear me friend, if you want to be one of the lucky few that make it, please prepare rite now today/tomorrow at the latest. Plz get ready. Meds, food, seeds, medical supplies, all the essentials k

    • 100 percent | April 21, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      sorry to hear that. take care

  3. Kelli Votel | April 21, 2020 at 9:17 PM | Reply

    We’re not out of the first wave!!

  4. J. Barnes | April 21, 2020 at 9:18 PM | Reply

    They know it’ll be a second wave.

  5. Swinde | April 21, 2020 at 9:18 PM | Reply

    The most dangerous “second wave” is the one that will likely occur when we call off the stay at home policy too soon.

  6. Steven Richards | April 21, 2020 at 9:19 PM | Reply

    If the first wave never left. How can one have a second wave?

    • Lord CuckBucket | April 21, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

      they think the first wave will end in the next few months and a new wave start in the winter…….. from a mutated version of the virus..

    • Wearethedivineone Earth | April 21, 2020 at 10:22 PM | Reply

      Exactly👌😷🤧🤒🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔

    • Seressor | April 21, 2020 at 10:25 PM | Reply

      Well boyz it was nice knowing you

    • Wearethedivineone Earth | April 21, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

      @Lord CuckBucket If it follows the same pattern as in other countries, it will be much sooner than that. If those are true numbers and not just someone saying it’s these numbers,without really knowing because of lack of testing. Kind of like here (or exactly like here)

    • Hobostarr180 | April 21, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

      second wave = sharp rise in infections again.

  7. H W | April 21, 2020 at 9:31 PM | Reply

    Imagine if this thing is gonna be like the new seasonal Flu from now on. Man this sucks!

  8. Sammy Lane | April 21, 2020 at 9:34 PM | Reply

    “JUST went through”?? Didn’t he mean CURRENTLY GOING THROUGH??

  9. Ritchie fabulous | April 21, 2020 at 9:34 PM | Reply

    The 2nd wave already started in Georgia.

  10. jar jar binks | April 21, 2020 at 9:37 PM | Reply

    My god we havent gone through the 1st wave yet so dont start

  11. Christopher Adam | April 21, 2020 at 9:42 PM | Reply

    The assault…. Keyword “”ASSAULT””??? so it really was an attack targeting New York City, the head honcho at the CDC said it not me.

  12. David Montenegro | April 21, 2020 at 9:44 PM | Reply

    Y’all can thank china for that, see you in 2 years.

  13. A Gay Has No Name | April 21, 2020 at 9:54 PM | Reply

    “Winter is coming…” ~John Snow

  14. Angela Huddleston | April 21, 2020 at 9:56 PM | Reply

    Then why are we pushing reopening before the numbers have even dropped for this wave?

    • teachmehowtodoge | April 21, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

      Natural selection sets its course. Lol.

    • Scott Senarosa | April 21, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      @teachmehowtodoge natural selection would be letting the old and weak die

    • Adam Plitko | April 21, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      Because people need to work to feed their families and the states and federal government hasent done enough for the 30 MILLION PEOPLE WHO ARE NOW JOBLESS! You know how many people that just lost their jobs that lived paycheck to paycheck? But I guess living is more important then feeding your family.Liberal douches!

    • Steve P | April 21, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      @Scott Senarosa or the intellectually deficient

    • Hobostarr180 | April 21, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      Because America might be the wealthiest nation, but we aren’t exactly the smartest.

  15. Atticus Olivarius | April 21, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

    If we’re still “ramping up testing” next fall I will likely lose my mind.

    • Vanessa JazP | April 21, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

      If Trump is in charge, that is precisely what the predicament will be.

    • Jason Stiller | April 21, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      Why? What are you comparing this testing ramp up to? How do you know what a realistic testing production capacity is? We’ve generated more tests here than anywhere else in the world…

      What’s the benchmark? Where should we be on testing? And how did you determine that? If you can’t answer those questions then you need to stfu and stop complaining about testing because you don’t know wtf you’re even talking about…

  16. the collector | April 21, 2020 at 10:09 PM | Reply

    I guarantee this second wave will be ignored..

    • WilMar | April 21, 2020 at 10:44 PM | Reply

      Cause they were dead, none left for the second wave

    • Loxy Land | April 21, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

      yes, if we still have bozo the clown who ignored the first wave, that’s why so many people died, Did he not say it will be zero deaths, and “miraculously it will disappear?

    • Bruce Campbell | April 21, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      @Sonic Hedgehog Considering Covid is now a synonym for the flue 40 K dead from respiratory failure is about normal.

    • Stan Knight | April 21, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      @Sonic Hedgehog The world is a dangerous place. Go crawl under the bed and suck your thumb if that makes you feel safer. But being afraid of something, you lose automatically by not even trying. When it’s your time to die then it’s time and you won’t ever see it coming or predict it. So why worry about it. If you are afraid of getting sick, you put yourself on the losing side already if you do catch it. Plus yeah, definitely for sure I am not afraid of anything the media tells me to be afraid of lol. When the wild wind blows.

    • Kenneth Cash | April 21, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      They will just call it the flu and it will be all good.

  17. Gem8tri8 | April 21, 2020 at 10:16 PM | Reply

    Of course it will come back. Just look at the Event 201 videos. It is part of the plan. If it went away we wouldn’t be begging for the vaccine and ID2020.

  18. K Reyn | April 21, 2020 at 10:21 PM | Reply

    That lady blinks so much, hope her contacts aren’t dry; it’s so rough when that happens to me.

  19. Katherine Chapman | April 21, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

    Questions I would have include: When are we going to stop confusing scientists and doctors with bureaucrats and Big Pharma execs that make a fortune every time there’s an “outbreak?”

  20. monique the freak | April 21, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

    Those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it. Do you remember the massive resurgence of the Spanish flu in 1918? It was because they wanted to get back to normal too quickly… the second wave was way worse and took more lives than the initial wave.

    Pepperidge Farms remembers.

