CDC director says possible second Covid-19 wave could be worse

Speaking to the Washington Post, CDC Director Robert Redfield warned a second wave of the Covid-19 coronavirus this year could be worse because it will coincide with flu season.
2nd wave? So how many waves are there??? I think I’ll have to start wearing an Astronaut suit just to go to the grocery store soon.👨🏼🚀
The flu wave 2 is coming as usual
@Backroad Driving Fast at Night ASMR That is entirely possible.
We’re playing Dead Trigger now 😂
@hojo70 lol yeah hopefully bill gates will let you take a dose of his sateralizing serum. . you do know he wants to depopulate earth, right?
Equal Opportunity Offender lmao someone’s triggered
“Worried about the people going back to work”….Hell, we never stopped working at my job!!!!
tim coker Hahahaha
@Herman Lucas Lucas Lack of money won’t kill anyone who has any kind of constitution. The entire working class has been a paycheck away from homelessness since the 70’s in this country. We got along all this time, we’ll push through THIS.
Why are you a drug dealer? 😂🤪
And you probably are one to believe this virus is fake rite? I’m just saying get prepared to be able to feed your self and family. Heed my warning and hear me friend, if you want to be one of the lucky few that make it, please prepare rite now today/tomorrow at the latest. Plz get ready. Meds, food, seeds, medical supplies, all the essentials k
sorry to hear that. take care
We’re not out of the first wave!!
They know it’ll be a second wave.
The most dangerous “second wave” is the one that will likely occur when we call off the stay at home policy too soon.
If the first wave never left. How can one have a second wave?
they think the first wave will end in the next few months and a new wave start in the winter…….. from a mutated version of the virus..
Exactly👌😷🤧🤒🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔
Well boyz it was nice knowing you
@Lord CuckBucket If it follows the same pattern as in other countries, it will be much sooner than that. If those are true numbers and not just someone saying it’s these numbers,without really knowing because of lack of testing. Kind of like here (or exactly like here)
second wave = sharp rise in infections again.
Imagine if this thing is gonna be like the new seasonal Flu from now on. Man this sucks!
Thank China!
At least we will have a vaccine by next yr
Imagine? No it’s a reality… This is the new normal.
“JUST went through”?? Didn’t he mean CURRENTLY GOING THROUGH??
Forreal tho
So much past tense BS
Ban MSM immediately! Bankrupt these fucking anti American commies. I think the media was in on this All along!!
@A Sheep No More your brains leaking, get that checked out.
@A Sheep No More INSANITY FOOL!
The 2nd wave already started in Georgia.
Unfortunately, stupidity is a lifelong illness for Georgia residents.
My god we havent gone through the 1st wave yet so dont start
You’re not scared enough
The assault…. Keyword “”ASSAULT””??? so it really was an attack targeting New York City, the head honcho at the CDC said it not me.
Y’all can thank china for that, see you in 2 years.
“Winter is coming…” ~John Snow
Summer is coming actually
@Plant Planet Earth “Covid”
@Plant Planet Earth – The Night King would be the _Coronavirus_ itself… or maybe “patient zero”. 🤔
Jon
Trumptards don’t get it
Then why are we pushing reopening before the numbers have even dropped for this wave?
Natural selection sets its course. Lol.
@teachmehowtodoge natural selection would be letting the old and weak die
Because people need to work to feed their families and the states and federal government hasent done enough for the 30 MILLION PEOPLE WHO ARE NOW JOBLESS! You know how many people that just lost their jobs that lived paycheck to paycheck? But I guess living is more important then feeding your family.Liberal douches!
@Scott Senarosa or the intellectually deficient
Because America might be the wealthiest nation, but we aren’t exactly the smartest.
If we’re still “ramping up testing” next fall I will likely lose my mind.
If Trump is in charge, that is precisely what the predicament will be.
Why? What are you comparing this testing ramp up to? How do you know what a realistic testing production capacity is? We’ve generated more tests here than anywhere else in the world…
What’s the benchmark? Where should we be on testing? And how did you determine that? If you can’t answer those questions then you need to stfu and stop complaining about testing because you don’t know wtf you’re even talking about…
I guarantee this second wave will be ignored..
Cause they were dead, none left for the second wave
yes, if we still have bozo the clown who ignored the first wave, that’s why so many people died, Did he not say it will be zero deaths, and “miraculously it will disappear?
@Sonic Hedgehog Considering Covid is now a synonym for the flue 40 K dead from respiratory failure is about normal.
@Sonic Hedgehog The world is a dangerous place. Go crawl under the bed and suck your thumb if that makes you feel safer. But being afraid of something, you lose automatically by not even trying. When it’s your time to die then it’s time and you won’t ever see it coming or predict it. So why worry about it. If you are afraid of getting sick, you put yourself on the losing side already if you do catch it. Plus yeah, definitely for sure I am not afraid of anything the media tells me to be afraid of lol. When the wild wind blows.
They will just call it the flu and it will be all good.
Of course it will come back. Just look at the Event 201 videos. It is part of the plan. If it went away we wouldn’t be begging for the vaccine and ID2020.
That lady blinks so much, hope her contacts aren’t dry; it’s so rough when that happens to me.
lol
Maybe she,s short on sleep.
Questions I would have include: When are we going to stop confusing scientists and doctors with bureaucrats and Big Pharma execs that make a fortune every time there’s an “outbreak?”
The sicker we are the more they make. There’s no money in a cure.
Those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it. Do you remember the massive resurgence of the Spanish flu in 1918? It was because they wanted to get back to normal too quickly… the second wave was way worse and took more lives than the initial wave.
Pepperidge Farms remembers.
Do you remember? Are you 150 years old? History is written by the winners.