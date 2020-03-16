Canada putting border restrictions in place amid COVID-19 pandemic

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada will be restricting who can enter the country as part of the country's "aggressive steps" to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
He should have closed the border in January. Why be reactive when you can be proactive?
@Paulo Kegles the country would have shut down. If borders fully close this country will hit a recession that will make the 1930s look laughable
He should have never had open borders in the first place
Why be impressive when you can go progressive 🤷♂️
Progressives only know how to be reactive because their half-baked ideas always cause a crisis you have to react to.
@Live And Inspired your reasoning is why, if there is ever a seriously deadly virus, we will all be extinct.
Close it
Health officials needs to be investigated for their reports on “Low Risk” of infection.
Cities**
Cancer and
Alcohol, diabetics kill way more every year
@Zinnia does cancer and diabetes spread at that fast of a rate? No. Stop trying to downplay something serious just cause you do not understand.
It’s a reflex of politicians
What do you expect from a health minister, who’s profession is a graphic artist.
Well won’t be too many Americans comming over. Casino and Bingo halls are all closed!!
I hope you’re right about that.
They also come for cheap meds. Might be more than ever.
@Jon Mould stfu
Closed to everyone, but Americans? LMAO
@Rommel Garcia yuk that stuff is disgusting. Well you have a point there
$$$$$ their not stupid
Except if you are an ILLEGAL BORDER JUMPER – then you are taken into Canada and quarantined, well fed and have toilet paper in your hotel room.
@Ian H. They are worse and more harmful than China
Lone Wanderer ohh……if refugees walk in, what they gonna do? He said not allowed non citizens and PR to get in.
Americans allowed to enter Canada. WOW. Lmao
its the largest undefended land border on planet earth and billions of vital supplies and goods cross it daily. explain how you would shut this down genius.
mainly due to Americans who need to come to Canada for work.
@Clark Kent Other way around. Our healthcare is so bad Canadians go to America to get treatment. Why sit on a waiting list for months to get your finger put back on when you can just go to florida and pay out of picket to get fixed.
@Peglegkickboxer They’ll infect you and your family
@Yukreen Lilimstujk well per capital Canada is more infected so Canadians are going to infect them.
Prime Minister, will you immediately close Roxham Road. If you mean business you will do so. If you leave it open, you are jusy blowing fluff as usual. Banning will all incomi g flights from China would also be prudent.
@Ken Rogers Isn’t that what he has directed the RCMP officers to do there?
@Michael Merritt It’s the official Border Crossing for the new liberal voting base…
@Planefan 08 NO and NO
Troy Carlyle who decides who is legal and illiegal? The colonizer decented government
@LOKISlog7 Unfortunately, LOKI, even though he has stated he doesn’t tell the RCMP what to do, yes, I believe that’s what he has directed them to do. And to hand out support trudeau buttons!
Why are they translating the French when he repeats it in English
I’m glad PM Trudeau is finally taking steps to close the border!
@Gillian Landry Ya, unfortunately the cows have left the barn.
When he should be saying it in English only.
@mynameisray we are bilingual
@Liam Keenlyside – No, this is an english speaking country. Only a very small percentage of the population speaks French
” no horses left in the barn? Ok close the barn door now”,,,,
Voxguitarsrock funny, that’s exactly what I was thinking
😂😂😂
Why translate when the Prime minister is already doing it in bilingual.
Frenchies have to shoehorn their language into everything to curb their constant butthurt
To catch him if he tells the French where to find the secret royal toilet paper reserve
Now you see why some French Canadians can be irritable.
@aha0022 y
Mostly because trudeau can’t actually speak french
He is wearing – corona face
Don’t close American border but they are the ones with the most risks now
PUT A FENCE AND BARBWIRE UP THE BORDER OF ROXHAM ROAD. SET UP GAURDS THERE.
…what about Roxham Rd? Are you still letting immigrants through…?
Cheryl Campbell the illegals, yeah…
87% of cases linked to international travel. Allowing flights to Canada’s biggest cities from foreign countries is stupid. Why not send flights to say, a military base and set up quarantine there if you wont ban flights from other countries.
He’s at risk so he could care less😒
What about Roxham road?
They don’t get screened on that road they just walk right in.
RIGHT!!
CANNOT hinder the entry of our REPLACEMENTS, can he?
Sarah Lunafire the sad truth.
2nd hand info, so I don’t know if it’s true or not, but Roxham may be still open.
@Richard Covello they never talk about it or mention it
Probably 2 months late @ this point. As of now, internal controls are needed as well, to put a halt to community infection.
Too late. This should’ve been done in mid-February at best.
But better something than nothing at this point.
Yeah… better than idling and fooling around for no reason
Canada is competing to be in top 10……422 cases now, a week ago it was like 50 cases.
@josh77577 Absolutely wrong; Trump closed off travel from China three weeks after this started, closed off Europe, Iran, etc. Until now we have been allowing travelers from everywhere to enter Canada with NO enhanced screening but a tick box on a customs card.
Better than nothing, guys. Better than…nothing.
The Canadian government is always REactive when it comes to doing things that cost money, even though every single time they end up paying more later. The only thing the government is PROactive in doing is giving themselves a raise before doing any actual work.
Roxham road is open for business.RCMP will help you with luggage as you cross the ditch.Don’t worry it’s ok.Arrive at night to avoid the crowds.
Turdeau looks sick…think he has coronavirus!!
He’s been a sicko for his whole life.