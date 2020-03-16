Canada putting border restrictions in place amid COVID-19 pandemic

TOPICS:

March 16, 2020

 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada will be restricting who can enter the country as part of the country's "aggressive steps" to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

72 Comments on "Canada putting border restrictions in place amid COVID-19 pandemic"

  1. Mz Lee | March 16, 2020 at 2:34 PM | Reply

    He should have closed the border in January. Why be reactive when you can be proactive?

  2. faze dave | March 16, 2020 at 2:36 PM | Reply

    Close it

  3. Steven smith | March 16, 2020 at 2:47 PM | Reply

    Health officials needs to be investigated for their reports on “Low Risk” of infection.

  4. Cathy Cudney | March 16, 2020 at 2:49 PM | Reply

    Well won’t be too many Americans comming over. Casino and Bingo halls are all closed!!

  5. Bob Wang | March 16, 2020 at 2:51 PM | Reply

    Closed to everyone, but Americans? LMAO

  6. rat rat | March 16, 2020 at 2:55 PM | Reply

    Americans allowed to enter Canada. WOW. Lmao

    • n k | March 16, 2020 at 5:06 PM | Reply

      its the largest undefended land border on planet earth and billions of vital supplies and goods cross it daily. explain how you would shut this down genius.

    • Iain MacFarlane | March 16, 2020 at 5:22 PM | Reply

      mainly due to Americans who need to come to Canada for work.

    • Andrew Kirby | March 16, 2020 at 5:29 PM | Reply

      @Clark Kent Other way around. Our healthcare is so bad Canadians go to America to get treatment. Why sit on a waiting list for months to get your finger put back on when you can just go to florida and pay out of picket to get fixed.

    • Yukreen Lilimstujk | March 16, 2020 at 8:07 PM | Reply

      @Peglegkickboxer They’ll infect you and your family

    • Peglegkickboxer | March 16, 2020 at 8:16 PM | Reply

      @Yukreen Lilimstujk well per capital Canada is more infected so Canadians are going to infect them.

  7. Lila McDougall | March 16, 2020 at 3:15 PM | Reply

    Prime Minister, will you immediately close Roxham Road. If you mean business you will do so. If you leave it open, you are jusy blowing fluff as usual. Banning will all incomi g flights from China would also be prudent.

  8. Latisha | March 16, 2020 at 3:20 PM | Reply

    Why are they translating the French when he repeats it in English

  9. Voxguitarsrock | March 16, 2020 at 3:26 PM | Reply

    ” no horses left in the barn? Ok close the barn door now”,,,,

  10. MrDazana | March 16, 2020 at 3:33 PM | Reply

    Why translate when the Prime minister is already doing it in bilingual.

  11. killan001 | March 16, 2020 at 4:02 PM | Reply

    He is wearing – corona face

  12. K won | March 16, 2020 at 4:04 PM | Reply

    Don’t close American border but they are the ones with the most risks now

  13. Emiasis | March 16, 2020 at 4:16 PM | Reply

    PUT A FENCE AND BARBWIRE UP THE BORDER OF ROXHAM ROAD. SET UP GAURDS THERE.

  14. Cheryl Campbell | March 16, 2020 at 4:22 PM | Reply

    …what about Roxham Rd? Are you still letting immigrants through…?

  15. jay dee | March 16, 2020 at 4:36 PM | Reply

    87% of cases linked to international travel. Allowing flights to Canada’s biggest cities from foreign countries is stupid. Why not send flights to say, a military base and set up quarantine there if you wont ban flights from other countries.

  16. GLY | March 16, 2020 at 4:39 PM | Reply

    What about Roxham road?
    They don’t get screened on that road they just walk right in.

  17. Treazyn | March 16, 2020 at 5:00 PM | Reply

    Probably 2 months late @ this point. As of now, internal controls are needed as well, to put a halt to community infection.

  18. 미셜비 | March 16, 2020 at 5:01 PM | Reply

    Too late. This should’ve been done in mid-February at best.

    But better something than nothing at this point.

    • Sugawara Koushi's waifu | March 16, 2020 at 7:08 PM | Reply

      Yeah… better than idling and fooling around for no reason

    • JSVKK | March 16, 2020 at 7:26 PM | Reply

      Canada is competing to be in top 10……422 cases now, a week ago it was like 50 cases.

    • Veev M | March 16, 2020 at 8:07 PM | Reply

      @josh77577 Absolutely wrong; Trump closed off travel from China three weeks after this started, closed off Europe, Iran, etc. Until now we have been allowing travelers from everywhere to enter Canada with NO enhanced screening but a tick box on a customs card.

    • HARDxCORE MEDIA | March 16, 2020 at 9:25 PM | Reply

      Better than nothing, guys. Better than…nothing.

    • mick jagger | March 16, 2020 at 9:32 PM | Reply

      The Canadian government is always REactive when it comes to doing things that cost money, even though every single time they end up paying more later. The only thing the government is PROactive in doing is giving themselves a raise before doing any actual work.

  19. Earth to Buzz Come in Buzz. | March 16, 2020 at 5:10 PM | Reply

    Roxham road is open for business.RCMP will help you with luggage as you cross the ditch.Don’t worry it’s ok.Arrive at night to avoid the crowds.

  20. peterjg001 | March 16, 2020 at 7:27 PM | Reply

    Turdeau looks sick…think he has coronavirus!!

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.