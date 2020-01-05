Buttigieg on Soleimani strike: We need answers

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg comments on the deadly strike by US forces that killed Iran's top military leader. #CNN #News

32 Comments on "Buttigieg on Soleimani strike: We need answers"

  1. qassandraable | January 5, 2020 at 2:45 PM | Reply

    I wouldn’t play golf on a Trump course just now, and if I lived in Trump Tower I’d go stay at a motel..

  2. Honestly#Is#The# Key | January 5, 2020 at 2:48 PM | Reply

    🤔 Americans do not like peace. Wouldn’t it be a good idea to have these troops fighting against gangs and mass shooting in your country, AMERICA?
    Set your house in perfect order before you criticize the world.
    “WE NEED PEACE IN THIS WORLD AMERICA”

  3. Khalee1 | January 5, 2020 at 3:48 PM | Reply

    Yes we do considering Bush Jr lied about saddam and nukes and trump openly lies everyday we need to put gop on a short leash.

  4. Chris Kiefer | January 5, 2020 at 4:10 PM | Reply

    Please tell me that all these sheep are going to be transported to Guantanamo alongside the rest of the spirit cooking pedos.

  5. American Enigma _ | January 5, 2020 at 4:35 PM | Reply

    Yep INSTEAD OF EMOTIONAL REACTIONS FROM BOTH SIDES ( either in support or disapproval of this action ) I want to know the details to know if this was infact a RIGHT DECISION……

  6. A. Snow | January 5, 2020 at 4:47 PM | Reply

    Why did five US generals resign last month?

  7. Ricky Benwell | January 5, 2020 at 6:32 PM | Reply

    Get real people this is Trump we are talking about he plays dirty

    • Arma | January 5, 2020 at 7:11 PM | Reply

      And Soleimani doesn’t play dirty *phh what am I kidding he only killed afew people shot down our drones attacked a US embassy and a oil tanker. Trump is a real bad guy isn’t he.

  8. Kevin Wilson | January 5, 2020 at 8:01 PM | Reply

    Total BS 150 billion dollars would have. Solved tje problem

  9. charles wilson | January 5, 2020 at 9:14 PM | Reply

    LISTEN LAST TIME ( A DEMORACT, JIMMY CARTER) HE DID NOTHING WHEN THE TOOK THE STUDENTS), YOU MIGHT HAVE GOT IN TOUCH WITH IRAN TO WARN THEM

  10. Aaron D | January 5, 2020 at 9:38 PM | Reply

    Stop paying your federal income taxes in protest!!! No Money = No Bombs!!!

  11. Edward Pincus | January 5, 2020 at 9:41 PM | Reply

    Does Mar-a-Lago mean The House of the King? When did that happen?

  12. THIS IS AMERICA | January 5, 2020 at 9:52 PM | Reply

    What make this boy think he should be our president

  13. Clark Family | January 5, 2020 at 9:52 PM | Reply

    Uh Oh, CNN has turned on Joey.

  14. Young Leaper | January 5, 2020 at 10:09 PM | Reply

    He’d be hung as soon as he went to meet their leader.

    • Stuck Muffin | January 5, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

      Yeah…but unlike Trump he would have the common sense to send a Secretary of State who wouldn’t…and one who would act somewhat diplomatic

  15. flip1980ful | January 5, 2020 at 10:11 PM | Reply

    Pete’s giving the president way too much credit, he didn’t consider the lives of the people fighting in this potential war one second

  16. The jukebox | January 5, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

    The guy wreaked havoc because of weakness like that of Butt head. He’s dead, good job.

  17. Jaqen H'gar | January 5, 2020 at 10:14 PM | Reply

    This guy needs to stick to judging booties!

  18. MahdiBanners | January 5, 2020 at 10:22 PM | Reply

    Iran : we will hit US military sites !
    America: we will hit Iranian cultural and historic sites!
    This says a lot about the difference between Iran and the US thugs !

  19. Michael Oosterlaak | January 5, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

    So when does USA now weep for terrorists… Does 9.11 ring a bell.

    • Julia Lerner | January 5, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

      The general they killed was the most effective fighter against Al Qaida, the terrorist group said to be responsible for 911.

  20. sean ausome | January 5, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

    I miss the days when drone strikes that killed hundreds of thousands were top secret.

