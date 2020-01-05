Buttigieg on Soleimani strike: We need answers TOPICS:2020cnnHappening Nowiranjake tapperlatest Newspete buttigiegpoliticsSoleimaniState of the Uniontrumpus news January 5, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg comments on the deadly strike by US forces that killed Iran's top military leader. #CNN #News
I wouldn’t play golf on a Trump course just now, and if I lived in Trump Tower I’d go stay at a motel..
🤔 Americans do not like peace. Wouldn’t it be a good idea to have these troops fighting against gangs and mass shooting in your country, AMERICA?
Set your house in perfect order before you criticize the world.
“WE NEED PEACE IN THIS WORLD AMERICA”
Yes we do considering Bush Jr lied about saddam and nukes and trump openly lies everyday we need to put gop on a short leash.
Please tell me that all these sheep are going to be transported to Guantanamo alongside the rest of the spirit cooking pedos.
What are you talking about ?
Yep INSTEAD OF EMOTIONAL REACTIONS FROM BOTH SIDES ( either in support or disapproval of this action ) I want to know the details to know if this was infact a RIGHT DECISION……
Thank you for some rationality.
American Enigma _ the media and politicians underestimate our intelligence time and time again, I would like facts without emotional manipulation as well
Why did five US generals resign last month?
@Patriot Spring Russia “theories” have more factual information than Obama’s “real “birth certificate
@k Gio if we ignore this situation and do nothing, we are.
Because they are smart enough to not want to be involved in any military moves dictated by the orange fucktard.
They retired.
Moose they don’t want to be killed
Get real people this is Trump we are talking about he plays dirty
And Soleimani doesn’t play dirty *phh what am I kidding he only killed afew people shot down our drones attacked a US embassy and a oil tanker. Trump is a real bad guy isn’t he.
Total BS 150 billion dollars would have. Solved tje problem
LISTEN LAST TIME ( A DEMORACT, JIMMY CARTER) HE DID NOTHING WHEN THE TOOK THE STUDENTS), YOU MIGHT HAVE GOT IN TOUCH WITH IRAN TO WARN THEM
Stop paying your federal income taxes in protest!!! No Money = No Bombs!!!
Does Mar-a-Lago mean The House of the King? When did that happen?
Democrats are scum of the earth
What make this boy think he should be our president
Uh Oh, CNN has turned on Joey.
He’d be hung as soon as he went to meet their leader.
Yeah…but unlike Trump he would have the common sense to send a Secretary of State who wouldn’t…and one who would act somewhat diplomatic
Pete’s giving the president way too much credit, he didn’t consider the lives of the people fighting in this potential war one second
The guy wreaked havoc because of weakness like that of Butt head. He’s dead, good job.
This guy needs to stick to judging booties!
Iran : we will hit US military sites !
America: we will hit Iranian cultural and historic sites!
This says a lot about the difference between Iran and the US thugs !
So when does USA now weep for terrorists… Does 9.11 ring a bell.
The general they killed was the most effective fighter against Al Qaida, the terrorist group said to be responsible for 911.
I miss the days when drone strikes that killed hundreds of thousands were top secret.