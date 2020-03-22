Bruce Heyman: Trudeau’s handling of border closure ‘exceptional’

TOPICS:

March 22, 2020

 

From CTV News Channel: Former U.S. ambassador to Canada, Bruce Heyman discusses the Canada-U.S. border shutdown.

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

20 Comments on "Bruce Heyman: Trudeau’s handling of border closure ‘exceptional’"

  1. Danny C. | March 19, 2020 at 2:34 PM | Reply

    exceptionally slow

  2. snow man | March 19, 2020 at 3:22 PM | Reply

    Time is of the essence. Why were these restrictions not applied earlier?

  3. David Pitcher | March 19, 2020 at 3:32 PM | Reply

    You forgot about Roxham Road. Trudeau’s grade – failure.

  4. Kyran Iwaskow | March 19, 2020 at 3:52 PM | Reply

    This guy must be on crack

  5. Trader 5-8-6 | March 19, 2020 at 4:25 PM | Reply

    Trudeau has shown he is no leader.

  6. Dean Snombers | March 19, 2020 at 5:20 PM | Reply

    borders and flights should have closed tight a month and a half ago what’s this guy talking about there is nothing exceptional about that more like a failure! The virus is here it’s been community spreading alot longer than we know!

  7. J J | March 19, 2020 at 6:23 PM | Reply

    So exceptional illegals can walk in freely and get escorted to major cities thumbs up

  8. James Jarvis | March 19, 2020 at 6:35 PM | Reply

    This government did it with nafta?

  9. M Polis | March 19, 2020 at 6:44 PM | Reply

    Gimme gimme consulting and lobbying contracts !!!

  10. Don’t Poke The Bear | March 19, 2020 at 8:03 PM | Reply

    Cough cough. There you go instant government handout just like that. Trudeau is the worst PM ever.

  11. Dan Boden | March 19, 2020 at 9:39 PM | Reply

    I’m sure Trudeau was crying all night about it.

  12. Dominic D'Urzo | March 20, 2020 at 7:18 AM | Reply

    Trudeau does what Trump says; he can fool around with verbal insults but when it comes to important issues, Trump triumphs.

  13. Carbunkle | March 20, 2020 at 10:04 AM | Reply

    Massive long-term unemployment is coming to Canada.

  14. Lloyd Joslin | March 20, 2020 at 11:15 AM | Reply

    We are at this stage because trudeau dropped the ball a month sgo to international travel,

  15. Theresa Ferguson | March 20, 2020 at 1:50 PM | Reply

    How much did this guy get paid. Non essential travel and illegal border crossing should have been done a long time ago. Trudeau worst leader EVER

  16. live to create to live | March 20, 2020 at 2:07 PM | Reply

    Trump closed the border to China early on and was called a racist !so what do you call Trudeau for doing the same thing now ?

  17. Trump is my President I am Canadian | March 20, 2020 at 2:21 PM | Reply

    OMG! Trudeau? Seriously? Trudeau can’t handle a plastic water bottle! Barf!

  18. Puck Shack | March 21, 2020 at 2:32 PM | Reply

    Plug my book and I will say anything you want about Dear Leader

  19. Wes De Vries | March 21, 2020 at 11:28 PM | Reply

    Our feminist PM couldn’t manage a lemonade stand!

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.