Bruce Heyman: Trudeau’s handling of border closure ‘exceptional’

From CTV News Channel: Former U.S. ambassador to Canada, Bruce Heyman discusses the Canada-U.S. border shutdown.
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
exceptionally slow
Time is of the essence. Why were these restrictions not applied earlier?
You forgot about Roxham Road. Trudeau’s grade – failure.
David Pitcher we need to keep Roxham rd open so we can test the refugees when they come through
This guy must be on crack
Trudeau has shown he is no leader.
borders and flights should have closed tight a month and a half ago what’s this guy talking about there is nothing exceptional about that more like a failure! The virus is here it’s been community spreading alot longer than we know!
So exceptional illegals can walk in freely and get escorted to major cities thumbs up
This government did it with nafta?
Gimme gimme consulting and lobbying contracts !!!
Cough cough. There you go instant government handout just like that. Trudeau is the worst PM ever.
I’m sure Trudeau was crying all night about it.
Trudeau does what Trump says; he can fool around with verbal insults but when it comes to important issues, Trump triumphs.
Massive long-term unemployment is coming to Canada.
We are at this stage because trudeau dropped the ball a month sgo to international travel,
How much did this guy get paid. Non essential travel and illegal border crossing should have been done a long time ago. Trudeau worst leader EVER
Trump closed the border to China early on and was called a racist !so what do you call Trudeau for doing the same thing now ?
OMG! Trudeau? Seriously? Trudeau can’t handle a plastic water bottle! Barf!
Plug my book and I will say anything you want about Dear Leader
Our feminist PM couldn’t manage a lemonade stand!