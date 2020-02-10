Broadway violinist performs for abused animals | Animalkind

TOPICS:

February 10, 2020

 

From Carnegie Hall to the halls of an animal shelter, this violinist's best fans are the ones with four legs.
RELATED VIDEO » Neglected senior dogs get second chance for a happy home:
Martin has performed all over the world, but his most memorable performances are with these adorable pups.  

******************************************************************

Check out more Animalkind stories!
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

AND if you love Animalkind, subscribe to our other channels here:
–Feel-good stories? Check out Humankind!

–Love our troops?! Check out Militarykind!

–Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!:

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

7 Comments on "Broadway violinist performs for abused animals | Animalkind"

  1. Ryan Silica Pearl | February 10, 2020 at 6:01 AM | Reply

    First

  2. Ryan Silica Pearl | February 10, 2020 at 6:01 AM | Reply

    Ehheheheheheheheheh im first

  3. Tonya Siegler | February 10, 2020 at 6:11 AM | Reply

    I use to be a professional ballerina. When I was just a girl I use to practice my dances for our neighbors dairy cows. They would come from all around a push each other out of the way to watch me dance. They were the best audience I ever had. No matter what I did…they loved it.

  4. prince arthur | February 10, 2020 at 7:15 AM | Reply

    I mustsubscribe

  5. Poonpol Chitra-dhara | February 10, 2020 at 9:25 AM | Reply

    Truly beautiful and profound way of curing. By heart, animals knows what arts is. Much respect, Sir. Love. May Buddha bless all animals, you and your family, always.😊🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤💛💚💙💖💟

  6. Nancy Wood | February 10, 2020 at 10:24 AM | Reply

    You sir are a wonderful human

  7. MingFoster | February 10, 2020 at 11:20 AM | Reply

    Very beautiful.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.