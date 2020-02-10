Broadway violinist performs for abused animals | Animalkind

From Carnegie Hall to the halls of an animal shelter, this violinist's best fans are the ones with four legs.
Martin has performed all over the world, but his most memorable performances are with these adorable pups.
First
Ehheheheheheheheheh im first
I use to be a professional ballerina. When I was just a girl I use to practice my dances for our neighbors dairy cows. They would come from all around a push each other out of the way to watch me dance. They were the best audience I ever had. No matter what I did…they loved it.
I mustsubscribe
Truly beautiful and profound way of curing. By heart, animals knows what arts is. Much respect, Sir. Love. May Buddha bless all animals, you and your family, always.😊🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤💛💚💙💖💟
You sir are a wonderful human
Very beautiful.