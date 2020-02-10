Broadway violinist performs for abused animals | Animalkind

From Carnegie Hall to the halls of an animal shelter, this violinist's best fans are the ones with four legs.

RELATED VIDEO » Neglected senior dogs get second chance for a happy home:

Martin has performed all over the world, but his most memorable performances are with these adorable pups.

******************************************************************

Check out more Animalkind stories!

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

AND if you love Animalkind, subscribe to our other channels here:

–Feel-good stories? Check out Humankind!

–Love our troops?! Check out Militarykind!

–Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!: