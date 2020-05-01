British PM Boris Johnson was taken into an intensive care unit for coronavirus, his office announced Monday. He had tested positive in March and was hospitalized Sunday for exhibiting symptoms for more than 10 days. Keir Simmons has the latest. Aired on 4/7/2020.
British PM Boris Johnson Moved To Intensive Care | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Don’t worry. It will go away, magically.
When the weather gets warmer,
in April.
@Simon ROCK I think she was being sarcastic. Magically sounds very trumpish I’m sure.
@Thomas Armsworthy Jr Nobody cheated like Rump. He and Putin cheated the American people and now we are suffering tRump’s sabotaging America.
@Simon ROCK he’s mocking trump
@peace loveThat stupid trump really sucks
Thanks Hermione 🙃
Wasn’t Boris Johnson one of those like Trump who was saying don’t take this virus seriously?
@KB Peters as a matter of fact, Yamiche Alcindro, reporter for PBS, flat out asked trump why he would call this virus the, “Chinese Virus,” because Chinese–American citizens were being attacked!! He told her why it was imperative for him to use this term, someone in China said our troops took it there, “I just won’t have that,” the child-mind said!! Then one day, he came out and said, as though it was the first he heard, “It seems some of our wonderful Chinese citizens are being attacked, “I just won’t have that,” said the child mind!! He is a crazy, brain damaged old coot, most likely with the Alzheimers that killed his dad, irrational and dangerous!! This guy knew about this virus and kept it secret, then when forced to tell us, about it, finally, (because he was panicked when he saw how fast it was spreading) he dug into the deep recesses of his addled mind, where his fantasies live and reality cannot penetrate, and TOLD US ABOUT IT, THE WAY HE WANTED IT TO BE, AND INVENTED IT TO BE, “15 cases, down to 1 in no time, it will magically disappear (like Aladdin when he wants to), got it under control, go about your business as usual!!” Well, trump’s cult follow him unquestionably, they went about their business, and unfortunately those of us who know better than to believe anything the pathological liar says, did too, and here we are!! I just so damned bad, want to see trump get this virus, so he can swill that Chloroquine, he keeps yelling over Dr. Fauci is the miracle drug for this virus, he should have sent a jug of it to his friend Boris!! There is no kid I know of, that could come close to beating trump at, lying, blaming, excuse making, diverting, and changing the narrative, like, glomming onto, “It was brilliant of me to shut down the Border to China, or you’d all be dead,” to change what he did at first, now another excuse, he thought up. all of a sudden he’s “A CHEERLEADER FOR AMERICA,! Rah, Rah, he didn’t want to scare us, so made light of this lethal virus, it was his plan all along!! I am surprised, trump’s bobble heads don’t follow him around with shovels, to get rid of all the “Bull***t” he spews all over, every time he opens his little “S***hole” mouth, soooo sick of him!!!
@L T That’s why he was bragging about shaking hands with victims in hospital.
@CC Ryder that was never said, Yamechi Alsindro, reporter for PBS, point blank asked trump why he used the term, “Chinese Virus,” because Chinese citizens were being attacked (no doubt by trump’s fellow racists). trump told her why it was so imperative for a old child with a sick need to pay back, “Someone over there said our troops took it there, I won’t have that!” So down the rode he comes to the lectern, as though he’d never heard anything about it, to say, “It seems some of our wonderful Chinese citizens are being attacked, I won’t have that” You, know, cc, it is so typical of the trump cult member, never study, never google and fact check, just come on these sites to prove what we think, nobody of any intelligence would vote for trump, sad fact, but true!! They called trump what he has been since he sat on his daddy’s knee, the card carrying member of the KKK, a racist, for childishly calling this virus, the “Chinese Virus,” he quit after he found out he was causing Chinese citizens to be attacked by his racists, end of story or as Sean Spicer said, PERIOD!!
@L T OH, HE DID NOT, google it and see what he said, he made fun of it, besides don’t you know, Boris and trump were born mirror twins, mirror brains, separated by birth!!!
@Insider ASIA you want to insult? Let’s go btch!
He downplayed the pandemic right from the start and until he went in intensive care. Wonder how many people he caused to go the same way.
Hope he gets well, though.
He stopped downplaying it weeks ago.
Stop lying if you want to be taken seriously.
In this case the truth does not set you free.
@Gambit771 Its been known about since the end of January. The UK was resistant to the shutdown. In fact when Trump started his no fly zone it didnt include the UK.
@CC Ryder the fact of the matter is that human have a sort of psychological protection from shock called “denial.” Unfortuanately in some cases if you don’t wake up and smell the coffee you die.
Gambit771
Watch the video
Johnson bragged about shaking hands with Covid 19 patients in his attempt to play this virus down. He & his government wanted to leave the virus run its course, herd immunity & if a ‘few’ old people died so be it. He left this outbreak like trump did, he’s left medical professionals without PPE, there’s a shortage of ventilators, and he refused ventilators from other sources to give the contract to one of his donors who can’t supply them for months . No one can get tested, the medical profession can’t get tested & they are dying, doctors & nurses are dying bc they’ve no PPE.. This man has absolutely no regard for the lives of ordinary people in Britain, his negligence has killed , so I’ve absolutely no sympathy for this man..
@Okkie Trooy I can totally agree the rollout of the Europeanboatder closure was less well handled than the previous closures. Unfortunately the situation in Europe deteriorated quite quickly speaking as a brit. We went from washing our hands to nearly full lockdown in a matter of days. The airport situation was poorly handled I also agree but that is unlikely to be the cause of the NY outbreak more likely the outbreak started some months ago without anybody knowing it was happening. I think you could lay a lot of blame to the mayor of NY who was encouraging people to go out even after trumps boarder closure. Yeah a lot of countries shut the boarder at the same time or similar time so he was ahead of most? There are nearly 200 countries. If you believe he should have closed then boarder earlier that’s also fine but then you would watt to ask why he was receiving so much critisism at the time from everyone including the WHO for closing the boarder when he did
Shaking hands from one to the next without protection? His ignorance and arrogance put other people’s life at danger and I do not know how many of those are struggling now and may have passed away! I hope he recovers and learns a lesson.
@Kalvin Gillings The main problem is that closing a border is just not enough. Also washing your hands is not enough. You need a lot of different actions. I can imagine that leaderships were somewhat slow. I am convinced that if our prime minister had declared social distancing rwo weeks earlier there would have been an enormous rebellion. Now we kind of eased into it and there is a ggod support. Of course there are always people who think the rules do not apply to them.
The reaction of the Dutch government was ot perfect. That is almost impossible when you have to make decisions eith a lot of consequences and a lot unknowns. However they clearly took it seriously, worked together with scientists and other experts, and explained why certain actions were taken. Maybe too slow, but because of the buy-in I expect we can keep doing it for a longer time if necessary.
And it seems that we will be able to handle the IC cases. Currently Germany took over some of our Corona cases (thanks), relieving a little bit of the lressure on our healthcare workers.
@tuulo 1000 Trump was just running his mouth , as he always done, he has ‘sent ‘ no-one and done nothing … more fake Trump news
@Martin Kay
It’s a family member exhibiting signs so he is self isolating.
Why are they heaping praise on this guy? I get the well wishes and all, but he initally had stupid cavalier attitude about the whole thing. You can wish someone well but not lose sight over the fact he was the one touting “herd immunity” and bragging about shaking infected people’s hands…
He’s been a fool but to be fair he plays tennis regularly and rides a bike all the time. He is overweight but apart from that he is in good shape.
Absolute Grubb Shut up moron
presterjohn71 I bet you supported mass migration of Muslims to the UK. How’d that work out for y’all?
@Chinese Hitler The Muslims weren’t the ones who brought Covid19 over, I’m sure.
Boris “I shook hands with everybody”
Virus: “Hello there!”
@Marlene Magill Trump is the kind of crook that manipulates others do perform stunts for him, while the coward takes cover behind them reaping the benefits… till they get caught. After that he “never met them” ‘knows nothing of what they did” – ask MCohen, Parnas and all sorts of other fools around him
@Cat Dog I agree. trump getting infected would literally save lives!
LOL 😆😆
Boris wanted the virus
@Marlene Magill 2 week incubation period! We could still get lucky!
Hopefully the surgeons give him a decent haircut
When he combs his hair he looks like a pig in a wig.
Why are people so hateful???
@jk m
Why did Boris want to sacrifice a portion of the UK population for business profits with a policy of “Herd Immunity”?
Maybe the doctors can implant a brain into him while he’s there,and a hair cut.
@jk m Because this man has a huge impact on people’s lives, and he’s all about giving to the rich and stealing from the poor. Many people would prefer to live in a more humane society.
Fat dummy thought he was invincible and top of that he got his GF exposed 🤔🤔🤔
I don’t like fat shaming but for him and trump, okay. 😷🧻🙊🙉🙈
Supposedly they recovered, he is significantly older and more overweight.
@Gwen Davlin this virus isn’t fat shaming people, there is no shame felt when you’re dead due to being fat. Besides health care actually does cost more for overweight people, they generally have more health problems and need more procedures as they get older. But they are allowed to live their own lives, albeit in a generally self destructive way…
Some Person Yes it is. Watch Dr Campbell’s vids on the virus. BMI is a factor!
Yeah, our fat dummy applauded your fat dummy for calling it a hoax. Our fat dummy still runs his mouth about how simple easy this is to get past. What do you think your fat dummy thinks about that now?
Stupidx2
he went round boasting about shaking hands with infected patients.
@Synn yeah well there’s this thing called history. And this other thing called statistics. If you put them together you’ll find out BoJo will disappoint… Unless, of course, you’re the kind of moron who believes in Brexit unicorns.
Jean Roch id caution you mixing politics with life and death decisions. Survival mode will ahem gulp trumps politic mode, or at least IMO., it should. When your facing death you don’t worry about who your political views align with.
@Simone Schultz politics *IS* a life and death situation. What, do you think it’s just TV ??? You should _really_ wake up !
Jean Roch I guess my survival scenario didn’t get my message across so I’ll try again.
Hypothetical scenario:
You: your sick with CoV19 and can’t catch your breath, are you still gonna be thinking of what mistakes your PM made? Say I get you to some extent BC IMO Trump blundered Us response to this situation allowing critical time to be unused to prepare us until it was too late! I AM angry and my heart is heavy but if I were sick I wouldn’t be thinking of that until I started to feel better. I hope you can step back and try to be a bit more objective perhaps?
@Simone Schultz This has nothing to do with objectivity. I’ve had pneumonia before, it didn’t stop me from using my brain. The fact is, as you seem to agree, that politicians are making life and death decisions for the rest of us. They need to be capable or face retribution. If a doctor hurt you, you’d probably sue for malpractice. No reason it shouldn’t be the same for politicians hurting people. In fact it has happened in the past. I’m French, we had the “contaminated blood” scandal before (too long to explain here). Politicians involved tried to claim they were “responsible but not guilty”. Meaning they wanted to keep their responsibilities (their lucrative positions) without facing consequences. Luckily they didn’t get away with it. I hope the same goes for trump and BoJo.
Just listening to this in the background and heard “going around hospitals shaking hands with people”. WTF?
He did that because Donald Trump told him Coronavirus was a “Democrat Hoax”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NAh4uS4f78o
@Mainely . . . but not as bad as Donald Trump’s stupidity: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NAh4uS4f78o
@B . . . . Right. See: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NAh4uS4f78o
Hes a very bad prime minister i supported corbyn all the way here in uk.frankly his governments handling of the crisis has been disgusting far too slow and complacent .virtually no testing health workers with not enough or inadequate protective clothing😑 boris himself ignored guidelines shaking hands with both patients and staff in hospital in the crisis early days hes now paying the price.of course i want him to recover but he is not capable of dealing with such a bad situation.in america you have somebody similar in charge
@Kaptain Kid not able to view that in Australia 😕
Though I wish Boris well it is his own fault he is now sick with the virus. Saying he will continue to shake hands was irresponsible as he has likely spread the virus to others.
This isnt what happened, he made that comment some time ago before the science on the virus was as established as it is now. At the time everyone was told simple regular hand washing and avoiding touching the face was thw only precautions this is a situation of hind sight is 20/20 he followed the advice ag the time and changed his message as the advice changed just a mistake
No news yet on those who Boris infected whilst he was recklessly running around insisting on shaking hands and boasting about it.
If Boris Johnson dies of Corona-Virus it will make international headlines. Boris can’t become more famous than that. It will go into the history books. It seems some in the Studio wish him death. Although I don’t wish him death! 🌻
Hard to take in? I can think of a few more wonderfully fit old blond men that need to get the virus, can’t anybody else?
@Realistic huh? Wat da?
@New Balance 2019 USA Boris wanted the virus, now he’s got it
Parslow Pongbert
The thing that gets me is that he voluntarily shook hands with people knowing the risk and he gets first hand treatment that others can’t get.
That’s why the queen made that rare speech from Windsor castle the night before. She was told the situation.
I agree. I thought they knew things were going downhill fast.
Erica Knesek that speech was announced days before she gave it
Didn’t Johnson want all of Britain to get the virus?! I’m sure his public heath advisors didn’t support that policy. The very definition of Hubris.
No problem…the UK was going for herd immunity weren’t they?
One wonders how many he infected while in the commons !
“he’s not trustable, but he’s likable” – chaotic irresponsible world of fanfare leadership; clear reason for the downfall of democracy
“25 years of recorded attacks against NHS by Boris” and then they have him in a NHS hospital , could not Torys find a private whites only hospital ?
Zaphod Beeblebrox?
@Pete Lind hahahaha
Don’t believe it. If we don’t get to see and hear him … Boris is acting and trying to gain public sympathy points for when he “recovers” after Easter.
To quote Jim Rohn: “the worst kind of arrogance is arrogance from ignorance.”
To note Douglas Preston: “Hubris and science are incompatible.”
Walking-Talking Dunning-Kruger effects…
Noe Berengena Douglas Johnson is my great grandfather
Jewels Star Lemon cookies…yes.
For decades I have said “ignorance is arrogance,” as the most arrogant people, are most often the most ignorant but I had no idea this was said before I “made it up.” Haha! “Jim Rohn” -Cool!
Chinespropaganda
When queen Elizabeth (aged 94) said “we’ll meet again soon“… How did she mean that? lol
“He’s not slim. He’s a… a durable model.” LOL 😆