British PM Boris Johnson was taken into an intensive care unit for coronavirus, his office announced Monday. He had tested positive in March and was hospitalized Sunday for exhibiting symptoms for more than 10 days. Keir Simmons has the latest. Aired on 4/7/2020.

British PM Boris Johnson Moved To Intensive Care | Morning Joe | MSNBC