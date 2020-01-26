Bride plans wedding in 30 minutes so ill dad can attend | Humankind

It isn't the wedding she had planned, but it's the only wedding her dad can attend. 💕👰

RELATED VIDEO » Best Disney marriage proposal ever:

Subscribe to Humankind’s YouTube channel:

AND if you love Humankind, subscribe to our other channels here:

» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!

» America’s troops?! Check out Militarykind!

» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!: