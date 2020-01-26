Bride plans wedding in 30 minutes so ill dad can attend | Humankind

It isn't the wedding she had planned, but it's the only wedding her dad can attend. 💕👰
Great
Waaaw.
❤❤❤
this is amazing
Beautiful xx
The most lovely and meaningful wedding of all times ..congrats to the newlywed ….May the Almighty Father Bless bless you all !!!
This just randomly showed up and am happy for them. Congrats and may god bless you
This is truly the most beautiful wedding I have ever seen. He is already fulfilling his sacred vows to her 🙂 God richly bless you both with a long and happy life!
This is amazing wedding.
Sweet.
Respect from Pakistan
Loved what they did for her dad..
So beautiful
This time he dies on happiness not cancer
God Bless your marriage!
2:45 drops his wife’s hands
Frank William to get the ring ??
This proves that there are some good people in the world 🙂
It his daughter. What did you expect.
Dad clapping for daughter and son in law, what an amazing day for everyone.
You’re union is blessed forever!
Literally instant tears 😭 so sad yet beautiful
Groom coulda put on a suit
Married in your football jersy?
What a keeper