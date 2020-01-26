Bride plans wedding in 30 minutes so ill dad can attend | Humankind

January 26, 2020

 

It isn't the wedding she had planned, but it's the only wedding her dad can attend. 💕👰
22 Comments on "Bride plans wedding in 30 minutes so ill dad can attend | Humankind"

  1. All Amazing videos And Vlogs | January 26, 2020 at 7:02 AM | Reply

    Great

  3. Sapphire Jane | January 26, 2020 at 7:12 AM | Reply

    ❤❤❤

  4. NTKSnipersDad | January 26, 2020 at 7:13 AM | Reply

    this is amazing

  5. Melissa Warren | January 26, 2020 at 7:26 AM | Reply

    Beautiful xx

  6. Kyle Robles | January 26, 2020 at 7:53 AM | Reply

    The most lovely and meaningful wedding of all times ..congrats to the newlywed ….May the Almighty Father Bless bless you all !!!

  7. Max Violet | January 26, 2020 at 8:05 AM | Reply

    This just randomly showed up and am happy for them. Congrats and may god bless you

  8. Night Train | January 26, 2020 at 8:17 AM | Reply

    This is truly the most beautiful wedding I have ever seen. He is already fulfilling his sacred vows to her 🙂 God richly bless you both with a long and happy life!

  9. Erwin Luarca | January 26, 2020 at 8:25 AM | Reply

    This is amazing wedding.

  10. M. Khushnood | January 26, 2020 at 8:32 AM | Reply

    Sweet.
    Respect from Pakistan

  11. bhgttyyt M | January 26, 2020 at 8:37 AM | Reply

    Loved what they did for her dad..

  12. Thomas Wilke | January 26, 2020 at 8:53 AM | Reply

    So beautiful

  13. Luis Cavalcanti | January 26, 2020 at 8:56 AM | Reply

    This time he dies on happiness not cancer

  14. Nathan D | January 26, 2020 at 9:00 AM | Reply

    God Bless your marriage!

  15. Frank William | January 26, 2020 at 9:03 AM | Reply

    2:45 drops his wife’s hands

  16. Gay Lord | January 26, 2020 at 10:27 AM | Reply

    This proves that there are some good people in the world 🙂

  17. Emmanuella maduka | January 26, 2020 at 11:46 AM | Reply

    Dad clapping for daughter and son in law, what an amazing day for everyone.
    You’re union is blessed forever!

  18. bianca maria | January 26, 2020 at 1:56 PM | Reply

    Literally instant tears 😭 so sad yet beautiful

  19. Celtic Batman | January 26, 2020 at 5:35 PM | Reply

    Groom coulda put on a suit

  20. Dave Shaw | January 26, 2020 at 9:26 PM | Reply

    Married in your football jersy?

    What a keeper

