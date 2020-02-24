Breast cancer survivor gets wedding of her dreams | Humankind

TOPICS:

February 24, 2020

 

Jillian's happily-ever-after-chemo came in the form of a surprise diamond ring and a gorgeous wedding dress. 💍👰
RELATED VIDEO » Couple gifted wedding after kidney transplant:

13 Comments on "Breast cancer survivor gets wedding of her dreams | Humankind"

  1. Howie Grossman | February 24, 2020 at 3:02 PM | Reply

    Thank god happy for ya

  2. Anonymous | February 24, 2020 at 3:04 PM | Reply

    Quite good video, awesome! Would you like to be YouTube friends? :]

  3. Anonymous | February 24, 2020 at 3:04 PM | Reply

    Quite good video, awesome! Would you like to be YouTube friends? :]

  4. MisterTracks | February 24, 2020 at 3:13 PM | Reply

    amazing stuff

  5. MisterTracks | February 24, 2020 at 3:13 PM | Reply

    awesome video

  6. Carmi ASMR | February 24, 2020 at 3:18 PM | Reply

    A very strong woman

  7. Abu Huraira | February 24, 2020 at 3:28 PM | Reply

    Cancer is not a death sentence
    But rather it is a life sentence
    It pushes one to live

  8. Omarhousseinaskar King | February 24, 2020 at 3:29 PM | Reply

    good love

  9. Faith ndegwa | February 24, 2020 at 3:45 PM | Reply

    Wow inspiring

  10. Rhonda Clark | February 24, 2020 at 6:10 PM | Reply

    Who would vote down ? I pray for the rest of your life 😀. Your so beautiful 😍

  11. Martina Siena | February 24, 2020 at 7:14 PM | Reply

    Im crying rn thanks for sharing this beautiful video🧡

  12. M. Khushnood | February 24, 2020 at 8:14 PM | Reply

    Double congrats

