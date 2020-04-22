Brazil’s plan puts the Amazon rainforest at risk

TOPICS:

April 22, 2020

 

Brazil's president Bolsonaro plans to open the rainforest to roads, ranching, farming and mining. This threatens indigenous populations and impacts climate change. We talked with Brazilians on both sides of the issue.

40 Comments on "Brazil’s plan puts the Amazon rainforest at risk"

  1. Brian H | April 22, 2020 at 10:16 PM | Reply

    Come on Coronavirus. Do your thing. The person you want is the president of Brazil.

    • Marcos Filho | April 22, 2020 at 10:43 PM | Reply

      Brian H I’m Brazilian/(USA citizen)and my father was indigenous I want to go to the Amazon’s to cull nature just to stick it to the powers that be helping destroy and flood the coastline housing that exists for 80% of the world population unless I get personal payment these stimulus checks weren’t even deposited to the correct account the IRS sucks the only thing I can say is good about being American is gun ownership and good paying jobs , housing racism corruption Taxes could easily be compared to a third word country with a “facade” of glitz and dazzle . Damn police always trying to keep a brotha down “I just want to see the world on Fire”….

    • lord of the onion rings | April 22, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

      @J S yup they were doing fine before the west got involved.

    • The M Network | April 22, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

      @J S lol stop it lol.

    • J S | April 22, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      @lord of the onion rings
      Really? Wow, you mean eating each other and human sacrifice ?

  2. roof pizza | April 22, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

    Ya telling me they actually have a ‘plan’?

  3. big man Y | April 22, 2020 at 10:21 PM | Reply

    Man is always f up somthing

    • Don Hardcastle | April 22, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

      big man Y like when your dad knocked up his cousin…………

    • Karo Lina | April 22, 2020 at 10:40 PM | Reply

      We just need to keep informing and educating, some people dont like that though because if people start to educate themselves, those people can’t take advantage of them…😕

    • Marcos Filho | April 22, 2020 at 10:44 PM | Reply

  4. jared vaill | April 22, 2020 at 10:23 PM | Reply

    Money is worthless if you’re dead

  5. Baby drumphf | April 22, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

    Ballsonaro is a tRump lite clownish character. He said for Brazil to go out & not worry about no virus. Does this sound familiar?

  6. Oolivas006 | April 22, 2020 at 10:25 PM | Reply

    Thought that was Chris brown on the thumbnail 😂😂😂😂

  7. I AM WHAT I AM | April 22, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

    Why can’t they just let people live in peace they are not harming anyone. Isn’t it bad enough that they’ve already killed off enough of them and stolen their land? I mean how much more do Native Americans have to suffer just because of the color of their skin and their natural way of life?

    • Marcos Filho | April 22, 2020 at 10:45 PM | Reply

  8. PHILosophy 1990 | April 22, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

    *Protect the Amazon at all costs!*

    • Ilhan BROmar | April 22, 2020 at 10:41 PM | Reply

      Why don’t you guys care as much about the reefs….the ACTUAL lungs of the world. The Amazon barely nets any oxygen

    • THE REAL AMERICANS | April 22, 2020 at 10:41 PM | Reply

      It’s also about the people that live there

    • THE REAL AMERICANS | April 22, 2020 at 10:42 PM | Reply

      You know it!

    • Marcos Filho | April 22, 2020 at 10:43 PM | Reply

    • The Nation | April 22, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

      PHILosophy 1990 I work for Amazon

  9. I AM WHAT I AM | April 22, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

    I hope someday the natives of the Americas unite as one people and show these tyrants who are trying to get rid of them a thing or two.

    • I AM WHAT I AM | April 22, 2020 at 10:34 PM | Reply

      @Julien Kurtis the US needs to mind his own business it has enough problems of its own. Live and Let Live.

    • Bo 2 4. u. | April 22, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

      U KNOW it !!!!

    • Marcos Filho | April 22, 2020 at 10:43 PM | Reply

    • E5A | April 22, 2020 at 10:50 PM | Reply

      I AM WHAT I AM they are a minority how they are going to do that

    • Dale Anderson | April 22, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      Unite? They run around in thongs carrying spears, get a grip snowflake.

  10. CNN New Today | April 22, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

    Wow

  11. THE REAL AMERICANS | April 22, 2020 at 10:36 PM | Reply

    NATIVES UNITE! ✊🏼

  12. Savage Nectar | April 22, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

    ” The Lungs of the World.” Remember That . Save The Rainforest !

    • Ilhan BROmar | April 22, 2020 at 10:44 PM | Reply

      That’s actually not true though. Amazon barely nets any O2. The lungs would be the reefs ….why is so much misinformation on this channel? We could call all these different rainforest alveoli sacs (that are within the lungs). It would be much more accurate

    • Marcos Filho | April 22, 2020 at 10:45 PM | Reply

  13. Abdullahi Abdi | April 22, 2020 at 10:39 PM | Reply

    They have the right to use tht land you not gonna tell them what to do . Where’s other countries forests🌳 when they’re using Tht land

  14. Bo 2 4. u. | April 22, 2020 at 10:41 PM | Reply

    Mother Nature AKA Coronavirus has slowed all this s*** down !!

  15. Ani Ellis | April 22, 2020 at 10:43 PM | Reply

    Greed.

  16. ButterBean7233 | April 22, 2020 at 10:44 PM | Reply

    Protect the land

  17. patricia haskins | April 22, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

    **Save the Amazon** Can’t that “president” see that he is killing the lungs of the world? Or, perhaps he doesn’t care. Does he have children? Is this what he wants for the future? For heavens sake, wake up!!

  18. holy shit | April 22, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

    They’re messing with the forest…AGAIN!!!???

  19. The M Network | April 22, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

    Crying this is so sad. Why so much pain in this world. Over foolishness. May God have mercy

  20. Lovey Luvv | April 22, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

    Was that Trey Songz on the thumbnail?

