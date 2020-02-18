Boy Scouts files for bankruptcy amid deluge of child sex abuse cases | USA TODAY

BSA files for bankruptcy amid child sex abuse cases.
RELATED: Coronavirus outbreak documented on the ground
Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy after a flood of sex abuse cases, reports of declining membership, & legal battles with insurance companies.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
#boyscouts #boyscoutsofamerica
Scouts Honor?!
This is just sickening, disgusting, and heartbreaking! Are there any victims from the GIRL SCOUTS organization? How many years does it take the FEDS to close a case for Christ’s sake….now I’m torn about buying cookies this year….just awful☹️
Just buy your cookies at the supermarket like everybody else:-)
It’s a shame all the years probably all the decades they had to get rid of this scum bags in their organization and for them to do it themselves and to protect the children but they did not…. I guess the boards of directors over the years just wanted the problem to go away by sweeping it under the rug rather than being proactive….. and that’s really a shame it’s come down to this and there’s a lot of good kids who need their services and would have benefited and a lot of people who were good Scouts leaders . It’s a shame for the kids especially .
Yeah, but female predators is still a bit taboo and gets covered up even moreso.
lovely <3
wow #JesusLovesLittleBoys
Well they could have avoided all this I’ll betcha…. when people are complaining to them about somebody molesting their kid where they were hearing rumors and stories from other kids they probably had plenty of opportunity to look into it themselves and ditch the ones they knew they had to get rid of in order to protect the children and the organization…. so now a lot of kids who would have benefited from this organization will do without it and that is really a shame …. a lot of good things came out of it …. why the hell didn’t they do the right thing ?
It’s a shame when people just want to cover up the truth rather than doing something about it when they have the chance…. shame on those people and the boards of directors over the years you could have done something and made a difference . Obviously they just really didn’t care and only wanted to enjoy the status of being a big name ….. but look at them now .
If only the Church could go bankrupt…
What church? There are many churches that support BSA.
Lol seems a correlation to the Catholic Church
Toom many himos around kids.
Girls Scout: keep calm carry on banking cookies
Boys scout: eating cookies and having it.
I was in Cubs and scouts
Hated it cuz my dad joined as a scout leader
Hello how you doing
who the hell do these people think they are… catholic priests!
Edward Hiney Yeah, the Catholic Church has “deeper pockets” than the BSA. 😡
Church and boy scouts won’t say one thing , “GAY” , millions of victims and we count the female victims with the fingers on one hand
Hello dear how you doing .. hope you doing okay
@Jesse Brown Quit spamming you crook.
GOODBYE Boy Scouts, and GOOD RIDDANCE!!!
Yeah. We can’t have boys doing boy stuff and learning survival skills. Best they just play Xbox all day.
@Green Bastard “Green Bastard”, I presume you learned you earned your persona and nom de plume in the Boy Scouts. You prove my point! Thanks!
They are better off in a street gang.
Hello dear how you doing .. hope you doing one
hang the perpetrators publicly
It was pretty much destroyed once it started allowing girls and Trans to enter its organization…….
Definitely not the sexually molested boys
Think of all of the “girls” who won’t be able to join the Boy Scouts now. 😆
*insert Russell Peters dad voice… “somebody gonna get hurt real bad'” *
…SOMEbody is gonna get a pardon. Well, maybe the big orange fella could bail them out (waiting for the plea on Fox and Friends) with some of his billions? Boy scouts? Good cause? Any billionaire? Anyone? *crickets*
its because Liberal laws have gone into effect and have affected their well being❗😐
Those damn liberals making sure kids don’t get sexually abused!
When they were a religious based organization for BOYS ONLY they were booming.
……..
Once they lowered their standards and admitted gay scout leaders and girls they were doomed.
Letting predators become troop leaders, what did you think was going to HAPPEN !?!? Way to go Demonrats!?
Good. Just be rid of this organization.