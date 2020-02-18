Boy Scouts files for bankruptcy amid deluge of child sex abuse cases | USA TODAY

February 18, 2020

 

BSA files for bankruptcy amid child sex abuse cases.
Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy after a flood of sex abuse cases, reports of declining membership, & legal battles with insurance companies.

35 Comments on "Boy Scouts files for bankruptcy amid deluge of child sex abuse cases | USA TODAY"

  1. Jemel Moore | February 18, 2020 at 9:51 AM | Reply

    Scouts Honor?!

  2. JetlifeMedia Entertainment | February 18, 2020 at 9:52 AM | Reply

    This is just sickening, disgusting, and heartbreaking! Are there any victims from the GIRL SCOUTS organization? How many years does it take the FEDS to close a case for Christ’s sake….now I’m torn about buying cookies this year….just awful☹️

    • Jezballz | February 18, 2020 at 10:02 AM | Reply

      Just buy your cookies at the supermarket like everybody else:-)

    • gardensofthegods | February 18, 2020 at 10:12 AM | Reply

      It’s a shame all the years probably all the decades they had to get rid of this scum bags in their organization and for them to do it themselves and to protect the children but they did not…. I guess the boards of directors over the years just wanted the problem to go away by sweeping it under the rug rather than being proactive….. and that’s really a shame it’s come down to this and there’s a lot of good kids who need their services and would have benefited and a lot of people who were good Scouts leaders . It’s a shame for the kids especially .

    • Free Edible Cookies | February 18, 2020 at 4:51 PM | Reply

      Yeah, but female predators is still a bit taboo and gets covered up even moreso.

  3. Bass Town Ncs | February 18, 2020 at 9:58 AM | Reply

    lovely <3

  4. Steve | February 18, 2020 at 10:06 AM | Reply

    wow #JesusLovesLittleBoys

  5. gardensofthegods | February 18, 2020 at 10:11 AM | Reply

    Well they could have avoided all this I’ll betcha…. when people are complaining to them about somebody molesting their kid where they were hearing rumors and stories from other kids they probably had plenty of opportunity to look into it themselves and ditch the ones they knew they had to get rid of in order to protect the children and the organization…. so now a lot of kids who would have benefited from this organization will do without it and that is really a shame …. a lot of good things came out of it …. why the hell didn’t they do the right thing ?
    It’s a shame when people just want to cover up the truth rather than doing something about it when they have the chance…. shame on those people and the boards of directors over the years you could have done something and made a difference . Obviously they just really didn’t care and only wanted to enjoy the status of being a big name ….. but look at them now .

  6. Danny Sullivan Music | February 18, 2020 at 10:15 AM | Reply

    If only the Church could go bankrupt…

  7. Chuck Chukwood | February 18, 2020 at 10:23 AM | Reply

    Lol seems a correlation to the Catholic Church

  8. MyChilepepper | February 18, 2020 at 10:33 AM | Reply

    Girls Scout: keep calm carry on banking cookies
    Boys scout: eating cookies and having it.

  9. Dave Shaw | February 18, 2020 at 10:40 AM | Reply

    I was in Cubs and scouts
    Hated it cuz my dad joined as a scout leader

  10. Edward Hiney | February 18, 2020 at 11:38 AM | Reply

    who the hell do these people think they are… catholic priests!

  11. L | February 18, 2020 at 11:45 AM | Reply

    GOODBYE Boy Scouts, and GOOD RIDDANCE!!!

    • Green Bastard | February 18, 2020 at 12:05 PM | Reply

      Yeah. We can’t have boys doing boy stuff and learning survival skills. Best they just play Xbox all day.

    • L | February 18, 2020 at 12:17 PM | Reply

      @Green Bastard “Green Bastard”, I presume you learned you earned your persona and nom de plume in the Boy Scouts. You prove my point! Thanks!

  12. Gary McDaniel | February 18, 2020 at 12:49 PM | Reply

    They are better off in a street gang.

  13. 7charlierox | February 18, 2020 at 12:59 PM | Reply

    hang the perpetrators publicly

  14. tom11zz884 | February 18, 2020 at 1:05 PM | Reply

    It was pretty much destroyed once it started allowing girls and Trans to enter its organization…….

  15. Scorch1028 | February 18, 2020 at 2:26 PM | Reply

    Think of all of the “girls” who won’t be able to join the Boy Scouts now. 😆

  16. Dave J | February 18, 2020 at 2:42 PM | Reply

    *insert Russell Peters dad voice… “somebody gonna get hurt real bad'” *
    …SOMEbody is gonna get a pardon. Well, maybe the big orange fella could bail them out (waiting for the plea on Fox and Friends) with some of his billions? Boy scouts? Good cause? Any billionaire? Anyone? *crickets*

  17. Larissa Martinez | February 18, 2020 at 2:44 PM | Reply

    its because Liberal laws have gone into effect and have affected their well being❗😐

  18. Fact Checker | February 18, 2020 at 4:30 PM | Reply

    When they were a religious based organization for BOYS ONLY they were booming.
    ……..
    Once they lowered their standards and admitted gay scout leaders and girls they were doomed.

  19. Bon Lued | February 18, 2020 at 8:06 PM | Reply

    Letting predators become troop leaders, what did you think was going to HAPPEN !?!? Way to go Demonrats!?

  20. Rosemarie Plant | February 18, 2020 at 8:43 PM | Reply

    Good. Just be rid of this organization.

