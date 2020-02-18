Boy Scouts files for bankruptcy amid deluge of child sex abuse cases | USA TODAY

BSA files for bankruptcy amid child sex abuse cases.

Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy after a flood of sex abuse cases, reports of declining membership, & legal battles with insurance companies.

