Stephanie Ruhle reports on how Mike Bloomberg and President Donald Trump are both shelling out $10 million for campaign ads during Super Bowl LIV – a rarity and a risk.

Ruhle talks to experts about whether or not the gamble will pay off for the presidential candidates.

Bloomberg, Trump Kick Off Super Bowl With Competing Commercials | MSNBC