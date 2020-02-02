Bloomberg, Trump Kick Off Super Bowl With Competing Commercials | MSNBC

February 2, 2020

 

Stephanie Ruhle reports on how Mike Bloomberg and President Donald Trump are both shelling out $10 million for campaign ads during Super Bowl LIV – a rarity and a risk.

Ruhle talks to experts about whether or not the gamble will pay off for the presidential candidates.

Bloomberg, Trump Kick Off Super Bowl With Competing Commercials | MSNBC

70 Comments on "Bloomberg, Trump Kick Off Super Bowl With Competing Commercials | MSNBC"

  1. Chris Bohling | February 2, 2020 at 5:01 PM | Reply

    Great. The Super Bowl is ruined before it starts.

  2. Betty Dunn | February 2, 2020 at 5:05 PM | Reply

    Think about what you could do against poverty, even in DC, with all that wasted money.

  3. Magic Unicorn | February 2, 2020 at 5:07 PM | Reply

    One of many reasons why I’m not bothering to watch the Super Bowl.

  4. RowRedRound | February 2, 2020 at 5:12 PM | Reply

    What a vacuous story. Yay! We celebrate spending lots of money.

  5. Lucy | February 2, 2020 at 5:14 PM | Reply

    If the Bernie Killer Mike ad would be played during the Super Bowl that’d be really intense

  6. Where's Hunter | February 2, 2020 at 5:21 PM | Reply

    Where’s Hunter ?

  7. ArizonaHunting TH | February 2, 2020 at 5:35 PM | Reply

    Screw bloomberg

  8. debbie duccini-day | February 2, 2020 at 5:42 PM | Reply

    The whole idea makes me SICK! I am tired of the dirty politics that have nestled their way into our lives evident by the devious and pathetic way they have even infiltrated the Super Bowl. Personally, I don’t care to see them cross the line into our entertainment.

  9. Cecilia Darko | February 2, 2020 at 5:43 PM | Reply

    This is a try out..when adage get the feedback then they know no thanks….

  10. goronpaulpeace | February 2, 2020 at 5:45 PM | Reply

    TODAY IS 2222 WITH 333 DAYS LEFT IN THE YEAR 327 DAYS UNTIL 12-25-2020

  11. Sunny Sebastian | February 2, 2020 at 5:58 PM | Reply

    What a fluff story by MSNBC. How about commenting on Bloomberg buying his way in, while not having a single debate?

  12. chief0129 | February 2, 2020 at 6:04 PM | Reply

    Bloomberg richest guy in the race and represents the democrat party of the 1 percenters.

  13. Sue Emanovsky | February 2, 2020 at 6:04 PM | Reply

    and I won’t see any of it. No tv here and I don’t do anything trump.

  14. Sabrina Tenney | February 2, 2020 at 6:23 PM | Reply

    This is what the mute button is for.

    • pitu toup | February 2, 2020 at 9:06 PM | Reply

      To remind us that there is evil in this world, potentially stopping Bloomberg’s voice from reaching us.#BloomGang2020

  15. Evad Sel | February 2, 2020 at 6:25 PM | Reply

    As more and more dual citizen Israeli’s become US lawmakers (like Bloomberg), don’t be surprised when we’re treated like Palestinians in our own land (ending free speech, ending our 2A as well)

  16. B Dahl | February 2, 2020 at 6:29 PM | Reply

    Is Mike Bloomberg that crazy multi- billionaire from out east?

    • Eva May | February 2, 2020 at 9:04 PM | Reply

      Yes.. He and soros have been funding democrats running in local elections as well… He is why Va turned blue suddenly last election.

  17. Linnea B | February 2, 2020 at 6:45 PM | Reply

    Such a Clinton move: check  Jan. 26, 1992

  18. T J | February 2, 2020 at 7:40 PM | Reply

    I don’t want to hear political ads from either political party honestly….

    • ZigZag | February 2, 2020 at 9:11 PM | Reply

      T J turn down the volume and just watch them.

    • John Smith | February 2, 2020 at 9:39 PM | Reply

      T J that is what people said in Germany until the Socialists showed up and started escorting people to concentration camps and gas chambers! Democrats are literally Socialists just like the Nazis!

    • GiantEffingLizard | February 2, 2020 at 9:42 PM | Reply

      You could say it’s unpresidented. *laugh track*

    • Siontix | February 2, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

      @John Smith NATIONAL Socialist =/= Socialist

    • xlioilx | February 2, 2020 at 10:34 PM | Reply

      @John Smith You’re wrong. The NAZI’s actually copied the DemoKKKrats who ghettoized blacks as an example to ghettoized jewish populations. The NAZI’s and DemoKKKrats worked hand in hand building the space program and importing German businesses into the USA.

  19. DJ Q | February 2, 2020 at 8:03 PM | Reply

    A lot of difference between”All sides” and one losing side…just saying.

  20. steve naylor | February 2, 2020 at 8:23 PM | Reply

    Bloomberg is a phony!

