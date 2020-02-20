Bloomberg enters the Democrat nomination debate fray

TOPICS:

February 20, 2020

 

– The 9th richest man on earth wants to President of the USA. He debated some of his competitors for the first time. Did his IRL performance match his impressive digital game?
– Hanau trends after a self described far-right incel kills 9 people in Shisha bars in the town. Then goes home and kills his mother. Then kills himself.
– Police arrest 2 people for the murder of a 7 year old Fatima in Mexico
#MıkeBloomberg #MınıMıke #HanauyAttack

