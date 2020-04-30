New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio discusses the crisis in his city's hospitals as a result of the coronavirus and he says the country right now isn't positioned to deal with the crisis. Mayor De Blasio says the city is headed into the hard part now. Aired on 4/3/2020.

Bill De Blasio: Not Enough Ventilators For Next Week | Morning Joe | MSNBC