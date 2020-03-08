Big cats rescued from circus begin new life at sanctuary | Animalkind

“These animals are afraid all of their lives.” Go with Jan and her team as they rescue lions and tigers from the circus and bring them to a beautiful new world.

Jan travels all over the world to save abused animals from circuses. She’s transporting 17 lions and tigers from a circus in Guatemala to a sanctuary in South Africa.

