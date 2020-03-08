Big cats rescued from circus begin new life at sanctuary | Animalkind

March 8, 2020

 

“These animals are afraid all of their lives.” Go with Jan and her team as they rescue lions and tigers from the circus and bring them to a beautiful new world.
Jan travels all over the world to save abused animals from circuses. She’s transporting 17 lions and tigers from a circus in Guatemala to a sanctuary in South Africa.

23 Comments on "Big cats rescued from circus begin new life at sanctuary | Animalkind"

  3. Animoponimo | March 8, 2020 at 7:07 AM | Reply

    Brave teacher 17

  4. Miku_R8 Gaming | March 8, 2020 at 7:09 AM | Reply

    4

  5. M P | March 8, 2020 at 7:18 AM | Reply

    So beautiful. 🌹❤️🙏

  6. Christopher Gurganus | March 8, 2020 at 7:22 AM | Reply

    WOOW !! My 27 yrs. old nephew really Loves the Lion King animals all of his life…very Beautiful 🐅 € The 🦁 Lion King 💘👍🆒😳

  7. Gerald Johnson | March 8, 2020 at 7:32 AM | Reply

    Outstanding! Bless❤🙏💪✌👍✊👐

  8. ИЛЬЯ ТИХОНОВ | March 8, 2020 at 7:33 AM | Reply

    Enthusiastic soldier 32

  9. Алёна Мулдагалиева | March 8, 2020 at 7:42 AM | Reply

    Wondering teacher 03

  11. Katerina Ellina | March 8, 2020 at 7:48 AM | Reply

    👏👏👏👏👏

  12. vova fish | March 8, 2020 at 7:59 AM | Reply

    Brave hunter 56

  13. Janet Donald | March 8, 2020 at 10:23 AM | Reply

    Can the tigers breed, because they’re endangered? I hope they’re not sterile 🥺

  14. thinkabout | March 8, 2020 at 11:01 AM | Reply

    All living entities love you for this great work ! ☮ & 🧡

  15. Sarcastic Klutz | March 8, 2020 at 11:43 AM | Reply

    so sad

  16. Nancy Wood | March 8, 2020 at 11:53 AM | Reply

    Thank you

  17. J Baldwin | March 8, 2020 at 1:45 PM | Reply

    🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻

  18. diane mainiero | March 8, 2020 at 2:56 PM | Reply

    Ur a amazing lady

  19. Rima | March 8, 2020 at 6:00 PM | Reply

    AMAZING AND WONDERFUL WORK. THANK YOU FOR YOUR COMPASSION. 👍👍👍👍👍

  20. Barloswki Jonathan | March 8, 2020 at 7:51 PM | Reply

    Thank you so much for taking care of these wonderful animal.
    It is amazing gosh they look great in there first enclosure.
    Good work god will find you all a nice place for your soul

