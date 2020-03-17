Joy Reid talks about some of the policy ideas that Joe Biden might consider presenting as a way of encouraging Bernie Sanders supporters to join his cause as he looks ahead to the general election with the momentum in the Democratic primary turning his way. Aired on 3/10/2020.

Biden Could Draw Sanders Voters With Policy Offerings As Primary Tide Shifts | MSNBC