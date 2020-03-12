Bernie Sanders vows to continue campaign despite Joe Biden’s big win in Michigan

Senator Bernie Sanders says he's not quitting the presidential race despite several key primary losses to Joe Biden.
#uspoli
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
Everything is expensive.
cool content
indeed bernie sanders, indeed
Bernie should move to China and run against Xi.
Bye bye bernie!
That’s what they said abut Trump.
Bye bye trump
Not yet!
Please keep running Bernie. Make Biden keep wasting money fighting against you.
😆 Biden just took three huge delegate states.
Things are gonna get real awkward for you real soon.
@a cat I’m not worried. Thanks for your psychic warning though. 💁♀️
Go Bernie go
Bahaa Jaafar woo!!
Fkn commie
oldredcoonhound Bernie Sanders promotes the kind of democratic socialism that is practiced in Denmark and was featured favorably in two recent articles in The Tribune. Indeed, virtually all the countries of western and central Europe are, to a greater or lesser degree, social democracies, blending democratic governmental systems with capitalism and an extensive social sector. The German constitution specifically states that the economy will be a “social market economy.”
Communism is the totalitarian system that collapsed in eastern Europe and the Soviet Union in the ’90s and bears. You’re wrong
Milk this campaign for all its worth for that 4th vacation house Bernie
Stir Fried id rather support his vacation house than joe Biden’s son’s life long passive income in foreign countries
They do support and understand your issues, your focus. The problem is they are not endorsing you in the Primaries. The disconnect is the problem right now.
I want to feel the Bern
Brent ee Biden is cooler
His donors got Berned
I wish somebody would bern this guy
Isn’t gabbard still running? Am I going insane?
Establishment, another evil in this country. Hypocrisy in Democracy. DNC is rigged (like 2016).
Next heart surgery and this guy’s toast
Still has his brains though. Biden and Trump have trouble putting a sentence together.
@Guy Souriandt Biden is going to get the democratic nomination and you will be stuck voting for someone you previously called senile.
Republicans: United | Democrats: Divided
All the phobes came out today lol
Keep it up Bernie!
Bernie is going to get destroyed in Flordia
If you pay someone to go to school and free Tuition you will end up with so many professional students that will never leave school. This guy is a moron.
“Never leave school”
HAHAHAHAHAHAHA
Bernie going down swinging. Trump wins 2020.
Be gong Russian bot