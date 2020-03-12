Bernie Sanders vows to continue campaign despite Joe Biden’s big win in Michigan

TOPICS:

March 12, 2020

 

Senator Bernie Sanders says he's not quitting the presidential race despite several key primary losses to Joe Biden.

#uspoli

35 Comments on "Bernie Sanders vows to continue campaign despite Joe Biden’s big win in Michigan"

  1. acajudi100 | March 11, 2020 at 7:45 PM | Reply

    Everything is expensive.

  2. TheComicalCanadian | March 11, 2020 at 7:53 PM | Reply

    cool content

  3. Level Z | March 11, 2020 at 8:11 PM | Reply

    indeed bernie sanders, indeed

  4. EX DUECE | March 11, 2020 at 8:18 PM | Reply

    Bernie should move to China and run against Xi.

  5. m | March 11, 2020 at 8:24 PM | Reply

    Bye bye bernie!

  6. R. A. | March 11, 2020 at 8:36 PM | Reply

    Please keep running Bernie. Make Biden keep wasting money fighting against you.

  7. Bahaa Jaafar | March 11, 2020 at 8:56 PM | Reply

    Go Bernie go

  8. oldredcoonhound | March 11, 2020 at 9:28 PM | Reply

    Fkn commie

    • Areeb's Trash | March 11, 2020 at 10:20 PM | Reply

      oldredcoonhound Bernie Sanders promotes the kind of democratic socialism that is practiced in Denmark and was featured favorably in two recent articles in The Tribune. Indeed, virtually all the countries of western and central Europe are, to a greater or lesser degree, social democracies, blending democratic governmental systems with capitalism and an extensive social sector. The German constitution specifically states that the economy will be a “social market economy.”

      Communism is the totalitarian system that collapsed in eastern Europe and the Soviet Union in the ’90s and bears. You’re wrong

  9. Stir Fried | March 11, 2020 at 9:29 PM | Reply

    Milk this campaign for all its worth for that 4th vacation house Bernie

    • unsynchronize | March 12, 2020 at 10:49 AM | Reply

      Stir Fried id rather support his vacation house than joe Biden’s son’s life long passive income in foreign countries

  10. Eva Murray | March 11, 2020 at 10:04 PM | Reply

    They do support and understand your issues, your focus. The problem is they are not endorsing you in the Primaries. The disconnect is the problem right now.

  11. Brent ee | March 11, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

    I want to feel the Bern

  12. jaysen2200 | March 11, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

    I wish somebody would bern this guy

  13. Aramis3737 | March 11, 2020 at 10:44 PM | Reply

    Isn’t gabbard still running? Am I going insane?

  14. Eugene Y | March 11, 2020 at 11:36 PM | Reply

    Establishment, another evil in this country. Hypocrisy in Democracy. DNC is rigged (like 2016).

  15. kushmanthebushman | March 12, 2020 at 2:57 AM | Reply

    Next heart surgery and this guy’s toast

    • Guy Souriandt | March 12, 2020 at 11:19 AM | Reply

      Still has his brains though. Biden and Trump have trouble putting a sentence together.

    • a cat | March 12, 2020 at 6:26 PM | Reply

      @Guy Souriandt Biden is going to get the democratic nomination and you will be stuck voting for someone you previously called senile.
      Republicans: United | Democrats: Divided

  16. ThatGuyCarmine | March 12, 2020 at 3:36 AM | Reply

    All the phobes came out today lol

  17. Amir Mukim | March 12, 2020 at 5:10 AM | Reply

    Keep it up Bernie!

  18. crazywaffleking | March 12, 2020 at 11:47 AM | Reply

    Bernie is going to get destroyed in Flordia

  19. Alltilt | March 12, 2020 at 12:58 PM | Reply

    If you pay someone to go to school and free Tuition you will end up with so many professional students that will never leave school. This guy is a moron.

  20. Aggravator Sunrunner | March 12, 2020 at 1:32 PM | Reply

    Bernie going down swinging. Trump wins 2020.

