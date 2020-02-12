Bernie Sanders speaks at New Hampshire debate | USA TODAY

TOPICS:

February 12, 2020

 

Bernie Sanders speaks to his supporters in New Hampshire for the ongoing 2020 primary.

24 Comments on "Bernie Sanders speaks at New Hampshire debate | USA TODAY"

  1. Thomas Ulrickson | February 11, 2020 at 11:35 PM | Reply

    Buttigieg victorious in both Iowa and New Hampshire

  2. No Matters | February 11, 2020 at 11:54 PM | Reply

    Lol the title of this video. Like Pete is a leader in NH. Like there is 2 leaders. But somehow only 1 leader last in Iowa the guy who lost popular vote? Lol wtfe

    • Kevin Vu | February 12, 2020 at 1:34 AM | Reply

      Pete won the delegate count regardless. That’s why he’s one of the two front runners in the race which is a long way to go.

    • No Matters | February 12, 2020 at 5:19 AM | Reply

      Kevin Vu ya and in 2016 when Bernie and Hillary Iowa was 46.8 to 46.2 did they call it as a tie or 2 winners?

  8. Zaben AlEid | February 12, 2020 at 12:05 AM | Reply

    Bernie Sanders won. Say it in the damn title.

  9. Reason * | February 12, 2020 at 12:35 AM | Reply

    USA we are watching you and your choice to list Pete in this videos title is shameful! You even placed his name first! Well let me tell you, you bunch of damned fools Bernie won this fair and square and your creating a misleading title only fuels the fire we have in our souls to pur this man Bernie Sanders in the Oval Office and will transform this country to a fair and just entity the way it was originally meant to be before it was hijackef by the criminal greed of past administrations. He will create for us a situation where we win and where government works fot OUR benefit.
    USA Today you are fools!!!

  10. LAUGHING BUDDHA | February 12, 2020 at 12:46 AM | Reply

    PRESIDENT PETE!!!

  11. WomanOnDa Move | February 12, 2020 at 1:29 AM | Reply

    Pete B will not when in the south! Bring it

    • Isabeli De Melo | February 12, 2020 at 6:23 AM | Reply

  12. Danny Sullivan Music | February 12, 2020 at 10:48 AM | Reply

    Bernie is a washed up dumpster fire with a hidden agenda! I wouldn’t trust him, so I’m voting for that stud muffin Mike Bloomberg in 2020! Go Mike!

    This comment paid for by Mike Bloomberg™

  13. PK Cazadores | February 12, 2020 at 3:29 PM | Reply

    Wow, DemoKKKrats are really buying into Bernie Sander’s racism Nazi socialism. I would say punch a Nazi, but it would put Sanders in cardiac arrest.

  14. _ | February 12, 2020 at 4:46 PM | Reply

    *“Actually, I enjoy polling from behind.”*

    -Pete Buttigieg

  15. steven henson | February 12, 2020 at 9:17 PM | Reply

    But why don’t they show wall street Pete …. He did come in second after all

