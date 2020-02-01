Ahead of the Iowa caucuses on Monday, Steve Kornacki breaks down the Iowa polls and the importance of the Iowa caucuses.
Bernie Sanders Leads Iowa Polls 2 Days Before Iowa Caucuses | MSNBC
Keep in mind, Real Clear Politics polling averages are STRAIGHT averages. 538 actually rates the pollster accuracy, and weights the poll accordingly. 538 is much more accurate, showing a MUCH closer race b/w Biden and Bernie
https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/polls/president-primary-d/iowa/
Hopefully the DNC doesn’t bury the leader again
@NotMe Us – So you are not doing any research on your claim: “they under poll millennials”?
@Zeno of Citium millennial are voting in record numbers how could any poll accurately measure that before it happens, millennial have never had a president they support as much as Bernie, not sure the age range of millennial so don’t know if they could vote in 2012 which would be the closest comparison to the support Bernie is getting from them
@Zeno of Citium https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.ft.com/content/09fcac54-c0dd-11e5-9fdb-87b8d15baec2
@Zeno of Citium https://www.google.com/amp/s/thehill.com/hilltv/what-americas-thinking/411684-pollster-says-poll-dont-do-a-great-job-of-reaching-out-to%3famp
I’d like to hear from the candidates lower level paid employees.
Biden,Hillary,John Kerry,Al Gore..when ever the dems play it safe and to the center, They lose.
@Brian Gudio (a) I didn’t insult you (unless you think pointing out that your understanding is incorrect qualifies as an insult) and (b) I doubt I could ever win you over anyway.
The wealth tax starts at wealth above $32 million…not achieved by being frugal. Someone worth $50 million would have to pay a wealth tax of only $180,000 (1% of the $18 million in wealth above $32,000). They would continue to grow wealthier….just at a slower pace than otherwise.
Simply asserting that the ideas will fail (if enacted into law) doesn’t make much sense to me. If you mean that his proposals will never be enacted, then you have nothing to worry about.
@martman1 now, the Establishment’s push for Bloomberg starts to make sense, much to my chagrin.
@Brian Gudio – nothing disgusting about it. I don’t hate the wealthy either (I’m wealthy myself but not in the top 0.05% that would be subject to the wealth tax). Unless you’re worth at least $32 million (assets minus debts) you don’t have to worry. The 75% is a penalty on the tax owed…if you failed to report income that would have resulted in $100,000 in tax being owed, you’d now owe $175,000. That law has been on the books for decades…not a Sanders idea.
@martman1 if the wealth tax doesn’t raise much money through compliance, what’s the point? Is it to instill fear, through penalties?
Bernie Sanders 2020! We, as a people deserve better!
@lp – Oh, you want another four years of cheating, lying, corruption, con games, manipulation, abuse of the laws, abuse of power, obstruction of justice, and being treated like a gullible pathetic little pawn and a loser? *You make stupid people look smart in comparison.*
Yes, people do deserve better than someone like Soros as your overlord and your rights stripped away, bread lines like in former Soviet Union, aka Russia
Berne has been constant on his policies. Is more trustworthy than the rest of the flip floppers.
@Chas Glass Do better research.
@Chas Glass That’s a good point. How many wars, tax breaks for the rich and anti-worker policies has Bernie supported?
Where is he regarding Palestinians ?
@Default Name Bernie Sanders has described the entrenched conflict between Israel and the Palestinians as both depressing and difficult, and considers the conflict one of the most important issues in the Middle East. He acknowledges that there is no magic solution to the problem, but Bernie believes in a two-state solution: “Israel has a right to exist in security, and at the same time the Palestinians have a state of their own.” Finally, Bernie sees many other conflicts in the Middle East as exacerbating the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Jewish Heritage: Although Bernie is Jewish, he does not favor Israel over the Palestinians, nor does he otherwise let his religion influence his positions regarding the conflict.
Two-State Solution: Bernie believes that Israel and the Palestinians can, and should, peacefully coexist, and that the Palestinians should have a country of their own.
Benjamin Netanyahu: While most Americans support the Israeli people, they also hold a negative view of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his right wing government.
Iran Nuclear Agreement: Bernie believes diplomacy, not military action or economic sanctions, can keep Israel safe from Iran. He supported of the Iran Nuclear Agreement and believes the U.S. unilateral withdrawal from the agreement and re-imposition of sanctions will have disastrous consequences.
Moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem: Bernie expressed concern that moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem undermines the prospects for an Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement, and damages the United States’ ability to broker that peace
Boycott, Divest, Sanction Movement (BDS): BDS is a Palestinian-led movement started in 2005 that calls for boycotts, divestment and sanctions as a form of non-violent pressure on Israel to respect Palestinian human rights.
America Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC): AIPAC is pro-Israel group that lobbies Congress for hundreds of millions of dollars each year in military aid and other benefits for Israel. Bernie has been a critic of AIPAC for giving a platform for Benjamin Netanyahu who has expressed bigoted views and opposes a two-state solution.
You want someone honest. I would suggest Yang
Come on young Iowans! Get out there and vote for Bernie!
@Henry Plce Yang will endorse Bernie when he drops out within a month
Bernie 2020. If the youth turns out than it’s gonna be 🔥 🔥 🔥
@kurdiee x If Yang somehow wins would you vote for him in the general?
My friends in Vietnam got rewards for killing Commies like Bernie, and now one is running for President.
Next they have to put 95+ years until they get Biden winning Sanders…
Biden offers nothing.
Why would old people vote for Biden?
Biden offers a lot of things so I don’t know what your talking about
Because their brains are shot, they must hate their ss checks.
Anybody better then trump
Bernie is the antidote to Trumpy.
He is not even antidote to Biden.
@bob starr Compare the old Commie dirtbag to the Commie rodent of your choice! He will be taking a dirt nap soon anyway. C’MON Heart Attack! No more pointing that skinny finger at people, TRUMP 2020, it’s a done deal, you lefty fools will be crying AGAIN! I will be laughing!
@Bacon Grease Al Back in 1932, FDR was called “a socialist,” “a commie,” “a dreamer,” “a false prophet,” and many other things by his detractors. He went on to be elected four times in a row. Bernie is winning. And as soon as Bernie is sworn into office, Trump is going to prison. Deal with it.
James Dunn Ukraine, brace yourself for another quid pro quo for Rotten Pumpkin Donny (something to do with … Bernie Sanders?)
Bernie with wins in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada going into Super Tuesday would be a dream come true.
HEY…I’m a boomer and a LONG TIME, ARDENT Bernie Sanders supporters….ALL of my boomer friends are TOO. Don’t lump us all in the same basket, dude! 😉
kingpest13 cheating 😳 they wouldn’t dare 😂
Nevada is iffy right now, but we can count on Bernie winning in Iowa, New Hampshire, California and New York. That’s huge. *BERNIE 2020*
Mackenzie Blair So far looking that way!! I’m so excited! The DNC try and screw us again we will March against them!! #PresidentSanders
@Tessmage Tessera i wouldn’t exclude texas!
those in the bernie camp will OUTSHOW the retirees!
Alex Domanovic …huh? I’m a Bernie supporter , and I’m a senior citizen .
@Barbara Bergstrom Hmm. A senior citizen? So, what you are saying is that you are younger than Sanders.
@Barbara Bergstrom bernie supporters are young in their heart.. bless you and thank you!
Socialism is a scareword they have hurled at every advance the people have made in the last 20 years.
Socialism is what they called public power.
Socialism is what they called social security.
Socialism is what they called farm price supports.
Socialism is what they called bank deposit insurance.
Socialism is what they called the growth of free and independent labor organizations.
Socialism is their name for almost anything that helps all the people. —Harry S. Truman, speech, Oct. 10 1952
@Q Wins …shut your pie hole..its a hybrid of capitalism and socialism..so Q. …….THESE NUTTS!!!..uncle Bernie is the truth…
@Q Wins ya we dont know what your talking about. My grandparents love their social security
@Pasta Cool – could be WORSE! Don’t try to explain to a xenophobic 🇺🇸 how the rest of the world 🌎 works! Cause they think they breathe different oxygen, drink different water, eat different foods than the rest of the planet 🌏! You know what? You don’t !
Too bad so many are so in the dark about socialism – like it’s the greatest since thing since toilet paper. No, it’s a repackaged pipe dream that only benefits a handful of Globalist Overlords who still keep all the wealth (Soros, Rothschild) and a few of their minions like Propaganda MSM. If you’re well behaved, you may get to get to be a serf while losing all your freedoms; disobedient people like me get the Islamic Head-Chop. Talk to people that came from socialist and communist countries like Venezuela, Cuba, Vietnam…
Regardless, Trump wins 2020 in a Bigly, MAGA Landslide.
FDR paired with Henry Wallace, an avowed socialist, was a far-left candidate who won four consecutive elections in landslides.
Truman advocated universal healthcare, and won his second term handily.
Eisenhower by today’s standards would have been called a socialist. He refused to ever sign a single cut to any entitlement and I quote said, “Should any political party attempt to abolish Social Security, unemployment insurance, eliminate labor laws, and farm programs you would not hear of that party again in our political history. There is a tiny splinter group of course that believes you can do these things. Among them are a few Texas oil millionaires and an occasional politician or business man from other areas. Their number is negligible and they are stupid.”
JFK attempted to pass universal healthcare but was impeded by Southern Democrats. Lynden Johnson passed Medicare and Medicaid. Universal healthcare for seniors and the poor. Any Republican today would call them far-left socialists, and they did then. They won then and Bernie will win now.
Don’t forget he’s leading in polls in New Hampshire, California and Texas too
YOUNG PEOPLE TURN OUT! LETS DO THIS!
*Yep, Its Confirmed..it’s a MASSIVE Republican Criminal Swamp Cover up!😡*
*Solution: **#NeverVoteGOPAgain** it’s no more than they deserve!*
*#Farmers4Bernie2020** lets TRULY & HONESTLY MAGA & Retire out this Crooked & Complicit GOP!!! 🇺🇸🥳*
Keep fighting old man, go Bernie “we the people”