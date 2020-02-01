Bernie Sanders Leads Iowa Polls 2 Days Before Iowa Caucuses | MSNBC

February 1, 2020

 

Ahead of the Iowa caucuses on Monday, Steve Kornacki breaks down the Iowa polls and the importance of the Iowa caucuses.

Bernie Sanders Leads Iowa Polls 2 Days Before Iowa Caucuses | MSNBC

70 Comments on "Bernie Sanders Leads Iowa Polls 2 Days Before Iowa Caucuses | MSNBC"

  1. Alt Fact | February 1, 2020 at 6:42 PM | Reply

    BERNIE BERNIE BERNIE

  2. Alex S | February 1, 2020 at 6:45 PM | Reply

    Hopefully the DNC doesn’t bury the leader again

  3. barry Amato | February 1, 2020 at 6:46 PM | Reply

    I’d like to hear from the candidates lower level paid employees.

  4. META MUTT | February 1, 2020 at 6:47 PM | Reply

    Bernie 2020
    An America for All of Us
    ✊🔥❤

  5. Trump's Neck Vagina | February 1, 2020 at 6:50 PM | Reply

    Biden,Hillary,John Kerry,Al Gore..when ever the dems play it safe and to the center, They lose.

    • martman1 | February 1, 2020 at 9:52 PM | Reply

      @Brian Gudio (a) I didn’t insult you (unless you think pointing out that your understanding is incorrect qualifies as an insult) and (b) I doubt I could ever win you over anyway.

      The wealth tax starts at wealth above $32 million…not achieved by being frugal. Someone worth $50 million would have to pay a wealth tax of only $180,000 (1% of the $18 million in wealth above $32,000). They would continue to grow wealthier….just at a slower pace than otherwise.

      Simply asserting that the ideas will fail (if enacted into law) doesn’t make much sense to me. If you mean that his proposals will never be enacted, then you have nothing to worry about.

    • Brian Gudio | February 1, 2020 at 9:56 PM | Reply

      @martman1 now, the Establishment’s push for Bloomberg starts to make sense, much to my chagrin.

    • martman1 | February 1, 2020 at 10:01 PM | Reply

      @Brian Gudio – nothing disgusting about it. I don’t hate the wealthy either (I’m wealthy myself but not in the top 0.05% that would be subject to the wealth tax). Unless you’re worth at least $32 million (assets minus debts) you don’t have to worry. The 75% is a penalty on the tax owed…if you failed to report income that would have resulted in $100,000 in tax being owed, you’d now owe $175,000. That law has been on the books for decades…not a Sanders idea.

    • Brian Gudio | February 1, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

      @martman1 if the wealth tax doesn’t raise much money through compliance, what’s the point? Is it to instill fear, through penalties?

    • Steven Shepherd | February 1, 2020 at 10:21 PM | Reply

      Oops 🙊 I replied to the wrong person !! Sorry about that – MY BAD !!!

  6. Stand tall for the Powerless | February 1, 2020 at 6:53 PM | Reply

    Bernie Sanders 2020! We, as a people deserve better!

    • Just For Fun | February 1, 2020 at 9:11 PM | Reply

      @lp – Oh, you want another four years of cheating, lying, corruption, con games, manipulation, abuse of the laws, abuse of power, obstruction of justice, and being treated like a gullible pathetic little pawn and a loser? *You make stupid people look smart in comparison.*

    • Q Wins | February 1, 2020 at 9:11 PM | Reply

      Yes, people do deserve better than someone like Soros as your overlord and your rights stripped away, bread lines like in former Soviet Union, aka Russia

    • BlueEyesDarkDragon1 | February 1, 2020 at 10:10 PM | Reply

      YANG GANG

  7. keith P Jones | February 1, 2020 at 6:55 PM | Reply

    Berne has been constant on his policies. Is more trustworthy than the rest of the flip floppers.

    • Margaret Nicol | February 1, 2020 at 7:19 PM | Reply

      @Chas Glass Do better research.

    • Alienated TV | February 1, 2020 at 7:19 PM | Reply

      @Chas Glass That’s a good point. How many wars, tax breaks for the rich and anti-worker policies has Bernie supported?

    • Default Name | February 1, 2020 at 7:57 PM | Reply

      Where is he regarding Palestinians ?

    • Margaret Nicol | February 1, 2020 at 8:17 PM | Reply

      @Default Name Bernie Sanders has described the entrenched conflict between Israel and the Palestinians as both depressing and difficult, and considers the conflict one of the most important issues in the Middle East. He acknowledges that there is no magic solution to the problem, but Bernie believes in a two-state solution: “Israel has a right to exist in security, and at the same time the Palestinians have a state of their own.” Finally, Bernie sees many other conflicts in the Middle East as exacerbating the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

      Jewish Heritage: Although Bernie is Jewish, he does not favor Israel over the Palestinians, nor does he otherwise let his religion influence his positions regarding the conflict.

      Two-State Solution: Bernie believes that Israel and the Palestinians can, and should, peacefully coexist, and that the Palestinians should have a country of their own.

      Benjamin Netanyahu: While most Americans support the Israeli people, they also hold a negative view of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his right wing government.

      Iran Nuclear Agreement: Bernie believes diplomacy, not military action or economic sanctions, can keep Israel safe from Iran. He supported of the Iran Nuclear Agreement and believes the U.S. unilateral withdrawal from the agreement and re-imposition of sanctions will have disastrous consequences.

      Moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem: Bernie expressed concern that moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem undermines the prospects for an Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement, and damages the United States’ ability to broker that peace

      Boycott, Divest, Sanction Movement (BDS): BDS is a Palestinian-led movement started in 2005 that calls for boycotts, divestment and sanctions as a form of non-violent pressure on Israel to respect Palestinian human rights.

      America Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC): AIPAC is pro-Israel group that lobbies Congress for hundreds of millions of dollars each year in military aid and other benefits for Israel. Bernie has been a critic of AIPAC for giving a platform for Benjamin Netanyahu who has expressed bigoted views and opposes a two-state solution.

    • Hawk Nation | February 1, 2020 at 9:37 PM | Reply

      You want someone honest. I would suggest Yang

  8. GeoMisfit | February 1, 2020 at 6:55 PM | Reply

    Come on young Iowans! Get out there and vote for Bernie!

  9. MrVandj1 | February 1, 2020 at 7:00 PM | Reply

    Bernie 2020. If the youth turns out than it’s gonna be 🔥 🔥 🔥

  10. Koodauskanava | February 1, 2020 at 7:00 PM | Reply

    Next they have to put 95+ years until they get Biden winning Sanders…

  11. Proteus TG | February 1, 2020 at 7:02 PM | Reply

    Biden offers nothing.
    Why would old people vote for Biden?

  12. James Dunn | February 1, 2020 at 7:13 PM | Reply

    Bernie is the antidote to Trumpy.

    • somastic69 | February 1, 2020 at 8:31 PM | Reply

      He is not even antidote to Biden.

    • Bacon Grease Al | February 1, 2020 at 8:50 PM | Reply

      @bob starr Compare the old Commie dirtbag to the Commie rodent of your choice! He will be taking a dirt nap soon anyway. C’MON Heart Attack! No more pointing that skinny finger at people, TRUMP 2020, it’s a done deal, you lefty fools will be crying AGAIN! I will be laughing!

    • Tessmage Tessera | February 1, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

      @Bacon Grease Al Back in 1932, FDR was called “a socialist,” “a commie,” “a dreamer,” “a false prophet,” and many other things by his detractors. He went on to be elected four times in a row. Bernie is winning. And as soon as Bernie is sworn into office, Trump is going to prison. Deal with it.

    • Karin Meyer | February 1, 2020 at 10:25 PM | Reply

      James Dunn Ukraine, brace yourself for another quid pro quo for Rotten Pumpkin Donny (something to do with … Bernie Sanders?)

  13. Mackenzie Blair | February 1, 2020 at 7:22 PM | Reply

    Bernie with wins in Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada going into Super Tuesday would be a dream come true.

  14. Alex Domanovic | February 1, 2020 at 7:25 PM | Reply

    those in the bernie camp will OUTSHOW the retirees!

  15. Free Thinker | February 1, 2020 at 7:31 PM | Reply

    Socialism is a scareword they have hurled at every advance the people have made in the last 20 years.
    Socialism is what they called public power.
    Socialism is what they called social security.
    Socialism is what they called farm price supports.
    Socialism is what they called bank deposit insurance.
    Socialism is what they called the growth of free and independent labor organizations.
    Socialism is their name for almost anything that helps all the people. —Harry S. Truman, speech, Oct. 10 1952

    • 10,000 of you for 1 Charlie Whiskey | February 1, 2020 at 10:13 PM | Reply

      My caucus!

    • Chito Dominguez | February 1, 2020 at 10:16 PM | Reply

      @Q Wins …shut your pie hole..its a hybrid of capitalism and socialism..so Q. …….THESE NUTTS!!!..uncle Bernie is the truth…

    • Chris Chamberlain | February 1, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

      @Q Wins ya we dont know what your talking about. My grandparents love their social security

    • Steven Shepherd | February 1, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      @Pasta Cool – could be WORSE! Don’t try to explain to a xenophobic 🇺🇸 how the rest of the world 🌎 works! Cause they think they breathe different oxygen, drink different water, eat different foods than the rest of the planet 🌏! You know what? You don’t !

    • Q Wins | February 1, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

      Too bad so many are so in the dark about socialism – like it’s the greatest since thing since toilet paper. No, it’s a repackaged pipe dream that only benefits a handful of Globalist Overlords who still keep all the wealth (Soros, Rothschild) and a few of their minions like Propaganda MSM. If you’re well behaved, you may get to get to be a serf while losing all your freedoms; disobedient people like me get the Islamic Head-Chop. Talk to people that came from socialist and communist countries like Venezuela, Cuba, Vietnam…

      Regardless, Trump wins 2020 in a Bigly, MAGA Landslide.

  16. John Weren | February 1, 2020 at 7:34 PM | Reply

    FDR paired with Henry Wallace, an avowed socialist, was a far-left candidate who won four consecutive elections in landslides.
    Truman advocated universal healthcare, and won his second term handily.
    Eisenhower by today’s standards would have been called a socialist. He refused to ever sign a single cut to any entitlement and I quote said, “Should any political party attempt to abolish Social Security, unemployment insurance, eliminate labor laws, and farm programs you would not hear of that party again in our political history. There is a tiny splinter group of course that believes you can do these things. Among them are a few Texas oil millionaires and an occasional politician or business man from other areas. Their number is negligible and they are stupid.”
    JFK attempted to pass universal healthcare but was impeded by Southern Democrats. Lynden Johnson passed Medicare and Medicaid. Universal healthcare for seniors and the poor. Any Republican today would call them far-left socialists, and they did then. They won then and Bernie will win now.

  17. NotMe Us | February 1, 2020 at 7:39 PM | Reply

    Don’t forget he’s leading in polls in New Hampshire, California and Texas too

  18. SICCC Studios | February 1, 2020 at 8:13 PM | Reply

    YOUNG PEOPLE TURN OUT! LETS DO THIS!

  19. Farmer Bob | February 1, 2020 at 8:44 PM | Reply

    *Yep, Its Confirmed..it’s a MASSIVE Republican Criminal Swamp Cover up!😡*
    *Solution: **#NeverVoteGOPAgain** it’s no more than they deserve!*

    *#Farmers4Bernie2020** lets TRULY & HONESTLY MAGA & Retire out this Crooked & Complicit GOP!!! 🇺🇸🥳*

  20. Tyrone Williamson | February 1, 2020 at 8:56 PM | Reply

    Keep fighting old man, go Bernie “we the people”

