Barr: Pensacola shooting was ‘act of terrorism’ | USA TODAY

William Barr and FBI confirm shooting at Pensacola naval base was 'act of terrorism'

U.S. Attorney General William Barr confirmed the December shooting at the Pensacola Naval Air Station was an "act of terrorism."

