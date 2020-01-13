Barr: Pensacola shooting was ‘act of terrorism’ | USA TODAY

William Barr and FBI confirm shooting at Pensacola naval base was 'act of terrorism'
U.S. Attorney General William Barr confirmed the December shooting at the Pensacola Naval Air Station was an "act of terrorism."
Eliminate this training program for Saudis in the United States, or at the very least, move that training OUT of the United States. 21 Saudi trainees who posted derogatory material PLUS the shooter. If the Saudi military cannot adequately screen its own military trainees, then they have no business being in the United States.
They have no business being in the U.S AT ALL let alone breathing…
Better yet? Stop helping the Saudis
chijohnaok they don’t need to “screen” their cadets. they should be allowed to have whatever opinion they have. not be sent back for having material the government doesn’t like
It took this long to figure that out!
@Echo Strix
Give examples. When have they been proven wrong. You just sound like a salty hater.
Diminie Jane they had to let the story die before releasing the info that most people already knew.
@avegoodtime
He’s lost several hundred million dollars since the start of his presidency.
Arwen Bernard no i mean in general. It’s obviously Islamic cause it was in the name of Islam, but terror attacks shouldn’t be limited to Islam.
wow who would of guessed? a saudi with jihadist views…..no way
@MyCraftablRomnce TheRealM310N the crusades has nothing to do with what the holy book commands of its followers. the crusades is an act of man not something their gods expected from them
Hahaaaaa
@AJ Fisher
Negative. As a pastor who went through seminary and had to read scriptures of each abrahamic faith in their original languages; there is evil in all of them.
@MyCraftablRomnce TheRealM310N
The crusades were a geopolitical problem; it was in a period when religious empires were the rule and law of the land. Even kings had to bend the knee.
@AJ Fisher out of context, that is during a specific war. it isn’t a commandment it’s a narration
Of course it was an act of terrorism, what was your first clue?
Probably the shooting
@IronSeaBee Lost please provide the name and the quote of whoever said it wasn’t terrorism. We’ll wait.
@tuberholic Not tonight! But, it’s out there! Have fun with it!
@IronSeaBee Lost as I figured. You got nothing, gomer. Crawl back under your rock. We’ll let you know when it’s safe to come out (maybe)!!
WHY are WE training Saudi pilots???
@S. Young LOL!!!
@patrick O’flannigan Hard to believe
@Cayuga Feather He is exactly whom I await ))))
@Cayuga Feather Say what!!! ? 80
Bob Alvano huh?
When it comes to background check, our US govt didnt do their job very well.
Tenzack YOGI horrible thing about it is that they are very nice people. My husband was stationed there 3 months ago. My husband actually has had conversations with the Saudi’s there.
If it did its job at all.
If you’re an American, it takes 18 months for a background check. Figure that one out.
Tenzack YOGI TRAITORS ALL!
Sadly, background checks don’t work if the Saudi gov’t can get the US gov’t to be its lapdog just by waving its oil money around
When trump put the travel ban into effect I remember people saying y Saudi wasn’t on that list
@OROMO KUSH you being bristish means absolutely nothing of importance or you having more knowledge just so you know🤷♂️
How can it be a Muslim ban when North Korea was number 5
LionsFan82 try learning how to spell English. You do speak our language right? Or are u polish, romanian, russian, irish etc. Even German lol. We’re originally German. Why do u hate Britain? I thought u loved your culture and race. USA is full of mutts who are controlled by an upper class of made up American equivalent aristocratic family’s or individuals who are educated at the highest educational institutions. You’re a pleb. Go get distracted with the NFL playoffs.
but then why da fug he let them train in our military bases.? hhhhh????
@OROMO KUSH OROMO KUSH wow so my autocorrect spelt British wrong and you get your small field day (Oh you also spelled thier as there when talking about Iran above but hey who is keeping track😉) but now let me educate you on something. I lived over in Europe for 4 years and traveled and spent a lot of time in England and it was outstanding to get some outside perspective. But lets stop there bud, England is full of a bunch of snooty uptight depressive powdered up wankers with fucked up hygiene and im guessing tiny dicks. I mean what else can cause England to have such a high rate of depressed adult woman? Do them a favor my man and order yourself a pump and try your hardest to get that half inch gain😁
Kick out of them out, we shouldn’t be training the.
patrick O’flannigan LOL! You and multiple generations of your descendants will be long gone six feet under before that scenario of your possibly becomes reality……….
Patrick is right the US has a ton of oil reserves. If we wanted to we could cut all ties with the Middle East & be self sustainable. Once the Middle East runs out they will be in big trouble.
Diego Medina “If we wanted to.” LOL! Says who?! Well, that has yet to come to any fruition. Are you a govt insider or just a armchair oil analyst?
S. Young Negative, simply do your research & you will see. Don’t be so narrow minded.
@S. Young US is an oil exporter now…but lets not let facts get in the way of leftist talking points.
Once again our government covering up for Saudia Arabia.
Like always
It’s cool we rented out our military to the saudis cuz were such good friends
Because of that sweet oil
It took way too long for Barr to say what we already knew.
Prime example of leaving your door unlocked, then become outrage that a thief walked in and stole everything. Just foolish!
This comment Could be applied to the border wall as well
That’s the definition of a leftist.
Trumps wall is blasphemy they said……he chose the wrong border to build it i say!!
A wall wouldn’t have done 💩 anyways because the government let them in
This tells me whoever is vetting these ppl is not doing their job
TheTjoconnor im about 90% sure Joe is joking, if not…..hope he don’t have kids that marry an immigrant. I don’t doubt he is a good person, but I agree even as a conservative leaning person, the statement he made is ignorant.
bigpappahemi426 nice job proving you’re an uneducated degenerate
Alma Wells you are the definition of an old woman who doesn’t understand the modern world. We are all aware of what the Quran** is, and your statements are so ignorant it disgusts me that I’m from the same country as you. If you want to play down Islam then you might as well shame all religions because they’ve all been blamed for something fucked up before
Mike Brown that’s so beside his point but you’re too oblivious to comprehend his argument. You’re simply being unnecessary hostile to an entire group. Do you blame all Germans for the actions of the Nazi party?
DslBroski 100% agree, so many idiots are pretending to be conservatives but in reality are just destroying the party with their idiocracy and ignorance
Yet here we are continuing the agenda of teaching foreign fighters and giving access to all who want to cause harm to Americans.. This is old and worn out..
Send them all back. They are not our allies!
holy racism
@Jake Parker Arabs are white people, according to the U.S census, job applications, white race theorists and themselves. Where’s the racism?
@Jake Parker holy virtue signal batman.. people with a ideology that is not compatible with American freedoms means by definition they are not our allies
They should never have been here in the first place Can’t believe how naive people can be
Alma Wells you are a bot
Yhey should of train them in their own country
It’s all about money! We sell Jets to Saudi, we train them on Jets. 🤫
I feel for American families who lost loved ones over foreigners. 🇺🇲
When did our government start building jets! So why not let the companies who profit from those jet sales assume the risk of training terrorists.
@S. Young
It too is sad, but allowing foreigners into the country from known countries with human rights issues is a whole other subject.
@Obilon Kenobi
That would be interesting to hold private companies like Lockheed responsible but in the end they made a product for the government which sells to other govt. Lockheed cannot sell Jets to just anybody without our government permission.😉
What about foreigners who lost loved ones over Americans?
@persimmon I think about this all the time. It’s sad and not many Americans think about the lives lost because of us. There is always some kind of rude attempt at justification but it’s sad wherever innocent lives are lost no matter where they are from.
with ‘friends’ like the Saudis , who needs enemies ?
the us cannot survive without bullying nations the us constantly needs a reason to sell outdated wepons to its supposed fake allies
Take my like.
I’m stationed at this very base right now. Send them all back.
Should have NEVER have been here in the first place 🤷🏻♀️