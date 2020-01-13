Barr: Pensacola shooting was ‘act of terrorism’ | USA TODAY

TOPICS:

January 13, 2020

 

William Barr and FBI confirm shooting at Pensacola naval base was 'act of terrorism'

U.S. Attorney General William Barr confirmed the December shooting at the Pensacola Naval Air Station was an "act of terrorism."

79 Comments on "Barr: Pensacola shooting was ‘act of terrorism’ | USA TODAY"

  1. chijohnaok | January 13, 2020 at 6:43 PM | Reply

    Eliminate this training program for Saudis in the United States, or at the very least, move that training OUT of the United States. 21 Saudi trainees who posted derogatory material PLUS the shooter. If the Saudi military cannot adequately screen its own military trainees, then they have no business being in the United States.

  2. Diminie Jane | January 13, 2020 at 6:44 PM | Reply

    It took this long to figure that out!

    • Whitey McPrivileged | January 13, 2020 at 7:51 PM | Reply

      @Echo Strix
      Give examples. When have they been proven wrong. You just sound like a salty hater.

    • jerry sanders | January 13, 2020 at 7:54 PM | Reply

      Diminie Jane they had to let the story die before releasing the info that most people already knew.

    • John Peric | January 13, 2020 at 8:11 PM | Reply

      @avegoodtime
      He’s lost several hundred million dollars since the start of his presidency.

    • Negative Ramos | January 13, 2020 at 9:29 PM | Reply

      Arwen Bernard no i mean in general. It’s obviously Islamic cause it was in the name of Islam, but terror attacks shouldn’t be limited to Islam.

  3. AJ Fisher | January 13, 2020 at 6:47 PM | Reply

    wow who would of guessed? a saudi with jihadist views…..no way

    • AJ Fisher | January 13, 2020 at 8:24 PM | Reply

      @MyCraftablRomnce TheRealM310N the crusades has nothing to do with what the holy book commands of its followers. the crusades is an act of man not something their gods expected from them

    • double00shotgun | January 13, 2020 at 8:32 PM | Reply

      Hahaaaaa

    • Semper Fortis | January 13, 2020 at 9:23 PM | Reply

      @AJ Fisher
      Negative. As a pastor who went through seminary and had to read scriptures of each abrahamic faith in their original languages; there is evil in all of them.

    • Semper Fortis | January 13, 2020 at 9:29 PM | Reply

      @MyCraftablRomnce TheRealM310N
      The crusades were a geopolitical problem; it was in a period when religious empires were the rule and law of the land. Even kings had to bend the knee.

    • Yousef Khan | January 13, 2020 at 10:34 PM | Reply

      @AJ Fisher out of context, that is during a specific war. it isn’t a commandment it’s a narration

  4. Red Neck | January 13, 2020 at 6:48 PM | Reply

    Of course it was an act of terrorism, what was your first clue?

  5. Katherine | January 13, 2020 at 6:50 PM | Reply

    WHY are WE training Saudi pilots???

  6. Tenzack YOGI | January 13, 2020 at 7:00 PM | Reply

    When it comes to background check, our US govt didnt do their job very well.

  7. Kzplays Roblox | January 13, 2020 at 7:01 PM | Reply

    When trump put the travel ban into effect I remember people saying y Saudi wasn’t on that list

    • LionsFan82 | January 13, 2020 at 9:13 PM | Reply

      @OROMO KUSH you being bristish means absolutely nothing of importance or you having more knowledge just so you know🤷‍♂️

    • Mike Carone | January 13, 2020 at 9:22 PM | Reply

      How can it be a Muslim ban when North Korea was number 5

    • OROMO KUSH | January 13, 2020 at 9:38 PM | Reply

      LionsFan82 try learning how to spell English. You do speak our language right? Or are u polish, romanian, russian, irish etc. Even German lol. We’re originally German. Why do u hate Britain? I thought u loved your culture and race. USA is full of mutts who are controlled by an upper class of made up American equivalent aristocratic family’s or individuals who are educated at the highest educational institutions. You’re a pleb. Go get distracted with the NFL playoffs.

    • gabe hosier | January 13, 2020 at 9:52 PM | Reply

      but then why da fug he let them train in our military bases.? hhhhh????

    • LionsFan82 | January 13, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

      @OROMO KUSH  OROMO KUSH  wow so my autocorrect spelt British wrong and you get your small field day (Oh you also spelled thier as there when talking about Iran above but hey who is keeping track😉) but now let me educate you on something. I lived over in Europe for 4 years and traveled and spent a lot of time in England and it was outstanding to get some outside perspective. But lets stop there bud, England is full of a bunch of snooty uptight depressive powdered up wankers with fucked up hygiene and im guessing tiny dicks. I mean what else can cause England to have such a high rate of depressed adult woman? Do them a favor my man and order yourself a pump and try your hardest to get that half inch gain😁

  8. Diego Medina | January 13, 2020 at 7:03 PM | Reply

    Kick out of them out, we shouldn’t be training the.

    • S. Young | January 13, 2020 at 9:07 PM | Reply

      patrick O’flannigan LOL! You and multiple generations of your descendants will be long gone six feet under before that scenario of your possibly becomes reality……….

    • Diego Medina | January 13, 2020 at 9:25 PM | Reply

      Patrick is right the US has a ton of oil reserves. If we wanted to we could cut all ties with the Middle East & be self sustainable. Once the Middle East runs out they will be in big trouble.

    • S. Young | January 13, 2020 at 9:37 PM | Reply

      Diego Medina “If we wanted to.” LOL! Says who?! Well, that has yet to come to any fruition. Are you a govt insider or just a armchair oil analyst?

    • Diego Medina | January 13, 2020 at 10:22 PM | Reply

      S. Young Negative, simply do your research & you will see. Don’t be so narrow minded.

    • Hoon Tuned | January 13, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

      @S. Young US is an oil exporter now…but lets not let facts get in the way of leftist talking points.

  9. POP | January 13, 2020 at 7:06 PM | Reply

    Once again our government covering up for Saudia Arabia.

  10. Justin Gammon | January 13, 2020 at 7:07 PM | Reply

    It took way too long for Barr to say what we already knew.

  11. Angel Reed | January 13, 2020 at 7:11 PM | Reply

    Prime example of leaving your door unlocked, then become outrage that a thief walked in and stole everything. Just foolish!

  12. Matt Renfro | January 13, 2020 at 7:12 PM | Reply

    This tells me whoever is vetting these ppl is not doing their job

    • DslBroski | January 13, 2020 at 9:13 PM | Reply

      TheTjoconnor im about 90% sure Joe is joking, if not…..hope he don’t have kids that marry an immigrant. I don’t doubt he is a good person, but I agree even as a conservative leaning person, the statement he made is ignorant.

    • Jmonkley | January 13, 2020 at 9:34 PM | Reply

      bigpappahemi426 nice job proving you’re an uneducated degenerate

    • Jmonkley | January 13, 2020 at 9:36 PM | Reply

      Alma Wells you are the definition of an old woman who doesn’t understand the modern world. We are all aware of what the Quran** is, and your statements are so ignorant it disgusts me that I’m from the same country as you. If you want to play down Islam then you might as well shame all religions because they’ve all been blamed for something fucked up before

    • Jmonkley | January 13, 2020 at 9:40 PM | Reply

      Mike Brown that’s so beside his point but you’re too oblivious to comprehend his argument. You’re simply being unnecessary hostile to an entire group. Do you blame all Germans for the actions of the Nazi party?

    • Jmonkley | January 13, 2020 at 9:41 PM | Reply

      DslBroski 100% agree, so many idiots are pretending to be conservatives but in reality are just destroying the party with their idiocracy and ignorance

  13. Joe Rico | January 13, 2020 at 7:13 PM | Reply

    Yet here we are continuing the agenda of teaching foreign fighters and giving access to all who want to cause harm to Americans.. This is old and worn out..

  14. Edwardo Tinoco | January 13, 2020 at 7:17 PM | Reply

    Send them all back. They are not our allies!

  15. Barbara Chieppo | January 13, 2020 at 7:25 PM | Reply

    They should never have been here in the first place Can’t believe how naive people can be

  16. Evelyn Rodriguez | January 13, 2020 at 7:26 PM | Reply

    Yhey should of train them in their own country

  17. Thomas Rogers | January 13, 2020 at 7:37 PM | Reply

    It’s all about money! We sell Jets to Saudi, we train them on Jets. 🤫
    I feel for American families who lost loved ones over foreigners. 🇺🇲

    • Obilon Kenobi | January 13, 2020 at 9:23 PM | Reply

      When did our government start building jets! So why not let the companies who profit from those jet sales assume the risk of training terrorists.

    • Thomas Rogers | January 13, 2020 at 9:41 PM | Reply

      @S. Young
      It too is sad, but allowing foreigners into the country from known countries with human rights issues is a whole other subject.

    • Thomas Rogers | January 13, 2020 at 9:44 PM | Reply

      @Obilon Kenobi
      That would be interesting to hold private companies like Lockheed responsible but in the end they made a product for the government which sells to other govt. Lockheed cannot sell Jets to just anybody without our government permission.😉

    • persimmon | January 13, 2020 at 9:59 PM | Reply

      What about foreigners who lost loved ones over Americans?

    • Marie | January 13, 2020 at 10:13 PM | Reply

      @persimmon I think about this all the time. It’s sad and not many Americans think about the lives lost because of us. There is always some kind of rude attempt at justification but it’s sad wherever innocent lives are lost no matter where they are from.

  18. Tom Servo | January 13, 2020 at 7:45 PM | Reply

    with ‘friends’ like the Saudis , who needs enemies ?

  19. Jonathan Marin | January 13, 2020 at 8:08 PM | Reply

    I’m stationed at this very base right now. Send them all back.

  20. Tiff Turg | January 13, 2020 at 9:11 PM | Reply

    Should have NEVER have been here in the first place 🤷🏻‍♀️

