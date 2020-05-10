Barack Obama Surprises Teachers With A Message Of Thanks | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

May 10, 2020

 

Fmr. President Barack Obama joined several surprise teachers in a video chat to thank them during Teacher Appreciation Week as educators across the country adjust to teaching their students with remote learning due to the coronavirus pandemic. Aired on 5/7/2020.
116 Comments on "Barack Obama Surprises Teachers With A Message Of Thanks | The 11th Hour | MSNBC"

  1. 69,420 Subscribers without videos | May 8, 2020 at 1:42 AM | Reply

    *Because that’s what Presidents do.*

    • ProgrammingFlaw 3489 | May 10, 2020 at 1:33 AM | Reply

      @Drake Fire FYI :Abraham Lincoln was a Republican President.

    • Drake Fire | May 10, 2020 at 1:50 AM | Reply

      @ProgrammingFlaw 3489 Yet, the South, which still holds onto “The South will rise in rebellion again” attitude, has been voting Republican for more than half a century.

      Maybe you should ask yourself why?

    • Damian Draven | May 10, 2020 at 9:57 AM | Reply

      I read these comments and I’m forced to shake my head at the sheer unwillingness to give Obama his due. When Syria happened, when Ukraine happened, he went to the Republican controlled Congress at that time for permission to do more! They refused…thats right they are the ones who handcuffed Obama.
      As for his golfing Obama never went every weekend to one of his properties. But 5he one that really kills me? Flynn pleaded guilty…TWICE!!! There was no frame or illegal wiretapping. Y’all need to stop with this insane jealousy and look at your own man who has done ten times worse of what you accuse Obama of.

    • Thomas McCarthy | May 10, 2020 at 2:07 PM | Reply

      We’re gonna hang Obama

    • Damian Draven | May 10, 2020 at 2:21 PM | Reply

      @Thomas McCarthy for what? Being a good man or for being black?

  2. Global Mask Penguin | May 8, 2020 at 1:44 AM | Reply

    I am sure majority of Americans misses Obama as their President

    • ZZtop 1700 | May 9, 2020 at 2:54 AM | Reply

      @Marsha Waugh Congratulations! Your comment just made the top 5 of most stupid and ignorant comments ever!!
      The US is number 1 in Corona cases, Corona deaths and military spending (to fight the Corona war), now the US is also number 1 in stupidity. (could there be a connection?)
      So much winning!!!
      P.S.
      Obama removed 1.18 million illegals in his first 3 years in office, Trump only 0.8 million.

    • Gary Quarty | May 9, 2020 at 8:06 AM | Reply

      The majority of Americans elected a man that’s doesn’t HOPE for change he makes things change . And we’ll do it again.

    • Bonnie Nutter | May 9, 2020 at 10:00 PM | Reply

      @Marsha Waugh Bingo. Your definitely aware of what is going on.

    • Bonnie Nutter | May 9, 2020 at 10:01 PM | Reply

      @Gary Quarty Amen

    • Darth Ellok | May 10, 2020 at 9:26 PM | Reply

      ZZtop 1700 Obama let military vets go homeless and took away they’re health care. So stfu.

  3. Kendeli | May 8, 2020 at 1:45 AM | Reply

    Looking to appreciate everyone and the effort they put in is the difference between Obama and the clown acting as president. This is simply heartwarming

  4. White Centaur | May 8, 2020 at 1:47 AM | Reply

    Very nice thing to do Mr. Fmr. President Barack Obama. America misses you, now more than ever!

  5. YangGang22 | May 8, 2020 at 1:48 AM | Reply

    So presidential. I’m sure tRump called many more teachers and did the same, probably thousands…(sure). Made me smile to see what a real president does.

    • Don Shuflin | May 9, 2020 at 2:46 AM | Reply

      And I heard all the teachers in the country were calling Trump to thank him for all he has done for a good education.

  6. Skeptical Chris | May 8, 2020 at 1:52 AM | Reply

    The True President speaks to his people 😀

  7. David J | May 8, 2020 at 1:53 AM | Reply

    Trump could never muster up enough humility or humanity to show true appreciation for anyone.

    • a. barker | May 10, 2020 at 11:31 AM | Reply

      @Eddy Hanson What did Trump do too stop it. Then we can talk.
      Until then. You are not objective in any way.

    • a. barker | May 10, 2020 at 11:33 AM | Reply

      @Eddy Hanson I haven’t lost the argument. I’ve won the fight!

    • Randy Sanders | May 10, 2020 at 11:33 AM | Reply

      @Damian Draven You know Barr was passed by 100% verbal vote in the passed right? No problem again this time for Trump huh? Do Commies like you know anything before they vomit half the story they heard wrong from the Mediots on TV and Social Engineering platforms? You guys are as dumb af. You should shut your trap because the adults are trying to fix things!

    • Eddy Hanson | May 10, 2020 at 1:08 PM | Reply

      @a. barker – to stop the virus, Trump had several meetings and communications with the governors and got them up to speed on the plan very quickly and briefed them on the Constitutional law that dealt with pandemics. That plan was very successful.

      I was not surprised to see how many Democrat governors publicly acknowledged that they were ignorant to the law and argued against it saying that Trump was passing the buck. They all finally accepted it and never apologized. I’m still not sure if they knew what they were doing.

      I’m saying you lost because I proved to you that you are projecting the fault of the Democrats onto the nearest Republican. You don’t win debates if you are exposed to that. You didn’t even acknowledge this fact, so until you can get past that, you are stuck.

      Again, the majority of deaths are because Cuomo and De Blasio made many mistakes. This is the same situation as the failed Katrina response in Louisiana.

      How can you say you are being objective? You are cherry picking and moving the goal posts every time I win an argument.

    • Eddy Hanson | May 10, 2020 at 1:14 PM | Reply

      @a. barker – I don’t understand why you think we’re fighting. I don’t. Feelings hurt and belligerence is a symptom of cognitive dissonance

  8. Runeclaw25 | May 8, 2020 at 1:55 AM | Reply

    Yup, when you need a real president of the people you look to President Barack Obama.

    • Ross | May 8, 2020 at 6:56 AM | Reply

      @StealieSteve Those bleach injections you’ve been giving your self are actually doing you a world of good so keep going with them

    • Ray S | May 8, 2020 at 4:10 PM | Reply

      Runeclaw25 – Obama did nothing but raise taxes, health premiums and passed a law to put men in women’s restrooms

    • StealieSteve | May 8, 2020 at 6:07 PM | Reply

      @Ross Obummer must be your hero🤭 Enjoy https://youtu.be/ZmhzhCKw60Y

    • Isabella Anderson | May 10, 2020 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      Oh yeah trump is doing an amazing perfect job running this country he is a genius. He has perfect conversation. Thinks windmills or wind turbines causes cancer. Calls for violence and disobedience. Oh boy can’t wait to see what he has planned if he wins again. How much better could he do. According to him we are winning we are winning so much that eventually we will get tired of winning

    • Ray S | May 10, 2020 at 3:45 PM | Reply

      Isabella Anderson – Are you tired of winning yet?

  9. K R | May 8, 2020 at 1:56 AM | Reply

    I don’t care what anyone says – best President ever in my life time award goes to President Obama!!!

  10. David J | May 8, 2020 at 1:58 AM | Reply

    Trump: ” Where’s MY appreciation? Where’s my NOBLE prize? 😄

    “Mr. President, I think you meant Nobel Prize.”

    Trump: ” Noble, Nobel…I don’t care, just give me something!!!”

    COVID-19: “I’ll give you something.” 😆

  11. john mansell | May 8, 2020 at 1:59 AM | Reply

    Incoming Trump rage twitter attack on Obama for being genuine.

    • Jennifer Gaylor | May 9, 2020 at 9:21 PM | Reply

      @Too Wun 👍
      🇺🇸 TRUMP 2020🇺🇸

    • heggedaal | May 10, 2020 at 6:25 AM | Reply

      @Darth Ellok because it is the states that decide salary, genius.

    • heggedaal | May 10, 2020 at 6:28 AM | Reply

      @Darth Ellok Whom are you talking about. If it’s Obama than I demand proof. Not the phoney kind but real proof. This issue is moot in the case of Trump since he admitted to it and his lawyers declared it to be in the best interest of America.

    • Too Wun | May 10, 2020 at 11:19 AM | Reply

      @Leeanne Bishop ???
      More black Americans are moving towards conservative because of Obama and Trump pro American values.

    • Too Wun | May 10, 2020 at 11:20 AM | Reply

      @John Hearn I guess I mark you in the dumb category. 🥴

  12. Topp F | May 8, 2020 at 1:59 AM | Reply

    Barrack Obama is a Class Act…

    • Have a nice Dave | May 10, 2020 at 12:03 AM | Reply

      I’m so glad we have Trump. Obama is crap.

    • T Electronix | May 10, 2020 at 12:44 AM | Reply

      @Ray S You got a response to that comment (that you didn’t like, because you were called out).

      Then you typed about other things not in that comment and pretended you thought the criticism was about those other things.
      Then you repeated your first, incorrect, comment.

      It’s not a complicated exchange, you just don’t have anything to say or a point to make that you can defend.

    • T Electronix | May 10, 2020 at 12:45 AM | Reply

      @Bonnie Nutter “hoax” 😅

      Fun fact: the bi-partisan (that means Democratic and Republican in this case) senate committee concluded just last month that there was indeed a concerted effort by Russia to infiltrate the US and with a view to altering the election outcome.

    • Ray S | May 10, 2020 at 1:04 AM | Reply

      T Electronix – ok cool.

      Thanks for not proving what I commented as incorrect when we all know its true. There is nothing on my end to defend bc I states facts smh

    • Bonnie Nutter | May 10, 2020 at 7:24 AM | Reply

      @T Electronix Sure they did. Here, read the 53 transcripts they based that conclusion on. There is a reason Congress is in hiding. There are indictments and arrests coming. Bombshells are dropping so be ready.
      https//docs.house.gov/committee/committees.aspx?code=IG00
      I don’t care if you are a democrat, independent, of republican. I do care about facts so read the transcripts and inform yourself so you can have an adult conversation over “Facts.”

  13. SteelersPenguinsPirates | May 8, 2020 at 2:06 AM | Reply

    *Who else misses a REAL President???*
    👇🏽

    • Esteban Garita | May 10, 2020 at 12:42 AM | Reply

      @Rand Kocher maybe in his younger days he was a great businessman, but now he’s an old and senile, combined with his delusions of self grandeur and his obvious class and racial bias, makes him a ticking time bomb, I’ve never seen this nation more divided in my life time.

    • Rand Kocher | May 10, 2020 at 6:32 AM | Reply

      @Esteban Garita,
      – Old and senile? I have rarely seen someone of any age more cognitive and sharp minded than President Trump!
      – Delusions of self grandeur? Your supervisor or department manager at work is probably way more psychopathic than President Trump is; most are!
      – Is he egotistical? Because Trump promised to reduce the economic Gravy Train to china, he is the most viciously, horrendously attacked President in American history putting him on defense more than he would be otherwise.
      – Everyone has negative personality traits that can at times interfere with their ability to function healthily to some degree in life, including you, but because Trump is obviously and continuously the most focused, accomplished, busy, hard working President I’ve ever seen (and I’ve seen them all since Kennedy), I wouldn’t worry about him at all!
      – Class and Racial bias? Trump is the first President in my life to promise to help those rural and inner city, minority especially, American people who are caught in a perpetual, generational cycle of poverty and unemployment. President Trump accomplished the lowest unemployment numbers in American history for American minorities of all categories!
      – You’re being bamboozled and lied to! What would you or I do with a tax reduction? Start or grow a business and hire a thousand people? No, but that’s exactly what those who were primarily targeted in the President’s tax reduction do!
      – Obama had taxes too high and it was stifling the economy and hurting people. Trump simply lowered them a very small amount to a more Americana level, and the outrage from Trump’s enemies is completely phony baloney!

    • Rand Kocher | May 10, 2020 at 9:24 AM | Reply

      @kevaug92,
      – All people, everyone on the planet, are born with our brains wired either somewhat Conservative or somewhat Liberal and then we’re, or most of us, nurtured into our local politics. Liberals deduce politics based more on emotion and subjectivity, while Conservatives deduce politics based more on logic and objectivity.
      – Journalism is a profession that attracts many more Liberals possibly because of their emotional thoughts that, “I’m going to change the World for the better or something similar!” But the reason isn’t important, just knowing that virtually all media companies and organizations are bastions of Liberalism is the important part to understand. When the first caveman stood up and started telling everyone what’s going on, he was most likely a Liberal. Google American TV news anchors and you’ll see that from day one when TV first became popular in the 1950’s to present day every single one of them are very Liberal people. Not most of them, ALL of them!
      – What this means is if TV programs, especially, are your primary source of current events, 99% of the time you’re only getting the news from the perspective of one half of the population’s political ideology… the Liberal half.
      – The term ‘Fake News’ refers to anything reported by media that’s being offered as ‘news’, but is, at the very least, subliminally politically biased, which is what they all do and always have, all the way to outright intentionally distorting the truth, even lying and everything in-between. MSNBC and CNN are examples of networks that are extremely fake news!
      – e.g. If the Rachel Maddow show on MSNBC is your primary source of what’s going on, you are absolutely a low information person, because her show is not at all news in the least, and instead is an extreme distortion of reality designed to entertain Liberal people!

    • Rand Kocher | May 10, 2020 at 10:10 AM | Reply

      @kevaug92,
      – I’m only assuming that you are aware of what the latest American political news is, but maybe I shouldn’t assume.
      – Everything that 99% of American media has been saying 24/7/365 for the past almost 4 years about President Trump has just absolutely, conclusively been discovered to be completely untrue! Even the indictments and convictions of those in Trump’s inner circles have been discovered to have been conducted illegally and they will have to be exonerated.
      – But the thing is, all of these media outlets knew all of this years ago! If half the country knew it (the Conservative half) than the media companies knew it too!
      – So why did 99% of American media continue to, virtually to this very day, say President Trump is in cahoots with Putin, that Russia hacked the 2016 election, Russia hacked the democrat party’s computers, that there was significant evidence of wrongdoing by President Trump and on and on, when none of this is true not even a little bit.
      – Even though 99% of American media is biased against the Republican political Party, American Conservatism and about half the population to the point of corruption, because many are only casual followers of politics and are pretty much oblivious to it all, media still controls the ‘Court of Public Opinion’ and that’s why, among many other things, your numerical data is skewed and meaningless!
      – Just think how many people who otherwise really don’t pay all that much attention and are hearing everyday how Trump has been working with Russia and how he’s under investigation and other complete lies, and you’re basing your data on how these people vote and poll!

    • Osh H | May 10, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

      Obama the pedo

  14. Digital Tog | May 8, 2020 at 2:07 AM | Reply

    President Barack Obama… AKA… “THE PATRIOT”

  15. camry1971 | May 8, 2020 at 2:07 AM | Reply

    Every now and then I listen to Obama’s old speeches . Obama was a real president,respected worldwide . He is a school, his thoughts should be taught in colleges.

    • MegaKittykat05 | May 8, 2020 at 2:44 AM | Reply

      Power corrupts ……shhhhhh…..don’t go pointing out facts to tRump supporters…..you will only confuse the poor mindless little sheeple….

    • thinking Kenyan | May 8, 2020 at 5:31 AM | Reply

      @MegaKittykat05 😂😂😂 good one . I hope you people think twice before giving Trump another term coz it affects us too..

    • Book Retro Barn Australia | May 8, 2020 at 5:33 AM | Reply

      I do exactly the same. Just to relax and think that there is hope in this crazy world 🙁

    • Bassam Daoud | May 8, 2020 at 7:23 AM | Reply

      I do that and every time I do it I get inspired by this man, President Obama

    • Buddy Ratcliff | May 8, 2020 at 11:45 PM | Reply

      Another troll post

  16. Joann Garrison | May 8, 2020 at 2:08 AM | Reply

    President Obama was a very special man, a very special human being ,they don’t come any finer than him..Miss him Dearly…💙

  17. Roy Rodgers | May 8, 2020 at 2:12 AM | Reply

    We miss you Obama you left us with a TANTRUM that just throws hissy fits all day.

    • TheLastUchiha | May 8, 2020 at 2:45 PM | Reply

      He did say “Good luck” before leaving.

    • Bob Miller | May 8, 2020 at 2:56 PM | Reply

      Obama gone. Yea. Good riddance

    • T Boned | May 9, 2020 at 1:29 AM | Reply

      Will you miss Obama when he hangs for treason?

    • Gary Quarty | May 9, 2020 at 7:57 AM | Reply

      Thank God President Trump got us out of the 8 wars Obama had us hopelessly involved in. And stopped fining poor people $ 2000 dollars for not buying Obamas mandated hokey health insurance.

    • H2o Echo | May 9, 2020 at 10:49 AM | Reply

      @Roy Rodgers Ha. Well just hang on there Soy Roy. Info on your boy Obama is getting ready to come out and not only will you sheepeople will be drowning in the slime.

  18. John Moh Blaxta | May 8, 2020 at 2:27 AM | Reply

    trump walks in the shadows of THE GREATEST president. that’s why a day can’t go by without him saying “OBAMA.”

    • Tim Smith | May 9, 2020 at 8:33 AM | Reply

      @Jean-Marie Boucherit Obama laughs at Trump, just like all the real rich people in New York did for decades. All the big stuff he’s doing financially is for their benefit. Donald is feather his nest for AFTER he’s President.

      He throws a good rally party though, that’s half of what his voters like, so at least they get something out of it. Ho hum.

    • Jean-Marie Boucherit | May 9, 2020 at 11:23 AM | Reply

      Tim Smith i don’t agree because Trump’is dangerous, he is no,laughing matter. People who look down on him,and think he is a clown are very wrong.

    • Tim Smith | May 9, 2020 at 12:10 PM | Reply

      @Jean-Marie Boucherit Trump is like a cop. Take away the badge (this November), he’s nothing.

    • Jean-Marie Boucherit | May 9, 2020 at 3:08 PM | Reply

      Tim Smith too optimistic maybe?

    • Ticky Tocky | May 10, 2020 at 1:01 AM | Reply

      Oblowme

  19. Christian Xander James | May 8, 2020 at 2:34 AM | Reply

    Trump only smiles when he knows he’s conning.
    Barrack’s smile is genuine and welcome.

  20. Kiki | May 8, 2020 at 6:03 AM | Reply

    He smiles like a sun and honestly ,it is is positively contagious.

    • Have a nice Dave | May 10, 2020 at 3:02 PM | Reply

      Danny Boy, the death toll for people who died from Coronavirus is not 80,000. It’s a total lie.

    • DANNY BOY | May 10, 2020 at 3:09 PM | Reply

      @Kevin Roach so you mean a pig ruled for good 8 years? Then you must be an animal to have voted for a pig🤣🤣🤣🤣

    • Kevin Roach | May 10, 2020 at 3:11 PM | Reply

      @DANNY BOY Obama….. China’s boy.

    • DANNY BOY | May 10, 2020 at 3:14 PM | Reply

      @Have a nice Dave  Have a nice Dave  probably you are blind scroll up and go through what I wrote. Or is it that you can’t read and understand when someone said close to or almost.

      adverb

      very near to someone or something; with very little space between.

      That’s the meaning☝️ dullard

    • DANNY BOY | May 10, 2020 at 3:17 PM | Reply

      @Kevin Roach troll stop all these your nastiness and be more productive okay.
      Let’s argue constructively without been hasty, that’s if you have something meaningful to contribute 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

