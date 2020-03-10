B.C. community invests in ‘Poop Zamboni’ to solve a messy problem

March 10, 2020

 

A new piece of machinery has been purchased for the Sooke area to help remove goose poop from sports fields.

4 Comments on "B.C. community invests in ‘Poop Zamboni’ to solve a messy problem"

  1. Roy Ma | March 10, 2020 at 6:33 PM | Reply

    first

  2. TrapStar | March 10, 2020 at 6:39 PM | Reply

    cool video you deserve more subscribers

  3. Lorax Dave Walters | March 10, 2020 at 6:57 PM | Reply

    Sell the compost and in 15 years it might pay for itself or we will know if it is worth a pile of, just what it makes another pile of… “Organic” Goose Compost Corporation of BC, wait, that won’t work because they would have to pay that guy $400k per year plus a benefits package and golden parachute. Businesses ending with “Corporation of British Columbia” seem to repeat this mistake while limiting pay outs for legitimate life changing claims.

  4. Colin Bollinger | March 10, 2020 at 9:18 PM | Reply

    Why don’t you cull them when there is an overabundance of them?

