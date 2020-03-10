B.C. community invests in ‘Poop Zamboni’ to solve a messy problem

A new piece of machinery has been purchased for the Sooke area to help remove goose poop from sports fields.
cool video you deserve more subscribers
Sell the compost and in 15 years it might pay for itself or we will know if it is worth a pile of, just what it makes another pile of… “Organic” Goose Compost Corporation of BC, wait, that won’t work because they would have to pay that guy $400k per year plus a benefits package and golden parachute. Businesses ending with “Corporation of British Columbia” seem to repeat this mistake while limiting pay outs for legitimate life changing claims.
Why don’t you cull them when there is an overabundance of them?