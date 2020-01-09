#AustraliaFires: Twitter battles conspiracy theorists blaming bushfires on Arsonists

TOPICS:

January 9, 2020

 

Australia’s bush-fires continue to rage through the country.

Scores have died, thousands of homes burnt down and about a billion animals dead. But on Twitter, a coordinated campaign blamed the bush-fires on arsonists rather than the impact of climate change on the country. We take a look at how fake news on the bush-fires is spreading on the internet.

#AustraliaFires #ArsonEmergency #FakeNews

