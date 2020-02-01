The economy grew at its weakest rate of the Trump presidency in 2019 and is showing signs of deceleration. During the Super Bowl, Pres. Trump plans to debut a campaign ad touting his economic record. Alex Witt discuss with Zerlina Maxwell and Rick Tyler.

As Economy Slows, Trump's Super Bowl Campaign Ad Focuses On Economy | TODAY