As of May 8, 2020, the coronavirus has claimed more than 76,000 lives in America despite the president insisting early on that he had it all under control. Morning Joe looks back at his claims. Aired 5/8/2020.
As Deaths In U.S. Continue, A Look At Trump's Words On Virus | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Trump has lost whatever little relevance he had to this nation. A national disgrace.
owen proctor Wrong per capital (per 100,000 population in this case) we are nowhere near the worst.
Countries like Sweden for instance have no lockdown at all and their death numbers for Europe are about in the middle. Not the most deaths not the least. Just average.
The lockdown might not be as effective as we thought. But if people want to isolate that’s fine with me exercise your freedom, just don’t force me to be jobless.
@MoJo’s Mojo And what is it you do?
Lisa Kuzma I’m unemployed due to the current circumstances. I keep busy tho. Doing handyman work for friends and family. This week I fixed a broken pool filtration system a lot of fun to see that pool go from Green Shrek like swamp to nice crystal blue,
@MoJo’s Mojo And when you’re not unemployed?
@MoJo’s Mojo source? I didn’t say it was the worst I said it was among the worst https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/data/mortality
And actually we have done a good job so far on a state by state basis. I’m saying if we pull back on lockdown orders we are going to look like Sweden but much worse because of our population
To all the Americans who are scared now here’s some words of support from your president “you’re a terrible reporter “
Scalf Just read my messages to Jeff and all of the attachments which are two attachments. You actually did not give any facts in what you just said
@beverly allison It was in the video above and Trump said twice that Obama left him bad tests. Nice try….but you didn’t even listen to the video, did you? Oh, and the republicans in congress did not FUND the money to replace the PPE. Fail all around.
@beverly allison Oh, and you should work on your google skills, it took me one second to find 10 references showing Trump blaming Obama for a “bad test” for a virus that did not even exist 3 years ago: including this one from politifact: https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2020/mar/31/donald-trump/trump-blames-past-administrations-flawed-covid-19-/
Jeff Novack Are you trying to act like a Whoopi Goldberg? I sent you two or three videos. You did not read them. Lol. You didn’t even mention the governor of New York. Lol! Good try!!! President Trump is the best president ever and he will be president again! You’re just so mad at him personally you can’t see the forest for the trees. This is about republican policies! . You haven’t said one thing or one policy that should have been changed. I told you a policy Andrew messed up the nursing homes and that was a policy. Trump shut down travel which is all he could do. In the state of South Carolina anyone can walk into a doctors care and get tested we have plenty of test! Do you hear me I posted it on my Facebook several weeks ago they advertised anyone can walk in and get an antibody test at a doctors care. So the article said we have enough ventilators and I’ll and I just told you we have more than enough test. So even if he messed up and said Obama didn’t leave him enough test what does that matter he made enough in the lighters and we have enough test.
Jeff Novack just several days ago I watched a doctor say on video that the test are not accurate. And especially a month ago the doctors were saying the tests are not accurate. That’s why they were not making them quickly. They are not going to manufacture tests that are not accurate…It’s not trumps fault about accurate test. That is the job of doctors to be able to make an accurate test ..and if the doctors can’t make an accurate test and vaccine then
trumps hands are tied. If they could’ve made an accurate test three months ago they would’ve been manufactured already.. bam
I feel sorry for Americans, his the Devil in charge of America ..THE GRIM WEEPER HAS COME TO AMERICA ,
Gawd created all living things and that includes the itty bitty virus.
Americans love the Death Toll, Corruption, Lies, Chaos & Insanity!!
Why else do you think they let him continue to occupy the seat of power day after day?
There’s no such thing as a grim reaper, but I like the way you think!
@Yourtube suuuuure he is. And God is love, etc etc. What B.S.
@David Renwick well ya can’t win em all.
He hates fake news, but fake news spews out of his mouth CONSTANTLY!!!
Dale Ward I’ve not seen anyone say that the virus is trumps fault . Handling it the way he has IS HIS fault . That onus is on him for trying to keep it from the public how serious it was , he failed to act early enough when it could have saved even more lives . He tries to control the narrative hoping that he can convince people that he is not only the America’s savior but the world’s as well . I’ve never seen anyone so needy for the approval of others than trump. He’s pathologically narcissistic and has zero empathy or awareness to the trials and tribulations of others .
Red 6Romeo how can you say he didn’t take it seriously when he banned travel in and out of the US to stop from spread you can’t blame it on him by saying he didn’t take it seriously in the beginning because no one thought it was gonna be this bad
Antonio Verbene .. Trump hates the fake news competing against his fake news.
@michael murillo https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b-cZG81-MPQ&list=PLrvlPIQm_drYoQjyh7wdRGD8icU_bZgko&index=65&t=0s
@9000ck I try to tell people…..it’s called Group Think!
Obama steered the country, and the world, through the Swine Flu, Ebola, SARS and MERS pandemics.
Trump was warned and thought his bravado would be enough – sorry, the country needs a STATESMAN not a SALESMAN
#45worstPOTUSever
Yap! You right he’s don’t care about this pandemic 😒
Obama is evil man and lier Obama Satan care virus
@Angel Renee Obama is evil man and lier Obama Satan care virus
@Oliver Phippen don’t trust Anthony fauci again
@Oliver Phippen Anthony fauci is killing American people’s for nothing
Not even the Simpsons could come up with something this stupid!
@Asiimwe Balinda HOPE U R WELL, and himself, takes 1 genius to know another genius tune in to Morning Joe he is battering him with the truth & his facts
stay very safe & well .Nov 3 is coming for him
That is an insult on Simpsons even to compare him with them. Other say he is like a toddler…and then I feel sorry for the toddlers. Never compare. He plays in a division by himself.
@Fyn Kozari china wed cant stop all , no fly out/
@david toobian Trump’s net worth is $700 million. 0 billions. Norfolk Bank, wanted proof of Trump net worth before loaning him money. Where the F did you come up with 3 billion. As for the money left to Trump, he would have done better to put the money in a simple savings account. He losses include the NJ casinos, Trump U, Trump airlines, Trump steaks, Trump Foundation, Plaza Hotel…………………………it just goes on and on. Why do you trumpsters always default to wealth you mistakenly believe Trump has? And before you ask how much I have, well I don’t like to brag (unlike a certain current occupant of the WH).
I know trump has got to be the dumbest person to want to be a president.
God bless Trump’s America !! now anyone could tell me where I can get some good quality N95 masks , I need to go back to work tomrrow, got a whole family to feed
@very droll wrong party!
@Becky Goodnight oh I see: you’re one of the “Dems are all satanic pedovores” people aren’t you..?
Trumps America is a smoke break outside a Walmart
@First Last I see 😉👍 “like nobody has ever seen before!”
@First Last You and the rest of the cult please keep thinking like that. It will thin the MAGA population.
How can a man be so dumb so clueless be in charge of this country with a bunch of lies that come out of his mouth
Nico god will punish you and your family
That Man-child should step down from office. He is truly a sick person. Watching this clip sets a whole new level of Stupidity on his part.
the problem is not him, the problem is really the lack of outrage at his cricus.
@jamc666 yup. And the appalling system that let him in on a minority vote, and the shocking panders who support him. Disgusting corruption. US is NOT a democracy. At all!
Yet you continue to let this SICK individual run your country?
I think it’s the American Public that is REALLY SICK!!
Over 3 years in office and still blaming the previous administration. Unreal.
Adriana Simoes girl you crazy smh 🤦♀️
@Adriana Simoes thank you sister! I whole hardly agree with you. I hope AG Barr cleans up this coup to remove our president and people land in prison.
hippiedad in 80 years he will still be blaming Obama.
Stormchasingirl1: That is because trump is jealous of President Obama.
@anonymous johnson President Trump wouldn’t let obama shine his shoes. Obama started the coup to un-elect a Republican President. The truth is about to hit the fan.
Delivered to the American people?
“Hoax” = 80,000 dead in USA, No new steel plants, No new coal mining, no new Health plan, and
Mexico is Not paying for the Wall!
Trump has just told one Lie after another, 18,200, and counting!
But none of them remember all of Trump’s broken promises, or they
Lie to cover for him.
@John Barker Trump dummy
@xxarcangelxx143 yeah! That someone is you.
@Léon Pluymaekers you’re a typical Democrat, always playing the race card. Obama wasn’t a bad president because he was black, he was a terrible president because he lied and gave billions of Americans taxes to other countries. That’s a fact you can’t deny.
@Mr Deese I can deny your “fact”. Obama returned Iranian money, $400 million, frozen in US banks since the hostage crisis of 1979. Obama ordered return of Iran’s money to them. It kept Iran placated, and not in the business of making nukes. The US was able to monitor Iran’s nuclear activities. Now US can’t, because Trump pulled out of the agreement. And Iran is again a threat to US security. I don’t think the current president is too smart. Nor are you apparently.
@james davis inspectors were never allowed to inspect all they needed to. And he have them millions and they spent it on building nukes and depriving their people of having a decent life. You’re the unintelligent person in this conversation. Stop watching Rachel Madcow.
Let’s all stay home
Just like trump did during Vietnam
@Adriana Simoes “he was wrong – he said he took Putin s word for it. Putin lied.” he didnt. Trump had first hand knowledge from the communications with his underlings with the russian hackers.
@Rory Cannon – good point – he made a mistake!
Vietnam is the best now…..less than 50 positive case and no death….they are reopening their coutry……
Economy: “What do you mean you can’t work today?!”
Everybody: “bone spurs”
Vote this scum out. America will pay a heavy price for his sins. A whoremongering soviopathic is at the head of this sinking ship.
Trump: “What do you have to lose??”
Me: “oh nothing, just couple of thousands of souls maybe your family included idk”
Since this happened it shows how much the government cares for its people the government don’t give a s*** if you die
They just want ya to endanger your life and everyone you come in contact with so the billionaires can keep making money. 👍
Pedro Metro /they don’t give a blank
That’s because US citizens have been sitting on their collective rear ends congratulating themselves on what a great political system they have. It’s flawed. It’s corrupt, uncontrolled, and non-representative. Not and never has been a true democracy. US needs to swallow its inordinate and baseless pride and have a look at how true democracies are maintained in the rest of the world.
The government has never cared for its people all they want is to carry out the NWO and treat us like sheep we aren’t sheep to the slaughter they caused covid to happen it started during the obama administration they were testing it in a lab in the U.S. and then they transferred it to a lab in China. Please everyone stay safe and protect your rights, your health, and your families during this hard time. All we are is numbers and statistics to them we need to go to God not government. The government is a bunch of Illuminati puppets that feed on sadness, fear, and hate. Also look into HAARP facilities it never hails and snows in May in small town NY. Much love everybody. Hope everyone has a safe and blessed evening. #staywoke
Yep that’s right it’s all in his head…fabricated with every breath.
Remember when all the trump supporters would use the “fake news” in comments? Where did they go?
Hopefully one of the plages that’s affecting America and the world (the trump administration) will start to end in November. Covid will still be here though. Horrible in the US thanks to the trump administration.
“I think you Are terrible president . Thats what I think.” Give him his own medicine
Dicky Lobsterhead
He’s a very NASTY President
U are terrible person
Democrats NO RESPECT AT ALL.
So….. are you willing to take any action to get rid of him before it’s too late for all of you?
Maybe “He” will miraculously go away…🤣🤣🤣🤣🙏🏻🤣🤣🤣
Screaming lollmaooooo
he obviously has mental health problem, he is unfit mentally to be the president of the united states and to take care of his people that are scared. He is a disgraced to the human race
And he has a brain but you don’t because you hate because the liberal media tells you to. It must be exasperating for you.
What even More Scary: America let this disgrace to the human race occupy the seat of power day after day!
Personally, I think this is the REAL DISGRACE!!
Carole Smith I do so agree. BIDEN will be even a bigger crook than CROOKED HILLARY. And that joke of o Bammie and his TRANSGENDER he/she. He will be on tv very soon explaining how gave the go ahead to stop Trump from DRAINING THE SWAMP at all costs. They figured CROOKED HILLARY would be the shoo in. And when Trump won, they all went into panic mode. And let’s not forget about that disaster CREEPY JOE. how he awarded billions to his brother and four other members of his family , with government contracts. Ohhhh yea. Since you don’t like TRUMP, then you won’t be a HYPOCRITE and return all stimulas money.
@David Broadbent They want to pretend to yell. Then again your point is valid for either! Mainly they think like their dear leader trump that yelling makes you correct. It stems from insecurity.
@Larry Munn Oh the anti trump group is on the move, that’s the reason hes scared.
I’m so thankful to be European. I’m sorry, America deserves better.. this is embarrassing.
How much do you know about American media??
@Zachary Young We know what Trump says in the daily livestream briefings from the white house. But I guess livestream is fake too.
America would deserve better if it wasn’t for one thing. Americans.
@Zachary Young Do you really think that C-SPAN is not watched by people from other countries? Of course other countries follow what one of our biggest trading partners is doing!
@Megan Williams was just a simple question and I know quite a few people who don’t really pay attention to American politics because they believe it doesn’t effect then