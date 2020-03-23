As COVID-19 Spread Continues, Communities Worldwide Work To Combat The Pandemic | MTP Daily | MSNBC

March 23, 2020

 

Chuck Todd says, “There is a once-in-a-lifetime disaster preparedness effort being undertaken across the country right now,” as the spread of COVID-19 continues. Aired on 3/12/2020.
83 Comments on "As COVID-19 Spread Continues, Communities Worldwide Work To Combat The Pandemic | MTP Daily | MSNBC"

  1. gratefuljr | March 12, 2020 at 6:51 PM | Reply

    But…but…. Dump told softball Sean Hannity that he had a hunch that the coronavirus numbers were much less than those buffoons at the world health organization were telling us

    • The Insane Shecklador | March 12, 2020 at 7:00 PM | Reply

      And Rush Limbaugh has been paying back Trump for his Medal of Freedom by saying it’s Just the “common cold being weaponized”

  2. Concious Gaming | March 12, 2020 at 7:01 PM | Reply

    Bruh the storm is already here.

  3. Eleanor Hinton | March 12, 2020 at 7:03 PM | Reply

    Trump refused tests offered by Germany in January

  4. josh otis | March 12, 2020 at 7:04 PM | Reply

    I put a note on my door telling people not to knock on my door for I am not answering the door do to the Coro 19 and to stay clean and hope for the better We’re all in these together and WE are only as strong as our Weakest Link so don’t be that LINK and Do your part

  5. Rob MM | March 12, 2020 at 7:06 PM | Reply

    ON OUR OWN: Thanks to Trump Administration not having enough test kits.

  6. Krells 10 | March 12, 2020 at 7:11 PM | Reply

    3:17 approaching storm??
    The storm landed 1 month ago.

    • Valerie Shutiva | March 12, 2020 at 7:34 PM | Reply

      wouldn’t be Dorian would it. It was suppose to reach other southern states besides Florida.

    • Lucius Kiirus | March 12, 2020 at 9:11 PM | Reply

      @Valerie Shutiva you are a fool. Enjoy the WuFlu ya welfare bandit.

    • Valerie Shutiva | March 12, 2020 at 9:20 PM | Reply

      @Lucius Kiirus what shithole country did your ancestors come from. Ist generation government boat people? Welfare came about on account of war. Dirt poor people from Midwest heading west from depression & poverty. Starving heading west. After America recovers. Nixon opens floodgates Cheap wages inferior products. Ivankas sweat shops. Read a book. Learn something.

  7. 97 Street Records | March 12, 2020 at 7:14 PM | Reply

    28 weeks later

  8. A Lee | March 12, 2020 at 7:26 PM | Reply

    The arrogance of man is perplexing. Respect this virus and nature before its too late

    • rosalind ganymede | March 12, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

      So true. You are a voice of reason. This may be nothing compared to the bacteria lurking in the tundra that has been locked under ice for ages. I fear we may have blown it. You can walk back policy. But you cannot walk back mother nature. She is unforgiving.

  9. fission mailed | March 12, 2020 at 7:31 PM | Reply

    Elect a clown, enjoy the circus

    • Freedom & Liberty Bot | March 12, 2020 at 7:58 PM | Reply

      Thank’s China, Trump tried to cut your 3rd World Garbage from coming here but Democrat’s love importing your cheap crap…. Now they can have your corona

    • fission mailed | March 12, 2020 at 8:01 PM | Reply

      @Freedom & Liberty Bot …yep, all those Chinese made MAGA hats those dems are snapping up…

    • Mario Lopez | March 12, 2020 at 8:10 PM | Reply

      @Freedom & Liberty Bot
      The virus could care less of political affiliations.
      It strikes the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions.

    • Twig Spinner | March 12, 2020 at 8:11 PM | Reply

      You’re the bimbo clown running with Hillarys Russian collusion lie, you like your serpent left lab made virus, hotrod

    • Melika Lioness | March 12, 2020 at 8:39 PM | Reply

      @Twig Spinner 666👹👹👹👹👹

  10. A Wood | March 12, 2020 at 7:50 PM | Reply

    Lindsey Graham was tested after his exposure at the party house Mara-Largo. He is now in hiding/quarantine but the rest of us can’t get a test just Trump and his cronies.

    • T Electronix | March 12, 2020 at 9:21 PM | Reply

      Check with your insurer whether they will a) cover the cost/waive the cost of your test and b) if they will do this only if you test positive.

      It is beyond parody that this is even an issue but, well…..’murica.

    • Laurette LaLiberte | March 12, 2020 at 9:34 PM | Reply

      @T Electronix That doesn’t help those of use without insurance.

    • T Electronix | March 12, 2020 at 9:50 PM | Reply

      @Laurette LaLiberte I wasn’t playing on “Healthcare for all” mode, I was playing on “insurance companies decide” mode.

    • Pamela I m | March 12, 2020 at 9:57 PM | Reply

      @Laurette LaLiberte I think he’s out in left field.

    • Reggie Cyde | March 13, 2020 at 3:24 AM | Reply

      Does anyone personally know another member of the general public who has contracted this?

  11. me me | March 12, 2020 at 7:52 PM | Reply

    You wanna see what a *failure* looks like? Look at this current administration and how they have handled this.

  12. Veracity North | March 12, 2020 at 8:11 PM | Reply

    The Coronavirus has come far – from Trump saying it was under control and be calm it will pass. To a world pandemic. It’s idiotic for anyone to believe what Trump says.

  13. Glen Last | March 12, 2020 at 8:12 PM | Reply

    So we’ve already BAILED OUT Wall St with $1.5T. In a DAY! How did we afford THAT? But no Medicare for All? FU!

  14. Everything Except Shoes | March 12, 2020 at 8:20 PM | Reply

    Too bad we don’t have medicare for all. Thanks GOP.

    • Siege_J7 | March 12, 2020 at 9:21 PM | Reply

      I know right?
      I wish we had open borders and free health care for all so we could over run the hospitals just like the public schools..
      If Hillary was president we would all be saved..
      Trump has failed us..
      Every 37 seconds American dies from a heart attack.
      650,000 people a year.
      CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE has got me petrified!!

    • soulful41 | March 12, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

      @Siege_J7 WTF are you talking about? Are you off your meds again? You’re not making any sense.

    • T Electronix | March 12, 2020 at 10:06 PM | Reply

      @Siege_J7  Honey, Trump scrapped the **specific** departments that could havd helped prevent/limit/assist during a global pandemic.
      He repeatedly cut cdc funding **including in his latest budget i.e. after the corvid-19 outbreak had already started** .

      Did you know that there used to be a team that was set up not just for pandemics but for ones caused by a virus jumping from animal to human?
      And Trump scrapped it.

      Did you know that? No of course not because Carlson and those nice folks on the Fox News sofa forgot to mention that.

  15. Maria Von Borstel | March 12, 2020 at 8:28 PM | Reply

    Nobody is safe, specifically we the older people.

  16. Doug E | March 12, 2020 at 8:29 PM | Reply

    America is ranked LAST in the developed world for testing coronavirus. Thanks, Trump!

  17. Alana994 Aj | March 12, 2020 at 9:41 PM | Reply

    See if you like those numbers Donald , not coming down are they?

  18. TONY | March 12, 2020 at 9:41 PM | Reply

    Are we still claiming this is Obama’s economy

  19. bobmatzke | March 12, 2020 at 9:43 PM | Reply

    Testing is “a failing” because Trump dismantled the Pandemic Response Team. Period.

  20. ewlchen | March 12, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

    The USA spent trillions on war, spent trillions on giving the richest more tax cuts. Now they claim there’s no money to fight coved-19. What’s wrong with this picture

    • 987 123 | March 13, 2020 at 1:35 AM | Reply

      Your dumb president (I’m assuming you’re american) is bankrupting the country by the second. America is the titanic…sinking fast.

