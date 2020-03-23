Chuck Todd says, “There is a once-in-a-lifetime disaster preparedness effort being undertaken across the country right now,” as the spread of COVID-19 continues. Aired on 3/12/2020.
As COVID-19 Spread Continues, Communities Worldwide Work To Combat The Pandemic | MTP Daily | MSNBC
But…but…. Dump told softball Sean Hannity that he had a hunch that the coronavirus numbers were much less than those buffoons at the world health organization were telling us
And Rush Limbaugh has been paying back Trump for his Medal of Freedom by saying it’s Just the “common cold being weaponized”
Bruh the storm is already here.
Twig Spinner you seem a little bit more out of touch w reality than Trump.. You ok? Are you being bullied at home
What is a ‘bruh’?
Reggie Cyde bruh=bro=brother
@Martin Cadena oh dear….
Trump refused tests offered by Germany in January
Florida Island Girl I am old which the virus likes. Take care
Florida Island Girl masks don’t work
Mis spell pence not peace lol
A guy. In China infected his dog
I put a note on my door telling people not to knock on my door for I am not answering the door do to the Coro 19 and to stay clean and hope for the better We’re all in these together and WE are only as strong as our Weakest Link so don’t be that LINK and Do your part
Don’t forget to order more limes!
I hope you got plenty of toilet paper and chewing gum.
@Freedom & Liberty Bot They go well with some chilled corona beer, too.
You must be rich or have section8 affordable housing lol
@Joe Mamma not everyone lives in California There is Houses Normal people can buy afford and be able to pay Tax on it and have it all on a Middle Class pay Plumber pay Without being Rich and without Section 8 it is called Work and it is nice to be Old and own my own Business
ON OUR OWN: Thanks to Trump Administration not having enough test kits.
Trumpocchio going to lie lie lie lie
@CShield trumpet puppets to tick
@Sarah Epper nope….did not
Eagle Eyes do ur research when all u know is trump and corona , your just stressing yourself out lol
Jeffrey Hagelin jeffery you’re the kind of people nobody likes right now
3:17 approaching storm??
The storm landed 1 month ago.
wouldn’t be Dorian would it. It was suppose to reach other southern states besides Florida.
@Valerie Shutiva you are a fool. Enjoy the WuFlu ya welfare bandit.
@Lucius Kiirus what shithole country did your ancestors come from. Ist generation government boat people? Welfare came about on account of war. Dirt poor people from Midwest heading west from depression & poverty. Starving heading west. After America recovers. Nixon opens floodgates Cheap wages inferior products. Ivankas sweat shops. Read a book. Learn something.
28 weeks later
97 great movie !
The arrogance of man is perplexing. Respect this virus and nature before its too late
So true. You are a voice of reason. This may be nothing compared to the bacteria lurking in the tundra that has been locked under ice for ages. I fear we may have blown it. You can walk back policy. But you cannot walk back mother nature. She is unforgiving.
Elect a clown, enjoy the circus
Thank’s China, Trump tried to cut your 3rd World Garbage from coming here but Democrat’s love importing your cheap crap…. Now they can have your corona
@Freedom & Liberty Bot …yep, all those Chinese made MAGA hats those dems are snapping up…
@Freedom & Liberty Bot
The virus could care less of political affiliations.
It strikes the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions.
You’re the bimbo clown running with Hillarys Russian collusion lie, you like your serpent left lab made virus, hotrod
@Twig Spinner 666👹👹👹👹👹
Lindsey Graham was tested after his exposure at the party house Mara-Largo. He is now in hiding/quarantine but the rest of us can’t get a test just Trump and his cronies.
Check with your insurer whether they will a) cover the cost/waive the cost of your test and b) if they will do this only if you test positive.
It is beyond parody that this is even an issue but, well…..’murica.
@T Electronix That doesn’t help those of use without insurance.
@Laurette LaLiberte I wasn’t playing on “Healthcare for all” mode, I was playing on “insurance companies decide” mode.
@Laurette LaLiberte I think he’s out in left field.
Does anyone personally know another member of the general public who has contracted this?
You wanna see what a *failure* looks like? Look at this current administration and how they have handled this.
@Robert Rau no, you’re just a thoroughly uniformed brainwashed moron
@Freedom & Liberty Bot Bless your heart.
@RFI-Crypto Lab Test kits …
@T Electronix This will all come back to roost …
@jmnstr73 Dont know much about statistics eh?
The Coronavirus has come far – from Trump saying it was under control and be calm it will pass. To a world pandemic. It’s idiotic for anyone to believe what Trump says.
Simply put. if Trumps lips are moving, he’s lying.
The virus will go away. It’s caused by infection.
ChrisCrashNow lol
So we’ve already BAILED OUT Wall St with $1.5T. In a DAY! How did we afford THAT? But no Medicare for All? FU!
Rich people want poor people to dieee
Yup…a hot, ugly mess.
Federal did that – Rothschilds….
Honestly, though, the Fed has been pouring money into Wall St for a good while now under Trump.
It just didn’t get much notice.
Too bad we don’t have medicare for all. Thanks GOP.
I know right?
I wish we had open borders and free health care for all so we could over run the hospitals just like the public schools..
If Hillary was president we would all be saved..
Trump has failed us..
Every 37 seconds American dies from a heart attack.
650,000 people a year.
CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE has got me petrified!!
@Siege_J7 WTF are you talking about? Are you off your meds again? You’re not making any sense.
@Siege_J7 Honey, Trump scrapped the **specific** departments that could havd helped prevent/limit/assist during a global pandemic.
He repeatedly cut cdc funding **including in his latest budget i.e. after the corvid-19 outbreak had already started** .
Did you know that there used to be a team that was set up not just for pandemics but for ones caused by a virus jumping from animal to human?
And Trump scrapped it.
Did you know that? No of course not because Carlson and those nice folks on the Fox News sofa forgot to mention that.
Nobody is safe, specifically we the older people.
Time to start editing those wills!
🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪
Stay safe and well!
@Lucius Kiirus italy is not ‘proving’ anything.
America is ranked LAST in the developed world for testing coronavirus. Thanks, Trump!
@Twig Spinner inbred brain, no joke…you…get help or just quit.
@987 123
…or prove him wrong.
“I stubbed my toe. Blast you, Trump!”
@Joshua d’Estoville prove what? What exactly is the content of your boyfriend’s message? You do the novel virus targets idiocy, ya?
987 123
According to those who take more umbrage at the mention of the market in Wuhan than at the virus itself, no doubt.
See if you like those numbers Donald , not coming down are they?
Are we still claiming this is Obama’s economy
Testing is “a failing” because Trump dismantled the Pandemic Response Team. Period.
The USA spent trillions on war, spent trillions on giving the richest more tax cuts. Now they claim there’s no money to fight coved-19. What’s wrong with this picture
Your dumb president (I’m assuming you’re american) is bankrupting the country by the second. America is the titanic…sinking fast.