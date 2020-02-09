Army sergeant hugs wife and kids after six months overseas | Militarykind

TOPICS:

February 9, 2020

 

He’s learning to be a dad all the way from Korea. Six months of overseas parenting later, this Army sergeant got to hug his new baby, wife and kids. 🤗
13 Comments on "Army sergeant hugs wife and kids after six months overseas | Militarykind"

  1. Albino Contreras | February 9, 2020 at 12:00 AM | Reply

    Hello

  2. ZANEY Alexander | February 9, 2020 at 12:14 AM | Reply

    He’s really good looking. Is he Asian? That’s cool you rarely see Hispanic women with Asian guys.

  3. Johnson Family Vids & Vlogs | February 9, 2020 at 12:15 AM | Reply

    Precious

  4. Quan Vlog | February 9, 2020 at 2:56 AM | Reply

    😊😊😊😊😊👍

  5. HarveyBirdman | February 9, 2020 at 4:19 AM | Reply

    Mark: at war risking his life
    His wife: it’s so hard for me out here

    She is so full of herself…

    • JC | February 9, 2020 at 10:24 AM | Reply

      Seriously? it’s hard for everyone her and the children included, she’s allowed to find it difficult raising 3 kids alone. That doesn’t make it selfish. Also he’s stationed in South Korea so he’s not at war.

  6. Strategos Castaneda | February 9, 2020 at 5:26 AM | Reply

    His daughter being surprised and running towards him breaks my heart.

  7. Lee Mead | February 9, 2020 at 8:20 AM | Reply

    Thank you for service and sacrifice ! Prayers for you and your family members ! Awesome video!

  8. Ms. Pamela | February 9, 2020 at 11:16 AM | Reply

    The baby boy is a carbon copy of his 💕

