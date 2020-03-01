Areu Bros. becoming names in the movie industry | USA TODAY

March 1, 2020

Ozzy Areu credits Tyler Perry for paving the way for first-generation Cuban Americans to be named head of Tyler Perry's former studio.

Ozzy Areu went from working as a security guard, to executive assistant to Tyler Perry, and now head of Perry's studio in Atlanta. Hear his thoughts and plans for the future.

#Filmmaking #TylerPerry #AreuBros

