Areu Bros. becoming names in the movie industry | USA TODAY

Ozzy Areu credits Tyler Perry for paving the way for first-generation Cuban Americans to be named head of Tyler Perry's former studio.
RELATED:
Ozzy Areu went from working as a security guard, to executive assistant to Tyler Perry, and now head of Perry's studio in Atlanta. Hear his thoughts and plans for the future.
» Subscribe to USA TODAY:
» Watch more on this and other topics from USA TODAY:
» USA TODAY delivers current local and national news, sports, entertainment, finance, technology, and more through award-winning journalism, photos, videos and VR.
#Filmmaking #TylerPerry #AreuBros
His husband is cute. 🤪