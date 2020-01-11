Rachel Maddow relays reporting from the Washington Post and CNN that a federal investigation into Hillary Clinton, the Clinton Foundation, Uranium One, and other pet right-wing narratives has found nothing worthy of criminal investigation, and reviews the other such investigations and suggestive media reports that have previously failed to incriminate Clinton. Aired on 01/10/20.

Another Vindication For Clinton As Probe Reportedly Hits Dead End | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC