Another Vindication For Clinton As Probe Reportedly Hits Dead End | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

TOPICS:

January 11, 2020

 

Rachel Maddow relays reporting from the Washington Post and CNN that a federal investigation into Hillary Clinton, the Clinton Foundation, Uranium One, and other pet right-wing narratives has found nothing worthy of criminal investigation, and reviews the other such investigations and suggestive media reports that have previously failed to incriminate Clinton. Aired on 01/10/20.
79 Comments on "Another Vindication For Clinton As Probe Reportedly Hits Dead End | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC"

  1. Vee Ay | January 11, 2020 at 2:23 AM | Reply

    Mike Flynn meanwhile was in the pay of America’s adversary, Putin’s russia.

  2. Kewlzter TC | January 11, 2020 at 2:40 AM | Reply

    I can never get enough of watching the Mike Flynn clip.
    😂

    • Kewlzter TC | January 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM | Reply

      @wouldnt chuliketoknow There’s a big difference.
      Withdrawing your plea, is approved or denied by a judge.
      An appeal, is a second court trial (retrial on the prosecution side) with judges and JURY., With hearings, witnesses, evidence, the whole circus 🤹‍♂️. You cannot have a second court trial without first having a trial, you don’t get a trial if you plead guilty.

      Also, you typically have a very short time frame window to withdraw your plea, normally prior to sentencing. Where appeals have a year.
      Plea withdraws deal with the merits of your plea exclusively.
      Appeals deal with technicalities and procedures.

    • S H | January 11, 2020 at 2:11 PM | Reply

      @REAL BLACKS KNOW THE TRUTH and your not really black

    • wouldnt chuliketoknow | January 11, 2020 at 3:35 PM | Reply

      @Kewlzter TC Directly from the following website “The only way a defendant can withdraw a guilty plea after the term of court expires is by filing a petition for habeas corpus or direct appeal.” https://www.pagepate.com/can-i-withdraw-a-guilty-plea/

    • michael jones | January 11, 2020 at 4:45 PM | Reply

      @Beautiful Soul so serving in the military for 30yrs isn’t honorable ? Only a MO-RON still Sukn on their mommas tit would say thats not honorable !

    • REAL BLACKS KNOW THE TRUTH | January 11, 2020 at 5:07 PM | Reply

      @S H you can’t tell me that I’m not black you haven’t even seen what I look like trust me I’m black

  3. jon laymon | January 11, 2020 at 2:56 AM | Reply

    Why was your husband on the Lolita Express with Jefferey Epstein and Kevin Spacey more than 9 times?

  4. Andy Woohoo | January 11, 2020 at 3:39 AM | Reply

    Mike Flynn, ohhh the irony.

    • Blondie SL | January 11, 2020 at 7:38 PM | Reply

      @Boudica You should get that checked. You sound like a tire going flat. >:)p

    • Gary Norton | January 11, 2020 at 8:00 PM | Reply

      @Power corrupts ahh Putin, leader of the country the DNC paid 9 million dollars for lies in our beloved President. You wouldn’t know Russian collusion if it was on the bottom of my shoe and wiped it off on you. That skank along with the Obama adm sold 25% of our uranium mines. Now we have Russians on US soil mining uranium and some went missing and believed to have been sold to Iran. OH THE IRONY IF THEY USED A BOMB ON US MADE WITH OUR URANIUM. Hillary doesn’t care she made 145 million on it. Mueller was head FBI and knew of Russian diplomats bribing politicians to let the sale go through. Her State Dept 6 billion dollars missing. The black orangutan giving 1.8 billion cash to Iran to fund terror using untraceable cash. Gawd these Dems are stupid. Common sense is in the WH now and your upset the country is running well? Wtf

    • Blicky Gervais | January 11, 2020 at 9:56 PM | Reply

      Gary Norton wait who’s the hero?

  5. Jonathan Bennetts | January 11, 2020 at 8:05 AM | Reply

    Flynn is getting locked up.. hahaha,, Point a finger and tree point back.

    • turfxpert | January 11, 2020 at 6:32 PM | Reply

      @Stacie Jackson–> keep dreaming

    • Desperado5501 | January 11, 2020 at 6:55 PM | Reply

      Jonathan Bennetts FLYNN WILL NEVER SPEND ONE DAY IN JAIL !!!!

    • turfxpert | January 11, 2020 at 7:32 PM | Reply

      @Desperado5501 Yep…Sidney Powell has pretty much gotten him off the hook due to Prosecuting attorneys breaking the law. Admiral Rogers knows all the crimes that were committed by the Mueller Investigators. Flynn knows where all the bodies are buried. Comey, McCabe, Brennan, Clapper, etc…will be going down very soon. Operation Boomerang in full effect…Justice is coming

    • JESSICA SCHWARZ | January 11, 2020 at 8:29 PM | Reply

      @Greg Egan How can you pardon someone when you are their cellmate?

    • william neuman | January 11, 2020 at 9:04 PM | Reply

      @turfxpert Dream on.

  6. Jay Gray | January 11, 2020 at 8:14 AM | Reply

    Musta’ been Christmas when Flynn wore that neck tie……blech

  7. Squat Little Witch | January 11, 2020 at 8:19 AM | Reply

    Flynn has been convicted thus he is a felon.
    Lock the felon up.

  8. Deborah Dilworth | January 11, 2020 at 8:25 AM | Reply

    The truth only hurts those who hate it !

  9. Ronda Leistiko | January 11, 2020 at 8:33 AM | Reply

    🤣😂lock him up😄😃

  10. Peaceful Neecy | January 11, 2020 at 8:44 AM | Reply

    Funny…he’s locked up!!!

  11. joyeelowelle | January 11, 2020 at 10:17 AM | Reply

    Why did she cal him a gentleman?!

  12. Mrs leal | January 11, 2020 at 10:55 AM | Reply

    Lock Flynn up
    Madame secretary Hillary finally justices owe to you.
    Seat back and enjoy sweet justice
    Proud of this strong lady .

  13. Robert Rau | January 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM | Reply

    That’s so funny! LOCK HIM UP!
    LOL

  14. Fred A | January 11, 2020 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    The irony is just too delicious!

  15. Paula Lim | January 11, 2020 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    Where’s Rudy when you need him? Call -800-IMA- LIAR.

  16. Joshua R | January 11, 2020 at 1:22 PM | Reply

    Acting like they’re going to have to explain this to their grandkids is an incredible overestimation of Republican conscience…

    • Lois Vaughn | January 11, 2020 at 7:09 PM | Reply

      @Martha Parsons That description of Satan is a great description of Trump.

    • Kitty King | January 11, 2020 at 8:42 PM | Reply

      @Martha Parsons Bless your heart.

    • william neuman | January 11, 2020 at 9:12 PM | Reply

      @Martha Parsons “At least Republicans have a conscious the demoncraps have sold theirs to Satan their leader who lies destroys and loves power at no cost” Try again. Look at what the Republicans are doing in Washington, exactly what you are claiming about the Democrats.

  17. Daniel Scott | January 11, 2020 at 1:56 PM | Reply

    “Nothing wrong with that”from Mike Flynn. The whole R party has turned to Stalinism, Remember him America? I guess not as history is repeating!

  18. Elsje Massyn | January 11, 2020 at 2:17 PM | Reply

    Hilary should demand an apology from everyone

  19. Firstname Lastname | January 11, 2020 at 4:30 PM | Reply

    “So this is how liberty dies…”
    with chants of “lock her up”

  20. Kathy Sexton | January 11, 2020 at 6:12 PM | Reply

    1K that dislike this info refuse to accept facts and prefer to be lied to.

