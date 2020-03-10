Andrew Yang endorses Joe Biden, and delivers message to Bernie Sanders supporters

TOPICS:

March 10, 2020

 

CNN political commentator and former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang officially endorsed Joe Biden for president live on CNN, calling him "the right man for the job." #CNN #News

56 Comments on "Andrew Yang endorses Joe Biden, and delivers message to Bernie Sanders supporters"

  1. MUGEN! The Human | March 10, 2020 at 10:03 PM | Reply

    Another Top 10 Anime Betrayals

  2. sloetree | March 10, 2020 at 10:03 PM | Reply

    If the Dems choose Biden they will get Hillary reloaded – with the same outcome!

    • Roderick Ingram | March 10, 2020 at 10:40 PM | Reply

      @mae I’m sorry, what?

    • Dawg Gawd | March 10, 2020 at 10:42 PM | Reply

      @Marco Polo What sloetree said above means nothing in that case too. Because Biden has a chance to win the popular vote and electoral votes. If we all unite as one, we have more of a chance to win than if we are divided.

    • C Teresa | March 10, 2020 at 10:45 PM | Reply

      That’s what they want!!! They would rather lose with Biden then to lose their money and ability to buy there agenda I get the guise of human decency and being for the people.

    • Jake Wright | March 10, 2020 at 10:45 PM | Reply

      Let’s take a moment to congratulate Donald Trump on his victory in November

  3. Eric p | March 10, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

    Non of Yang’s supporters are going to rally around Joe

  4. Snuff Al Assad | March 10, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

    Joe Biden cannot and will not defeat trump. They’re gonna make the same mistake as when they picked Hilary

  5. thought you was going to Canada | March 10, 2020 at 10:06 PM | Reply

    I bet Biden don’t even remember calling you😂😂

  6. Haoran Yu | March 10, 2020 at 10:09 PM | Reply

    this is sad

  7. John A | March 10, 2020 at 10:10 PM | Reply

    Well there goes yang down the drain

    • Tyrant Lizard | March 10, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

      Yep. Just unfollowed him on Instagram. His career is officially over. Rest in Hell Yang.

    • Andrew Schwartz | March 10, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      @AdvancedVac – It’s not about Bernie or bust. It’s about the fact that there’s still a race and on paper Yang’s policies line up more with Bernie. Had he given his Biden endorsement once Biden was 100% the nominee, I wouldn’t mind, because then it’s simply Biden vs. Trump. I would have much preferred that he stuck with his initial “pro-UBI” standard for endorsement until we 100% had the nominee.

  8. CLICK BOT | March 10, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

    Now they let him have a voice. Smh

  9. Rhys Campbell | March 10, 2020 at 10:13 PM | Reply

    He’s going to regret this so hard

    • Johon Milla | March 10, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

      Brawn primary’s over though. It’s near impossible for Bernie to win now, so Yang made the obvious choice

    • AllYourBase | March 10, 2020 at 10:41 PM | Reply

      @Chris Rowsell they all put their thumbs on the scale for biden instead of letting it play out like Obama is doing.They better hope they don’t regret it. The machine is already set up to smear biden

    • Sakib Rahman | March 10, 2020 at 10:42 PM | Reply

      Yang is just saying there is nothing to gain from criticising your eventual nominee and right now it’s Biden for sure.

    • David | March 10, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      @Chris Rowsell no he is a right wing capitalist just like joe, Hillary and the rest of the Democrat party.

    • For An Angel | March 10, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      @Brawn Yang’s first choice was himself, obviously. Now that we have our nominee, we need to come together to defeat Trump.

  10. Artemis | March 10, 2020 at 10:14 PM | Reply

    BERNIE 2020

  11. irrelevant ideology | March 10, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

    I’m officially all the way done with politics.

    • PetertheSkeeter | March 10, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

      It’s not done with you hahaha

    • Sinisterman35 | March 10, 2020 at 10:34 PM | Reply

      You are why the fat slob infecting 1600 stinks up the joint!!!

    • Jake Wright | March 10, 2020 at 10:47 PM | Reply

      Say it with me kids …

      CONGRATULATIONS DONALD TRUMP. THE DNC HAS NEVER LET YOU DOWN.

    • Yolo Swaggins | March 10, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      I give you 24hrs at most and you’ll be back.💯%

    • D Paulson | March 10, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      Ya’ll a bunch of quitters sorry to break your heart that the world doesn’t revolve around your pov. Other people have theirs and if more people like that then that candidate wins. It’s called an election. If you lose pick yourself up and try again next time. For as much as you whine about the DNC being biased towards the establishment (which shows that you don’t understand what a party is, voting in aprimary is a privilege not a right). The truth is that Democrats made EVERY change Bernie asked for and he still is losing. You want to go “Bernie or Bust” fine. It shows the country that you never actually cared about women or minorities or the working class. It just shows that you were a memeber of a personality cult that refuses to listen to any opposing veiws or make compromises, lost because of this attitude and decided to be destructive out of petty revenge. Good Riddence!

  12. Ahmadillo | March 10, 2020 at 10:21 PM | Reply

    At this point, even if Biden catches coronavirus and kicks the bucket, the Democrats would still endorse him for president.

  13. Joe Daniels | March 10, 2020 at 10:25 PM | Reply

    All these candidates were just rabbits. Dems threw all walks of life in the ring to pick up a broad range of voters then consolidate them behind the establishment guy. We got played.

  14. tai' infio Nesa | March 10, 2020 at 10:26 PM | Reply

    *”All of life is a charade”, Biden would’ve never gotta into the race if he didn’t know the fix was in the bag this nomination process is nothing more them theater for the masses*

  15. Fletch Davidson | March 10, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

    Sold his soul. Glad he dropped out and he doesn’t need to run again.

  16. Travis Wooley | March 10, 2020 at 10:43 PM | Reply

    Yang Gang, take a long hard look. This is what Selling Out looks like.

    • Kevin Lu WX | March 10, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      He made it clear from the very start that he will support who ever the nominee is. Biden has clearly already won

  17. Dekimdre Hinson | March 10, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

    I ain’t voting for joe I don’t care I don’t trust him

  18. Tonyiscool | March 10, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

    The fact I considered driving two hours to go to his rally cause I thought he was different🤧

