April 7, 2020

 

At a press conference, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that President Trump will be dispatching the Navy ship, which has 1,000 rooms and operating rooms. Aired on 3/18/2020.
82 Comments on "Andrew Cuomo: Navy Ship Acting As ‘Floating Hospital’ To Be Dispatched To New York | MSNBC"

  1. Sean D | March 18, 2020 at 12:37 PM | Reply

    Before anyone compares this ship to a cruise ship…

    The navy cleans, cleans and cleans some more. When you report to your 1st ship your 1st job is cleaning.

    This is a good move for NYC.

  2. catalinacurio | March 18, 2020 at 12:38 PM | Reply

    Good use of resources! 👏👏👏💙💙💙

    • Doc Moto | March 18, 2020 at 2:08 PM | Reply

      @Jackie Treehorn blame him for lost time and extra lives lost due to his ( and yours) stupidity. You really are just stupid.

    • Jackie Treehorn | March 18, 2020 at 2:34 PM | Reply

      @Doc Moto Compare Trumps reaction to Obama’s with the H1N1 outbreak, compare the amount of time and lives lost. Its no contest. Trump wins. Dont you ever get sick of being wrong?…..here’s a better question, how long are you going to be a good little sheep that wont think for himself?
      ….no need to answer, Im pretty sure I already know 🙁

    • Anti Trumper | March 18, 2020 at 2:34 PM | Reply

      Vance Watley ….You are so right. The Trumpturd thought this was a Democratic hoax…. This should have it nipped in the bud.

    • Doo Luv | March 18, 2020 at 10:15 PM | Reply

      Jackie Treehorn I bet from you made ur initial post you were waiting to bring up Obama knowing someone would criticize you. What does Obama failures have to do with Trump failures?

    • Jackie Treehorn | March 19, 2020 at 10:09 AM | Reply

      @Doo Luv The amount of lives lost due to Obama’s incompetent leadership, that’s what it has too do with it!! Right now, there are 150 confirmed deaths in the US from covid 19, and thats in 3 months time. How many THOUSANDS died from H1N1 under Obama in the same amount of time?…….yeah, thats the difference here.

  3. Lady Di | March 18, 2020 at 12:47 PM | Reply

    God bless 🙏🙏❣️ our military. Keep them safe from all harm!

  4. Laney Jones | March 18, 2020 at 12:54 PM | Reply

    Go Navy!

  5. Unknown User | March 18, 2020 at 1:08 PM | Reply

    That’s how you utilize your military in a time of “war” they need to hip this in the bud now!

  6. Karl Jackley | March 18, 2020 at 1:09 PM | Reply

    Retro fit the empty schools into convalescing centers for recovering people. Then the main hospitals will be available for the coming sick.

    • Lilac Lizard | March 19, 2020 at 2:08 PM | Reply

      @Lexi Cat the choice was military tents or a 10 day construction hospital, I’m sure the hospitals were more practical than a whole collection of tents would have been don’t you think? If it rains too hard, just throw the tents over the leaky part of the roof & it’s the best of both worlds 🙂

    • Lexi Cat | March 19, 2020 at 2:17 PM | Reply

      @Lilac Lizard It’s going to be interesting to see how effective every country’s approach works. Looking at who’s system is working best to keep the #’s down.

    • Lilac Lizard | March 19, 2020 at 2:50 PM | Reply

      @Lexi Cat yup definitely 🙂 My money’s on New Zealand for the best results.
      I’m in Australia, our government is looking at every country & implementing what the experts believe has worked best here, but on a number of things, I think they have waited too long to act, obvious one is not starting a travel ban against the US when cases started flooding in from there. We have one now (well in a few hours) but only because it’s in place against the entire world, government didn’t have the balls to stand up to trump & call him out on not containing the epidemic there. Schools remaining open is going to be interesting to see the results of, as is refusing to go with drastic 2-4 week actions, in favour of lesser actions but being clear that they are in place for at least 6 months.

      NZ’s doing basically the same as Oz, but acting earlier & with less international travelers to start with, so they’re in a FAR better position (is really interesting with the 2 countries, both have been really strong partners from day 1 of this & both are pulling each other along for the ride as they take strong action eg NZ set a 14 day quarantine for all travelers, Australia agreed to do the same & time it to start with NZ’s, then Oz upped it to a full travel ban & NZ matched that with the same start time, although some exceptions between the 2 countries) Both countries are in good starting positions due to single country continent status/water only borders. Lets hope both can capitalise on that AND the knowledge of all other countries ahead of them on infections

    • Lexi Cat | March 19, 2020 at 6:34 PM | Reply

      @Lilac Lizard Taiwan has really stepped up to the challenge. they have had plans in place for years! Best we can do is learn from each other.

    • Lilac Lizard | March 20, 2020 at 3:23 AM | Reply

      @Lexi Cat yes Taiwan is impressive! Especially when you consider the Chinese sabotage they had to deal with, such as when they paid the bribes to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan & when those planes arrived, instead of containing the children & families they had paid for, they got planefulls of businessmen & Chinese citizens! I didn’t hear how many of those were infected, but I’m assuming probably at least some, so to have to deal with bull like that & blockades of supplies & global support & STILL manage to get control is really really impressive!

  7. Lord Teddy Bear | March 18, 2020 at 1:15 PM | Reply

    EVERYBODY WAS KUNG FLU FIGHTING

  8. Ben Dover | March 18, 2020 at 1:15 PM | Reply

    Why does it reminds me of Resident evil hospital ship?

    • Sekretář Furiosa | March 18, 2020 at 3:20 PM | Reply

      truth is stranger than fiction

    • Brian M | March 18, 2020 at 7:20 PM | Reply

      We would store the practice trauma mannequins in the morgue. We had several guards doing security rounds quit their job.

    • Ganon01 Ryan Outsen | March 18, 2020 at 7:26 PM | Reply

      Yea that design ship looks similar to Resident Evil

    • Cap'n Slipp | March 18, 2020 at 7:50 PM | Reply

      Because science fiction writers are really smart, and the good ones frequently predict the future in one way or another.

    • Brian M | March 18, 2020 at 8:14 PM | Reply

      Maybe because USNS COMFORT / USNS MERCY was converted from a San Clemente-class Supertanker. The Resident Evil ship ARCADIA is a similar design, and size, but a bulk carrier. Good observation!

  9. Timothy Cihal | March 18, 2020 at 1:18 PM | Reply

    Once again the Navy to the rescue!

    • Nancy Rocks | March 18, 2020 at 5:52 PM | Reply

      Timothy Cihal Army will deploy MASH units. Air Force the way to get wherever MASH needs to go.

    • Nancy Rocks | March 18, 2020 at 5:55 PM | Reply

      urbanimage We never had it. We were just a deep pocket and expensive police force. Let the Middle East figure out their own mess. We don’t need their gas and oil anymore. We are energy independent. Russia is there because they need the oil and gas. We don’t. We need to leave. We need to focus trillions of dollars here. Not over there. For something we no longer need.

    • Nancy Rocks | March 18, 2020 at 6:01 PM | Reply

      A.S. Fox So what is if he does. His motives are to obtain oil and gas. We are energy independent now.

      I am more afraid of our enemy from within. Which are our Democrats and progressive liberals who defend other countries and other citizens over our own. They have dual loyalties which is dangerous and divides us. I am only loyal to America. I only defend my country and only my citizens. The rest don’t have any rights to destroy or weaken us. Yet liberals weaken us every time they open their mouths. So I am more afraid of the enemy within than enemies abroad.

    • Nancy Rocks | March 18, 2020 at 6:08 PM | Reply

      urbanimage How? Explain with facts not emotion. Trump stands up to Putin every time. With sanctions and protesting the Russia to Germany gas pipeline. Putin’s objectives are to gain cheaper gas and oil rights. Making his country richer and more powerful. Trump blocks him every time. Russia depends on the rest of the world for its gas and oil. We used to have the same need as Putin in the influencing of power in the Middle East. The need for gas and oil. However now thanks to Trump we are energy independent. We export it now. Gives up a upper hand that Putin doesn’t have. Putin at some point will come begging for our oil.

    • Viral Virus | March 18, 2020 at 9:13 PM | Reply

      Lol the trump mouth breathers are posting again

  10. Tom Leszczynski | March 18, 2020 at 1:27 PM | Reply

    i like this ….. you work together and s top fighting

    • Jim Battersbee | March 18, 2020 at 3:06 PM | Reply

      Too little and way too late.

    • Joshua Munguia | March 18, 2020 at 7:28 PM | Reply

      @Jim Battersbee too late for what? I understand it definitely wasn’t as quick as it could’ve been but saying it’s too late is ridiculous.

    • Corrected News | March 18, 2020 at 8:42 PM | Reply

      @Jim Battersbee TDS, bad case. Get used to it because your well deserved suffering will last another 5 years.
      Instead of letting Fake News do your thinking for you, try doing some research.
      The WHO and CDC track pandemics.
      Obama just created another unnecessary layer of bureaucracy for the appearance that he took ‘decisive action’ after his completely BOTCHED handling of pandemics where THOUSANDS of Americans died.
      The new Pandemic team was not ‘fired by Trump’. It was under National Security and was combined with overlapping operations by BOLTON.
      So, who is the moron? You, I would think.

    • Jim Battersbee | March 18, 2020 at 11:16 PM | Reply

      @Corrected News
      Ahh, always blame someone else, it’s all Boltons fault, hahaha.
      As for “thousands of Americans died”, Since Jan 1 2014, Americans have shot to death over 82,000 fellow Americans. This year in the first 10 weeks you shot 200 children aged under 18. Didn’t seem to bother anyone.
      The Fact remains Trump was responsible for both the firing and the Predict shut down. The buck stops with the moron.
      *Love how you call it “fake news” and then try to justify it, hahahaha, not so “fake” after all.*
      It’s not my “suffering”, it’s entirely yours, I don’t live in the shithole USA, enjoy!

  11. Can2274 | March 18, 2020 at 1:30 PM | Reply

    You’re gonna need a bigger boat

  12. Brian M | March 18, 2020 at 1:35 PM | Reply

    The USNS COMFORT is stationed on the East coast (Norfolk, VA). The USNS
    MERCY is the West coast (San Diego, CA). The ENTIRE crew of these vessels
    trained in CBRD (Chemical, Biological and Radiological Defense).

  13. RamboNambo (aka Sorpresa) | March 18, 2020 at 1:37 PM | Reply

    Now that’s how u become innovative during these times of need.

  14. Swift blind justice | March 18, 2020 at 1:46 PM | Reply

    Thank you to our Navy. This is the best, nay, greatest, most tremendous news.

  15. Mike Brase | March 18, 2020 at 2:44 PM | Reply

    I reconditioned the propellers on the Hope the last time it was in drydock. Never thought the ship would be apart of this. It is a big floating McAwesome for the medical community.

  16. B Basen | March 18, 2020 at 3:05 PM | Reply

    Go get it done sailors. Best of luck to all my shipmates on the COMFORT and MERCY.

  17. oilpntr | March 18, 2020 at 3:21 PM | Reply

    The floating hospital ship is a great idea—-

  18. wkeyser0024 | March 18, 2020 at 8:22 PM | Reply

    “Dispatch Comfort” interesting wording.

  19. Mark Wilson | March 18, 2020 at 11:25 PM | Reply

    This is when Americans shine. In the hours of need.

  20. idk | March 19, 2020 at 12:30 AM | Reply

    “Naval ship acting as a floating hospital” what???? It is, it’s not acting

