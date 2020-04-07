Andrew Cuomo: Navy Ship Acting As ‘Floating Hospital’ To Be Dispatched To New York | MSNBC

At a press conference, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that President Trump will be dispatching the Navy ship, which has 1,000 rooms and operating rooms. Aired on 3/18/2020.
Before anyone compares this ship to a cruise ship…
The navy cleans, cleans and cleans some more. When you report to your 1st ship your 1st job is cleaning.
This is a good move for NYC.
Sean D Give credit where it’s due. President Trump.
Sorry @Nancy Rocks, respect. Please don’t tell me what to do or think, I’ll decide that for myself. Thank you.
@Primalxbeast There are no passengers on a navy medical ship.
@ctyragdoll Is English your second language? It was a comparison between the Diamond Princess and the Navy ship. I was talking about the Diamond Princess not being set up to deal with the medical emergency.
DONALD TRUMP MADE THIS “GOOD MOVE”, PLS DONT FORGET THAT FACT!!!
Good use of resources! 👏👏👏💙💙💙
@Jackie Treehorn blame him for lost time and extra lives lost due to his ( and yours) stupidity. You really are just stupid.
@Doc Moto Compare Trumps reaction to Obama’s with the H1N1 outbreak, compare the amount of time and lives lost. Its no contest. Trump wins. Dont you ever get sick of being wrong?…..here’s a better question, how long are you going to be a good little sheep that wont think for himself?
….no need to answer, Im pretty sure I already know 🙁
Vance Watley ….You are so right. The Trumpturd thought this was a Democratic hoax…. This should have it nipped in the bud.
Jackie Treehorn I bet from you made ur initial post you were waiting to bring up Obama knowing someone would criticize you. What does Obama failures have to do with Trump failures?
@Doo Luv The amount of lives lost due to Obama’s incompetent leadership, that’s what it has too do with it!! Right now, there are 150 confirmed deaths in the US from covid 19, and thats in 3 months time. How many THOUSANDS died from H1N1 under Obama in the same amount of time?…….yeah, thats the difference here.
God bless 🙏🙏❣️ our military. Keep them safe from all harm!
Go Navy!
It is NOT the Navy it’s the MSC the Medical Services Corps.
Um, actually it IS the Navy. It’s a part of the Naval Fleet Auxiliary Force, and is mostly staffed by U.S. Navy personnel.
That’s how you utilize your military in a time of “war” they need to hip this in the bud now!
@Unknown User China is a communist country and are liars. Don’t ever compare China being superior to the USA.. 😂
NDFOOTBALL ……👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
We will WIN THE WAR, and win it big!
WWG1WGA!
God bless America!
when was the last time we were not “in A time of War”
@NDFOOTBALL YESSSIR
Retro fit the empty schools into convalescing centers for recovering people. Then the main hospitals will be available for the coming sick.
@Lexi Cat the choice was military tents or a 10 day construction hospital, I’m sure the hospitals were more practical than a whole collection of tents would have been don’t you think? If it rains too hard, just throw the tents over the leaky part of the roof & it’s the best of both worlds 🙂
@Lilac Lizard It’s going to be interesting to see how effective every country’s approach works. Looking at who’s system is working best to keep the #’s down.
@Lexi Cat yup definitely 🙂 My money’s on New Zealand for the best results.
I’m in Australia, our government is looking at every country & implementing what the experts believe has worked best here, but on a number of things, I think they have waited too long to act, obvious one is not starting a travel ban against the US when cases started flooding in from there. We have one now (well in a few hours) but only because it’s in place against the entire world, government didn’t have the balls to stand up to trump & call him out on not containing the epidemic there. Schools remaining open is going to be interesting to see the results of, as is refusing to go with drastic 2-4 week actions, in favour of lesser actions but being clear that they are in place for at least 6 months.
NZ’s doing basically the same as Oz, but acting earlier & with less international travelers to start with, so they’re in a FAR better position (is really interesting with the 2 countries, both have been really strong partners from day 1 of this & both are pulling each other along for the ride as they take strong action eg NZ set a 14 day quarantine for all travelers, Australia agreed to do the same & time it to start with NZ’s, then Oz upped it to a full travel ban & NZ matched that with the same start time, although some exceptions between the 2 countries) Both countries are in good starting positions due to single country continent status/water only borders. Lets hope both can capitalise on that AND the knowledge of all other countries ahead of them on infections
@Lilac Lizard Taiwan has really stepped up to the challenge. they have had plans in place for years! Best we can do is learn from each other.
@Lexi Cat yes Taiwan is impressive! Especially when you consider the Chinese sabotage they had to deal with, such as when they paid the bribes to evacuate their citizens from Wuhan & when those planes arrived, instead of containing the children & families they had paid for, they got planefulls of businessmen & Chinese citizens! I didn’t hear how many of those were infected, but I’m assuming probably at least some, so to have to deal with bull like that & blockades of supplies & global support & STILL manage to get control is really really impressive!
Why does it reminds me of Resident evil hospital ship?
truth is stranger than fiction
We would store the practice trauma mannequins in the morgue. We had several guards doing security rounds quit their job.
Yea that design ship looks similar to Resident Evil
Because science fiction writers are really smart, and the good ones frequently predict the future in one way or another.
Maybe because USNS COMFORT / USNS MERCY was converted from a San Clemente-class Supertanker. The Resident Evil ship ARCADIA is a similar design, and size, but a bulk carrier. Good observation!
Once again the Navy to the rescue!
Timothy Cihal Army will deploy MASH units. Air Force the way to get wherever MASH needs to go.
urbanimage We never had it. We were just a deep pocket and expensive police force. Let the Middle East figure out their own mess. We don’t need their gas and oil anymore. We are energy independent. Russia is there because they need the oil and gas. We don’t. We need to leave. We need to focus trillions of dollars here. Not over there. For something we no longer need.
A.S. Fox So what is if he does. His motives are to obtain oil and gas. We are energy independent now.
I am more afraid of our enemy from within. Which are our Democrats and progressive liberals who defend other countries and other citizens over our own. They have dual loyalties which is dangerous and divides us. I am only loyal to America. I only defend my country and only my citizens. The rest don’t have any rights to destroy or weaken us. Yet liberals weaken us every time they open their mouths. So I am more afraid of the enemy within than enemies abroad.
urbanimage How? Explain with facts not emotion. Trump stands up to Putin every time. With sanctions and protesting the Russia to Germany gas pipeline. Putin’s objectives are to gain cheaper gas and oil rights. Making his country richer and more powerful. Trump blocks him every time. Russia depends on the rest of the world for its gas and oil. We used to have the same need as Putin in the influencing of power in the Middle East. The need for gas and oil. However now thanks to Trump we are energy independent. We export it now. Gives up a upper hand that Putin doesn’t have. Putin at some point will come begging for our oil.
i like this ….. you work together and s top fighting
Too little and way too late.
@Jim Battersbee too late for what? I understand it definitely wasn’t as quick as it could’ve been but saying it’s too late is ridiculous.
@Jim Battersbee TDS, bad case. Get used to it because your well deserved suffering will last another 5 years.
Instead of letting Fake News do your thinking for you, try doing some research.
The WHO and CDC track pandemics.
Obama just created another unnecessary layer of bureaucracy for the appearance that he took ‘decisive action’ after his completely BOTCHED handling of pandemics where THOUSANDS of Americans died.
The new Pandemic team was not ‘fired by Trump’. It was under National Security and was combined with overlapping operations by BOLTON.
So, who is the moron? You, I would think.
@Corrected News
Ahh, always blame someone else, it’s all Boltons fault, hahaha.
As for “thousands of Americans died”, Since Jan 1 2014, Americans have shot to death over 82,000 fellow Americans. This year in the first 10 weeks you shot 200 children aged under 18. Didn’t seem to bother anyone.
The Fact remains Trump was responsible for both the firing and the Predict shut down. The buck stops with the moron.
*Love how you call it “fake news” and then try to justify it, hahahaha, not so “fake” after all.*
It’s not my “suffering”, it’s entirely yours, I don’t live in the shithole USA, enjoy!
You’re gonna need a bigger boat
It’s a “SHIP” not a “BOAT” landlubber, Big difference 🚣 🚢
Can2274 Hello we also have a thousands or more of mobile MASH units. Large tents with the same equipment as hospitals.
@Ronijb lmmfaoooooo I worked on a cruise ship before. I called it a boat and the captain heard me say that. I got like an hour long lecture on why it’s a ship. Almost got fired too lol.
@Nicky Krystals 😊 😄
NYC has a lot of hospitals and tons of space for temp spots, this ship is just for the news lol
The USNS COMFORT is stationed on the East coast (Norfolk, VA). The USNS
MERCY is the West coast (San Diego, CA). The ENTIRE crew of these vessels
trained in CBRD (Chemical, Biological and Radiological Defense).
US NAVY !!!!!!!!!!! Semper Fortis !!!!
Yeah… “trained”. Don’t worry chief I turned in my PQS.
Now that’s how u become innovative during these times of need.
innovative? lol its a military hospital nothing innovative about it…
@Pinkie Love exactly… they have been preparing for this so.
Thank you to our Navy. This is the best, nay, greatest, most tremendous news.
I reconditioned the propellers on the Hope the last time it was in drydock. Never thought the ship would be apart of this. It is a big floating McAwesome for the medical community.
Wooo, nice. How many beds does she have?
@Tian Lan from what I remember it was around 10K.
WOW mike you’re full of it aren’t you ?!? First off the last USS Hope was decommissioned back in 1947 it had a capacity of 400 beds. There are ONLY TWO Hospital ships in active duty the USNS Mercy and the USNS Comfort. Both of which have a capacity of 1000 beds not 10K. If you’re going to lie then at least check your facts.
omg as a canadian I’m so insanely jealous of this thing haha
Go get it done sailors. Best of luck to all my shipmates on the COMFORT and MERCY.
Mr Accountant seriously?! Smh
Mostly Civilians work the ship, and the Navy just sail it. It is Non Commissioned Navy Ship.
@Jay Trock Except for the over 500 corpsmen you mean.
The floating hospital ship is a great idea—-
Thanks Ronald Reagan.
President Donald Trump was behind the navy hospital idea, & building javits center temporary hospital. Pls don’t forget those facts w/all the noise out there!
“Dispatch Comfort” interesting wording.
This is when Americans shine. In the hours of need.
“Naval ship acting as a floating hospital” what???? It is, it’s not acting