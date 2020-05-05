Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-NY, says while he's cautiously optimistic about infection rates in his state, he's also concerned about the impact reopening the state too soon could have. Gov. Cuomo also warns Trump could create a constitutional crisis if he tries forcing state's to reopen. Aired on 4/14/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Andrew Cuomo: Governors Are In Charge Because Trump Put Them In Charge | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Trump wants all the power but none of the responsibility. All of the praise but none of the blame.
Nicole Brown 😂😂 that “sounds” nasty🤣🤣
Typical repube
well said
marte thompson ..he’s the type of punk that throws a rock and hides his hand!
Yep, power is what he’s about. Egotistical + selfish+ self important + narsasistic + cognitive impared dotard, equals: Dangerous!
Cuomo is giving more information in 10 minutes, as Trump does in 2 hours.
You might wonder who the president is.
@Alain Robillard Could Lead In Not The Only Name …i don’t wanna die
@marco conti
Come on! We are between us. I will not betray you…
@Alain Robillard French people…I’ll try again. Could Louise Invite Nando Tomorrow Or No ? Cat Leopard In North Toronto Own Nuts …
@marco conti So what? Epstein, when living, had the same diagnosis as Rump: He was a Malignant Narcissist. Thank god he didn’t pass those genes on to any human. Good riddance.
Carel Boer he talk and talk to convince you of whatever he wants NYC is doing worst now
And that’s how a leader communicates. Thank you Governor.
It’s refreshing how charismatic he is vs our president, I could listen to him all day.
You are so right on!!
❤️ byprej.myprofiles.online/profile.php?xx-photobyprej ❤️
Not an American here, but I watch the news and I absolutely admire this man’s leadership.
*The TRUTH and the only TRUTH is that in any War, corrupted Democrat, stupid liberals, and infected media mob are always side with the enemy. Side with enemy in the war time is the enemy of U.S.A.*
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lXCpNjl-YyI
This is what a leader should be. . Competent, clear and thinking of the people. Admirable. I think most people prefer to listen to him in stead of the ignorant insulting président
Cuomo cares for the people’s lives, unlike the president who tells them to liberate .
Basem Alamoudi هلا يا ابو حضرم 😆
I’m not American but I watch his press briefings everyday, he’s great
I love listening to an honest, straightforward governor rather than a out of control wanna be king..
HA HA HONEST? GO CHECK CUOMO CORRUPTION AND THE MONEY HE STOLE THAT WAS TO GO FOR VENTILATORS IN 2015
Nayla Milley Gtfoh, you moron. You don’t know what you’re talking about.
@Nayla Milley who cares, no one could hold a candle to trumps daily lies and corruption, touting a drug, as a president because he has a financial intrest is dangerous and now rge drug has been proven to be determinal and thats just one example. i could go on for hours. Anyone still supporting trump is not paying attention or listening to his own word.
Nayla Milley …stfu orange fan!
Lisa Fairchild go watch “Boardwalk Empire” that is this eloquent, fake politician. Please actions speak louder than eloquent sweet words
it is soooo good to hear an extremely intelligent Leader who speaks “with depth” and care for his people! Mr Cuomo we salute you 👏👏👏👏👏👏
Cuomo for POTUS 2024!!!!!!
@Greg Gould How about 2020?
@Richard Smart – Too late I believe. Hopefully Biden will be smart enough to retire after 1 term. If Trump gets reelected I think I’m moving to Canada!! It’s only 1 hour north of my hometown.
He deserves more than a governor
Fauci & Cuomo seem the most reasonable people in this crisis.
HA HA IGNORANT AT ITS BEST!! FAUCI IS THE NUMBER ONE ADMIRABLE OF HILLARY CLINTON, GO SEARCH HIS LETTERS TO HER, AND CUOMO IS A CROOK, FAKE SOPHISTICATED SPEAKER BUT CORRUPT, FIND OUT WHY HE DID NOT BUY VENTILATORS IN 2015, BLOOMBERG WAS THE LAST PERSON TO BUY 500 VENTILATORS AND WERE NOT KEPT SO THEY WERE USELESS. INVESTIGATE BEFORE YOU POST
Nayla Milley The fact that you’re still on Hillary Clinton is so stupid. Nobody talked about Romney after Obama was re-elected.
Nayla Milley, person never said they were reasonable.
I love how Gov.Cuomo speaks the truth..
I love his phrase “DIRECT CONSEQUENCE OF OUR ACTION” HE is completely right and he’s doing a better job than the President. He is honest what’s really happening in his State but optimist as well with caution.
150,000 infected in new York,more than spain
@Emiliano Ramirez that’s because New York is the hub to the world.
@Emiliano Ramirez Govonor Cuomo is working to flatten the curve. Much like the top of your head. Understand first, then speak.
@Bob Minichino I just said facts
Poor Governor, he looks ill, but has been working so hard since the very beginning for so long, I hope he keeps his health. God bless you, Governor Cuomo, we are so glad we have you in charge.
i never thought a president would ever tell the states that the federal govt is not a shipping clerk and if you want coronavirus aid its a two way street
Trump’s hair should be whiter than Pence’s but it’s not because #1 he doesn’t worry or do the job he was put in office to do for the people and #2 he keeps his Miss Clairol on stand by.
@Lorde Luci fer Diablo I know it, it is a Trump thing, a horrible Trump attitude, not American.
@birdlynn hubbard couomo is live right now. we are at 1,135,097 but we still can’t get tested
This is what a leader sounds like.
@Chloe Cheung this dude for president… Best choice
Bob Minichino Bob is that the best you have? So you telling us that you get your info from the corrupt media. CNN being the worst so far they got sue over 4 times. Read the Epoch times and different statistics. NUMBERS do not lie mouths do
@Nayla Milley Anyone who gets their news form sources like Epoch Times and OANN are complete fcuking idiots.
InformantNet yes he talk talk and talk to convince you he is doing something and you guys believe everything this old wife said
@Ernesto Rafael What?
Omg I love this guy. Govenor is not afraid to tell it like it is. Our Florida Governor, take notes👏❤
Me too, Florida Gov is kid
Tas. . . Your Governor belongs in a jail cell, what a fuckwit.
Our governor kisses Trump’s a**. He doesn’t care about us!
tRump is jealous that he can’t be like Cuomo. Smart, measured and (classically) frank.
Amen
This Governor is very smart and straight to the point!
@gr ve I want you guys to listen and abide by what Trump and Pence are telling you. Don’t listen to Mark Levin. Mark is a liar.
Enuph Sayd I am a FIRST TIME VOTER this NOVEMBER, and I know who to vote already…..🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸…..wish Cuomo was running….
He may be held accountable but yet trump2020 will remain. Including at rallies where trump should be stopping stumping and reverently praying.
@gr ve How is he incompetent?
@Will Yes why? He’s more presidential than tRUMP could ever be.
It’s so refreshing for a politician to answer a yes or no question with a yes or no. I respect his bluntness and straight talk. 👍
Soo Min I agree! 💯
If I could LOVE that statement anymore it would transcend the world
You are a very selfishness , ignorant person. Trump uses you people well. 💩👎
Did he just say “the caveat swallows the premise?” I’m a little angry that he isn’t running for President right now.
Kemo Ahmed it means that the exception to the rule destroys the rule. It’s an elegant phrase in English, but it shows an accurate and subtle mind, something we haven’t seen in our leadership in a few years.
You’re not talking about Cuomo! The cause of the NY epicenter. Unless you’re from NY you wouldn’t understand
Little Nat most of the country isn’t from New York. And what did you expect? Our largest, most densely populated city was always going to be hit hardest. He’s doing a much better job for New York than Trump is doing for the country.
Jim you need education… NY was not prepared due to poor leadership. DeBlasio auctioned off ventilators, Cuomo invested 700 million into a solar company and 90 million into a light bulb company…..both went belly up. Also the both of them said it was fine to ride the subways and go on cruises.. Not until Trump stepped in to lock down the country did things change… by then it was too late. Now uneducated people like you want to defend Cuomo and Cuomo wants to blame Trump when it’s the governors responsibility to care for their state…. without Trumps actions many, many more would have died…. At least now we will be prepared for the next pandemic, and rest assured there will be one. we have more ventilators and ppe than ever before thanks to “THE BIG DOG”. we will KAG 2020!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! get on The Trump Train for success
Little Nat Trump… didn’t lock down the country, he declared a national emergency then left everything to the govenors. At this point, he’s attempting to take credit for it so his cult-MAGA-fanatics will eat it up and vote for him. Why anyone would believe in a president that is encouraging protests during a pandemic, is out-bidding states on PPE to give to battleground states, is claiming absolute authority but no accountability, is suggesting we might INJECT LIGHT, or INJECT DISINFECTANT, is beyond me. I hope you enjoy winning 2020, I concede Biden will lose, because many democrats will write in Bernie. Enjoy your victory in 2020, because you shall reap what you have sown.
TRUMP🤑 is the worst president in USA History.
Ana C ha ha ha just in case you did not know the GDP grew the lowest in the history of USA during Obama. No job growth, the most people in poverty. So he was named as the the worst President and is in the books.
Gregg Zillges Democraps are happy to defend bigotry, nastiness, ugliness, violence and stupidity. DNC is like watching “House of Cards” including the pedophiles
Pamela Jerousek THAT IS WHAT I CALL A GOOD BUSINESSMAN! Ha ha
Ann Warren what policies? FACTS PLEASE you don’t want to sound old senile and dumb on top of that
galetaf unfortunately as a minority Have To Agree, the worst. Look at the numbers. Worst unemployment ever
I admire this man, have great respect to him, he is just to the point, taking care of his people as much as he can. I am from the Netherlands, the people of New York are blessed with gov.guomo.
It’s refreshing to see a leader speaking with intelligence and class. Love Governor Cuomo!
Did you watch the president’s 2 hours long briefing?
Cuomo: NO! There’s no value to that! 😂
Cuomo for President!
B defonzo you are one dumb weasel. He is the reason why we had so many coronavirus in NY. This state is a corrupt, high tax, high crime, where the criminals are walking out, sanctuary state. He sent the infected coronavirus patients to nursing homes where the most vulnerable were, why didn’t he send them to the ship Trump send? They were only 47 patients in this ship that could hold one thousand. Go ask him where the 91 Million $ the federal gov. gave him during the Obama adm, for the state stock pile. He is a corrupt politician that very sweet tells you what you want to hear
B defonzo search research, search resesrch
GOV. Cuomo cares about the people. He’s intelligent, smart , caring,. He speaks his mind. Straight to the point. This GOV. IS SOOOOOOOO AWESOME.
SARA
That’s what tRump tried and wanted to be. But trump is an ultimate and epic fail.