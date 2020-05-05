Andrew Cuomo: Governors Are In Charge Because Trump Put Them In Charge | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:

May 5, 2020

 

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-NY, says while he's cautiously optimistic about infection rates in his state, he's also concerned about the impact reopening the state too soon could have. Gov. Cuomo also warns Trump could create a constitutional crisis if he tries forcing state's to reopen. Aired on 4/14/2020.
89 Comments on "Andrew Cuomo: Governors Are In Charge Because Trump Put Them In Charge | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. marte thompson | April 14, 2020 at 10:14 AM | Reply

    Trump wants all the power but none of the responsibility. All of the praise but none of the blame.

  2. Carel Boer | April 14, 2020 at 10:33 AM | Reply

    Cuomo is giving more information in 10 minutes, as Trump does in 2 hours.

    You might wonder who the president is.

    • marco conti | April 14, 2020 at 2:12 PM | Reply

      @Alain Robillard Could Lead In Not The Only Name …i don’t wanna die

    • Alain Robillard | April 14, 2020 at 4:59 PM | Reply

      @marco conti
      Come on! We are between us. I will not betray you…

    • marco conti | April 14, 2020 at 7:35 PM | Reply

      @Alain Robillard French people…I’ll try again. Could Louise Invite Nando Tomorrow Or No ? Cat Leopard In North Toronto Own Nuts …

    • J T | April 14, 2020 at 11:24 PM | Reply

      @marco conti So what? Epstein, when living, had the same diagnosis as Rump: He was a Malignant Narcissist. Thank god he didn’t pass those genes on to any human. Good riddance.

    • Ernesto Rafael | May 4, 2020 at 7:35 AM | Reply

      Carel Boer he talk and talk to convince you of whatever he wants NYC is doing worst now

  3. anna nonymous | April 14, 2020 at 10:54 AM | Reply

    And that’s how a leader communicates. Thank you Governor.

  4. Basem | April 14, 2020 at 1:02 PM | Reply

    Not an American here, but I watch the news and I absolutely admire this man’s leadership.

  5. Lisa Fairchild | April 14, 2020 at 3:38 PM | Reply

    I love listening to an honest, straightforward governor rather than a out of control wanna be king..

    • Nayla Milley | April 18, 2020 at 7:45 PM | Reply

      HA HA HONEST? GO CHECK CUOMO CORRUPTION AND THE MONEY HE STOLE THAT WAS TO GO FOR VENTILATORS IN 2015

    • bill harvell | April 19, 2020 at 3:57 AM | Reply

      Nayla Milley Gtfoh, you moron. You don’t know what you’re talking about.

    • Lisa Fairchild | April 23, 2020 at 12:10 PM | Reply

      @Nayla Milley who cares, no one could hold a candle to trumps daily lies and corruption, touting a drug, as a president because he has a financial intrest is dangerous and now rge drug has been proven to be determinal and thats just one example. i could go on for hours. Anyone still supporting trump is not paying attention or listening to his own word.

    • Logan Adamantium | May 1, 2020 at 2:26 PM | Reply

      Nayla Milley …stfu orange fan!

    • Nayla Milley | May 2, 2020 at 9:39 AM | Reply

      Lisa Fairchild go watch “Boardwalk Empire” that is this eloquent, fake politician. Please actions speak louder than eloquent sweet words

  6. Eva Adams | April 14, 2020 at 3:47 PM | Reply

    it is soooo good to hear an extremely intelligent Leader who speaks “with depth” and care for his people! Mr Cuomo we salute you 👏👏👏👏👏👏

  7. Googol | April 14, 2020 at 4:25 PM | Reply

    Fauci & Cuomo seem the most reasonable people in this crisis.

    • Nayla Milley | April 18, 2020 at 7:50 PM | Reply

      HA HA IGNORANT AT ITS BEST!! FAUCI IS THE NUMBER ONE ADMIRABLE OF HILLARY CLINTON, GO SEARCH HIS LETTERS TO HER, AND CUOMO IS A CROOK, FAKE SOPHISTICATED SPEAKER BUT CORRUPT, FIND OUT WHY HE DID NOT BUY VENTILATORS IN 2015, BLOOMBERG WAS THE LAST PERSON TO BUY 500 VENTILATORS AND WERE NOT KEPT SO THEY WERE USELESS. INVESTIGATE BEFORE YOU POST

    • Trevor Summers | April 23, 2020 at 6:12 AM | Reply

      Nayla Milley The fact that you’re still on Hillary Clinton is so stupid. Nobody talked about Romney after Obama was re-elected.

    • Cool Cucumbers | May 5, 2020 at 4:59 PM | Reply

      Nayla Milley, person never said they were reasonable.

  8. bebe Rost | April 14, 2020 at 5:00 PM | Reply

    I love how Gov.Cuomo speaks the truth..

  9. Johnny Tampocao | April 14, 2020 at 5:53 PM | Reply

    I love his phrase “DIRECT CONSEQUENCE OF OUR ACTION” HE is completely right and he’s doing a better job than the President. He is honest what’s really happening in his State but optimist as well with caution.

  10. birdlynn hubbard | April 14, 2020 at 7:29 PM | Reply

    Poor Governor, he looks ill, but has been working so hard since the very beginning for so long, I hope he keeps his health. God bless you, Governor Cuomo, we are so glad we have you in charge.

    • Lorde Luci fer Diablo | April 23, 2020 at 4:25 PM | Reply

      i never thought a president would ever tell the states that the federal govt is not a shipping clerk and if you want coronavirus aid its a two way street

    • Annie | May 3, 2020 at 5:09 AM | Reply

      Trump’s hair should be whiter than Pence’s but it’s not because #1 he doesn’t worry or do the job he was put in office to do for the people and #2 he keeps his Miss Clairol on stand by.

    • birdlynn hubbard | May 3, 2020 at 12:08 PM | Reply

      @Lorde Luci fer Diablo I know it, it is a Trump thing, a horrible Trump attitude, not American.

    • Lorde Luci fer Diablo | May 3, 2020 at 12:16 PM | Reply

      @birdlynn hubbard couomo is live right now. we are at 1,135,097 but we still can’t get tested

  11. InformantNet | April 14, 2020 at 7:34 PM | Reply

    This is what a leader sounds like.

    • Megan Tomblin | April 22, 2020 at 4:49 PM | Reply

      @Chloe Cheung this dude for president… Best choice

    • Nayla Milley | May 2, 2020 at 12:53 PM | Reply

      Bob Minichino Bob is that the best you have? So you telling us that you get your info from the corrupt media. CNN being the worst so far they got sue over 4 times. Read the Epoch times and different statistics. NUMBERS do not lie mouths do

    • InformantNet | May 2, 2020 at 4:10 PM | Reply

      @Nayla Milley Anyone who gets their news form sources like Epoch Times and OANN are complete fcuking idiots.

    • Ernesto Rafael | May 4, 2020 at 7:38 AM | Reply

      InformantNet yes he talk talk and talk to convince you he is doing something and you guys believe everything this old wife said

    • InformantNet | May 4, 2020 at 9:24 AM | Reply

      @Ernesto Rafael What?

  12. Tas Bar | April 14, 2020 at 8:23 PM | Reply

    Omg I love this guy. Govenor is not afraid to tell it like it is. Our Florida Governor, take notes👏❤

  13. Divine Blessings | April 14, 2020 at 9:01 PM | Reply

    This Governor is very smart and straight to the point!

  14. Soo Min | April 14, 2020 at 11:58 PM | Reply

    It’s so refreshing for a politician to answer a yes or no question with a yes or no. I respect his bluntness and straight talk. 👍

  15. Jim Anderson | April 15, 2020 at 3:20 PM | Reply

    Did he just say “the caveat swallows the premise?” I’m a little angry that he isn’t running for President right now.

    • Jim Anderson | May 1, 2020 at 12:00 PM | Reply

      Kemo Ahmed it means that the exception to the rule destroys the rule. It’s an elegant phrase in English, but it shows an accurate and subtle mind, something we haven’t seen in our leadership in a few years.

    • Little Nat | May 1, 2020 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      You’re not talking about Cuomo! The cause of the NY epicenter.   Unless you’re from NY you wouldn’t understand

    • Jim Anderson | May 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM | Reply

      Little Nat most of the country isn’t from New York. And what did you expect? Our largest, most densely populated city was always going to be hit hardest. He’s doing a much better job for New York than Trump is doing for the country.

    • Little Nat | May 1, 2020 at 3:02 PM | Reply

      Jim you need education… NY was not prepared due to poor leadership. DeBlasio auctioned off ventilators, Cuomo invested 700 million into a solar company and 90 million into a light bulb company…..both went belly up. Also the both of them said it was fine to ride the subways and go on cruises.. Not until Trump stepped in to lock down the country did things change… by then it was too late. Now uneducated people like you want to defend Cuomo and Cuomo wants to blame Trump when it’s the governors responsibility to care for their state…. without Trumps actions many, many more would have died…. At least now we will be prepared for the next pandemic, and rest assured there will be one. we have more ventilators and ppe than ever before thanks to “THE BIG DOG”. we will KAG 2020!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! get on The Trump Train for success

    • Iphonz11 | May 3, 2020 at 8:14 AM | Reply

      Little Nat Trump… didn’t lock down the country, he declared a national emergency then left everything to the govenors. At this point, he’s attempting to take credit for it so his cult-MAGA-fanatics will eat it up and vote for him. Why anyone would believe in a president that is encouraging protests during a pandemic, is out-bidding states on PPE to give to battleground states, is claiming absolute authority but no accountability, is suggesting we might INJECT LIGHT, or INJECT DISINFECTANT, is beyond me. I hope you enjoy winning 2020, I concede Biden will lose, because many democrats will write in Bernie. Enjoy your victory in 2020, because you shall reap what you have sown.

  16. Ana C | April 15, 2020 at 11:15 PM | Reply

    TRUMP🤑 is the worst president in USA History.

    • Nayla Milley | May 2, 2020 at 9:47 AM | Reply

      Ana C ha ha ha just in case you did not know the GDP grew the lowest in the history of USA during Obama. No job growth, the most people in poverty. So he was named as the the worst President and is in the books.

    • Nayla Milley | May 2, 2020 at 12:18 PM | Reply

      Gregg Zillges Democraps are happy to defend bigotry, nastiness, ugliness, violence and stupidity. DNC is like watching “House of Cards” including the pedophiles

    • Nayla Milley | May 2, 2020 at 12:23 PM | Reply

      Pamela Jerousek THAT IS WHAT I CALL A GOOD BUSINESSMAN! Ha ha

    • Nayla Milley | May 2, 2020 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      Ann Warren what policies? FACTS PLEASE you don’t want to sound old senile and dumb on top of that

    • Nayla Milley | May 2, 2020 at 12:37 PM | Reply

      galetaf unfortunately as a minority Have To Agree, the worst. Look at the numbers. Worst unemployment ever

  17. Helen ooft | April 16, 2020 at 8:35 AM | Reply

    I admire this man, have great respect to him, he is just to the point, taking care of his people as much as he can. I am from the Netherlands, the people of New York are blessed with gov.guomo.

  18. Shelley Roberts | April 17, 2020 at 7:18 PM | Reply

    It’s refreshing to see a leader speaking with intelligence and class. Love Governor Cuomo!

  19. B defonzo | April 17, 2020 at 10:21 PM | Reply

    Did you watch the president’s 2 hours long briefing?
    Cuomo: NO! There’s no value to that! 😂
    Cuomo for President!

    • Nayla Milley | May 2, 2020 at 12:47 PM | Reply

      B defonzo you are one dumb weasel. He is the reason why we had so many coronavirus in NY. This state is a corrupt, high tax, high crime, where the criminals are walking out, sanctuary state. He sent the infected coronavirus patients to nursing homes where the most vulnerable were, why didn’t he send them to the ship Trump send? They were only 47 patients in this ship that could hold one thousand. Go ask him where the 91 Million $ the federal gov. gave him during the Obama adm, for the state stock pile. He is a corrupt politician that very sweet tells you what you want to hear

    • Nayla Milley | May 2, 2020 at 12:47 PM | Reply

      B defonzo search research, search resesrch

  20. Sara Estrada Ortega | April 17, 2020 at 11:20 PM | Reply

    GOV. Cuomo cares about the people. He’s intelligent, smart , caring,. He speaks his mind. Straight to the point. This GOV. IS SOOOOOOOO AWESOME.
    SARA

