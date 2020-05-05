Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-NY, says while he's cautiously optimistic about infection rates in his state, he's also concerned about the impact reopening the state too soon could have. Gov. Cuomo also warns Trump could create a constitutional crisis if he tries forcing state's to reopen. Aired on 4/14/2020.

Andrew Cuomo: Governors Are In Charge Because Trump Put Them In Charge | Morning Joe | MSNBC