More than half of the states in the U.S. have declared some level of emergency due to COVID-19. Major league and college sports championships and events have been cancelled, schools are closing, and some cities are restricting gatherings of more than a few hundred people. Efforts to prevent more widespread coronavirus infections have reached a new level, but the tests that public health experts say are essential to “flattening the curve” still aren’t reaching all the places they’re needed. And the remedies for the economic damage that’s sure to come are anything but certain. Aired on 3/12/2020.
Americans See Massive Disruptions To Daily Life As Coronavirus Spreads – Day That Was | MSNBC
Remember when Trumpf said the virus was a hoax made up by the democrats?
@Stephen f I can hear it rattle.
ClearPolitics I just had a person try to tell me it is a hoax – happened today March 14 – that shows how many ignorant people are still out there
@ClearPolitics Dude. You got it bad.
@Bat Boy no you don’t.
@Ancel Rick – VOTE FOR THE BAT, NOT A DEMOCRAT
It would be nice if this all just turned out to be a computer simulation created to see what would happen if Trump became president.
I often think that we are in a simulation, i really do think this isn’t really real but it’s very real for us. It’s all very strange
@Evilpimp I’ve done experiments on it. That plus the very strong gut feelings I get on certain things, I am 99% convinced I’m living in a simulation. It wasn’t always this way.. my childhood was in the ‘real world’, I think. Somewhere along the way into adulthood everything changed.
Trump’s old boost about shooting somebody on 5th Avenue needs to be updated. I have noticed that there is absolutely nothing, including this outbreak that Trump fans will totally overlook, so deep is their devotion do the cult of personality.
” I could infect a thousand people on 5th Avenue and not lose a single voter.” ☠
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/if-trump-has-his-way-this-major-federal-agency-is-on-the-way-out/2019/04/09/935e2dfe-54c0-11e9-9136-f8e636f1f6df_story.html
@Global Consciousness Awakening ! What type of experiments do you conduct? I’m interested in knowing.
@Evilpimp I misspoke for the most part. I should have said ‘I have made many observations’. I have experimented with sleep deprivation, and found I can stay awake for long periods of time, which shouldn’t be possible. Many different mandela effects Strongly indicate to me that this is a reality that can be hacked and edited. A lot of the gut feelings I’ve had and strange feelings are hard to explain effectively here, but they also indicate I am not in the same world I knew as a child.
No more spinning for Trump and his henchmen.
@Carol Price I’ve seen mass hysteria before. In April of 1970 it was said that 4 students at my college had committed suicide. I think MSNBC is making people sick and that’s why only 600,000 still watch it.
@Jeff Gibson deflecting doesn’t work only truth does and you can’t get that from the Donald Trump administration because he’s a con man. I don’t know if you’re a Republican or Democrat or a independent it doesn’t matter what does matter to you what you care about.Republicans care only about two things lining their pockets with money and political power. That’s it literally the Republican healthcare plan don’t get sick. That advice is now deadly. And they are in control at the top so what do you think’s going to happen.Becuse their healthcare plan lots of people are going to die it’s no longer a joke if ever it was one.
@Jeff Gibson here’s a question for you do you know how the disease spreads and how long a lifespan it has? I know and so do a lot of people do to. What you said it’s not funny and things are going to get worse.since you know how panic spread so you know how certain panicked people going to react when they remember what you said. If the people who are trying to make the vaccine to no be no vaccine and right now they making Roblox and barriers to keep people from working together you should be worried. America should be worried. Do you want to be another Italy. The country of Italy is effectively dead it is their last attempt to stop spreading the disease. By placing all of themselves in quarantine knowing there is no vaccine is a death sentence so I wouldn’t try and joke.I will pray for them and that is a last resort.
@Carol Price Have you noticed the deaths on the west coast are hardly growing? I hope that keeps up. That tells me that the president did the right thing at the right time by cutting off flights from China, Japan, and So Korea. And now he has cut off flights from the EU and the UK. You can complain about Donald Trump till you’re “blue in the face” and it will never make any difference. By the Fourth of July, people will forget the epidemic ever happened, and MSNBC will be trying to prove a different scandal.
@Jeff Gibson You do know he lies all the time don’t you?You Are desperate to believe his lies that is basically how he got into the White House in the first hundreds of thousands of people just like you desperately wanting to believe his lies.If you are willing to accept the facts then you know a disease with no vaccine is not just going to go poop and gone I do know of a curable disease that happend it appeared then disappeared within a decade Killing the victims of this deadly disease would have been better I won’t go into details but it was horrific.The problem is this is not that and they still to this day don’t know wear it came from a wear it went. And there is still no vaccine for it like this one there is no vaccine and it is deadly. Prepare for the worst and hope for the best that is what America should be doing right now.Instead the actions that they are taking our making it impossible for people to work together to make a cure. Compartment policy stop no it’s from game from one group of people to another group of people which will stop any possible vaccine.
Remember when Donnie tried to lie to us and the alt right try to convince us it’s fake and forget about the corona virus because dr. Sean Hannity and Dr. Hicks are the only doctors we need.
No greater priority than to go golfing.
@myko freder Yes. Unfortunately that type of message isn’t getting attention in the media. Waiting around for the Federal government to take positive action is idiotic. Communities need to step up and take care of their own. It could even be as small as a neighbor, neighborhood, block, apartment building etc. Spread the word!
You should try it. Golfers are healthier than you.
Golfing is Trump’s equivalent to Nero’s fiddle.
@Mainely That’s silly. He plays half as much as Obama.
@Jeff Gibson He weighs twice as much as Obama.
Here in Germany, our secretary of health is competent. He`s a nerd, talks about facts & the brutal reality. I`m critical of our government, but he is the right man for this crisis.
@DATING HARLEY QUINN Why in the earth do you keep on talking about out of date history?
@neville mignot – YOU KNOW that there is literally NO SUCH THING as “out of date history” only “history” history can NOT be “out of date” because its HISTORY. Like it can not be in date or now. IT IS HISTORY.
@DATING HARLEY QUINN Some real hard core nit picking here!!!
@neville mignot – don’t make idiotic points then. Also, you did not get the irony in my OP.
@DATING HARLEY QUINN They are only ‘idiotic points’ to some people, they sure make a lot of sense to me!!
Its hilarious how Republicans still trust the Liar in the White House. He could careless about their lives. He lies to their faces daily with a straight face and no remorse.
one question that no one seems to be asking them is this what’s in it for them they only care about two things gaining political power and money they don’t do anything for nothing so what lie has the con man made to them as a promise? I seem to be the only person asking that question.
Arthur Anderson who exactly is he hating? LOL. You?
@Esther Diaz no just everyone who don’t think like Donald Trump.
Carol Price that’s Trump Derangement right there. It impairs you’re ability to think logically. Did he hurt your feelings?
@Esther Diaz here is a logical question for you. The Republicans never do something for nothing so my question is what did he promised them to gain their loyalty and why are they believeing his lies. They know he lies all the time they know he cannot be trusted so my question is what’s really going on because we aren’t really seeing it all of America is blind to it and they are obviously doing everything they can to make sure that America remains blind? I bet you can’t answer that question.It is a logical question to ask the thing is has anyone else in DC ask that question if no one then that means that things are wers then we know and it is a big cover up.
If dump hadn’t cut fundings in stead of golfing we could have been a head of all this.
But no he cares more for his family and our money and golfing.
donald dump definitely doesn’t have any care for America or American’s.
Trump was busy fighting the Russian and impeachment hoax. Looks like China, Europe and the rest of the world went golfing as well.
CatPower Hmmm well your beloved Obama, who you people say was awesome and had a team in place and so on still had 12,249 Americans DIE from H1N1, we have a LONG WAY TO GO to reach that number. To be exact 12,212. We have 1400 cases, from the 60 MILLION with H1N1.
@Don Williams : Pointing out Trump’s incompetence doesn’t mean that one is pro-Obama.
Trump is fumbling & disinforming/blatantly lying to the public about this new pandemic, this is an inescapable fact. We will see how high the number of fatalities will be, now is way too early to tell.
@Eddy Spreitzer He never had to testify or appear at the Impeachment proceedings. No loss of time there. He did however spend an inordinate amount of time tweeting about everything except doing his f©©king job!
@Joseph Inman Amen.✌
didnt Trump say there were only 15 cases and soon be down to zero? what a freaking evil liar
Carol Price Exactly!!!
That’s exactly what he said!
The oxidation of adrenaline to the N-methylindolequinone, adrenochrome, is catalyzed by ferritin iron in the presence of Hz02 at acid pH
COV – corona virus
FeFe = Ferriten Iron(Fe)
Trump, MD said coronavirus is flu symptoms. as long as this idiots in HW are sharing the viruses, i am fine with it
Mike Cash Yeah guess I must be but worry your mate Alex Jones will save you with his anti COVID-19 toothpaste.
This isn’t massive disruption.
That comes in about 8 weeks.
Andrew Ongais Our medical experts here – and those in other EU countries – are saying this repeatedly. The number of confirmed cases is not the same as the number infected since many aren’t even recorded as people recover. And yes, that could easily be a magnitude of 20 or more. I thought the briefing from our experts yesterday was clear and very adult. Without herd immunity the majority of us will get this and we must manage that so we don’t have an intense peak where people can’t get treated when they have a severe case. We essentially have two weapons – a vaccine and herd immunity. Containment etc appears to only delay things and if we get it right, we can flatten the peak but we can’t reduce total numbers.
@Caroline Bennett ok.
But nothing so far is getting close to 50% of population.
Caroline Bennett yes actually the biggest issue around the world is having a health and hospital system able to cope with this
I thank everyone of the author and 9 respondents for an intelligent and articulate conversation about this issue. And for reminding us all that many infected will not get tested if they only have mild, or no, symptoms.
@JJ Teacher testing is so early March.
We figured out it does no good.
Smart people have moved onto isolation.
Now you know how Trump went bankrupt 6 tines.
Bankruptcy can be a very practical, and profitable, business strategy.
Surrounding himself with incompetent stooges and right wing ideologues whose only talent is licking Trump’s boots is a surefire recipe for failure and we’re seeing it play out live.
@Mike Cash Sounds like a distinction without a difference to me.
It’s even worse than it sounds. He bankrupted CASINOS. Freaking gambling CASINOS — for anyone else, a virtual license to print money! But this boob is so utterly incompetent he ran these into the ground. King Midas in reverse!
(Wheel of Fortune bankrupt sound effect
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZltxjCRbDhA
But like any Wheel of Fortune contestant he got the money back.
To all the Trump supporters out there we are recommending a full quarantine until November 6th…
Lmfao…not…
What, there has never been a better time to hold rallies for MAGA morons in every town and city!
I recommend the 2A virus cure for all Magafilth to use on themselves
1. Load gun
2. Put gun in mouth
3. Squeeze trigger until symptoms go away
Enjoy and God bless America!!!
To all Trump supporters I wish you to keep going to rallies and shake hands with Trump whenever possible.
Famous Trump Supporter Quote: *”I don’t care what Trump has said or what he has done! I only care that he is making my investments grow.”*
*How is that Trumpy changy thingy working out for you?*
It’s a great time to buy stock! In a couple of months the DOW will be above 30000, and you will regret not buying. You’re suppose to buy low! Time to buy, or are you panicking, and selling now
@Mike Cash They rather buy hand sanitizer and toilet paper 😂😂😂😂
@Kenny aka TI What would you as president, do to better handle the coronavirus pandemic?
Lou Montana yep remember reading many Dumpy comments about luv my 401k. THANK YOU PREZ TRUMP. Idiots, it was rebounding when Obama was in office. The stock market just wiped $11 TRILLION…..the total gains from when Dumpy became prez. Love WINNING, WINNING. How are 75 yr olds going to get back all losses.
@Kathy Gmail account They will die from carnivorous. Then the government can take what’s left and give it you.
It won’t be long until information leaks out that Trump intentionally ordered that the CDC limit the availability of test kits in an effort to “keep his numbers down”. Think about it. He publicly stated he didn’t want the Grand Princess cruise ship to dock in a US port because that would increase the number of cases and make him look bad. What’s to stop him from ordering the CDC to put the brakes on the testing process in yet another effort to keep his number down? It is obvious that any decision Trump makes is driven by his narcissistic behavior and whether it makes him look good, not by what is right for the people he is supposed to be serving.
I so hope not, but my gut says that he at least suggested it
This President is unfit for his office. Those in positions of power have had information around this crisis that could have spoken or intervened on months ago. All stayed silent and complicit when they too failed to warn. Remove this President with a mental health hold if needed as his desire for a “miracle” has put those under his “leadership” at great risk. This President not only one at fault here. A Whistleblower was needed two months ago.
What the corona pandemic is doing is showing us in real-time the effectiveness of Trump’s, Biden’s, and Sanders’ leadership skills based on their addresses to the public, to actually pull us through this existential threat. Only one person looks and sounds like a leader, and he is Bernie Sanders. Trump’s address was laughable as always. Biden’s was standard political-speak. Bernie’s was the only one that detailed what needs to happen to prevent what is in the process of happening – right now.
Trump outsourced the test kits from the CDC to some “buddies” and refused to use the WHO kits that are available. Hanks and wife was able to get tested in minutes because they were in Australia. Bummer for us.
Australia has a fraction of the cases as other nations. Their system is under zero stress so far. Stop lying.
I happen to make a mistake and i went on Fox Comments. They still believe it is a hoax. Stupid Stupid.
Oh no, that is bad.
Darwinism.
I live in Montreal, Canada and it’s so sad and unfair the way your heath care system works. It’s insane that over half a million Americans go bankrupt each year because of medical issues. How is it possible that the richest country in the world doesn’t have health care for all? I truly feel sorry for my good friends south of the border and pray that your leaders get their act together now!
In America the rich get richer and the poor have to dig their own graves. Trump’s MAGA to me stands for . . . Make America Greedy Again! Stay safe my friends!
Lack of leader ship! Vote him out!
Lol