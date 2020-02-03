American teacher documents life in Wuhan, center of coronavirus | USA TODAY

February 3, 2020

 

Coronavirus outbreak: American teacher documents life in Wuhan.
American teacher Dr. Diana Adama documented what life in Wuhan, China is like amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

91 Comments on "American teacher documents life in Wuhan, center of coronavirus | USA TODAY"

  1. IX XI | February 3, 2020 at 1:25 PM | Reply

    Why are we treating this like a zombie epidemic?

  2. Eugene w | February 3, 2020 at 1:30 PM | Reply

    If i was you,,id be a suit like them to

    • Henry Townshed | February 3, 2020 at 3:06 PM | Reply

      @Eugene w I’m with you. I would rather be overprotective then under protective

    • Recovering Soul | February 3, 2020 at 3:49 PM | Reply

      It enters through your EYES too. Need eye protection. You can get it from touching a surface then touching your face. GLOVES

    • LoonToon | February 3, 2020 at 5:04 PM | Reply

      xXnoobyragerXx it can enter through eyes, nose, ears, mouth, genitalia.

    • jon henry | February 3, 2020 at 5:47 PM | Reply

      Eugene w That virus aint like other illnesses towards having to come in contact with a surface, it is no joke, its frigging airborne, spreads rapidly & has the potential to even travel through masks, where that women knows what she’s talking about with masks. The virus mutated from an animal to human, why there’s freaking out over the virus, in quickly isolating people, to then create a vaccine to stomp it out in its current form, before it mutates again for the vaccine to be ineffective & it potentially changing into somthing more serious.

    • aims s | February 3, 2020 at 8:08 PM | Reply

      Eyes and ears and mouth and nose, head shoulders knees and toes knees and toes

  3. kyle Peter | February 3, 2020 at 1:36 PM | Reply

    BEN DID IT BETTER 🤳

  4. ayitian1 | February 3, 2020 at 1:38 PM | Reply

    She is inviting death 🤔

  5. Drag Racing and Car Stuff | February 3, 2020 at 1:42 PM | Reply

    Kind of creepy. Reminded me of I Am Legend.

    • Precision Repair | February 3, 2020 at 8:44 PM | Reply

      Already have 20 masks, goggles and gloves, next is dry goods

    • Whop Whep | February 3, 2020 at 8:52 PM | Reply

      the Krippin virus or creepin virus

    • Whop Whep | February 3, 2020 at 8:52 PM | Reply

      @Beautiful kajol exactlu

    • vivien0430 | February 3, 2020 at 9:28 PM | Reply

      Exactly my thought!! Everyone, please try our very best to keep up with our hygiene. Hope this would be over soon. ❤️

    • Whop Whep | February 3, 2020 at 9:52 PM | Reply

      @vivien0430 i once tried to take a shower in early in te morning like 7am while i have fever try this method jut use heater then shower ur fever will be gone and cut onion in half put it near u or place near bed it can absorb virus and air virus or put it in socks before wearing them ancient remedy very useful

  6. fried IT | February 3, 2020 at 1:51 PM | Reply

    You need eye protection too it can be transferred into the eye.

  7. Nidhi Shah | February 3, 2020 at 1:54 PM | Reply

    if hospitals are empty then why did they build new hospital within a week?

    • BUGZNTA | February 3, 2020 at 6:14 PM | Reply

      @The Def1st I get that but there are an extreme shortage of these suits. It would seem like they would be better placed at a hospital dealing with patients. Theres alot of media indicating that some doctors helping patients don’t have the gear shown in the video. Seems odd to me.

    • Doxil vik | February 3, 2020 at 7:11 PM | Reply

      Nidhi Shah because they have more people live in Wuhan more then 6 millions in that city. Most of them are getting infected

    • darryl runnels | February 3, 2020 at 10:00 PM | Reply

      Because all the patients are dead. Common sense really.

    • White Smith | February 3, 2020 at 10:11 PM | Reply

      As Adolf said to Heinrich, “build some “hospitals” wink wink”

    • Gina Decoste | February 3, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

      @Robert Alvarez No you’re wrong. They were giant crematoriums.

  8. Pamela Homeyer | February 3, 2020 at 1:58 PM | Reply

    We can hear you just fine thank you. Thank you for the recording and the update. Best of luck

  9. Joseph Dale | February 3, 2020 at 2:02 PM | Reply

    All of the stuff in Walmart says “Made Here” on it.

  10. Fireproof Crane | February 3, 2020 at 2:12 PM | Reply

    “What we call worldliness simply consists of such people who, if one may so express it, pawn themselves to the world.”
    ― Søren Kierkegaard, The Sickness Unto Death

  11. Wallace Naylor | February 3, 2020 at 2:16 PM | Reply

    You know it’s serious when Wal-Mart closes the doors.

  12. Mary Wylde | February 3, 2020 at 2:18 PM | Reply

    Where are her protective glasses?!

  13. Douglas Lee | February 3, 2020 at 2:37 PM | Reply

    Don’t forget to wear goggles to protect your eyes love.

  14. JustCallMe YaYa | February 3, 2020 at 2:43 PM | Reply

    Coming next week: “American teacher is missing in China”

    • Take the L | February 3, 2020 at 9:55 PM | Reply

      @Luke Abers
      Shill

      A person engaged in covert advertising. The shill attempts to spread buzz by personally endorsing the product in public forums with the pretense of sincerity, when in fact he is being paid for his services.

      Tosser –
      Luke Abers

    • 崔莱 | February 3, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

      @Luke Abers Rumors can cause lots of public harm. These laws were put in place for a reason, there is an abundance of court cases involving misinformation and smears and cyber violence back around 2010. Those incidents lead to the new legislation. Only in the capitalist west do they consider lying and slander a “right”, and look where that’s gotten you? Your media play you around for fools, because they can tell you whatever tf they want without any need for proof or integrity. You were made to think that this chaotic pool of lies is better, this shows just how brainwashed YOU are.

      Public panic does not benefit you in the slightest, quite the contrary, there have been no shortage of cases in which panic causes immeasurable destruction, see for example the Brexit panics a few months back. As for rumors and lies, you won’t think they are so good when you become the target of a smear campaign. Such political shortsightedness on your part and on the part of your governments is what causes the covington kids scandal.

    • Take the L | February 3, 2020 at 10:13 PM | Reply

      @崔莱 Begone Shill!!!!

    • Luke Abers | February 3, 2020 at 10:17 PM | Reply

      @崔莱

      Listen, I understand the underlying logic of what you are saying. But, unfortunately, you are not understanding the state of mankind.

      There are no saints.

      In a world without saints, telling me what I can and cannot say is most obviously not about public harm but about harm to the powerful.

    • 崔莱 | February 3, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

      @Take the L you know if I sued you right now for defamation you WILL go to jail right?

  15. Luis Rodriguez | February 3, 2020 at 2:52 PM | Reply

    China 2019: PROTEST ALL YEAR ROUND
    China 2020: *Coronavirus: Let me help you with that..

  16. Nick B | February 3, 2020 at 2:52 PM | Reply

    “Diana is looking for foreigners to spread information about the virus”
    *winnie the pooh would like to know your location*

  17. Joe Joe | February 3, 2020 at 3:19 PM | Reply

    China not telling their own people what’s going on?

    Wow, I’m shocked. 😏

    • zizi li | February 3, 2020 at 6:18 PM | Reply

      懒得告诉外界发生了什么。美国和欧洲的一些新闻爱怎么抹黑请便吧，几十年来都是这样，我们中国已经无所谓，我们只管自己做好自己、建设自己的国家、和其它国家做点生意就行了。我们不像美国那样输出意识形态、不输出革命、不发动侵略、不干涉其它国家内政，我们就想赚点钱过自己的日子。

    • Yaobin Liu | February 3, 2020 at 7:29 PM | Reply

      i really dont care about the white people who are working hard to spread the rumor of China. i am studying in Europ and i have seen enough. they are just arrogant racist.

    • Enlighted Enlightment | February 3, 2020 at 8:05 PM | Reply

      @Yaobin Liu Same, that’s how Whites are, they Over-hype everything that’s not embarrassing to themselves.

    • NPC S/N 1579325 | February 3, 2020 at 8:56 PM | Reply

      Yaobin Liu

      People are dying

      Yabba dabba do over here: “everybody’s racist against our communist regime!”

      Grow up kid. Go hug some infected people.

    • Lucy! | February 3, 2020 at 9:03 PM | Reply

      zizi li So don’t send medical supplies to China then? Well…ok 🤷‍♀️

  18. Jacobim Mugatu | February 3, 2020 at 3:28 PM | Reply

    On the explanation of the video drop down it says related links: *Kobes final interview*
    Yeah that’s absolutely a related subject.

  19. Iris D | February 3, 2020 at 3:40 PM | Reply

    To everyone saying that it’s not “Hear me good”, I think grammar mistakes are the least of her concerns right now

  20. Tommo Ash | February 3, 2020 at 5:52 PM | Reply

    Everyone: world war 3 is more scary now

    China: hold my Bat soup

