American teacher documents life in Wuhan, center of coronavirus | USA TODAY

Coronavirus outbreak: American teacher documents life in Wuhan.
American teacher Dr. Diana Adama documented what life in Wuhan, China is like amidst the coronavirus outbreak.
Why are we treating this like a zombie epidemic?
@Troy Glazer it is a bio weapon against China.
Because people are STUPID.
@IX XI wild chickens*
Ummmmm because it can easily be so if we don’t.
MORE PEOPLE HAVE DIED FROM THE FLU.
If i was you,,id be a suit like them to
@Eugene w I’m with you. I would rather be overprotective then under protective
It enters through your EYES too. Need eye protection. You can get it from touching a surface then touching your face. GLOVES
xXnoobyragerXx it can enter through eyes, nose, ears, mouth, genitalia.
Eugene w That virus aint like other illnesses towards having to come in contact with a surface, it is no joke, its frigging airborne, spreads rapidly & has the potential to even travel through masks, where that women knows what she’s talking about with masks. The virus mutated from an animal to human, why there’s freaking out over the virus, in quickly isolating people, to then create a vaccine to stomp it out in its current form, before it mutates again for the vaccine to be ineffective & it potentially changing into somthing more serious.
Eyes and ears and mouth and nose, head shoulders knees and toes knees and toes
BEN DID IT BETTER 🤳
Ben is more mature, definitely a role model for any student he does and will teach.
No one is like Ben.
Lmao. Way to shoot her down
She is inviting death 🤔
@Daniel sifel are you male feminist?.
You do know china hates Americans right? Either the virus will kill her Chinese government will
Itzel Ortega you people are always imposing y’all beliefs on people 😔how is Jesus going to help?
@MrGrimjaw
She was already there before the virus broke out you moron.
@Mike ThaMGTOWMan XD for real
@maxinvasionleet
Okay tiny penis
Kind of creepy. Reminded me of I Am Legend.
Already have 20 masks, goggles and gloves, next is dry goods
the Krippin virus or creepin virus
@Beautiful kajol exactlu
Exactly my thought!! Everyone, please try our very best to keep up with our hygiene. Hope this would be over soon. ❤️
@vivien0430 i once tried to take a shower in early in te morning like 7am while i have fever try this method jut use heater then shower ur fever will be gone and cut onion in half put it near u or place near bed it can absorb virus and air virus or put it in socks before wearing them ancient remedy very useful
You need eye protection too it can be transferred into the eye.
That is true, many people don’t know that yet. I would wear goggles tbh..
Stupidity is transferred thru the brain. She has it badly for being there in the first place.
That’s too extreme. It’s all about keeping your hands away from your face. I got the info from a doctor.
It enters the eyes through your tear ducts.
It’s airborne to, so your hands are the least of your worries. If everyone is wearing masks it isn’t as important though.
Lies
if hospitals are empty then why did they build new hospital within a week?
@The Def1st I get that but there are an extreme shortage of these suits. It would seem like they would be better placed at a hospital dealing with patients. Theres alot of media indicating that some doctors helping patients don’t have the gear shown in the video. Seems odd to me.
Nidhi Shah because they have more people live in Wuhan more then 6 millions in that city. Most of them are getting infected
Because all the patients are dead. Common sense really.
As Adolf said to Heinrich, “build some “hospitals” wink wink”
@Robert Alvarez No you’re wrong. They were giant crematoriums.
We can hear you just fine thank you. Thank you for the recording and the update. Best of luck
Thank God, some positivity.
Roflmao…you must get trolled con-stantly.
Hello frend
All of the stuff in Walmart says “Made Here” on it.
or “You Made This. Don’t you remember??” LOL
Made across the street
@Crystal Yeah they do. Look at how people are mocked for saying “they took our jobs” They’re just called racist so cheap Chinese and Hispanic labor can continue to be exploited.
Seriously, what does it say on their products?
Lmao
“What we call worldliness simply consists of such people who, if one may so express it, pawn themselves to the world.”
― Søren Kierkegaard, The Sickness Unto Death
You know it’s serious when Wal-Mart closes the doors.
You mean waffle house?
Yes when a Walmart aka FEMA closes their doors it’s definitely a real major thing. Sad that she’s stuck over there, and flights are being shutdown from Wuhan China, but still people goes to Singapore and fly to Hawaii, and from Hawaii to the US.
What will Mike Bloomberg do
MacDonads and Starbucks and Apple…..
TOTALLY AGREE WITH YOU 👍🏽
Where are her protective glasses?!
Face shield, gloves and ear muffs
Don’t forget to wear goggles to protect your eyes love.
@Mike Mondano No- not really. Viruses usually don’t go flying off people on their own. If someone is coughing they are ejecting small particles that stay in the air for 4 or 5 minutes depending on humidity and temperature . These can be stopped or greatly reduced by the N-95 which is used in industry to protect against everything from mold to air born silicon.
They are pretty tbh
Ohhhh. Orientals so smart.
@Col. Cotton Hill can I get a full mask like those doctors
Googles are not useless. Covering the nose and mouth is key
Coming next week: “American teacher is missing in China”
@Luke Abers
Shill
–
A person engaged in covert advertising. The shill attempts to spread buzz by personally endorsing the product in public forums with the pretense of sincerity, when in fact he is being paid for his services.
Tosser –
Luke Abers
@Luke Abers Rumors can cause lots of public harm. These laws were put in place for a reason, there is an abundance of court cases involving misinformation and smears and cyber violence back around 2010. Those incidents lead to the new legislation. Only in the capitalist west do they consider lying and slander a “right”, and look where that’s gotten you? Your media play you around for fools, because they can tell you whatever tf they want without any need for proof or integrity. You were made to think that this chaotic pool of lies is better, this shows just how brainwashed YOU are.
Public panic does not benefit you in the slightest, quite the contrary, there have been no shortage of cases in which panic causes immeasurable destruction, see for example the Brexit panics a few months back. As for rumors and lies, you won’t think they are so good when you become the target of a smear campaign. Such political shortsightedness on your part and on the part of your governments is what causes the covington kids scandal.
@崔莱 Begone Shill!!!!
@崔莱
Listen, I understand the underlying logic of what you are saying. But, unfortunately, you are not understanding the state of mankind.
There are no saints.
In a world without saints, telling me what I can and cannot say is most obviously not about public harm but about harm to the powerful.
@Take the L you know if I sued you right now for defamation you WILL go to jail right?
China 2019: PROTEST ALL YEAR ROUND
China 2020: *Coronavirus: Let me help you with that..
Not china, just hk you moron
Honk Kong is almost not even china
Speaking of threat of China, such as this Coronavirus outbreak; truth is there’s about 650,000 people who die of Flu worldwide every year. Truth is this virus had been created in the lab, and in existence in the West for a decade. These Coronavirus strains were known to have stored in U.S.A in N. America, U.K in Europe, and Australia in Asia-Pacific for quite some times. Over a millions views on this link lately, https://bbs.chinadaily.com.cn/forum.php?mod=viewthread&tid=724132&fromuid=764911
@Father Fred Keep smoking them ciggies. They are good for you.
That wasn’t China you idiot, that was Hong Kong.
“Diana is looking for foreigners to spread information about the virus”
*winnie the pooh would like to know your location*
China not telling their own people what’s going on?
Wow, I’m shocked. 😏
懒得告诉外界发生了什么。美国和欧洲的一些新闻爱怎么抹黑请便吧，几十年来都是这样，我们中国已经无所谓，我们只管自己做好自己、建设自己的国家、和其它国家做点生意就行了。我们不像美国那样输出意识形态、不输出革命、不发动侵略、不干涉其它国家内政，我们就想赚点钱过自己的日子。
i really dont care about the white people who are working hard to spread the rumor of China. i am studying in Europ and i have seen enough. they are just arrogant racist.
@Yaobin Liu Same, that’s how Whites are, they Over-hype everything that’s not embarrassing to themselves.
Yaobin Liu
People are dying
Yabba dabba do over here: “everybody’s racist against our communist regime!”
Grow up kid. Go hug some infected people.
zizi li So don’t send medical supplies to China then? Well…ok 🤷♀️
On the explanation of the video drop down it says related links: *Kobes final interview*
Yeah that’s absolutely a related subject.
To everyone saying that it’s not “Hear me good”, I think grammar mistakes are the least of her concerns right now
If she can hear herself talk then why would she think others can’t hear her good lol
😂 then why did you bring it up 😂
It does say “American teacher” in the title. If it didn’t include “teacher” I’m sure no one would have cared.
True enough, but if she’s an English teacher then whoooooosh
Everyone: world war 3 is more scary now
China: hold my Bat soup