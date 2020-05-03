Ambassador Susan Rice, National Security Adviser to President Obama, discusses the pandemic preparation the Obama WH gave to the Trump administration. Amb. Rice released her memoir 'Tough Love' in 2019. Aired on 4/9/2020.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Amb. Rice: The Trump WH Received Many Warnings | Morning Joe | MSNBC