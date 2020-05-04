Amanpour calls world leader’s remark to reporter ‘shocking’

CNN's Christiane Amanpour discusses the concerns that surround Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
CNN's Christiane Amanpour discusses the concerns that surround Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
McConnell says so what constantly, other words by McConnell, who cares, blue states won’t get help.
@Brother Sanguinary How come all the liberal dem’s want red states to give all the lazy people free money, health carre. college etc. You don’t work you don’t eat. We conservatives work for our money!
@98LowDown perhaps…but no less than the inbred Appalachian hillbilly Republican meth heads
@98LowDown Cite?
@William H Music 2020 william your intense gayness is obvious to all of us.
@William H Music 2020 What a pathetic stooge you are. I fear might even be an adult.
Nothing should be shocking anymore when Humanity is behaving their worst yet.
@Robo Trump Trump knows that if he doesnt get the economy open now he will loose in November and is willing to gamble with all our lives to make that happen.
Brother Sanguinary , that’s just more “orange man bad” brainwashing and fantasy assumption.
Agenda 2030 will be pretty shocking
“Humanity is behaving their worst yet”
Oh please, read some history books.
American translation:
“I take no responsibility”.
@fireson23 And I deserve all the glory
Now give me my noble prize.
@CHARLIE o and I was being sacarstic the whole time.
That’s because they cut the quote due to some translation difficulty, he actually said “So what? What do you want me to do? I have Messiah in my name, but I don’t do miracles” [His middle name is actually Messias in portugues…]
Karma Geddon, Tyranny requires no translation, it’s the universal language of authoritarian rule.
When you can watch Stupid dive headfirst into a grave.
Albert Einstein said there are two things that are infinite the universe and human stupidity and it wasn’t so sure about the first
Explain why cleaning out the gene pool is stupid. We have far too many people that are kept alive by modern medicine long enough to reproduce, when nature would have eliminated their genetic line to preserve fitness of the population. Explain to me the benefit of the ever increasing percentage of diabetics that we keep alive artificially? Or how about the HIV carriers? Or the obese? They do not add value and are a significant drain on resources and impede societal advances.
Right Now!!!
Heathen S But I bet you’re totally against abortion.
@Lisa Eischens but but but. Rebut my argument, nincompoop.
The actual statement behind the president’s reaction was: “the virus decided do the dirty job for us and you want me to stop it; eh?!”
So what exactly can he do? Brasil is a poor country, a complete lock down will kill even much more people than that! Leftist morons, this pandemic is the direct result of your beloved globalism, so stfu!!!
Its a blessing for the haters. But its not going to happen.
@Surgien Heorte “another one of those cowards” so are you clown boy
He is so disgusting, what is he even doing in that position, meassures shouls be put in place so people like that wont sit in such positions.
Indeed. You have to take a test to drive a car. So why you wont demand a IQ test of the leaders you elect. A test that shows that you are with sound mind and common knowledge. If we had, we would never see a really dumb person as a leader again. Trump wouldn’t happen, cause we all know how actual braindead that man is. Talking about putting cleaning fluid inside the body, or light….WTF…. Even a 9 year old in my country knew that was NO NO. I would have felt SO embarrassed if I lived in a city that voted for him. In some ways it shows that i am smarter than 67 million Americans. And that’s cool. Now, the ones who dream of 4 more years of this piss ant politician wannabe, comb over king, Trump, IQ 54, those people are even dumber. “He just need 4 more years, and he is gone fix everything, drain the swamp”. What the f are you people thinking?. He had Congress and the Senate, for 2 years and did nothing but filling up the swamp. “Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on ME”…. “Who is the fool? The fool, or the fool that follows him”
@sun dial 4% of world population. 32% of cases. 27% of deaths. Truly pathetic. The “greatest nation in history” just pooped it’s pants, all because of dumpster donny.
@sun dial US was the 43rd country to have a Wuhan travel ban, after it was already breaking out in Italy and Iran with no travel ban from either. 40,000 came into US from China after ban without any health screening/quarantines.
@sun dial Biden shamelessly went golfing, held political rallies, and watched FAUX news while denying COVID-19. Then he had the GALL to claim he had contained COVID19 and he alone would miraculously make the “15 US cases” disappear overnight!
And Biden got on NATIONWIDE TV and LIED to Americans that drinking disinfectants would cure COVID-19. He continued racist remarks like “China virus”.
And let’s not forget how Biden kowtowed before PUTIN in Helsinki–simply SHAMEFUL! And when, oh when, is Mexico going to pay for Biden’s Wall?
Biden, best friends with murderers Putin (former head of the KGB), MBS, and KJU.
Remember to vote PUTIN–tRUMP 2020 /s
Z O
You, I and Them are the measure. Too bad most of you are to complacent to stand up.
He wants to get rid of the poor and people of the amazon, that way he can burn up the region for cattle, and farming. get rid of the slums
L Pi absolutely correct and that hurts my heart
There are way too many sociopaths running countries right now.
Let’s do something about it.
@Nexus Q As a non American I love how you people are tearing eachother apart. Keep being divided it’s a strong look.
@Catherine NELSON Genocide, Slavery, wars that lasted hundreds of years. I mean Genghis Khan killed like 40 million people. Bad yes thirty times worse hard to swallow.
@SuntzuMocro Im an Australian dummy
@SuntzuMocro what do you stand for?
You support Cnn fake news network and there satanic network?
Or are you just still asleep
He says so what, like he he didn’t care when the Amazon forest was ravaged by fire.
That was a damn shame!
He doesn`t want the Amazon forest to be ravaged by fire.
@Denis Charette Yes he does. He is all about buring them and clearcutting. He is all about more farm land.
Ruth Dawang Your right but this was trumps response to those fires,
“I have gotten to know President @jairbolsonaro well in our dealings with Brazil,” Trump tweeted. “He is working very hard on the Amazon fires and in all respects doing a great job for the people of Brazil – Not easy. He and his country have the full and complete support of the USA!”
Are you surprised???
He ordered the burning. Why would he make any attempt to stop them ?
I don’t think he cares y’all. Save your time and energy.
So what? I think most politicians think that, why else would they say “ we need to open up the economy “ despite people dying.
“despite people dying” people die everyday since history began, genius
I know we have our own concerns right now, but the US is still more than able to intervene here with apolitical help.We must help these people. They will be helpless against COVID-19.
Just like the USA. Get back to work and earn the multimillionaire and billionaires there pennies.
With this administration and president don’t count on it
You cannot trust a man who admires a clown named after a duck like the current president of the U.S.A.
@MC KO Mc Ko I am 70 tears old so I’ve been an adult for quite a while now! Next is being a corpse which with this virus thing going around should be sooner rather than later!
@Kevin Kev it was the Russikies!
@mat bauer Mat the last time this happened was a 100 years ago so that left B.S. won’t work here. that’s just nature doing what it does best evolve!
Tree Creeper LOL.. fool..you’re not even aware that it’s the demoncraps who want these mail in ballots without voter ID.. that way, all those illegals and “ dead” demoncraps can vote.. perfect demoncrap..low IQ , barely making double digits.
Harry Rodriguez , sounds good boomer. How old is 70 tears anyway?
It’s a waste of time to write Bolsonaro any letter. He obviously takes delight in suffering and wants to see poor Brazillians especially die. At this point, it’s best to circumvent him and work directly with governors, mayors and community leaders. They are Brazil’s best hope at this point.
Another malignant narcissist like you know who. Some in the world have learned nothing about electing populist candidates with right-wing agendas.
This is culling. Survival is directly proportional to your wealth. Who cares if millions of poor dies. Is it not the same with the USA ?
Lets Snugglez Because undermining the legitimacy of country government’s has worked so well.
@Patrick O’Neil Just like the US, countries like Brazil don’t only have federal governments. They have state governments and local governments. Many NGOs and international bodies work directly with state and local governments all the time. When the federal government has a hands off policy of doing nothing. There is nothing to undermine.
maybe someone will send him a covid sneeze thru the mail?
As arrogant as trump
@Matheus Fernandes what disinfectant has Bolsonaro advised you to inject to fight covid?
mark I don’t know about that but bolsonaro once said he wouldn’t rape a reporter because she was too ugly for him. Maybe they are both as disgusting.
@Matheus Fernandes he is more than transparent than trump. He didnt try to hide his evil agenda by shifting blame , creating controversies, confusion n divisiveness amongst the pple so as to deflect n distract them
And almost as ignorant and unqualified as Trump. Almost.
Both dangerous
Oh wow. The thing is that the signs were there before they elected him, this uncaring and lack of sympathy didn’t just start. Sometimes people do not know what they want, they vote out one snake with a head, and vote in one with ten heads.
Most voters in Brazil wanted the monster.
Be very careful when voting for populists. Pray for Brazil 🙏
He’s close trump friend.
@Rene Rolon I know!!
“What do you want me to do about it?” Unbelievable.. Yet another example of a far-right government completely failing to govern.
@Iblis König SPOT ON, GREAT INSIGHT. They only value wealth, money. People mean nothing beside a means to wealth
“So what?” My sweet Lord, he doesn’t even pretend to care!
At least he’s honest lol 😂😂
Lulz True! 😜
“So what , what should i do , my work , i am lazy corrupt right winger and we dont do that thing called work” , message is the same from leader of USA , Hungary , Turkey , Russia and North Korea the axis of fascism .
What are you saying is trump come on he is being told to say something about the death toll and how awful it is.
@Michael Wachendorf Any sensible would say, “That’s very sad.” Saying “So what?” is really heartless.
Those should have been the very last words to ever come out of his mouth. And they should have been carved into his gravestone.