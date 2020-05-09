Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) tells Chris Hayes, “People from Alabama are going to have to ask have we traveled to Georgia or Florida lately. What they’re doing in those two states I think is just crazy.” Aired on 04/21/2020.
Alabama Senator On Georgia Reopening Economy: ‘It’s Just Crazy’ | All In | MSNBC
It is crazy, half the country on shutdown and the other half spreading.
Ishmael Cato based off of your horrible grammar and spelling, I honestly think maybe, possibly you’re the uneducated one here. Every comment you type is marked “edited”, yet the grammar is still utterly horrendous after your editing. No wonder you’re preaching herbal medicines versus actual doctors and scientists. We’re in the 21st century, dude, get real and stop being stupid. Please, educate yourself with facts and science.
Ishmael Cato Also, a modern drug is called “medicine”, no matter if it is derived from a herb, or designed synthetically. You were speaking of herbal healing, which is definitely not the same thing as a drug being created from a herb, that has been studied by doctors, or proven to work, etc.
Here are 2 doctors with a combined 40 years of experience on the ground telling us all that lock-down is ridiculous… https://youtu.be/xfLVxx_lBLU
half are under house arrest, the other half have freedom
If a good-ol’ boy from Alabama calls you crazy…
I’m just sayin’, y’all.
I lived in both GA and AL, and it is true that if AL is saying “Hey wha’cha do’n, dummy?” it is probably time to check yourself.
Its a bit like if your wildest friend says “Hey maybe you have had enough to drink”.
Dark Rainbow Doug Jones has common sense
@Real Vessel In fairness, lots of “good-ole boys” have plenty of common sense.
doug jones is no good ol boy. thankfully, he will be out in november.
Mitch is the “Poison Pill” lodged and choking the throat of Senate
And of the nation.
Been at it for years.
I’m an Australian and my heart breaks witnessing the horror of what is happening in the USA. In Australia we had our first confirmed case of Covid 19 on January the 25th and now here in April we have had a total of 71 confirmed covid 19 deaths instead of the over 30,000 deaths we could have had in my state Victoria alone if our Prime Minister Scott Morrison had of chosen to handle the covid 19 crisis in the delusional, dangerous, and deadly way Donald Trump did and still continues to handle the crisis even inciting civil unrest with his tweets about liberating various states when over 45,000 Americans have died so far and growing which is only going to cause a tsunami of more CREMATIONS NOT liberation!
How Trump or any Governor could even consider easing restrictions when the USA is no where near close to having control over the virus is incomprehensible to me. Please look at how Australia and New Zealand has and is handling the crisis and then compare and you will see the catastrophe in your country could have been avoided if only Trump wasn’t President as under Trump’s Covid 19 ‘leadership’ he is responsible for turning the country he claimed to want to make great again into the deadliest country in the world in only a few short months! Including turning the UNITED States of America into the DIVIDED States of America so for the sake of helping to save American lives, stay home, UNITE and vote your President Of Death out in November before he completely destroys your country.
@ATM GUY I also like a civilized discussion. USA has obviously strong points like: very stronge knowledge industry; great athletes; beautiful environment and nature, strong military, the farmers and I probably forget things. But unfortunately, I see also a lot of things currently in the USA that look a lot like 3th world countries. Maybe I wasn’t clear enough that it worries me. Third world countries are known for having a huge difference in wealth. The difference between the wealthy in the USA and the poor is higher than in most developed countries and closer to third world countries. And the wealth gap is growing. 3th world countries are known for having a lot of corruption. Quite a lot of that seems to be going on in the USA too. Congress people (Rep. and dem) with personal stocks that were strategically trading those stocks when they had gotten secret information. Politicians individually and both political parties that are sponsored by large corporations (NRA, pharmaceutical industry, weapon industry, financial institutions). Trump University and Trump foundation were frauds. Use of bribes to get into the school you want.
Detoriating infrastructure. Inequality of access to good education. There are public schools but of very different quality. You have to go to the school in your district. Housing is quite often relatively expensive in districts with good public schools. Private schools are mainly only affordable for the wealthy. Higher education is for lower income americans not affordable. Working poor; many children need schoollunches to get a decent meal, life expectancy is declining, a lot of violence, many pepple in prison. Divided country.
@ATM GUY By the way I am from the Netherlands and I have worked and lived for 5 years in the USA in Iowa and NYC around 1990.
@ATM GUY You too, ATM– and keep bolstering the morale of your daughter. She needs it and appreciates it. God bless you both. Take care.
Okkie Trooy I’ll keep this short for you since it’s obvious you don’t like President Trump and your talking points sound like something from the Democrats play book. What the president campaigned on he has kept his promises. Lowest unemployment in the history of the country. Greatest wealth creation. Better trade deals . Less regulations for our companies. A drastic reduction in the price of health care. Case in point for our health care(Obama was having 30%-50% rate increases)my increase for next year is only 3.5% under Trump. Even Abortions have drastically been reduced. The Democrats are the one’s who have ruined our inner cities. The major city that I live near they have controlled for 70 years. It’s one of the deadliest cities in the country. Talk about misappropriation of money. Usa is the most visited country. Has the highest number of people that want to move to our country. The most generous. The most innovative. This is hardly a 3rd world country. Poor choice of words.
@O. A. L I didn’t post the dems created it, I posted they colluded with China to spread it, the crazies said Trump was lying about having a vaccine quickly and complained, now we may have one soon and they complain, the irony. You can post a credible link for paying back the stimulus checks, you post so many lies I’m not wasting my time trying to find proof for you, if government cared the dems would be helping instead of fighting Trump every step of the way. I live in the real world and people don’t fight about Trump, I have already seen many Trump signs and not one for Biden, does he even have a sign?
Remember in November when the death toll skyrockets in the next months it was all because of the Republicans’ impatience and states’ lack of support from Trump.
The death toll sky rocketed because Pelosi told people to go to Chinatown, people are losing everything they need to work, they don’t have a disability payment every month or live in mommies basement, so show some compassion.
you457wx ohh god wake up Now it’s Pelosi’s fault ? yeezz you trumpetiers are really that stupid. Even if pelosi said that, your PRESIDENT SHOULD HAVE TOLD HER AND THE PEOPLE NOT TO DO THAT . But did he ?????? No he kept his mouth shut and left you all in the dark And the financial part ?? YOUR NOT THE ONLY ONE STRUGGLING, THE WHOLE WORLD IS STRUGGLING NOT ONLY THE USA. If you’re president had acted straight away and made plans instead off rallying on tv maybe he could have helped people WHO REALLY STRUGGLE
.BUT INSTEAD HE IS HELPING HIS OWN BUSINESS AND THAT FROM HIS RICH FRIENDS .So if you want to blame SOMEONE blame you president.
@Just a bystander THE FACTS you’ll probably cry now, The virus left China in early Jan., so when China announced the virus Dec. 31st they already had it for 6 weeks, around that time 5 million people left Wuhan China and they carried the virus around the world, so unless Trump is a physic the damage was already done. On feb. 29th Pelosi tells Trump bashers that they should go to Chinatown, it’s safe because she believes Fauci, on Feb. 29th the virus is here carried by people who left China, soooo going to Chinatown is not smart, it’s ignorant. Pelosi did not say be safe or anything about social distancing, but see for yourself, https://youtu.be/VAEfSHeH4Lc?t=7, TODAY’S NEWS At least two people who died in early and mid-February had contracted the novel coronavirus, health officials in California said Tuesday, signaling that the virus may have spread — and claimed lives — in the United States weeks earlier than previously thought. Tissue samples taken during autopsies of two individuals who died at home in Santa Clara County, Calif., tested positive for the virus, local health officials said in a statement. The victims died on Feb. 6 and Feb. 17, the person that died on Feb 6 got the virus at least a week or two before that.
you457wx Cry?? lol nuhh i looked at your comments and i could only think “ what a brainless moron we have here”
Your president CALLED IT A HOAX . Then he admitted for everyone to see AND HEAR HE KNEW IT WAS A PANDEMIC. Now tell me brainless zombie what has he done after he said that ? I tell you RALLYING TO REACH MORONS LIKE YOU. And sadly he got to you . Ohh well maybe something else catches you. . And yes the damage was done, not by Polosi but by your own president. He should have listened to all the advice and WARNINGS he got but did he ??? nuhh he went outside RALLYING. so wake up dude your not handling the facts as it is
Ty Alabama for letting the rest of us know there is still hope for the south.
Alabama almost elected Roy Moore over this guy. The south is still screwed
It is like having a public pool and in half the pool you are allowed to pee in 🤦🏼♀️
It’s more like jumping in the ocean with an anchor tied to ur leg
Thanks Governor for stating the obvious, Governor Kemp has made a ver bad decision. I live in Georgia, I’m very concerned about surging numbers.
@dogboy1953 We can accommodate you on all those and as a bonus well measure you up for a wooden overcoat.
You’re gonna need a lot of pine planks to bury dead Georgians.
Maybe Kemp can go around giving eulogies.
The high numbers are fake news
You’re about to find out if you live there.
Go look at some graphs of infection rates.
You gotta get below certain thresholds of suspending the rules will cause an explosion of cases.
Getting your hair cut in Atlanta is a terrible, terrible idea.
In an isolated village, not so much. But the chain of transmission results in it popping up everywhere if people don’t stay put.
And without robust testing, it’s a complete crapshoot, with the odds strongly favoring the virus.
Oh yeah me to! I wish we had Stacy
Georgia was one of the last states to do stay at home orders, so why are they the first to reopen? Makes no sense.
#killerKemp
Because Bubba Kemp is dumber than he looks. And he looks REALLY dumb.
Really? The state doesn’t pay unemployment? I’m in PA. We’re land of the taxes up here but I never heard of a state not paying unemployment
because they have common sense
We are CDC genea pigs that’s why
Goodness…America maintains it’s “infamous” status. This is exactly the reason why other Western countries deemed us as “dumb”🤮🙄🤷🏻♂️
@mike boultinghouse just keep believing that nonsense
@Mark Feland hehe. you will be believing it too…Mark, dear boy? did you see this pandemic coming? and you feel secure that you won’t be surprised by other matters soon? what gives you this confidence?
@mike boultinghouse we don’t see you as cool, we see as a bunch of ignorant, brainwashed, arrogant morons. Present circumstances only confirm that view
and yet you put all this time and effort, and focus on the USA, even its boring politics. Its like we are rock stars and you are a groupie! what fascinates you about my country? i would call it an obsession. truthfully? have you considered this? because very few Americans would do the same to another country. Dunno if you are canadian, a brit, or an Aussie, but..what is the deal? is life so banal and empty there you just follow our existence, all glitter-eyed? i can’t fathom you foreigners! please explain this to me? Why would you care?
mike boultinghouse and yet you’re doing nothing but whinge and protest and serve your lord Trump🤷🏻♂️😁
Oh yeah but the Trumpers think he’s doing an amazing job and he’s some kind of hero .. meanwhile 1,000 more cases in a two day period ! I’m a Georgian but not proud of this 😡
@Saved by Grace you need to put down the meth pipe and accept jesus into your life, my confederate brother…
17But whoso hath this world’s good, and seeth his brother have need, and shutteth up his bowels of compassion from him, how dwelleth the love of God in him?
18My little children, let us not love in word, neither in tongue; but in deed and in truth.
@Saved by Grace lol…”bowels of compassion”……who translated THAT?? hehe
@That Indian Dude so, your telling me that idiots not listening to instructions. Is the fault of the president and not of the local government. Rotflmao. I hope all stupid people die from this virus. And the bleed of these people on the hands on government that reopen.
The high numbers are fake news
I’d rather trust a medical doctor and scientists vs Trump and Co.
you would trust Pauly Shore if he said anything anti-Trump
yep you are smart.
It would be ironic if trump got the virus.
Yes there are medical doctors that said we dont need lockdowns
You know you’re doing something wrong when Alabama says you’re being crazy.
you BHI got game in Alabama?
The incompetent Rump administration continues to fail Americans. #TrumpVirus
@Ishmael Cato exactly. Never has worked historically.
@Melvin Gillham Certain people need to be kept inside like the ones with preexisting conditions and the elderly, but the rest of us being locked down is very irresponsible.
@Ishmael Cato its irresponsible period, it’s a personal freedom guaranteed by the constitution. And under article 6 coupled with 18 USC 242. Any who are denied that right under color of law, can criminally prosecute those who do, up to and including the president. Just a note, there is no “good for me but not for thee”. Not in this case. Not by force.
This inept administration and the sycophants that blindly serve under the banner of hate and corruption.
@ClamJumper James correct, the demwits… and that administration ended in ’16.
If the Federal government stops supporting the States, then the States should stop collecting taxes for the Federal Government.
States are the ones being criminal in their shut downs. I say screw both fed and state, prosecute the state politicians for violating the constitution.
they dont. in fact CA will be deplete its UE benefits next week, and the governor go to DC with hat in hand like a beggar, and there is 5 more months of payments!
If the states are going to open so early, who is pocketing the money. I’ve got a good idea who going to profit and is sure isnt the people.
@Johnny Hatchet the more Antifa dying the better. so I’m all for whatever that takes. its mostly antifa voters in NYC.
Love Senator Doug Jones! Alabama is so appreciative of our Democrat!
This virus death toll can only spike.. the wealthy could careless about public health!
The wealthy don’t make money …
We make their money for them …
Your death numbers will only spike due to being so broke and having NO food. Common sense says NO state has enough unemployment funding to cover MORE unemployment numbers than the Great Depression itself ! If you do NOT work or grow food, YOU will starve and die ! Alabama can go F’ their poorly educated football worshiping carcasses and if they ask me where I am from, a useless eating freeloading political clown like this would get beaten or blasted before spoken to !
New Era Mysteries & Conspiracies There would be more than enough funds is government watched out for its citizens instead of investing billions in weapon technology over the decades. Think about that. Multi billion dollar aircraft carriers in the MiddleEast protecting rich american interests and the working man is paying for it. Thats just one example.
the virus death toll is fake news
At the Alabama border: Anything to declare?
Me: AR-15 machinegun, ammunition, and a nagging cough.
@Constituent A The latest contraband: throat lozenges.
If you call your AR a machine gun you will be laughed at but since you called that semi auto pea shooter one I doubt you’ve ever even touched a gun.
Robski@AKOU refers to the rifles he tests as AK-74s and AK-47s. That doesn’t mean that he never touched a “gun”. The bulk of his reviews are of semi-auto rifles, not FA. Gun ownership is not a monolithic block, everyone’s different. Mr GunsnGear is not like Brandon Herrera or NutnFancy. Anyway, I have never owned a direct impingement rifle or pistol, bad design. It has always been roller lock, piston driven, or blowback. Various calibers: 5 .56, 7.62×39, .22, 9mm, 7.62x54r.
its none of your business.
@Jerry S Apparently, you have never traveled. Checkpoint Charlie, dmz.
The South Shall RISE AGAIN!!!! In death toll numbers…….
high virus death toll numbers is fake news
Georgia’s governor should start ordering coffins ahead of time
Wow…that is just tragic.
its none of your business. go back to your house arrest