Alabama Senator On Georgia Reopening Economy: 'It's Just Crazy' | All In | MSNBC

May 9, 2020

 

Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) tells Chris Hayes, “People from Alabama are going to have to ask have we traveled to Georgia or Florida lately. What they’re doing in those two states I think is just crazy.” Aired on 04/21/2020.
101 Comments on "Alabama Senator On Georgia Reopening Economy: ‘It’s Just Crazy’ | All In | MSNBC"

  1. Dale Rogers | April 21, 2020 at 10:03 PM | Reply

    It is crazy, half the country on shutdown and the other half spreading.

    • ItsRaspyyy | April 26, 2020 at 2:21 PM | Reply

      Ishmael Cato based off of your horrible grammar and spelling, I honestly think maybe, possibly you’re the uneducated one here. Every comment you type is marked “edited”, yet the grammar is still utterly horrendous after your editing. No wonder you’re preaching herbal medicines versus actual doctors and scientists. We’re in the 21st century, dude, get real and stop being stupid. Please, educate yourself with facts and science.

    • ItsRaspyyy | April 26, 2020 at 2:26 PM | Reply

      Ishmael Cato Also, a modern drug is called “medicine”, no matter if it is derived from a herb, or designed synthetically. You were speaking of herbal healing, which is definitely not the same thing as a drug being created from a herb, that has been studied by doctors, or proven to work, etc.

    • Dale Rogers | April 26, 2020 at 2:28 PM | Reply

      @ItsRaspyyy Correct.

    • Ishmael Cato | April 27, 2020 at 8:51 PM | Reply

      Here are 2 doctors with a combined 40 years of experience on the ground telling us all that lock-down is ridiculous… https://youtu.be/xfLVxx_lBLU

    • Jerry S | May 1, 2020 at 3:50 PM | Reply

      half are under house arrest, the other half have freedom

  2. Dark Rainbow | April 21, 2020 at 10:09 PM | Reply

    If a good-ol’ boy from Alabama calls you crazy…

    I’m just sayin’, y’all.

  3. Soren Ingram | April 21, 2020 at 10:10 PM | Reply

    Mitch is the “Poison Pill” lodged and choking the throat of Senate

  4. Activated By333 | April 21, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

    I’m an Australian and my heart breaks witnessing the horror of what is happening in the USA. In Australia we had our first confirmed case of Covid 19 on January the 25th and now here in April we have had a total of 71 confirmed covid 19 deaths instead of the over 30,000 deaths we could have had in my state Victoria alone if our Prime Minister Scott Morrison had of chosen to handle the covid 19 crisis in the delusional, dangerous, and deadly way Donald Trump did and still continues to handle the crisis even inciting civil unrest with his tweets about liberating various states when over 45,000 Americans have died so far and growing which is only going to cause a tsunami of more CREMATIONS NOT liberation!

    How Trump or any Governor could even consider easing restrictions when the USA is no where near close to having control over the virus is incomprehensible to me. Please look at how Australia and New Zealand has and is handling the crisis and then compare and you will see the catastrophe in your country could have been avoided if only Trump wasn’t President as under Trump’s Covid 19 ‘leadership’ he is responsible for turning the country he claimed to want to make great again into the deadliest country in the world in only a few short months! Including turning the UNITED States of America into the DIVIDED States of America so for the sake of helping to save American lives, stay home, UNITE and vote your President Of Death out in November before he completely destroys your country.

    • Okkie Trooy | May 3, 2020 at 2:40 PM | Reply

      @ATM GUY I also like a civilized discussion. USA has obviously strong points like: very stronge knowledge industry; great athletes; beautiful environment and nature, strong military, the farmers and I probably forget things. But unfortunately, I see also a lot of things currently in the USA that look a lot like 3th world countries. Maybe I wasn’t clear enough that it worries me. Third world countries are known for having a huge difference in wealth. The difference between the wealthy in the USA and the poor is higher than in most developed countries and closer to third world countries. And the wealth gap is growing. 3th world countries are known for having a lot of corruption. Quite a lot of that seems to be going on in the USA too. Congress people (Rep. and dem) with personal stocks that were strategically trading those stocks when they had gotten secret information. Politicians individually and both political parties that are sponsored by large corporations (NRA, pharmaceutical industry, weapon industry, financial institutions). Trump University and Trump foundation were frauds. Use of bribes to get into the school you want.
      Detoriating infrastructure. Inequality of access to good education. There are public schools but of very different quality. You have to go to the school in your district. Housing is quite often relatively expensive in districts with good public schools. Private schools are mainly only affordable for the wealthy. Higher education is for lower income americans not affordable. Working poor; many children need schoollunches to get a decent meal, life expectancy is declining, a lot of violence, many pepple in prison. Divided country.

    • Okkie Trooy | May 3, 2020 at 4:34 PM | Reply

      @ATM GUY By the way I am from the Netherlands and I have worked and lived for 5 years in the USA in Iowa and NYC around 1990.

    • Wado Waleli | May 3, 2020 at 4:36 PM | Reply

      @ATM GUY You too, ATM– and keep bolstering the morale of your daughter. She needs it and appreciates it. God bless you both. Take care.

    • ATM GUY | May 3, 2020 at 7:33 PM | Reply

      Okkie Trooy I’ll keep this short for you since it’s obvious you don’t like President Trump and your talking points sound like something from the Democrats play book. What the president campaigned on he has kept his promises. Lowest unemployment in the history of the country. Greatest wealth creation. Better trade deals . Less regulations for our companies. A drastic reduction in the price of health care. Case in point for our health care(Obama was having 30%-50% rate increases)my increase for next year is only 3.5% under Trump. Even Abortions have drastically been reduced. The Democrats are the one’s who have ruined our inner cities. The major city that I live near they have controlled for 70 years. It’s one of the deadliest cities in the country. Talk about misappropriation of money. Usa is the most visited country. Has the highest number of people that want to move to our country. The most generous. The most innovative. This is hardly a 3rd world country. Poor choice of words.

    • you457wx | May 6, 2020 at 5:58 AM | Reply

      @O. A. L I didn’t post the dems created it, I posted they colluded with China to spread it, the crazies said Trump was lying about having a vaccine quickly and complained, now we may have one soon and they complain, the irony. You can post a credible link for paying back the stimulus checks, you post so many lies I’m not wasting my time trying to find proof for you, if government cared the dems would be helping instead of fighting Trump every step of the way. I live in the real world and people don’t fight about Trump, I have already seen many Trump signs and not one for Biden, does he even have a sign?

  5. bobmatzke | April 21, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

    Remember in November when the death toll skyrockets in the next months it was all because of the Republicans’ impatience and states’ lack of support from Trump.

    • you457wx | April 23, 2020 at 10:05 AM | Reply

      The death toll sky rocketed because Pelosi told people to go to Chinatown, people are losing everything they need to work, they don’t have a disability payment every month or live in mommies basement, so show some compassion.

    • Just a bystander | April 23, 2020 at 10:25 AM | Reply

      you457wx ohh god wake up Now it’s Pelosi’s fault ? yeezz you trumpetiers are really that stupid. Even if pelosi said that, your PRESIDENT SHOULD HAVE TOLD HER AND THE PEOPLE NOT TO DO THAT . But did he ?????? No he kept his mouth shut and left you all in the dark And the financial part ?? YOUR NOT THE ONLY ONE STRUGGLING, THE WHOLE WORLD IS STRUGGLING NOT ONLY THE USA. If you’re president had acted straight away and made plans instead off rallying on tv maybe he could have helped people WHO REALLY STRUGGLE
      .BUT INSTEAD HE IS HELPING HIS OWN BUSINESS AND THAT FROM HIS RICH FRIENDS .So if you want to blame SOMEONE blame you president.

    • you457wx | April 23, 2020 at 10:33 AM | Reply

      @Just a bystander THE FACTS you’ll probably cry now, The virus left China in early Jan., so when China announced the virus Dec. 31st they already had it for 6 weeks, around that time 5 million people left Wuhan China and they carried the virus around the world, so unless Trump is a physic the damage was already done. On feb. 29th Pelosi tells Trump bashers that they should go to Chinatown, it’s safe because she believes Fauci, on Feb. 29th the virus is here carried by people who left China, soooo going to Chinatown is not smart, it’s ignorant. Pelosi did not say be safe or anything about social distancing, but see for yourself, https://youtu.be/VAEfSHeH4Lc?t=7, TODAY’S NEWS At least two people who died in early and mid-February had contracted the novel coronavirus, health officials in California said Tuesday, signaling that the virus may have spread — and claimed lives — in the United States weeks earlier than previously thought. Tissue samples taken during autopsies of two individuals who died at home in Santa Clara County, Calif., tested positive for the virus, local health officials said in a statement. The victims died on Feb. 6 and Feb. 17, the person that died on Feb 6 got the virus at least a week or two before that.

    • Just a bystander | April 23, 2020 at 11:06 AM | Reply

      you457wx Cry?? lol nuhh i looked at your comments and i could only think “ what a brainless moron we have here”
      Your president CALLED IT A HOAX . Then he admitted for everyone to see AND HEAR HE KNEW IT WAS A PANDEMIC. Now tell me brainless zombie what has he done after he said that ? I tell you RALLYING TO REACH MORONS LIKE YOU. And sadly he got to you . Ohh well maybe something else catches you. . And yes the damage was done, not by Polosi but by your own president. He should have listened to all the advice and WARNINGS he got but did he ??? nuhh he went outside RALLYING. so wake up dude your not handling the facts as it is

    • Jerry S | May 1, 2020 at 3:50 PM | Reply

      yes Trump2020

  6. BanG | April 21, 2020 at 10:38 PM | Reply

    Ty Alabama for letting the rest of us know there is still hope for the south.

  7. FiveFansTube | April 21, 2020 at 10:39 PM | Reply

    It is like having a public pool and in half the pool you are allowed to pee in 🤦🏼‍♀️

  8. Schehera Belcher | April 21, 2020 at 10:59 PM | Reply

    Thanks Governor for stating the obvious, Governor Kemp has made a ver bad decision. I live in Georgia, I’m very concerned about surging numbers.

    • Dominique Hardie | April 30, 2020 at 7:46 PM | Reply

      @dogboy1953 We can accommodate you on all those and as a bonus well measure you up for a wooden overcoat.

    • dogboy1953 | April 30, 2020 at 9:18 PM | Reply

      @Dominique Hardie
      You’re gonna need a lot of pine planks to bury dead Georgians.
      Maybe Kemp can go around giving eulogies.

    • Jerry S | May 1, 2020 at 3:51 PM | Reply

      The high numbers are fake news

    • dogboy1953 | May 1, 2020 at 9:49 PM | Reply

      @Jerry S
      You’re about to find out if you live there.
      Go look at some graphs of infection rates.

      You gotta get below certain thresholds of suspending the rules will cause an explosion of cases.
      Getting your hair cut in Atlanta is a terrible, terrible idea.
      In an isolated village, not so much. But the chain of transmission results in it popping up everywhere if people don’t stay put.

      And without robust testing, it’s a complete crapshoot, with the odds strongly favoring the virus.

    • Ashley Jones | May 3, 2020 at 11:22 AM | Reply

      Oh yeah me to! I wish we had Stacy

  9. Marcy Francis | April 21, 2020 at 11:15 PM | Reply

    Georgia was one of the last states to do stay at home orders, so why are they the first to reopen? Makes no sense.

  10. Coffee Manic | April 21, 2020 at 11:18 PM | Reply

    Goodness…America maintains it’s “infamous” status. This is exactly the reason why other Western countries deemed us as “dumb”🤮🙄🤷🏻‍♂️

    • Mark Feland | May 1, 2020 at 5:06 PM | Reply

      @mike boultinghouse just keep believing that nonsense

    • mike boultinghouse | May 1, 2020 at 5:15 PM | Reply

      @Mark Feland hehe. you will be believing it too…Mark, dear boy? did you see this pandemic coming? and you feel secure that you won’t be surprised by other matters soon? what gives you this confidence?

    • Mark Feland | May 1, 2020 at 5:24 PM | Reply

      @mike boultinghouse we don’t see you as cool, we see as a bunch of ignorant, brainwashed, arrogant morons. Present circumstances only confirm that view

    • mike boultinghouse | May 1, 2020 at 5:38 PM | Reply

      and yet you put all this time and effort, and focus on the USA, even its boring politics. Its like we are rock stars and you are a groupie! what fascinates you about my country? i would call it an obsession. truthfully? have you considered this? because very few Americans would do the same to another country. Dunno if you are canadian, a brit, or an Aussie, but..what is the deal? is life so banal and empty there you just follow our existence, all glitter-eyed? i can’t fathom you foreigners! please explain this to me? Why would you care?

    • Coffee Manic | May 1, 2020 at 5:50 PM | Reply

      mike boultinghouse and yet you’re doing nothing but whinge and protest and serve your lord Trump🤷🏻‍♂️😁

  11. Kellah Watkins | April 21, 2020 at 11:19 PM | Reply

    Oh yeah but the Trumpers think he’s doing an amazing job and he’s some kind of hero .. meanwhile 1,000 more cases in a two day period ! I’m a Georgian but not proud of this 😡

    • mike boultinghouse | April 24, 2020 at 7:10 PM | Reply

      @Saved by Grace you need to put down the meth pipe and accept jesus into your life, my confederate brother…

    • Saved by Grace | April 24, 2020 at 7:13 PM | Reply

      @mike boultinghouse
      17But whoso hath this world’s good, and seeth his brother have need, and shutteth up his bowels of compassion from him, how dwelleth the love of God in him?

      18My little children, let us not love in word, neither in tongue; but in deed and in truth.

    • mike boultinghouse | April 24, 2020 at 8:41 PM | Reply

      @Saved by Grace lol…”bowels of compassion”……who translated THAT?? hehe

    • David Webb | April 25, 2020 at 3:09 PM | Reply

      @That Indian Dude so, your telling me that idiots not listening to instructions. Is the fault of the president and not of the local government. Rotflmao. I hope all stupid people die from this virus. And the bleed of these people on the hands on government that reopen.

    • Jerry S | May 1, 2020 at 3:55 PM | Reply

      The high numbers are fake news

  12. Paul Sutherland | April 21, 2020 at 11:20 PM | Reply

    I’d rather trust a medical doctor and scientists vs Trump and Co.

  13. 2be Blunt | April 21, 2020 at 11:24 PM | Reply

    You know you’re doing something wrong when Alabama says you’re being crazy.

  14. tikab | April 21, 2020 at 11:28 PM | Reply

    The incompetent Rump administration continues to fail Americans. #TrumpVirus

    • Melvin Gillham | April 22, 2020 at 7:32 PM | Reply

      @Ishmael Cato exactly. Never has worked historically.

    • Ishmael Cato | April 22, 2020 at 8:16 PM | Reply

      @Melvin Gillham Certain people need to be kept inside like the ones with preexisting conditions and the elderly, but the rest of us being locked down is very irresponsible.

    • Melvin Gillham | April 22, 2020 at 8:24 PM | Reply

      @Ishmael Cato its irresponsible period, it’s a personal freedom guaranteed by the constitution. And under article 6 coupled with 18 USC 242. Any who are denied that right under color of law, can criminally prosecute those who do, up to and including the president. Just a note, there is no “good for me but not for thee”. Not in this case. Not by force.

    • ClamJumper James | April 23, 2020 at 12:07 AM | Reply

      This inept administration and the sycophants that blindly serve under the banner of hate and corruption.

    • Melvin Gillham | April 23, 2020 at 12:11 AM | Reply

      @ClamJumper James correct, the demwits… and that administration ended in ’16.

  15. Rich Oros | April 21, 2020 at 11:49 PM | Reply

    If the Federal government stops supporting the States, then the States should stop collecting taxes for the Federal Government.

    • Melvin Gillham | April 22, 2020 at 1:18 PM | Reply

      States are the ones being criminal in their shut downs. I say screw both fed and state, prosecute the state politicians for violating the constitution.

    • mike boultinghouse | April 23, 2020 at 3:37 AM | Reply

      they dont. in fact CA will be deplete its UE benefits next week, and the governor go to DC with hat in hand like a beggar, and there is 5 more months of payments!

    • Johnny Hatchet | April 24, 2020 at 11:48 AM | Reply

      If the states are going to open so early, who is pocketing the money. I’ve got a good idea who going to profit and is sure isnt the people.

    • mike boultinghouse | April 24, 2020 at 1:34 PM | Reply

      @Johnny Hatchet the more Antifa dying the better. so I’m all for whatever that takes. its mostly antifa voters in NYC.

    • nonya bidness | May 4, 2020 at 7:19 PM | Reply

      Factx

  16. Carl King | April 21, 2020 at 11:50 PM | Reply

    Love Senator Doug Jones! Alabama is so appreciative of our Democrat!

  17. cattigereyes1 | April 21, 2020 at 11:58 PM | Reply

    This virus death toll can only spike.. the wealthy could careless about public health!

    • Jean Pau Prince/Brooklyn Dorisca | April 22, 2020 at 7:46 AM | Reply

      The wealthy don’t make money …
      We make their money for them …

    • New Era Mysteries & Conspiracies | April 22, 2020 at 1:08 PM | Reply

      Your death numbers will only spike due to being so broke and having NO food. Common sense says NO state has enough unemployment funding to cover MORE unemployment numbers than the Great Depression itself ! If you do NOT work or grow food, YOU will starve and die ! Alabama can go F’ their poorly educated football worshiping carcasses and if they ask me where I am from, a useless eating freeloading political clown like this would get beaten or blasted before spoken to !

    • Keith Christie | April 22, 2020 at 2:29 PM | Reply

      New Era Mysteries & Conspiracies There would be more than enough funds is government watched out for its citizens instead of investing billions in weapon technology over the decades. Think about that. Multi billion dollar aircraft carriers in the MiddleEast protecting rich american interests and the working man is paying for it. Thats just one example.

    • Travs Baker | April 22, 2020 at 4:08 PM | Reply

      Exactly

    • Jerry S | May 1, 2020 at 3:57 PM | Reply

      the virus death toll is fake news

  18. Roald Shakleton | April 22, 2020 at 12:10 AM | Reply

    At the Alabama border: Anything to declare?

    Me: AR-15 machinegun, ammunition, and a nagging cough.

    • Roald Shakleton | April 22, 2020 at 3:55 PM | Reply

      @Constituent A The latest contraband: throat lozenges.

    • Holstorr Sceadus | April 23, 2020 at 10:42 AM | Reply

      If you call your AR a machine gun you will be laughed at but since you called that semi auto pea shooter one I doubt you’ve ever even touched a gun.

    • Roald Shakleton | April 23, 2020 at 11:24 AM | Reply

      Robski@AKOU refers to the rifles he tests as AK-74s and AK-47s. That doesn’t mean that he never touched a “gun”. The bulk of his reviews are of semi-auto rifles, not FA. Gun ownership is not a monolithic block, everyone’s different. Mr GunsnGear is not like Brandon Herrera or NutnFancy. Anyway, I have never owned a direct impingement rifle or pistol, bad design. It has always been roller lock, piston driven, or blowback. Various calibers: 5 .56, 7.62×39, .22, 9mm, 7.62x54r.

    • Jerry S | May 1, 2020 at 3:53 PM | Reply

      its none of your business.

    • Roald Shakleton | May 1, 2020 at 4:01 PM | Reply

      @Jerry S Apparently, you have never traveled. Checkpoint Charlie, dmz.

  19. gutzy19 CKG | April 22, 2020 at 12:25 AM | Reply

    The South Shall RISE AGAIN!!!! In death toll numbers…….

  20. Ritchie fabulous | April 22, 2020 at 12:44 AM | Reply

    Georgia’s governor should start ordering coffins ahead of time

