Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) tells Chris Hayes, “People from Alabama are going to have to ask have we traveled to Georgia or Florida lately. What they’re doing in those two states I think is just crazy.” Aired on 04/21/2020.

Alabama Senator On Georgia Reopening Economy: ‘It’s Just Crazy’ | All In | MSNBC