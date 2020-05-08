Ahmaud Arbery’s father: His death was a modern-day lynching

May 8, 2020

 

Marcus Arbery Sr. recalls the memory of his son on the day of his 26th birthday. Arbery Sr. called his son's death a "modern-day lynching" following the arrest of two men charged with Ahmaud Arbery's murder.

86 Comments on "Ahmaud Arbery’s father: His death was a modern-day lynching"

  1. Cameron J | May 8, 2020 at 1:01 PM | Reply

    Just imagine, these two would have never been arrested if there wasn’t a public outcry. Shameful.

  2. Maria Welling | May 8, 2020 at 1:04 PM | Reply

    It’s high time we as Americans stand up to this these types of lynching..ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!

    • Deacon Borges | May 8, 2020 at 7:08 PM | Reply

      Black lives doesn’t matter period. Federal State and local comunites don’t give a dam. Working together to protect themselves from huge fiencal lawsuits.

    • joey boombatz | May 8, 2020 at 8:12 PM | Reply

      @blood stream ooooh, look at Action Jackson over here lol. STFU

    • Creed C | May 8, 2020 at 10:09 PM | Reply

      Maria Welling Of course his racist black father is quick to play the race card even though it has nothing to do with racism and he attacked them and tried to take away their gun which then led them to defending themselves.

    • D Bojangles | May 8, 2020 at 10:48 PM | Reply

      @American Ancap We definitely should get rid of the fed. I wouldn’t recommend going full Ancap though. We should nationalize our money supply and make it work for our benefit. Going full free market especially at this stage of capitalism will not end well.

  3. Georgia Peach | May 8, 2020 at 1:05 PM | Reply

    As a Georgia resident this story is especially gut wrenching. Those 2 thugs should be thrown under the jail. It’s because of people like them, this country is so screwed up.

  4. Redmist 78 | May 8, 2020 at 1:09 PM | Reply

    Glad they got arrested. They need the book thrown at them. This is so scary and sad.

    • Darius Konvik | May 8, 2020 at 8:28 PM | Reply

      @Joshua Foster I don’t have to tell you there were not only an infinite number of alternative actions Ahmaud could’ve chosen but also many directions in which he could’ve run (you can’t block a guy off on foot with two vehicles). The white guys did not start any conflict. Ahmaud did that when he decided to beat the son and steal his shotgun. Use your common sense. If they went there to murder him, they could’ve done that from afar without boxing him in, and certainly without video. The ‘racist’ DA and police department wouldn’t bat an eye anyway, right? So, which is it?

    • Twoofer Derper | May 8, 2020 at 8:56 PM | Reply

      Why did the black guy come around the truck and try to take that mans gun away?

    • Joshua Foster | May 8, 2020 at 9:20 PM | Reply

      @Twoofer Derper Why did the white men chase after him with guns like this is the wild west.

    • jason coates | May 8, 2020 at 10:31 PM | Reply

      @Darlene Smith than stfu you idiot we agree then god you are stupid

  5. JYP1M | May 8, 2020 at 1:11 PM | Reply

    I wouldn’t be able to come on here and talk about my kid. 😔😔😔 I’m so sorry sir. Bless you!!!

    • Wutzit Tooya | May 8, 2020 at 3:49 PM | Reply

      @Cr6479 You’re a shitstain on the human race.

    • cj p | May 8, 2020 at 5:51 PM | Reply

      @Lexi S not in high schools moron.
      50 bucks says it was stolen. But your boy is an angel right? Just like all the others.

    • cj p | May 8, 2020 at 5:52 PM | Reply

      @blaz. If you bring a loaded gun to a school you are a thug you idiot. What mindset would do that? None of my friends did.

    • cj p | May 8, 2020 at 5:54 PM | Reply

      @Gayleen Alexander what a dumbass comment. You libtards keep getting dumber and dumber.

    • Lexi S | May 8, 2020 at 6:06 PM | Reply

      @cj p whats your angle bc i don’t see how a past crime like that qualifies him for a lynching by 2 bigots

  6. Torontopia | May 8, 2020 at 1:15 PM | Reply

    Why did it take 10 weeks for them to be charged?
    That is insane!
    People need to be FIRED!

    • AOC'S penis | May 8, 2020 at 7:12 PM | Reply

      @peppy howls ah you need new shoes I see.

    • ET | May 8, 2020 at 8:01 PM | Reply

      @Odaray Powerwurth exept that the police wanted to prosecute after the initial investigation, and the DA who had direct ties to the suspects overruled the police and recommended against prosecution. She only recused herself after that when her connection to the suspect’s was made public.

    • jack flash | May 8, 2020 at 8:06 PM | Reply

      Torontopia, because the local police didn’t care that a defenseless black man was murdered in broad daylight that’s why.

    • herr3945 | May 8, 2020 at 10:15 PM | Reply

      REMEMBER .This is Glynn County Georgia . THEY take care of LAW ENFORCEMENT Criminals . Sasser. Simpson . Sheriff’s Deputy Austin [ Attempted murder of wife – In Nashville, Tennessee . ] Who Else ?? HOW do I know this ? Because I served Under a CROOKED Sheriff at the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office for ten and one half years . A disagreement caused me to go without pay for more than 3 months . When I filed a Law Suit , then I was fired . Then the Sheriff tried to block unemployment and REMOVE my Jail and Police certifications . [ ALL UNSUCESSFUL ATTEMPTS ] In addition, He contacted my next Law Enforcement Employer trying to have me dismissed . What is the Punch line ? I am WHITE . I went to the SAME Academy as THEM . But I WAS NOT A ‘Good Ole Boy.” THEY PROTECT THE “Good Ole Boys. ” AND THEIR SONS ?? Check out the listed names above . Glynn County CANNOT be proud of their Law Enforcement . G.B.I. needs to set up Camp there. And MAYBE move these two GOONS to Atlanta so the CURRENT ‘Good Ole Boy ” Sheriff does not allow them to disappear ! L.O.L.

    • X Y | May 8, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      Corona virus shut everything down

  7. Gary King | May 8, 2020 at 1:20 PM | Reply

    The father was a police detective? They need to take another look at all his cases…ALL!

  8. ashwin kumaar | May 8, 2020 at 1:24 PM | Reply

    I “BELIEVE” , the entire police department of Brunswick GA should be investigated , some thing fishy here. All their cases involving fatalities must be investigated. Hope it not a pre planned Lynching.

    • ashwin kumaar | May 8, 2020 at 8:28 PM | Reply

      @C V NO! the world will see them in jail.

    • C V | May 8, 2020 at 8:35 PM | Reply

      @ashwin kumaar There already in jail.

    • ashwin kumaar | May 8, 2020 at 9:28 PM | Reply

      @C V yeah ..they will stay there.

    • D. M. Gerber | May 8, 2020 at 9:54 PM | Reply

      @C V [How can it be lynch when guy only shot him after he attacked and went for gun.]
      And they left the truck unlocked and the property unguarded! It was a SET-UP!!!

    • D. M. Gerber | May 8, 2020 at 9:56 PM | Reply

      @Jake Liu [C V bro are you telling me if someone was shooting right in front of you. You would let the guy keep shooting you?]
      Oh, so he was shot BEFORE he went for the gun? Isn’t that like all the ‘unarmed’ men cops shoot all the time? How do we know they were unarmed? Because they go for the gun.

  9. Mandy Daly | May 8, 2020 at 1:25 PM | Reply

    Absolutely shocking please God justice will be served , may he rest in peace 🙏🏼

  10. Hicham Abboud | May 8, 2020 at 1:28 PM | Reply

    if this murderer is retired cop!! so how many blacks he killed when he was in service for 30 years??

    • Sippinwitjessi | May 8, 2020 at 10:02 PM | Reply

      IDDGAF the link you posted states nothing at all about his criminal history but it does state Action News Jax has looked into Arbery’s criminal history, and it doesn’t include any violent offenses. Action News Jax contacted his attorney and he said Arbery doesn’t have a history of mental issues.
      Arbery’s mother, Wanda Clark, said her son was not armed when he was killed.
      A former high school athlete, Arbery was often seen jogging in his neighborhood to stay in shape, family members and neighbors …. so again what is your point if I’m running down a street n two man with guns approached me I’m not just going to just be calm I’m going to fight for my life just like he did just admitted it. The hate in y’all blood line are decades long no need to convince me we all have to answer when we are dead and gone. But like I said he got in trouble in high school and those are facts but burglaries you are reaching

    • IDDGAF | May 8, 2020 at 10:13 PM | Reply

      @Sippinwitjessi news states he is ” “jogger..general attorney have different opinion and its mentioned strings of burglaries..

    • kfowler511 | May 8, 2020 at 10:23 PM | Reply

      I say whatever the number it is he did a service to this country.

    • Sippinwitjessi | May 8, 2020 at 10:25 PM | Reply

      IDDGAF since he did burglaries that u claim and you know how to copy and paste show me the actual charge page . I know u can’t cuz it ain’t one

  11. Chris Lee | May 8, 2020 at 1:28 PM | Reply

    The Police Department should be charged too for the cover up.

    • Joyce Roberts | May 8, 2020 at 2:54 PM | Reply

      Chris Lee
      Sue the bastards, sue them into bankruptcy!

    • Survivor 009 | May 8, 2020 at 5:07 PM | Reply

      Trump 2020 I can’t tell if you’re just trolling, but the fact that supporters like you try to muddy the waters to make this election a matter of choosing the lesser of two evils deeply disturbs me (and no I’m not crazy about Biden before you assume I’m some hardcore fan) but bringing that card to the table is pretty laughable given the fact that Trump has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by multiple women. I am not condoning behavior like that on either side, but you don’t deserve to act holier than thou when you support someone who is way worse with his behavior.

    • Alain Paquet | May 8, 2020 at 5:47 PM | Reply

      @Nate Gustafson Grand jury did indicted county police chief Powell, and 3 others with 20 charges related to another case last February. Powell was facing four counts of violation of oath by a public officer, two counts of influencing a witness and one count of criminal attempt to commit perjury.

    • Joann Preston | May 8, 2020 at 6:34 PM | Reply

      @Nate Gustafson You can’t be that obtuse! Did you not see the video? That the police Dept had it from day one?

    • Tyree Wagner | May 8, 2020 at 8:51 PM | Reply

      The police department wanted to file charges against the father and son. But the prosecuting attorney said no. Later she had to recuse herself from the case. So did the second prosecutor.

  12. David H | May 8, 2020 at 1:32 PM | Reply

    This took 10 weeks for them to get arrested. Now imagine how many times this happens with NO video evidence and people just go on without arrest.

    • HateTheTruth | May 8, 2020 at 9:16 PM | Reply

      @King of America No I call you satan and a racist because you made up a lie to justify this man’s MURDER. Otherwise you wouldn’t have made this comment. He did his best to stay alive, and here you are trying to put him on trial for his own murder

    • King of America | May 8, 2020 at 9:23 PM | Reply

      @HateTheTruth running away would have been less aggressive, he chose to attack. Self defense case closed.

    • HateTheTruth | May 8, 2020 at 9:30 PM | Reply

      @King of America Dude in the car tried to block him in before the altercation, he ran around the truck and Travis clearly raises the shot gun and aims. Sorry buddy, you don’t get to claim self defense while being the aggressor. You can’t claim self defense while you’re clearly trying to block his path, you’re armed along with two other gunmen. That’s not how self defense works

    • HateTheTruth | May 8, 2020 at 9:36 PM | Reply

      @King of America But this is why I called you satan and a racist. You know there’s no logical reason the Mcmichaels could possibly claim self defense. If that’s self defense, then murder in this country should never be tried again. If you’re boxed in from behind, the side and there’s a man with a shotgun yelling and pointing it at you, you have every right to defend yourself. Only in a racist person mind can you accuse an unarmed man of being the aggressor while being outnumbered, surrounded and being blocked in after a fail attempt to block you in the first time. What do you expect that man to do? How do you outrun three gunmen

    • HateTheTruth | May 8, 2020 at 9:44 PM | Reply

      Only a racist feels so emboldened to tell a man who’s in clear and present danger what he should have done. Clearly if you’re black and you’re surrounded by white men with guns, you have no right to fight for your life. The white man says you should never under any circumstances physically attempt to save your own life if it’s being threatened by a white man. You should either run and give the white man a better shot, or you should just just except your fate and let said white man decide what happens to you. Because your skin is black and his is white means he dictates the outcome. This is how a racist mind operates. All others clearly understand this man had every right to fight for his life

  13. Big Daddy | May 8, 2020 at 1:42 PM | Reply

    The Rwandan massacre
    and the UN
    “we are all in this together.”

  14. Erick Johnson | May 8, 2020 at 1:51 PM | Reply

    I guarantee this wasn’t their first rodeo.

    • Gedi Steve | May 8, 2020 at 5:49 PM | Reply

      Serial killers always get caught for one victim before many emerges

    • Biden raped Tara Reade | May 8, 2020 at 5:50 PM | Reply

      @sheilah esuzor Bye liar… Time to run away now that you’ve been handled…

    • Biden raped Tara Reade | May 8, 2020 at 5:50 PM | Reply

      @sheilah esuzor Just goes to show you can always shut a Liberal up with FACTS…

    • Biden raped Tara Reade | May 8, 2020 at 5:53 PM | Reply

      @Gedi Steve Derrick Todd Lee had to kill 27 white women before the cops caught him… They were so busy looking for a white guy to blame it on… Not to mention Wayne Williams and the DC shooter… https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Derrick_Todd_Lee

    • SeaBear Otero | May 8, 2020 at 7:27 PM | Reply

      Biden raped Tara Reade your prejudice is based on fear and lack of understanding there is so much info on the internet being fed as legit info all you gotta do is pick what fits your narrative all of us
      now know that you are not a good person deep down

  15. FitTruckingGamer | May 8, 2020 at 2:07 PM | Reply

    10 weeks??? I thought this happened earlier this week. Shameful. Seems like this type of crap will continue until the Eye for an Eye way is applied.

    • A A | May 8, 2020 at 4:55 PM | Reply

      You all

    • Elroy Holmes | May 8, 2020 at 5:14 PM | Reply

      Indeed an eye for an eye. How is it that fear of the law has caused men to bow down and ask the same law for justice. Sorry. If this had been my son no law or man could cease my fury…only my death.

  16. J Jobs | May 8, 2020 at 2:18 PM | Reply

    THE MOTHER WAS LIED TO BY THE POLICE WHEN THE POLICE HAD THE VIDEO ON DAY 1? SERIOUSLY? THE MOTHER WAS TOLD THAT AHMAUD ARBERY WAS KILLED DURING A HOME BURGLARY BY THE HOMEOWNER?…SERIOUSLY? WHERE IS THE FBI? THE FBI SHOULD ARREST ALL INVOLVED IN THAT LYING POLICE FORCE!

    • foreigner fan | May 8, 2020 at 8:21 PM | Reply

      @Emrah Trumic No they can’t it seems. Was this murder? Of course not. Aggravated assault is even a stretch. If the kid hadn’t grabbed the gun and punched the guy it would be murder. They should walk based on evidence so far.

    • Seymour Butts | May 8, 2020 at 8:32 PM | Reply

      I wonder if it’s true that they have video of him burglarizing a home that day.

    • joey boombatz | May 8, 2020 at 8:51 PM | Reply

      @Emrah Trumic you’re right, I was going off speculation and I can’t tell what kind of shoes he had on. It was hypocritical of me to speculate when I’m calling out people for speculating the shooters motive. I’ll own it, my bad

    • Big trouble Little trunks | May 8, 2020 at 9:16 PM | Reply

      And-yS throw that whole god damn speech away people like you are making the world weird.

    • Armagedon026 | May 8, 2020 at 9:48 PM | Reply

      @BASED ᛋᛋ arm robbery? No loot was recovered no victim. Where is the robbery victim? OOHHHH you just talk out the side of your racist neck

  17. Eugene Generally | May 8, 2020 at 2:28 PM | Reply

    “it wasn’t because they saw the video, it’s because we saw the video”!

  18. don milland | May 8, 2020 at 2:35 PM | Reply

    Cop patted that guy on the back as he was being arrested. SMU. Two of a kind.

  19. Amy Jones | May 8, 2020 at 2:50 PM | Reply

    And “they” told his mom that he was committing a crime when he was killed 😡 I hate this so much 😣😢

